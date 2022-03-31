Community Events
Flag Raising Ceremony with Sons of the American Revolution
On March 26, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA.
The Wayside Inn is the oldest continuously operated inn in America. The original building was constructed in 1797 and has been used as a stage coach stop, a place for aide and comfort for both sides during the Civil War and known as America’s first motor inn. It was originally known as Wilkerson’s Tavern. In the mid 1800’s, it was named Larrick’s Hotel and in 1960 was renamed the Wayside Inn. The Sons of the American Revolution regularly conduct events at the inn to include chapter meetings, color guard musters and flag retirement ceremonies.
For the flag raising event, Dale Corey emceed with compatriots Patrick Morris and John Petrie as the flag detail. The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn and consisted of the compatriots Paul Christensen, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Nathan Poe, Tom Reed, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Mike St Jacques.
The retired flag will be properly disposed of at a flag retirement ceremony to be conducted 14 Jun 2022 at the Wayside Inn.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 1st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 1:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
- “Bad Guy’s”
2022 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge was a great success!
While healthy eating can be a challenge for kids and parents, elementary school students in Warren County Public Schools used their culinary skills to reimagine their favorite foods by creating original recipes in the 2022 “Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.” The national initiative, now in its eleventh year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen. Warren County Public Schools students are joining over 2,500 other students representing more than 1,400 Sodexo-served school sites in 30 states nationally.
Ten students were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event. Finalists prepared and presented their creations before a panel of seven judges representing each elementary school in the district and two school board members. The recipes were assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients. Warren County Public Schools joined 253 other school districts across the country holding Future Chefs events throughout February and March. The winning student was a 5th grade student from Hilda J. Barbour Elementary, Ainsley Wallenfelsz. The winning participant from each nationwide district will be considered for 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com.
“According to the American Heart Association, about one in every three American kids and teens is overweight or obese,” said Stephen Dunmore, CEO North America, Schools, Sodexo. “This staggering statistic demonstrates why it is more important than ever to engage youth to become advocates for their own health.”
Sodexo, the school nutrition partner to over 500 school districts throughout the U.S., is renowned for its work advancing childhood nutrition, health and well-being. In November 2016, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) named Sodexo “Partner of the Year” based in part on early success on elements of its commitments for increasing healthier food options in the K-12 schools it serves; providing healthier meal options for children at zoo, museum and aquarium locations served by Sodexo; and for its commitment to serve 17 million additional free breakfasts to K-12 students by 2018, which Sodexo met two years early. In addition, the award recognizes Sodexo’s efforts beyond its PHA commitment including how it has created a culture of health across its extensive network of clients, customers, vendors and employees.
The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge is just one of the many ways that the company shares its health and well-being expertise with the clients, customers and the communities it serves.
To join the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge conversation on social media, use #SDXFutureChefs.
Thank you to our Ride With Rotary sponsors
The Rotary Club of Warren County is so pleased to report that the inaugural Ride With Rotary is shaping up to be an awesome event. Our sponsorship participation is outstanding for the ride and truly inspiring. This week during the 7am club meeting, BattleGrounds Fitness, co-founders Joe McFadden and Rocky Medina, stopped by and presented their sponsorship check. Watch the video to enjoy the moment:
We proudly present our current sponsors: (list subject to change)
SPONSOR – Brevet Another Day $1,000
- Jean’s Jewelers
- BattleGrounds Fitness
- Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
- Wells Fargo Advisors
- Warren County Veterinary Clinic
SPONSOR – WheelSucker $500
- Aders Insurance Agency
- Element Risk Management
- Blue Ridge Community Health
- Melanie Hamel, Weichert Realty
- Shenandoah Medical Associates
- Shenandoah Foot & Ankle
- Ron & Kathy Napier
SPONSOR – Bunny Hop $250
- Hazard Mill Farms
- RG Technical Solutions, LLC
- Taste of India
- Royal Spice
- Melanie Barber
- Carol & Dave Hardy
- Peggy Shrimpton
- Michael & Sherry Williams
- Nancie Williams
SPONSOR – Granny Gear $100
- Explore Art & Clay
- Khukuri Nepali
- Studio Verde
- Irish Mist Farm
- Debbie Grove
- Gail Hartman
It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.
You’re invited to the Blue Ridge Hospice fashion show at Front Royal Thrift Shop this Saturday
Find your favorite prom look! Dazzle the guests at your next event! Say yes to your perfect wedding dress! Blue Ridge Hospice is hosting their first Dose of Fashion fashion show at Front Royal Thrift Shop this Saturday, April 2nd, from 3pm-5pm. The Fashion Show will begin at 3:30pm.
The event is free to the community — stop by and check it out!
- Models walking the runway
- DJ entertainment
- Fashions for the entire family
- Plan your formal event on a budget
Money Management Clinic scheduled for Woodstock
Discover how to take control of your finances and prevent common financial mistakes at a free Money Management Clinic. Get tips that will help you reach your financial goals and have the opportunity to ask financial questions on topics such as budgeting, credit, and debt. The clinic is offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension in cooperation with the Massanutten Association of Realtors, The Massanutten Association of Realtors Affiliates, and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. The program will be held at the Chamber office, 103 South Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. In addition to financial information you can trust, we’ll also have refreshments and door prizes! Please register at tinyurl.com/moneymanagementclinic by 5 p.m. on Monday. For more information about the clinic, e-mail Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu or call the Warren County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension at 540-635-4549. Clinics are also available free of charge to employers, community organizations, churches, and civic groups with a minimum of 10 participants.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling 540-635-4549 or to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
