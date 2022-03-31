Connect with us

Community Events

Flag Raising Ceremony with Sons of the American Revolution

Published

3 hours ago

on

On March 26, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA.

The color guard parading to the flag pole, from left to right: Kelly Ford, Mike St Jacques, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Tom Reed, Marc Robinson, Paul Christensen, Erick Moore and Brett Osborn. Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

The Wayside Inn is the oldest continuously operated inn in America.  The original building was constructed in 1797 and has been used as a stage coach stop, a place for aide and comfort for both sides during the Civil War and known as America’s first motor inn.  It was originally known as Wilkerson’s Tavern.  In the mid 1800’s, it was named Larrick’s Hotel and in 1960 was renamed the Wayside Inn.  The Sons of the American Revolution regularly conduct events at the inn to include chapter meetings, color guard musters and flag retirement ceremonies.

Raising of the new flag.


For the flag raising event, Dale Corey emceed with compatriots Patrick Morris and John Petrie as the flag detail.  The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn and consisted of the compatriots Paul Christensen, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Nathan Poe, Tom Reed, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Mike St Jacques.

The retired flag will be properly disposed of at a flag retirement ceremony to be conducted 14 Jun 2022 at the Wayside Inn.

Color guard commander Brett Osborn and flag detail compatriot John Petrie.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Related Topics:

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 1st

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 1:

• Friday: 7:00
• Sat & Sun: 3:40 & 7:20
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 55 Minutes

• Friday: 6:05 & 8:40
• Sat & Sun: 3:30, 6:05 & 8:40
• Mon – Thurs: 6:05 & 8:40
Rated PG-13  |  1 Hour 55 Minutes


• Friday: 6:00 & 8:35
• Sat & Sun: 3:35, 6:00 & 8:30
• Mon – Thurs: 6:00 & 8:35
Rated PG-13  |  1 Hour 40 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
  • “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
  • “Bad Guy’s”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

2022 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge was a great success!

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

While healthy eating can be a challenge for kids and parents, elementary school students in Warren County Public Schools used their culinary skills to reimagine their favorite foods by creating original recipes in the 2022 “Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.” The national initiative, now in its eleventh year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen. Warren County Public Schools students are joining over 2,500 other students representing more than 1,400 Sodexo-served school sites in 30 states nationally.

Ten students were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event. Finalists prepared and presented their creations before a panel of seven judges representing each elementary school in the district and two school board members. The recipes were assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients. Warren County Public Schools joined 253 other school districts across the country holding Future Chefs events throughout February and March. The winning student was a 5th grade student from Hilda J. Barbour Elementary, Ainsley Wallenfelsz. The winning participant from each nationwide district will be considered for 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com.

“According to the American Heart Association, about one in every three American kids and teens is overweight or obese,” said Stephen Dunmore, CEO North America, Schools, Sodexo. “This staggering statistic demonstrates why it is more important than ever to engage youth to become advocates for their own health.”

Sodexo, the school nutrition partner to over 500 school districts throughout the U.S., is renowned for its work advancing childhood nutrition, health and well-being. In November 2016, Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) named Sodexo “Partner of the Year” based in part on early success on elements of its commitments for increasing healthier food options in the K-12 schools it serves; providing healthier meal options for children at zoo, museum and aquarium locations served by Sodexo; and for its commitment to serve 17 million additional free breakfasts to K-12 students by 2018, which Sodexo met two years early.  In addition, the award recognizes Sodexo’s efforts beyond its PHA commitment including how it has created a culture of health across its extensive network of clients, customers, vendors and employees.


The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge is just one of the many ways that the company shares its health and well-being expertise with the clients, customers and the communities it serves.

To join the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge conversation on social media, use #SDXFutureChefs.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Thank you to our Ride With Rotary sponsors

Published

20 hours ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

The Rotary Club of Warren County is so pleased to report that the inaugural Ride With Rotary is shaping up to be an awesome event. Our sponsorship participation is outstanding for the ride and truly inspiring. This week during the 7am club meeting, BattleGrounds Fitness, co-founders Joe McFadden and Rocky Medina, stopped by and presented their sponsorship check.  Watch the video to enjoy the moment:

We proudly present our current sponsors: (list subject to change)

SPONSOR – Brevet Another Day $1,000

  • Jean’s Jewelers
  • BattleGrounds Fitness
  • Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
  • Wells Fargo Advisors
  • Warren County Veterinary Clinic

SPONSOR – WheelSucker $500

Front Royal Virginia

  • Aders Insurance Agency
  • Element Risk Management
  • Blue Ridge Community Health
  • Melanie Hamel, Weichert Realty
  • Shenandoah Medical Associates
  • Shenandoah Foot & Ankle
  • Ron & Kathy Napier

SPONSOR – Bunny Hop $250

  • Hazard Mill Farms
  • RG Technical Solutions, LLC
  • Taste of India
  • Royal Spice
  • Melanie Barber
  • Carol & Dave Hardy
  • Peggy Shrimpton
  • Michael & Sherry Williams
  • Nancie Williams

SPONSOR – Granny Gear $100

  • Explore Art & Clay
  • Khukuri Nepali
  • Studio Verde
  • Irish Mist Farm
  • Debbie Grove
  • Gail Hartman

It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

You’re invited to the Blue Ridge Hospice fashion show at Front Royal Thrift Shop this Saturday

Published

2 days ago

on

March 29, 2022

By

Find your favorite prom look! Dazzle the guests at your next event! Say yes to your perfect wedding dress! Blue Ridge Hospice is hosting their first Dose of Fashion fashion show at Front Royal Thrift Shop this Saturday, April 2nd, from 3pm-5pm. The Fashion Show will begin at 3:30pm.

The event is free to the community — stop by and check it out!

  • Models walking the runway
  • DJ entertainment
  • Fashions for the entire family
  • Plan your formal event on a budget

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 25th

Published

6 days ago

on

March 25, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 25:

• Friday: 7:00
• Sat & Sun: 3:25 & 7:00
• Mon – Thurs: 6:30
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hour 55 Minutes

• Friday: 6:00 & 8:35
• Sat & Sun: 3:30, 6:00 & 8:35
• Mon – Thurs: 6:40
Rated PG-13  |  1 Hour 55 Minutes



• Friday: 6:10 & 8:30
• Sat & Sun: 3:40, 6:10 & 8:30
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG-13  |  1 Hour 40 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Morbius”
  • “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
  • “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
  • “Bad Guy’s”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Community Events

Money Management Clinic scheduled for Woodstock

Published

6 days ago

on

March 25, 2022

By

Discover how to take control of your finances and prevent common financial mistakes at a free Money Management Clinic. Get tips that will help you reach your financial goals and have the opportunity to ask financial questions on topics such as budgeting, credit, and debt. The clinic is offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension in cooperation with the Massanutten Association of Realtors, The Massanutten Association of Realtors Affiliates, and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. The program will be held at the Chamber office, 103 South Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. In addition to financial information you can trust, we’ll also have refreshments and door prizes! Please register at  tinyurl.com/moneymanagementclinic by 5 p.m. on Monday. For more information about the clinic, e-mail Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu or call the Warren County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension at 540-635-4549. Clinics are also available free of charge to employers, community organizations, churches, and civic groups with a minimum of 10 participants.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling 540-635-4549 or to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event.  Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Cloudy
6:58am7:35pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 15mph SSW
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 29.54"Hg
UV index: 3
FriSatSun
52/32°F
59/43°F
57/36°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
31
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Apr
1
Fri
5:00 pm Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Apr 1 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Riverton UMC will host a Lenten Fish Fry on April 1, 2022, from 5pm-7:30pm. Dine-in customers will enjoy all you can eat fish. Menu includes battered fried cod, mac/cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and beverages. Dine[...]
Apr
2
Sat
10:00 am Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meets at Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. As the weather warms to spring, travel the park’s trails to explore what is in bloom with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Discover the beauty[...]
12:00 pm Historic Garden Work Day: Volunt... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Garden Work Day: Volunt... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 12:00 pm – Apr 3 @ 2:00 pm
Historic Garden Work Day: Volunteer Opportunity @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Get your hands dirty in the Historic Area vegetable garden this spring! Join the Friends of Sky Meadows (friendsofskymeadows.org) as they work to prepare garden boxes for the season. All ages are welcome[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
Apr
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Apr
8
Fri
5:00 pm Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Apr 8 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Riverton UMC will host a Lenten Fish Fry on April 1, 2022, from 5pm-7:30pm. Dine-in customers will enjoy all you can eat fish. Menu includes battered fried cod, mac/cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and beverages. Dine[...]
Apr
9
Sat
8:00 am Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Apr 9 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
2022 Spring Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon Come enjoy the challenging routes of Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty,[...]
9:00 am Spring Craft and Vendor Show @ Moose Lodge
Spring Craft and Vendor Show @ Moose Lodge
Apr 9 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Spring Craft and Vendor Show @ Moose Lodge
The Women of the Moose will be hosting a Craft show on April 9th from 9am – 2pm. Come join in on the fun!
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 9 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]