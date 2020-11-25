Community Events
Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR
On November 14, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR combined with the Wayside Inn, of Middletown, to conduct a Flag Retirement Ceremony. These ceremonies honor the symbol of American freedom.
When a flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it is to be destroyed in a dignified manner. Over 40 flags were gathered from the community that were no longer serviceable. These flags were burned with the proper respect due a symbol of all that was emblematic of a Nation of free men, devoted to the ideals and practice of freedom and democracy. They were replaced in a never ending cycle of new flags proudly displayed to reflect the qualities that make our nation great.
The ceremony was conducted by Dale Corey with chaplain duties performed by Jim Simmons. A color guard presented the colors led by Brett Osborn. Included in the guard were Erick Moore, Marc Robinson, Chip Daniel, Marty Keesecker, Nathan Poe, Charles Harbaugh (Mayor of Middletown), Sean Carrigan, Clay Robinson, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and drummer Doug Hall.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
- RealD 3D Shows add $3
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “The Polar Express”
- “Grinch”
- Triple Feature: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “White Christmas”
Annual Lights for Life Celebration goes virtual for 2020
Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc., formerly known as the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary, Inc., announced that the 37th annual Lights for Life Celebration held at Fauquier Hospital will continue in a virtual manner in 2020. The lighting event is set to take place on December 2, 2020. The three spruce trees on hospital hill will remain lit throughout the end of the month.
According to Darlene B. Kelly, Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc., “This year we will honor and give special tribute to Fauquier Health Employees for being there every day on the front line and especially during the COVID-19.”
Anyone can support this event by donating $10 to designate a bulb on the tree in honor or memory of a loved one. Donations enable the Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc. to continue their support of health care scholarships for local students. Additional details can be found on their newly renovated website at fceaevents.org.
“We are honored that Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc. chose our healthcare heroes as the ‘top of the tree’ honorees this year,” expressed Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health expressed. “This has been a challenging year and we are grateful for the opportunity to host a virtual Lights for Life Celebration.”
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Rotary Club of Front Royal providing free Doc Smith food boxes and Coats for Kids
The Rotary Club of Front Royal is partnering with the Department of Social Services to provide free Doc Smith food boxes and Coats for Kids. The Doc Smith Food Basket program has existed in Warren County/Front Royal since 1916. The Rotary Club of Front Royal has sponsored the food box program since 2003.
The deadline for applications is Monday, November 30. Applications can be dropped off at the following places:
- Department of Social Services – 465 W 15th St (they have a drop box for contactless delivery)
- Warren County Community Center – 538 Villa Ave – Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21
- Drop box at First Baptist Church -14 W 1st Street (in doors facing 1st Avenue)
- Call or email First Baptist Church – 540-635-2122 or fbaptistfr@comcast.net
Food boxes and coats can be picked up on Saturday, December 19, from 10:00am – Noon, at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Delivery is also available.
Humane Society’s “Give Thanks” adoption event begins November 15th
The Humane Society of Warren County will be hosting a “Give Thanks” adoption event over the next two weeks. It begins Sunday, November 15, and runs through Saturday, November 28.
“In honor of the holiday season, we ask that you give thanks! Give thanks to your local shelter worker, a family member, a neighbor, a teacher, your local grocery clerk, your pets, and the list goes on. The staff at HSWC wants to give thanks to all of you! Our sponsors, donors, adopters and supporters, you are appreciated!” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager. The HSWC will be offering a “Pick your price Adoption Tree” for the event.
HSWC currently has more than 50 animals who are ready to find their ‘furever’ homes. HSWC has an additional 75+ waiting to become available for varying reasons – waiting on spay/neuter, vaccinations, to finish out their medical holds and get healthy, gain weight and/or underage kittens in foster homes.
There is a small Christmas tree decorated in fall décor with a variety of price tags on it in our lobby; Take your pick, and thank you for adopting! The more animals we can place in loving adoptive homes, the more animals we can save! Can you open your heart and home to a furry friend?
All adoptions are being done by appointment only with approved applications, so head on over to our website and get started with the adoption process today! We also regularly post videos and photos of available pets on our Facebook page.
Those of you who are not able to adopt at this time, but would like to participate in the event, are welcome to “sponsor” an adoption or donate to the care of the animals in our facility.
For more information, please visit our website at www.humanesocietywarrencounty.org or give us a call at 540-635-4734.
Virginia Sons of the American Revolution commemorated veterans in multiple Veterans Day ceremonies
During the week of Veterans Day, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Color Guard participated in three Veterans Day ceremonies.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. It commemorated the veterans of World War I, for which an armistice ended the fighting at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918. In June of 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed to officially end the War to end all Wars. In 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11th to be the first commemoration of the victory. It was June 4, 1926, that Congress passed a concurrent resolution to officially recognize the end of the Great War. On May 13, 1936, an act was passed to officially recognize November 11th as a national holiday known as Armistice Day. In 1954, because of World War II and the Korean War, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor veterans of all wars.
On November 10, 2020, in coordination with the American Red Cross, VFW and AMVets, a private ceremony to honor veterans was held at National Cemetery, Winchester. The SAR color bearers Marc Robinson, Allan Phillips and Sean Carrigan led veterans Ralph Hensley and Anthony Barns as they presented a wreath. Charles Hunter played Taps to honor veterans of all wars.
On November 11, 2020, the SAR Color Guard presented colors for Middletown during their 5th annual ceremony to honor veterans. Due to inclement weather, it was conducted indoors at the Middletown Fire Station. Ray Steele emcee’d with Rev. Clay Knick providing chaplain services. SgtMaj Richard Van Norton, Jr. USMC (Ret.) was the guest speaker. The Color Guard consisted of musket men Brett Osborn and Allan Phillips, flag bearers Marc Robinson, Erick Moore, Dennis Parmerter and Dale Corey with sentinels Paul Christensen, Eric Robinson and Sean Carrigan. A wreath was presented by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV and SgtMaj Van Norton, followed by a three volley rifle salute by VFW Post 2123. This was followed by Taps played by Andrew Paul.
On November 12, 2020, the Color Guard presented a ceremony to the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Participating for the SAR were Dale Corey, Virginia SAR President Bill Schwetke, Marc Robinson, Dennis Parmerter, Doug Hall, Allan Phillips and Sean Carrigan.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 13th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 13:
