Automotive
Fleet managers turn to electric cars
Hertz recently inked a deal to buy 65,000 electric vehicles from startup Polestar over five years. The city of Houston, meanwhile, purchased a hundred electrics to replace aging gas autos, and Amazon wants to put 100,000 battery-powered delivery trucks on the road.
Wondering why these cars are so popular with fleets? Let’s take a spin.
Up front, adopting electrical vehicles may boost a company’s sustainability, which, in turn, could help with branding. However, the benefits of EVs for fleets run far deeper than marketing.
Wakefield Research polled 300 fleet managers and found that 44 percent believed that electric vehicles will reduce fuel costs. While charging an electric vehicle isn’t free, it’s currently cheaper to fill a battery than a gas tank.
EVs are potentially easier to maintain. With combustion engines, you have to worry about not just gasoline, but also oil and spark plugs, both non-issues with electric cars. Pretty much all combustion vehicles need transmission fluid, while many (but not all) electric vehicles skip transmissions altogether, making fluid unnecessary.
Moving parts are also prone to breaking down, and repairs can be costly. If a transmission goes out, you’ll have to shell out thousands to replace it. Cracked cylinder heads and rusted exhaust systems, among other things, also cost hefty sums to repair. Ultimately, Wakefield Research reports that 85 percent of current EV owners reported that traditional vehicles are more expensive to maintain.
With fewer moving engine/transmission parts, electric cars can relieve potential headaches. Still, this doesn’t mean that EVs provide a free ride. Upfront costs for electric vehicles are typically higher. And while batteries often last hundreds of thousands of miles, they do lose capacity over time and are expensive to replace. Charging times can also stretch on for hours.
Still, all told, electric cars offer a compelling option for fleet managers.
Automotive
What to do when your engine overheats
Your dashboard temperature light is on, and there’s steam coming from under the hood — sure signs that your engine is overheating. When that happens, you need to act quickly to prevent permanent damage to your vehicle. Here’s what to do when your engine overheats.
Turn off the AC and turn up the heat
If your air conditioner is working, turn it off. The AC puts a lot of stress on the engine. Then turn the car’s heater on full blast. The heater will cool the engine by sucking hot air from the motor and blowing it into the cabin. You may sweat a bit, but it could save your car.
Pull over and stop the engine
Find a safe place to pull over and turn your hazard lights on. Stop the engine and wait at least 15 minutes until lifting the hood. Watch the dashboard temperature gauge to determine when the engine has cooled to normal levels.
Add coolant
If you have spare coolant in your vehicle, top up the reservoir. Adding water will do the trick in an emergency, but you’ll have to drive slowly to avoid overheating again.
Get to a mechanic
Start your engine and drive slowly to your nearest automotive repair shop. If the engine overheats again, pull over and let it cool.
An overheating engine needs a professional repair. A mechanic can determine the cause of your problem and get you back on the road.
Automotive
Car spoilers: truths and myths
Spoilers are a popular accessory for many car enthusiasts. On top of being stylish, many people believe they can improve a car’s speed and aerodynamics. Here’s what the science says.
How spoilers work
The spoiler’s effect comes from the same physical laws that drive aviation, but it works in the opposite direction. While an airplane wing lifts the aircraft as it accelerates, the spoiler on a car exerts a downward force, pressing the vehicle downward and improving traction. It also decreases the drag arising from air turbulence at the vehicle’s rear.
Spoiler effects
The spoiler’s aerodynamic effect is indisputable. But its effectiveness is proportional to speed. For example, a Formula 1 racing car benefits most from a spoiler because it’s lightweight and frequently exceeds 185 miles per hour.
Cars intended for consumer use are much heavier and subject to legal speed limits. For these types of vehicles, the downward thrust effect of a spoiler is negligible. However, spoilers reduce drag, which helps reduce fuel consumption. This effect is especially true if the manufacturer installed the spoiler and tested it in a wind tunnel, which is often the case for high-end cars.
Automotive
4 signs your car needs a little TLC
As your thoughts turn to summer adventures and road trips, it’s important to make sure your vehicle is safe to drive. Here are a few signs your car could use a tune-up.
1. You see an engine warning light
If the engine warning lights flash on your dashboard, don’t ignore them. Amber lights will alert you to simple problems, such as a loose spark plug, while red lights indicate more serious issues, such as an oil leak. Engine warning lights may also indicate when your car is due for an oil change.
2. You hear weird noises
Strange sounds coming from your car can signify there’s a problem. Noises may begin quietly and get louder as the problem gets worse. Turn off the radio while you’re driving and listen for sounds like squeaking or grinding. These noises could indicate your car has a loose belt, low power steering fluid, or unbalanced tires.
3. You notice strange smells
If you notice an unusual odor, it may mean there’s a problem with your car. An unpleasant smell can indicate there’s an issue with your exhaust system, elec¬trical components, tires, or brakes. All these problems require immediate attention from a mechanic.
4. You see or smell smoke
Smoke coming from your engine or exhaust pipe could be a sign that your radiator is overheating or that you have a problem with your head gasket. These are urgent issues that could ruin your car’s engine.
If you want to be safe on the road, give your car the care and attention it needs. An automotive professional can help you maintain your vehicle and make repairs before they become major problems.
Automotive
How green are electric vehicles?
Although purchasing an electric car is generally associated with being environmentally friendly, some consumers doubt it. Here are some facts to set the record straight.
Complex calculation
Fuel consumption alone doesn’t define a car’s environmental impact. In fact, the car’s entire life cycle must be considered, from the extraction of materials used in its manufacture to the car’s ultimate disposal.
The amount of energy and resources required to manufacture the vehicle and to power it is an essential ecological consideration. Moreover, the vehicle’s weight, mileage, and recyclability must also be considered.
Striking a balance
Studies show that manufacturing electric vehicles creates more pollution than manufacturing gasoline-powered cars. However, once the car reaches a specific mileage, this disadvantage gets canceled out. This is especially true in countries, states, and provinces that produce and use renewable energy from such sources as solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric dams.
The most ecological choice
Although not a cure-all as some would describe them, electric cars are a more climate-friendly option than conventional vehicles. That said, you can help reduce your environmental impact by making lifestyle choices like carpooling and using public transit whenever possible.
Automotive
Car accessories: how to choose a cargo carrier
Do your hobbies require you to carry around bulky equipment like bikes, kayaks, or camping gear? Are you looking for a cargo accessory you can install on your vehicle? Here are a few tips to help you choose the right one.
• Roof racks allow you to carry luggage and large objects of various shapes and sizes. They’re the ideal choice if you enjoy doing several activities. Some models are easy to install yourself, while others require specific tools and professional knowledge.
Once you’ve chosen a model, you must purchase straps, hooks, and bungees to secure your cargo. Some roof racks come with integrated fastening systems specifically designed for kayaks, snowboards, and skis.
• Roof boxes are great for protecting your belongings from the rain and snow. They come in various sizes and can accommodate large equipment. However, remember that roof boxes must be installed on roof bars.
Consult your car’s user manual to determine the maximum weight capacity. The dimensions of the roof box and the direction it opens are equally important.
• Bike racks come in all shapes and sizes. However, you should choose one that’s easy to install and is compatible with your vehicle. For instance, bike racks that sit on the roof of your car require roof bars. Some vehicles come with roof bars already installed, while others require after-market installation. You can also find bike racks and cargo carriers that attach to your car’s trailer hitch, so you don’t have to worry about vertical clearance.
Visit your local auto parts store to see these accessories up close before making your choice.
Automotive
Autonomous car classifications
Autonomous vehicles are becoming increasingly popular around the world. Legislators are seeking to modernize laws to regulate this new reality. Some have adopted a classification system developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Here is a summary of the six-tier system.
• Level 0 cars have limited driving support functions like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, and lane departure warning. Drivers must constantly supervise these support features and perform all driving tasks like steering, braking, and accelerating.
• Level 1 and 2 cars are equipped with advanced steering and/or braking and accelerating supports like lane centering and adaptive cruise control. The first tier may have one of these functions, while the second tier can include both functions simultaneously.
• Level 3 vehicles are at the level of autonomy that legislators are more concerned with regulating. Drivers must be prepared to assume control if the system can’t execute the task. However, the car does most of the driving.
• Level 4 and 5 cars are fully autonomous. They can perform all driving tasks without human intervention, so the steering wheel and pedals are unnecessary. The autonomy in Level 4 cars is limited to certain conditions. Level 5 vehicles offer complete and unconditional driving automation, regardless of the location and road conditions.
Fully autonomous cars are still being tested in many parts of the world. They aren’t yet available on the consumer market.
