Flooring options to spruce up your garage

If your concrete garage floor has seen better days or you want to protect it from stains and damage, a coating or covering can help. Here are some available options.

Coatings

Before applying any type of coating to your concrete floor, it needs to be rigorously cleaned. This option is better suited for heated garages as the coating won’t stick to damp concrete. The most common ones are:

• Concrete paint. This inexpensive product can be applied like regular paint. Regardless of whether you opt for latex or oil-based version, annual touch-ups are a must.

• Epoxy resin. This durable material is resistant to chipping, corrosive chemicals, and damage from frequent use. It’s also easy to maintain, available in a variety of colors, and contains no VOCs.

Whereas concrete paint is easy to apply, epoxy is tricky to work with and requires extensive preparation. For best results, hire a professional to install this coating.

Coverings

Typically, a covering is quick and easy to install. Simply give the concrete floor a thorough sweep in preparation. Although more expensive than coatings, this flooring option is immune to moisture. The two types of coverings are:

• Interlocking tiles. These come in a wide variety of patterns and colors, making it easy to create a custom design. You can also choose between flexible tiles that are comfortable to walk on and rigid, perforated tiles that allow snowmelt and spills to drain away.

• Rollout mats. Available in various sizes, colors, and patterns, these thick rubber carpets are an affordable covering option. However, their soft texture makes them susceptible to damage from chemical stains and gravel imprints.

If your garage floor is substantially damaged, a covering is the most effective way to give it a fresh, blemish-free surface.