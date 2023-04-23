Florence “Flo” K. Miller (1936 – 2023)

Florence “Flo” K. Miller, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Flo was born March 9, 1936, in Waterlick, Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Henry Shiflett and Rachael Virginia Marrow.

She attended Riverton United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter 1194 in Front Royal, a member of the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, and the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal. She retired after many dedicated years as an accountant from the CIA and received numerous awards for her work.

Surviving are three children, Vickie K. Henry and partner Francois of Front Royal, Wanda L Miller of The Villages, Florida, and Robert R. Miller and wife Kelly of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Hugh B. Henry (Stephanie) of Front Royal, Micah N. Henry (Shanna) of Front Royal and Tori R. Campbell (Kevin) of Tampa, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Brian M. Smoot (Jessica) and Allison N. Henry; two sisters, Annie “Petzie” Wilson of Strasburg and Rachael “Cookie” Wood of Washburn, Tennessee; and a special niece Denise F. Smedley of Front Royal.

Flo was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Annette D. Miller.

Pallbearers will be Hugh Henry, Micah Henry, Francois Ouimet, Brian Smoot, Art Saffelle, and Mark Merchant.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.