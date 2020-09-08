Regional News
Florida man sentenced for racially-motivated interference with election in Charlottesville, Virginia
Daniel McMahon, 32, was sentenced today in federal court in the Western District of Virginia to 41 months of imprisonment for threatening an African-American Charlottesville City Council candidate because of his race and because he was running for office, and for cyberstalking a separate victim through Facebook Messenger, the Justice Department announced today. Following his term of incarceration, McMahon will be placed on three years of supervised release, during which time he will be prohibited from using internet-capable devices without prior court approval.
“Americans have the right to run for office in this country without facing racially-bigoted threats of violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division.
“Furthermore, no American should have to live with hateful threats of sexual violence for opposing white nationalism. The Justice Department will continue vigorously to prosecute anyone who attempts to infringe on these civil rights and thereby undermine our democracy.”
“The hallmark of our Nation’s democracy is the right to peacefully protest and engage in an effective exchange of ideas via the political process,” said U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez for the Middle District of Florida. “When either of these rights are infringed, and individuals are targeted, intimidated, or threatened because of their race/ethnicity or beliefs, the cornerstone of our system is put at risk. Today’s sentence demonstrates our intent to work together to preserve our Nation’s founding principles and ensure that all citizens are protected under the law.”
“This defendant weaponized social media to threaten and intimidate his perceived political enemies and propagate a violent white-supremacist ideology,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen of the Western District of Virginia. “Because his online activity crossed the boundary between protected First Amendment expression and unlawful threats and harassment, he will spend considerable time in federal prison.”
“The FBI applauds the sentencing in this case and remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the civil rights of all Americans,” said Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey of the FBI’s Richmond Division. “We also commend the courage of the victims who come forward to report these threats. We are grateful for our partners with the Department of Justice, the FBI Tampa Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Virginia and Florida for their support during this investigation.”
On April 30, 2020, the defendant pled guilty to one count of racially-motivated threats to interfere with an election, and one count of cyberstalking. At the plea hearing, the defendant admitted that he uses the online pseudonyms “Jack Corbin,” “Pale Horse,” “Restore Silent Sam,” and “Dakota Stone,” to promote white supremacy and white nationalist ideology, and to express support for racially-motivated violence. The defendant admitted that in January 2019, upon learning that D.G., an African-American resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, planned to announce his candidacy for city council, the defendant used his Jack Corbin account on the social media platform Gab to threaten violence against D.G. because of D.G.’s race and because D.G. was running for office. The defendant admitted that his posts used racial slurs and invoked long-standing racial stereotypes and that he intended for D.G. to understand his posts as threats to his safety.
In addition, the defendant admitted to using his “Restore Silent Sam” Facebook account to cyberstalk a person identified in court documents as Victim 2. In connection with this charge, the defendant admitted that he used Facebook to send Victim 2 numerous intimidating and threatening messages that placed Victim 2 in reasonable fear of harm to Victim 2’s minor child. The defendant acknowledged that Victim 2 has been active in countering white nationalist rallies in her community. The defendant admitted that, because of Victim 2’s activism, he began an online campaign to intimidate her and to extort information from her about her fellow activists. This included sending Victim 2 numerous messages over the course of twelve days in which he threatened to sexually assault Victim 2’s minor daughter, who has autism. The defendant admitted that, at around the same time that he sent these messages, he also used the internet to conduct searches relating to sexual contact with girls who have autism. The defendant admitted that his messages reasonably caused Victim 2 serious emotional distress and fear for Victim 2’s child’s safety.
This case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen of the Western District of Virginia; Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia; Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel George of the Middle District of Florida; and Trial Attorney Risa Berkower of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.
Operation Valley Venue VIII nets 88 charges & more than $26,200 in illegal drugs in five counties
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, along with area law enforcement, conducted its eighth annual Operation Valley Venue. This was a collaborative effort to identify, target and arrest those individuals responsible for the distribution, manufacturing and transportation of illegal narcotics. The multi-agency operation concentrated on criminal activity occurring within the city of Winchester, and five local counties and their corresponding towns and cities.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by District 11 Probation and Parole, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and numerous local law enforcement agencies. The operation netted 82 felony arrests, 5 misdemeanor arrests, and one summons. Seven search warrants were executed, and 40 probation searches were conducted. During the operation, approximately 113 grams of Methamphetamine ($4,600), 9 grams of Heroin ($2,100), 34 grams of Cocaine ($3,400), 30 grams of Crack Cocaine ($3,000), 73 grams of MDMA ($7,300), 220 Doses of Prescription Medication ($1000) and 2 Marijuana plants and 230 grams of Marijuana ($4,800) was seized. The total street value of narcotics seized was $26,200. In addition, $6,800 in US currency, and one firearm was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force includes the following law enforcement agencies: Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County Sheriffs’ Offices; Town of Front Royal, Town of Strasburg, and Town of Luray Police Departments; City of Winchester Police Department; and Virginia State Police.
Online Estate Auction on September 17th in Huntly, Virginia
On Thursday, September 17th, starting at 6:30 pm, all are invited to join online for an estate auction! Find tools, housewares, antiques, campers, zero turn mowers, are more! Some examples of the auction include:
- victorian, empire and eastlake antiques
- sofas
- wardrobes
- lamps
- clocks
- blanket chests
- writing desks
- oriental rugs
- framed artwork
- hundreds of pieces of casual and formal dining & kitchen ware
- 4 poster beds
- patio furniture
- BBQ grille
- Troy bilt & mantis tillers
- 20HP grasshopper zero turn mower
- wheelbarrows
- carts
- dual fuel portable generator
- hundreds of hand
- power and woodworking tools
- 2014 artic fox all weather camper – stored indoors when not in use.
For the complete catalog with hundreds of photos, and to begin bidding, visit our website or call 703-966-8422.
Bentonville dog selected as 2021 Early Times All-American Dog
Early Times, an All-American Whisky since 1860, searched the country to find “All-American Dogs” and has selected a Bentonville, Virginia, dog as one of the 10 winners in a national contest. Ruger, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois-Pitbull mix, was chosen from tens-of-thousands of entries as part of the Early Times All-American Dogs social media campaign. Ruger participated in a photoshoot with other All-American dogs from across the country, and her picture will be featured in the Early Times 2021 All-American Dogs calendar later this fall. On Monday, August 10, a billboard featuring Ruger was also revealed in Front Royal near VA-37 and Route 11.
“We knew Ruger was a winner based on his heroism,” said Robert Trinkle, Partner and Senior Vice President, PriceWeber. “Ruger is a search and rescue dog who finds missing pets in his area. His dedication to serving others makes him a perfect example of an Early Times All-American dog.”
“The backbone of America is helping each other and doing good things,” said Lisa Jones, Ruger’s owner. “Every day, Ruger is doing a hero’s work, and she is a hero to a lot of people – that is All-American.”
The 10 winners hail from Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Nevada and Indiana. The Early Times 2021 All-American Dogs calendar includes stories of redemption, lifesaving-heroics, military training and unwavering companionship, and will be available to the public in a downloadable and printable version on the Early Times website.
The calendar will also feature Molly, the one-year-old rescue dog sponsored by Early Times. Molly is training to become a service canine as part of the brand’s longtime partnership with K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit organization committed to training service canines for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury, and other trauma resulting from post-9/11 military service. To date, Early Times has donated $200,000 to K9s For Warriors.
Fauquier Health names 2020 Mercy Award winner
Fauquier Health recently announced that Amy Kaminski, RN, Coordinator of Employee Health, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
Amy Kaminski has been with Fauquier Health for 14 years. Above all, she is a Registered Nurse, so providing care is her passion. Working in the Coordinator role for Employee Health, Amy’s mission is to effectively promote health maintenance and prevent illnesses and injury for staff. Some of the responsibilities that fall under this mission include: working closely to ensure regulatory and professional standards are met; collaborating frequently with management and Human Resources to promote a drug free workplace; promoting education and wellness initiatives (including administering appropriate vaccinations); and providing care to employees for occupational illnesses and injuries.
Amy is also responsible for the monitoring of employees’ health statuses in regards to communicable disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected Amy’s role within the organization and she has met the challenge with dedication, compassion, and commitment. When asked in a recent interview on Fox 5’s Hometown Heroes segment, Amy briefly summed up how her role shifted, “My number one goal and focus was to make sure that our employees were safe and healthy so that they could feel safe coming to work and taking care of our patients.” Her hard work and collaborative efforts with the local Virginia Department of Health (Rappahannock Rapidan Health District) have been noticed by all in the Fauquier Health system. The entire Hometown Heroes segment can be accessed HERE.
“At Fauquier Health, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health. “We are extremely proud to recognize Amy for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Each hospital winner across the country, including Amy, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 company-wide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced and honored in the fall.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Fauquier Health urges community members to wear masks
Fauquier Health is urging community members to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in public areas where social distancing is not easily achieved in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as being an effective way to prevent the spread of the illness. The hospital has already instituted a universal masking protocol within its facilities and requires anyone entering to wear a face mask at all times.
“Fauquier Health strongly encourages our community members to wear masks because each of us plays an important role in helping to keep our community safe and protect one another from the spread of infectious diseases,” says Christine Hart Kress, Chief Nursing Officer at Fauquier Health. “One of the easiest and most effective ways we can look out for each other and aid in the fight against COVID-19 is to wear a face mask in public spaces right now.”
Recent studies have shown that universal masking can help prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19, especially in individuals who may be asymptomatic and unaware that they are ill. Face masks and cloth face coverings should be worn over the nose and mouth, and be held securely in place with loops or ties.
“Until there is a vaccine, wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene are our best lines of defense in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” says Dr. Michael Jenks, director of the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department. “That’s why we’ve established a universal masking protocol in our facilities to help protect our patients, providers and employees, and we’re encouraging our fellow citizens to do the same in other public places. By looking out for each other, we’ll get through this together and continue making our community healthier.”
For more information from the CDC on face coverings and how to make your own, visit our Coronavirus Preparedness page at FauquierHealth.org. To learn more about how Fauquier Health is working to ensure the safety of patients during this time, visit FauquierHealth.org/your-health-our-heroes.
Fauquier Health offering student specials for sports and scout physicals
It’s that time of the year again. Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine and Family Practice at Bealeton are offering student specials for all sports and scout physicals at a savings of $25 each. Piedmont Internal Medicine is located at 419 Holiday Court, Suite 100, in Warrenton, VA and can be reached by calling (540) 347-4200. The Family Practice at Bealeton is located at 6200 Station Drive in Bealeton, VA and can be reached by calling (540) 439-8100.
Ultimately, a sports physical gives the provider a chance to analyze a student’s current health and uncover any health needs that could be considered as a performance hindrance. Students getting ready to head back to college can get a sports physical as a preventative care measure to ensure their well-being over the upcoming year. During the sports physicals appointments, providers have the opportunity to learn more about the students to develop long-term relationships and can offer students best practices, tips to increase performance and advice on how to reduce common forms of injury (through stretching, warm ups and exercises).
According to Dr. Christopher Nagle, at Piedmont Internal Medicine, “We at Piedmont Internal Medicine are lifelong athletes. We are ball players, marathoners, competitive weight lifters, triathletes and even aerobatic pilots. The sports physical is a focused examination geared towards preventing injury in the athlete. The sports physical is also a chance to screen the young and healthy who might not otherwise come to the doctor. We love caring for athletes – from high school to professional – to guide them in optimizing their health and fitness for maximum performance.”
Scout physicals this time of year are especially important. With the warmer weather, community residents venture outside more frequently and partake in a variety of outdoor activities. A scout physical is an overall health assessment including review of the most up-to-date vaccinations and review of allergies and medications to be used for any scout activities, weekend tours or overnight trips.
Family Practice at Bealeton offers appointments through telehealth. Patients visiting the offices in-person can expect to receive their physicals in a safe and clean environment. Care may look a little different than before, but this is because all Fauquier Health Physician Services clinics have implemented new processes and procedures to further protect patients’ health in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the core elements of properly managing infectious diseases is the cleanliness of our physical facilities. The staff follows the most effective cleaning and disinfection protocols available. A major focus of keeping the facilities clean surrounds disinfection of the reception areas, hallways, and high touch areas such as chairs, desks, hand rails and elevators.
