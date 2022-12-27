Florline “Marie” North (1940 – 2022)

Florline “Marie” North, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held for Marie at 1 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell Officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Willis Chapel Cemetery. The Family will receive guests for a visitation on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Marie was born on September 13, 1940, in Mount Jackson, Virginia, to the late Herman Williams and Ruby Wolfe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bedford Lee North Sr.; her son, Bedford Lee North Jr.; her brothers, Holland Franklin Williams Sr. and Charles Williams; and her sister, Elizabeth Williams.

Surviving Marie is her loving son, John Leroy North (Holly); her daughters, Donna Hill (Bill) and Dana Jones; her grandchildren, Stephanie Flinchum, Anthony Kestner, Ryan North, Jonathan North, Austin Davis, and Michael Jenkins; her great-grandchildren, William, Peyton, Dakota, Hunter, Ryan Jr., Amelia and Joanna; and several nieces and nephews.

Marie had an incredible work history with her, spending 23 years at Aileen Sewing Plant before it closed down, and she spent a good 17 years at Aecom before her retirement at 72 years of age. She always enjoyed going to auctions with her family and friends.

Jimmy North, Robbie Sealock, Ricky Smoot, Bill Hill, Anthony Kestner, and Austin Davis will be pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V Foundation at https://www.v.org/ to assist with cancer research.