Floyd Rufus Cupp (1942 – 2023)

Loretta “Peachie” Ann Boyd, 54, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and formerly Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Loretta was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother.

Loretta was born to Ann and Shirley Jenkins on April 21, 1968. She graduated from Warren County High School, Class of 1986.

She provided service throughout her career in various positions served within the local community. She was particularly proud of her role at Valley Health as the Team Leader in Dietary and Nutrition, where she spent numerous years and made many lasting friendships.

Loretta always dreamed of living in the mountains of Tennessee, and for the past two years of her life, she has lived that dream with her family by her side.

Surviving is her parents, Ann and Shirley; husband, Shawn Boyd; daughter, Felicia Carter; son, Cory Carter (Kayla); grandchildren, Branson, Willow, and Huxlee; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Loretta also leaves her beloved dogs, Angel, Scooter, Minnie, Panda, Little Boy, Kizzy, Sugar Baby, and Gracie, whom she adored.

Loretta was passionate, loyal, and dedicated, she loved her family endlessly and cherished her pets. She never met a stranger and was loved by all that knew her. Her kindness and compassion touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed.

The family received family and friends on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia. A service was held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The burial occurred in Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery, Bentonville, Virginia, following the service.

Steve Timko, Kevin Riner, Cody Mathews, Travis Mathews, Larry Mathews, and Johnathan Catron were Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations for unexpected funeral costs can be made at Maddox Funeral Home, c/o Boyd/Jenkins Family.