Regional News
Flu season is here: Step 1 getting vaccinated
Flu season has arrived. Lasting from late autumn to as late as May – and peaking between December and February – the season typically brings millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths. This 2022-23 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expecting flu viruses to circulate along with variants of COVID-19. This makes it as important as ever that we each do what we can to minimize our risk, protect our health and protect the health of those around us. Getting vaccinated against the flu is a vitally important way to do just that.
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses and can cause mild to severe illness and even lead to death in certain situations. Everyone is susceptible to the flu, but individuals with a greater risk of developing complications from these viruses include children younger than five years old, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and those with certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease and blood disorders.
At Fauquier Health, one of the essential ways we’re making communities healthier is making sure that you know the key ways you can protect yourself, your family and our community from preventable diseases like the flu and even speed up your recovery if you do become ill.
First – and most importantly – get vaccinated. As we have witnessed the last two years with the safety and success of vaccines in protecting us from COVID-19, flu vaccination is the single-best way to protect yourself from influenza viruses. While it is still possible to contract the flu after getting vaccinated, studies show that flu vaccinations can make your illness less severe if you do get sick. Getting vaccinated also affords you the peace of mind that comes from knowing that you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself against the flu.
The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you are considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in non-pregnant individuals, ages two through 49, and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions. You should talk with your healthcare provider regarding which flu vaccination method works best for you.
Like COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective, so you should plan to receive your flu vaccine before flu activity begins in your area. A good rule of thumb is to get vaccinated no later than the end of October. So, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time. It’s never too late.
And while we’re on the subject of COVID-19 vaccines, it’s a good time to ensure that you’re up to date on your vaccinations – including the most recent bivalent booster that is recommended by the CDC for people ages 5 years and older. You can even conveniently get both vaccines on the same day, to save yourself time. Being vaccinated against both viruses is your best defense against becoming infected with one or both diseases.
You can visit the Health Department, a walk-in clinic or pharmacy, or your primary care provider’s office to receive a flu vaccination. If you don’t have a provider, we can connect you with one. Visit our website and browse our Find a Doctor/Provider tab fauquierhealth.org/find-a-doctor, or call 540-316-DOCS (3627).
In addition to getting vaccinated, there are other simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your family, and help prevent the spread of flu and other infections like COVID-19 during flu season and year-round, including:
- Washing your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, or using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol-based
- Wearing a face mask in indoor, public spaces
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoiding sharing food, cups or eating utensils
- Regularly disinfecting your home and belongings, such as doorknobs, light switches, children’s toys and play areas
- Staying home from school or work if you are sick to prevent the spread of germs
- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, your sleeve or elbow, and NOT your bare hands
- Calling your primary care provider with any questions
- At Fauquier Health, we’re taking additional steps to help prevent the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses from spreading by:
- Maintaining stations stocked with alcohol-based sanitizers, tissues and hands-free trash cans throughout our facilities
- Continuing stringent cleaning and disinfection protocols
- Encouraging all patients, staff and visitors to get their flu vaccinations and COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters
If you or someone you know notices symptoms including coughing, sore throat, fever or other upper respiratory symptoms, please see your healthcare provider right away. Many of the most common symptoms of flu are consistent with COVID-19, so it may be hard to tell the difference between them. Testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Don’t ignore your symptoms. Limit your contact with others as much as possible when symptoms appear, and stay home (or keep your child home) for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except to seek medical care (If you test positive for COVID-19, you may need to self-isolate for a longer period of time).
The good news is that when you act on your symptoms, visit a provider and flu is detected early, prescription antiviral drugs can often help treat the illness and shorten the time you are sick by one or two days.
Regional News
Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana
BALTIMORE — Question four on the Maryland ballot passed easily, which means Marylanders 21 years and older can expect to use legally, carry and grow recreational marijuana beginning July 1, 2023.
The Associated Press called the contest with 65.4% for and 34.6% against, with about 38% of the vote counted. Maryland became the 20th state in the nation to legalize recreational cannabis. The state legalized medical marijuana in 2014.
Within the measure, there are provisions explaining what is legal when the law is enacted. The provisions come from the Cannabis Reform Act (HB837), passed in April during the 2022 General Assembly.
The provisions include:
- Legalization of cannabis up to 1.5 ounces.
- A civil fine for possession of 1.5 to 2.5 ounces of cannabis. Currently, possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana does not result in arrest, jail time, or a criminal record. Instead, possession of small amounts results in civil penalties.
- The release of any person in jail or a detention center solely for possession of cannabis on Jan. 1.
- Automatic expungement of previous convictions for possession of cannabis.
- Limit of two cannabis plants per person.
- The prohibition of smoking cannabis, subject to the Clean Air Act, is prohibited indoors and outside in public areas.
- A focus on keeping cannabis out of the hands of children.
Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, sponsored the legislation. Its provisions were contingent on voters passing the ballot measure.
“What we’re doing is responsible, and we’re seeking to take the profit out of this for people who use violence to sell the substance,” Clippinger said in an interview with Capital News Service.
In 2014, Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, D, signed a bill that decriminalized the possession of marijuana. Instead of jail time, people who are caught with up to 10 grams of cannabis would receive a $100 civil fine for the first offense. A criminal offense would be an individual caught with more than 10 grams, resulting in jail time.
In 2017, three years after medical marijuana was legalized, the first medical marijuana dispensaries opened under the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission. In the 2021 fiscal year, dispensary sales reached more than $500 million. So far this year, there have been more than $424 million in dispensary sales.
Clippinger said the next steps in the legalization of recreational cannabis include licensing and taxation structures. He said that the state’s General Assembly will decide those issues during its 2023 90-day legislative session, which begins in January.
One way to understand how Maryland’s revenue might be impacted is to look at Massachusetts, a state with a similar population where voters chose to legalize marijuana in the 2016 general election. A month after the vote, cannabis became legal for adults to possess and grow.
The state’s residents made their first purchases of recreational marijuana two years later at two licensed retail stores. Since then, there have been more than $3 billion in sales, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
In Massachusetts, recreational cannabis is taxed at 20%, with the state getting 17% and 3% going to municipalities, according to the Cannabis Control Commission.
Eugene Monroe is chair of the “Yes on 4” campaign that advocated for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland.
“Voting ‘yes’ on four is really changing the destiny for people in the state of Maryland,” Monroe said. “It’s eliminating fear.”
Monroe, a former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle, said the legalization of cannabis could generate job opportunities as well as second chances for thousands of people previously incarcerated for marijuana possession.
In 2020, 1,072 people were arrested for marijuana possession in Maryland, according to the FBI Crime Data Explorer. In 2021, 1,973 people were arrested. The change reflects an 84% increase in marijuana arrests from 2020-2021.
“We have to stop punishing adults for the simple possession of cannabis,” Monroe said. “Certainly, putting people in prison for a small amount of cannabis isn’t improving public safety by any means.”
With recreational cannabis legalized, Clippinger said cities may see benefits in terms of savings due to fewer arrests. He said there will probably not be a big difference on the state level.
Monroe said he sustained multiple injuries while in the National Football League and took prescribed opioids to counter the pain and to heal. He said the opioids were doing more harm than good, and he began to push for the NFL to change its restrictive policies on using cannabis, even for recognized medical therapy.
“We’ve seen legalization [of cannabis] change the tide in opioid-related incidents as a result of the access to cannabis and the reduction of the need for an opioid prescription,” he said.
By ABBY ZIMMARDI
Capital News Service
Regional News
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music.
The Rubell Museum is a unique addition to the art scene in the nation’s capital and features contemporary pieces from the personal collection of the Rubells, a multigenerational family of art enthusiasts. The museum opened on Oct. 29.
The museum, located on I Street in Southwest Washington, is housed in what once was a historically-Black public school where singer Marvin Gaye was a student, Randall Junior High School. In fact, the museum’s first exhibition, “What’s Going On,” is an homage to Gaye and his music.
Visitors at the museum’s entrance are greeted by a modern glass addition to the former school. The concrete stairs are adorned with mums, and a coffee pop-up sits atop an adjoining porch. The museum is situated in D.C.’s rapidly fast-developing neighborhood near the Washington Navy Yard, Nationals Park, and Audi Field, home to Major League Soccer’s D.C. United.
Past the entrance, the space opens into a grand hall – read high school auditorium – featuring four large-scale pieces bathed in sunlight. One of the works is a massive pandemic-themed fabric tapestry by New York artist Christopher Myers.
The former auditorium also hosts a sprawling piece by Kehinde Wiley, famous for his portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. The piece is a modern reimagining of 18th-century French artist Jean-Bernard Restout’s painting “Sleep.”
The sheer size of the 32,000-foot museum allows viewers to wander comfortably among the exhibits. In the basement, exposed brick walls and raw concrete flooring set the scene for works carefully placed to give visitors a sense of participation and room to explore art with darker tones.
Throughout, works reflect themes of social and political issues, with artists tackling subjects like racial violence, capitalism, environmental destruction, and the exploitation of bodies and sexuality.
The museum’s different rooms host various pieces, from golden ruins to a covered wagon with a roof woven of state flags and an interior resembling the night sky by artist Matthew Day Jackson.
Keith Haring’s series of 20 paintings, highlighted prominently in the current exhibit, depict the artist’s worries about oppression, destruction, and illness, which he created while constantly listening to “What’s Going On.” The series was dedicated to Don Rubell’s brother, Steve, who died from AIDS in 1989 at 45.
Mera and Don Rubell began collecting art shortly after they got married in 1964. Their son, Jason, began his collection in 1982. Since then, the family has built a reputation for supporting contemporary art; the Rubells opened a museum in Miami in 2019.
“The museum’s historical setting in a place of learning invites the public to explore what artists can teach us about the world we live in and the issues with which we are wrestling as individuals and as a society,” Mera Rubell said in a statement about the Washington museum.
Admission to the Rubell is free for D.C. residents, but the cost of entry rises to $15 for anyone living outside of the District.
By HUNTER SAVERY and GRACE YARROW
Capital News Service
Local News
Algal Mat Alerts lifted for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Town of Strasburg, VA
An Algal Mat Alert which was issued for the North Fork Shenandoah River for the Town of Strasburg in July and August has been lifted due to the discontinuation of HAB Response for the season (May – October). The HAB Task Force suspends response sampling at the end of October each year, when the recreational (swimming) season concludes and as temperatures begin cooling in natural waters. This enables conservation of response resources for peak swimming use. Algae mats which may still be sporadically present in October/November in areas of a waterbody may persist into late fall and possibly winter months. While cyanobacteria concentrations fluctuate during seasonal transitions, resources are not available to continue the response efforts in off-season months.
The original mat alert area began above the town at approximately Route 644 (Deep Hollow Lane), to include the Deer Rapids Road Bridge, to below the town at approximately Route 611 (Long Meadow Road), for a total of approximately 11.5 miles. No additional sampling in this vicinity could be conducted due to limited resources however recent reported observations suggest the mats have largely dissipated. The public should use caution while recreating in this vicinity and avoid algal mats if they are observed present along the bottom of the river or along shorelines.
The public, in general, is advised to avoid areas in natural waterways that have algal mats or discolored, scummy water. People should not allow pets to swim in areas where mat material is observed. Contact with these mats may cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If mats are producing toxins, consumption of mats could be fatal to dogs and other animals when ingested. Humans should never consume water or material from a natural waterbody because this water is not treated water and is not suitable for consumption.
VDH has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water. The Office of Drinking Water is working with drinking water utilities to protect drinking water sources.
Algae mats typically occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth. While late fall and winter blooms are uncommon, they may occur. Most algae species are harmless; however, some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Avoid discolored water, scums or mat material that are green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.
To prevent illness, people should:
- Avoid contact with mats which may be present in North Fork Shenandoah River above and below the Town of Strasburg.
- If mats are unavoidable, do not attempt to recreate in the waterbody.
- WHEN IN DOUBT, KEEP PEOPLE AND PETS OUT! Use your best judgment before recreating in natural water bodies.
- Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water or consume material in the water or along the shoreline.
- Keep small children, pets, and livestock out of the areas experiencing an Algal Mat Alert. They do not understand the risks associated with mats and may drink river water or consume mats which could cause illness.
- If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near the area under an Algal Mat Alert, seek medical/veterinarian care. You may also contact your local poison control center.
- Additional resources for pet owners and veterinarians are available from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/habs/specific-groups/veterinarians-cyanobacteria.html
- To ensure fish filets are safe to eat, properly clean fish by removing skin, discarding all internal organs, and cooking fish to the proper temperature.
- To view the Algal Mat Alert area, view the HAB Map online or the Algal Mat Status Report for the North Fork Shenandoah River 8.5.22.
- If you suspect you or your animal experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154.
For more information about harmful algae blooms, Algal Mat Alerts and Recreational Water Advisories, visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.
Regional News
Virginia Cider Week taking place November 11-20
Virginia Cider Week celebrates its tenth year this year, and cideries will host tastings and events from November 11 through 20 across the state. Organized by Virginia Cider, the week’s events will include pairing dinners, tastings, festivals and more. Host cideries are also featured stops on the new Virginia Cider Trail, and visitors who check into the trail from their phone earn chances at prizes.
“Virginia Cider Week is a great time to celebrate local cider that’s made at cideries across the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Cider Association President, Anne Shelton of Albemarle Ciderworks. “As a bonus this year, we’re excited that cider fans can join in on the Virginia Cider Trail by checking in at each participating cidery they visit.”
In 2012, Virginia became the first state to have an official “Cider Week” proclaimed by its governor. This year, Virginia cideries will celebrate with tastings and events highlighting the bounty of the commonwealth while promoting the Virginia Cider Trail.
In recent years, the cider making craft has undergone a renaissance, both in Virginia and nationally. Virginia now has over 50 cideries and is the 6th-largest apple-producing state in the country.
Virginia Cider Trail cideries to visit for tastings and events this Virginia Cider Week include:
- Albemarle Ciderworks, North Garden
- Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co., Virginia Beach
- Big Fish Cider Co., Monterey
- Blue Bee Cider, Richmond
- Blue Toad Hard Cider, Roseland
- Bold Rock Carter Mountain, Charlottesville
- Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Nellysford
- Bryant’s Cider, Richmond
- Bryant’s Cider & Brewery, Roseland
- Buskey Cider, Richmond
- Castle Hill Cider, Keswick
- Ciders From Mars, Staunton
- Corcoran Vineyards & Cidery, Waterford
- Courthouse Creek Cider, Maidens
- Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Mineral
- Ditchley Cider Works, Kilmarnock
- Halcyon Days Cider Co., Natural Bridge
- Henway Hard Cider, Bluemont
- Lost Boy Cider, Alexandria
- Moss Vineyards, Nortonsville
- Defiance Cidery and Distillery Cider Barn, Middleburg
- Old Hill Cider, Timberville
- Old Town Cidery, Winchester
- Potter’s Craft Cider, Charlottesville
- Sage Bird Ciderworks, Harrisonburg
- Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton
- Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro
- Sugar Hill Cidery, Norton
- The Winery at Kindred Pointe, Mt Jackson
- Troddenvale, Warm Springs
- Tumbling Creek Cider Company – Taproom, Abington
- Widow’s Watch Cider, Edinburg
- Wild Hare Cider Cabin, Leesburg
- Winchester Ciderworks, Winchester
Virginia Cider Week tasting and event details can be found on each cidery’s website or social media platforms and at www.virginiacider.org/events.
The digital Virginia Cider Trail is a free program that all Virginians or visitors of age 21 and over can sign up for. The mobile exclusive passport is a curated collection of 34 Virginia cideries, with many featuring unique deals for checking into the trail. Each check-in enters users into a grand prize raffle for a chance to win a Cidery Airbnb stay at the end of the year or a Virginia Cider Trail hooded sweatshirt at the end of each quarter. The trail is a year-long program that will run through June 25, 2023, and more cideries are expected to join throughout the year.
Join the Virginia Cider Week conversation on Facebook at Virginia Cider Week and Twitter @CiderWeekVA using hashtags #CiderWeekVA and #VACider.
For more on the Virginia Cider Trail and participating cideries, visit Virginia Cider Trail (ciderculture.com).
Regional News
Some scientists fear emerging COVID variants, but CDC sees no reason for alarm
WASHINGTON – Some researchers and medical professionals are worried about newly discovered Omicron subvariants potentially causing one of the most dangerous waves of the pandemic yet. But public health agencies, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aren’t sounding any alarms.
The differences underscore the all-too-familiar problem of mixed messaging when it comes to COVID-19.
Contrary to popular belief and the current downward trend of cases in the country, many health officials agree that the pandemic is not over.
Omicron, a highly mutable variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is one of five “variants of concern” recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to a CDC tracker, it currently dominates the over 97 million recorded COVID infections in the U.S. as of Nov. 2.
But as more variants emerge, even the simplest of terms like “concern” or “fast-spreading” appear to be vastly misinterpreted.
During Omicron’s peak midway through the summer, a Daily Beast article called subvariant BA.5 “the most dangerous one yet,” quoting health experts.
In other reports online, including Forbes articles and Twitter threads, many have continued to draw attention to the subvariants’ potential threat, claiming U.S. officials have not properly prepared the country for the advent of newer Omicron spawns, like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1.
“I don’t think it’s a panicking time,” said David Wentworth, chief of the Virology, Surveillance, and Diagnosis Branch of the CDC’s Influenza Division. “We have emerging variants, but they are sublineages of the Omicron umbrella. So, they’re all antigenically related to each other.”
Antigenic, Wentworth said, means that even if the names are different, the protein spikes could look similar.
“They have a similarity that your immune system recognizes,” Wentworth said.
The XBB subvariant, a hybrid of two Omicron strains, has been called “an evolving threat” by Fortune magazine due to its ability to “escape immunity” in certain cases.
In August, international public health agencies released statements about the increasing cases of Omicron subvariants, such as XBB.
According to their website, the CDC encouraged people to get vaccinated in September but continues to leave out XBB data from its Nowcast due to the small percentage or infrequency of the subvariant in the country.
Similarly, after prior communications from the WHO Regional Office for Europe, wastewater surveillance found traces of BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 in the United States in early September. As of Oct. 29, the CDC’s Nowcast, which the agency says “enables timely public health action,” shows BQ.1 and BQ1.1 accounts for 14% and 13.1% of cases, respectively, in this country.
However, this information is new to most people, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and co-founder of a nonprofit public health organization, the World Health Network (WHN), told Capital News Service.
Feigl-Ding and some other health experts on Twitter have called out the CDC in the past few weeks for “purposely” withholding information about these “deadly” variants from the agency’s Nowcast up until recently. He said the CDC now has to “backfill” data, leaving many questioning the CDC’s ability to prepare the country for another wave.
But Wentworth disputed that characterization.
“We have nothing to hide,” Wentworth said in an interview with CNS. He added that the CDC’s rule is to input variants of concern only after they’ve accounted for at least 1% of cases.
The Nowcast page also says it takes two to three weeks to update it, as the agency must aggregate all of the wastewater surveillance data.
That bothers Brian Castrucci, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, a private foundation focused on improving the public’s health. He has worked toward bridging the gap between the scientific community and the public. He is also a father of two, a heart attack survivor, a diabetic, and a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient.
“I look at the (COVID) messaging as that person, and I don’t even know what to do,” Castrucci said. “What’s the truth?”
The CDC and other public health organizations are not denying that there may be another spike in cases. In fact, the CDC has even noted on its website that breakthroughs are possible.
On the same web page, the CDC says the Omicron variant has proven to cause “less severe illness and death,” unlike the Delta variant.
“If you can’t communicate logistics, then it makes it very hard to act on,” Castrucci said.
With the updated vaccines, also called bivalent boosters, in addition to the preliminary vaccines and boosters, the CDC said people have a greater chance of warding off a COVID-19 infection.
“They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants,” CDC Director Dr. Rachelle Walensky said in a statement on Sept. 1. “This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster, and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”
Still, with anti-vaccine sentiments and vaccine hesitancy posted on social media, it’s harder than ever for health agencies like the CDC to reach the public.
“It’s not that we have people who are anti-science,” Castrucci said. “It’s that people are now finding scientists who agree with them.”
In July, Texas doctor Mary Talley Bowden was suspended from Twitter after the social media platform said she posted “misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”
“127 deaths reported to VAERS in children six months to 17 years. Pull them off the market. #StoptheShots,” she said.
According to an article by investigative reporter Emily Miller, Bowden has treated over 4,000 COVID-19 patients and has told over 120,000 of her Twitter followers not to get vaccinated.
“If you don’t think that this is still a big problem, and it’s not that serious, you’re going to be attracted to that stream of information,” said Cynthia Baur, director of the Horowitz Center for Health Literacy at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.
On October 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval for anyone over five to get the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters.
The Maryland Department of Health told Capital News Service on Oct. 19 that the vaccines and boosters are “available widely in the state” and that they will make Marylanders “COVIDReady.”
The following day, the state’s Department of Health sent out an automated text message to over 2 million people, saying that more than 522,000 Maryland residents have already received the bivalent booster shot.
“Don’t miss out on the holidays and schedule your booster today by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov,” the message said.
Overall, nearly 23 million Americans have received the updated booster as of Oct. 27 since the vaccine’s initial distribution, which is a slower pace than in the first couple of months after the original mononuclear vaccine doses came out.
The public is not really familiar with the medical terminology, Castrucci said.
“Bivalence? What does that even mean?” he said.
Searches for the meaning of bivalent vaccines on Google.com have spiked dramatically.
“And then also within our own ranks of medicine and public health, you have people speaking out against vaccination, making the scientific community seem to be imperiled in their own perception of the safety of the vaccine,” Castrucci said.
On Oct. 17, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha and federal public health officials met with leading health organizations to discuss ways they are managing and communicating information about the pandemic, especially as cases of influenza begin to surge.
“Administration officials called on the organizations to ensure their members are doing everything they can to get Americans their updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots this fall, including through individual patient counseling, as well as phone calls, emails, and text reminders to patients,” a White House statement said.
President Joe Biden also delivered remarks on Oct. 25 on the status of the country’s fight against COVID — a stark contrast from where he thought the country was just one month ago when he claimed in a “60 Minutes” interview that the pandemic was over.
“We still have hundreds of people dying each day from COVID in this country. That number is likely to rise this winter,” Biden said. “But this year is different from the past. This year, nearly every death is preventable.”
The president also provided information about the frequency of the updated booster shots.
While more high-risk people, such as those who are immunocompromised or elderly, may need to get more than one shot, most Americans, he said, will only need one each year.
Castrucci said it’s important that the public health community finds a way to agree on “clear, consistent messaging” as the pandemic continues.
“If you can’t trust anyone,” Castrucci said, “you will fall for anything.”
By MAXINE FRIEDMAN
Capital News Service
Regional News
NASA to roll out Artemis I for Nov. 14 launch on Moon mission
WASHINGTON – NASA’s Artemis I test flight spacecraft is set to roll out onto launchpad 39B on Friday ahead of the targeted Nov. 14 launch date, despite a possible incoming storm system, NASA announced in a media briefing on Thursday.
The launch was previously delayed by Hurricane Ian in late September, NASA communications official Rachel Kraft said. Due to the storm, the Orion spacecraft had to be moved back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
“Since rolling back to the VAB for Hurricane Ian, the team has been hard at work, work has gone smoothly, and we’ve been able to protect the rocket from the hurricane,” said Cliff Lanham, senior vehicle operations manager of the Exploration Ground Systems Program.
The Artemis I test flight is an uncrewed mission that will travel beyond the Moon and back to Earth to test propulsion and controls on the Space Launch System rocket and the next-generation Orion crew module.
“There are challenges that come with this complex of a vehicle, and where we’re flying, and how we’re getting there,” Jim Free, associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, said.
Meteorologists at NASA are monitoring the development of an area of low pressure near Puerto Rico that will slowly move toward Florida over the weekend, potentially impacting the Artemis I mission.
“There’s still a lot of inconsistencies on exactly where that may end up, and whether or not it does acquire significant tropical characteristics even to become a named storm,” Mark Burger, launch weather meteorologist, said.
NASA officials told reporters on a media call that they had decided to move forward with the rollout Thursday night after assessing the storm’s possible impact on the rocket.
The team anticipates the highest impacts from the system on Monday and into Tuesday, which may include rain squalls with wind gusts of 35-40 knots, but those conditions would be well within NASA’s limits for the spacecraft’s exposure to weather, Burger said.
“We’re confident in the decision process that went into that; we talked about a lot of the same things we talked about with the hurricane,” Free said. “Certainly, the wind force is not the same, and the duration is not the same… so our engineering team said it was an okay risk to go out tonight.”
NASA’s Nov. 14 launch has a liftoff planned in a 69-minute window that begins at 12:07 a.m. EST that day, Kraft said.
There are two backup dates in the November launch window, Free said: Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. and Nov. 19 at 1:45 a.m.
Teams have a preference for launching in the daylight, but it is not a requirement, Free said.
Daylight launch options are restricted through the end of the year because the Federal Aviation Administration regulates holiday air space.
The downside of nighttime launches, Free said, is a loss of visuals, but the “big fire shooting out the back” of the rocket will help light up the launchpad.
“Everybody asks, ‘Are you confident in going after a launch attempt?’ If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t roll out. If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t start the countdown when we do. So yeah, we’re confident moving forward,” Free said.
The Artemis I mission will send the unmanned Orion and a service module provided by the European Space Agency out to the Moon and into an orbit about 60 miles above the Moon’s service. The spacecraft will orbit the Moon for weeks, then return to Earth.
The mission is slated to cover more than 1 million miles, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean set for Dec. 9.
The Artemis I will be the opening of a series of space flights aimed at eventually establishing a long-term presence at the Moon.
By DESTINY HERBERS
Capital News Service
Wind: 0mph SW
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 0
63/36°F
46/28°F