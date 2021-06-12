Fly the flag: How well do you know Old Glory?

Every year on June 14, people across the country commemorate the adoption of the United States flag. But how well do you know your Stars and Stripes? Test your knowledge with this quiz.

1. In what year was a design for the national flag approved by the Second Continental Congress?

a) 1765

b) 1777

c) 1783

d) 1863

2. Which president signed into law an Act of Congress designating June 14 as Flag Day?

a) Harry Truman

b) Abraham Lincoln

c) Woodrow Wilson

d) John Hancock

3. How many versions of the United States flag have featured Stars and Stripes?

a) 5

b) 14

c) 27

d) 32

4. Which of these statements is NOT a United States Flag Code guideline?

a) The flag should never be used for advertising purposes

b) The flag should never be used as clothing, bedding or drapery

c) The flag should never touch the ground

d) The flag should never be flown at night or in bad weather

5. When was the 50th star added to the flag of the United States?

a) 1945

b) 1959

c) 1960

d) 1967

6. Which state was the first to make Flag Day a legal holiday?

a) Massachusetts

b) Delaware

c) New Hampshire

d) Pennsylvania

7. How many red and white stripes are on the American flag?

a) 7 red, 6 white

b) 6 red, 6 white

c) 6 red, 7 white

d) 7 red, 7 white

8. What does the United States Flag Code recommend you do with a worn-out flag that’s no longer usable?

a) Cut it up

b) Burn it

c) Recycle it

d) Bury it

No cheating. How did you do?

————————

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-c, 6-d, 7-a, 8-b

————————