Folk songs left behind as culture moves on

Published

3 hours ago

on

Chances are kids will never learn — or even hear — American folk songs unless parents teach them.

Folks songs often detail the origins of the American experience:

“I’ve been working on the railroad”

“Oh My Darling Clementine”

“Oh Susanna”

“Michael, Row the Boat Ashore”

“This Land Is Your Land”

“John Henry”

Although these songs are widely available on recordings, schools, with declining musical offerings, don’t use many any more.

In 2003, University of Florida doctoral student Marilyn Ward discovered in her thesis work that American folk songs were already gone from school curriculum and precious few teachers wanted them back.

When Ward surveyed music teachers about the songs, she encountered frequent objections.

Among the objections:

* Multicultural curriculums don’t include American culture.

* Low socio-economic schools need to teach pop songs.

* Folk songs might have racist backgrounds.

* Some songs have a Christian basis.

Although the songs like “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” notably did have verses tied to racist minstrel shows, these verses were typically not taught in public schools.

Other songs, like “Wade in the Water,” were Christian gospel songs with a secret message: How slaves could escape dog tracking.

Christmas carols typically are not taught in school curriculum because of modern constitutional issues. Churches might keep these alive and, in fact, churches have produced many musicians and singers popular in today’s music scene. Still, church attendance is declining, according to recent research from Pew.

Musical instruction itself is often lagging in public education as support for all arts decreases. In 2015, the US Department of Education found that 40 percent of high schools don’t require any coursework in the arts for graduation. In 2010, more than 8,000 public schools were without any music programs. About 1.3 million elementary school students didn’t have access to learning music.

Home

4 career training programs for nature lovers

Published

4 days ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

 

Are you a nature lover who’s looking for a career that will allow you to work closely with plants? Here’s an overview of some training programs to consider.

Arboriculture
Learn how to plant, transplant, maintain, fertilize and prune trees as well as how to treat them if they’re damaged. You’ll also learn how to cut them down and safely remove branches near power lines.

Careers: arborist, pruner.

Floral design
Discover how to create floral arrangements for commercial venues and special events such as weddings, birthdays and funerals. You’ll also learn how to maintain a variety of plants, both in stores and in public buildings.

Careers: florist, assistant florist.

Horticulture
Learn how to grow and care for plants and design landscapes. You may also work with agricultural producers, helping them grow fruits and vegetables.

Careers: horticulturist, garden supply sales consultant, landscaper and grounds maintenance worker.

Agriculture
Find out, among other things, how to operate farm machinery, prepare soil, maintain buildings and harvest, store, inspect and manage field crops like soybeans and wheat.

Careers: agricultural aid, feedlot aid, stable aid.

There’s a wide variety of inspiring careers for nature lovers, so find a program near you today.

Home

Spring maintenance: 5 key things to inspect outside your home

Published

5 days ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

 

When spring arrives, it’s important to inspect the exterior of your home to make sure it hasn’t been damaged over the winter. Here are five key things you should check.

1. The roof. A visual inspection from the ground or a window will indicate if immediate repairs are needed. In particular, look out for curled, wavy or missing shingles. Also, check the ceilings inside your house for signs of water infiltration.

2. Gutters and spouts. Make sure they’re still firmly attached to the house and that nothing is blocking water from flowing through them. Remove any debris that’s accumulated over the winter.

3. Foundation. Examine the concrete for cracks or signs of water damage. Even the smallest fissure can cause big problems for your home. If you see any signs of degradation, schedule a repair as soon as possible.

4. Balcony or patio. Clean your deck thoroughly and secure any loose boards. Wood patios should be stained every one to three years. If it needs to be done this spring, sand the surface and apply your chosen stain.

5. Windows and doors. Check the caulking around each window and door, and replace it if necessary. Inspect wooden frames to make sure they don’t show signs of water infiltration or rot.

If you notice any major damage during your inspection, be sure to make the needed repairs.

Home

How to train your bird to talk

Published

1 week ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

 

Would you like to teach your parrot, parakeet or other bird to talk? Here are some tips that may help.

• Start early. It’s best to train your bird when it’s young. You can teach an older bird to repeat what you say, but it’ll take more time and patience.

• Repeat the words often. It’s best to start with simple words and phrases like “hello,” “bye-bye” and the bird’s name.

• Speak excitedly. Saying the words in an excited or sing-song tone is more likely to grab your bird’s attention.

• Be consistent. The more you repeat a word or phrase, the more likely your bird is to learn it. This goes for words you don’t want it to learn too, so try to avoid saying things you don’t want repeated.

• Use rewards. Each time your bird successfully repeats a new word, be sure to praise it and offer it a treat. This will encourage it to continue to learn.

Above all, be patient. It may take years for your bird to learn to say a few words, and some never do, even breeds who are known to be talkers.

Not all birds can be trained to speak, but some species are more likely to pick up the habit than others, including:

• African grey parrots
• Parakeets
• Amazon parrots
• Eclectus parrots
• Quaker parrots
• Mynah birds

Home

Spring cleaning: are you forgetting to tidy these parts of your home?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

 

To guarantee that this year’s spring cleaning is a success, target these often-neglected areas of your home.

• Refrigerator. Remove everything from the fridge and throw out anything that’s past its expiration date. Take out shelves and drawers, scrub them using warm, soapy water and then replace them. Don’t use bleach or other strong cleaning products that shouldn’t come into contact with food.

• Bedding. Wash your duvets, comforters and pillows in the washing machine using the gentle cycle. Run the rinse cycle twice to be sure all the soap is removed. If your machine isn’t big enough to fit a comforter or duvet, or you want to do it all at once, head to a local laundromat.

• Blinds. Dust vinyl, aluminum or wood blinds with a vacuum or a microfiber duster on both sides. If there’s a buildup of dirt, wash with a sponge and a solution of water and vinegar. Fabric shades can be vacuumed or brought to the dry cleaner.

• Walls and ceilings. Remove cobwebs caught in the corners using a vacuum and wash the ceiling with an extendable sponge mop and slightly soapy water. Continue by cleaning the walls in the same way and giving the baseboards a good scrub.

Once you’re done, make it a point to re-clean these areas every few months. This will ensure your home is tidier throughout the year and minimize the amount of work to be done next spring.

Home

The pros and cons of sharing a bed with your dog

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

There’s no consensus about whether or not it’s safe or healthy to share a bed with your dog. Some animal behaviorists claim it isn’t a good idea, while others say there’s no problem with the practice.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to determine if you’re comfortable sleeping with Fido. Here are some pros and cons that may help you decide.

Pros
Being close to their pets makes people happier and calmer, which can translate to better sleep. Furthermore, you may feel safer knowing that your dog is right by your side if there’s a middle-of-the-night emergency. And if you tend to get cold, dogs make great bed warmers.

Cons
While it’s rare, dogs can transmit certain diseases to humans. Unfortunately, sharing a bed makes it more likely that you’ll get sick from your canine companion. In addition, sleeping next to your pooch can exacerbate allergy symptoms because allergens tend to stick to their paws and fur. Finally, dogs that have a tendency to be dominant may become even more so when sleeping in bed with their owner.

If you do decide to allow your dog to sleep in your bed, take some steps to safeguard your health. Bathe your dog at least once a week and schedule regular visits with the veterinarian to ensure that your pet is healthy and up to date on its vaccinations.

Home

Do older animals need special care?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

 

Just like humans, animals, as they age, are more prone to suffer from such conditions as arthritis, deafness, heart problems, tumors, cataracts and diseases of the kidneys or liver. So, when your cat or dog reaches old age (which varies depending on the breed), it’s a good idea to establish its geriatric profile.

What is a geriatric profile? It’s a clinical assessment that includes an examination (weighing, palpation of the thyroid gland, listening to the lungs, etc.), a complete blood test, an analysis of the urine and feces and other tests that can detect the presence of cataracts, arthritis or hypertension. Your veterinarian will also ask you about your pet’s diet, lifestyle, activities and previous illnesses. Once all the information is gathered, your veterinarian may suggest treatments to improve the health, well-being and longevity of your pet. Ask your veterinarian for more information.

