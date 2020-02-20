Food and drink stations for your wedding reception

Are you looking for a way to make your wedding a little different? Any of these fun food or drink stations are sure to get your guests talking.

Snacks

Instead of passed hors d’oeuvres, create a fun snack bar. Pickles, charcuterie or even popcorn with various toppings are all great ideas for a laid back crowd. For a more luxurious touch, try an oyster bar or sushi station.

Dessert

Forgo the traditional wedding cake and offer your guests their choice of dessert. From donuts and pies to cupcakes and your favorite childhood cereals, anything goes. For summer weddings, cool down with ice cream, gourmet ice pops or sundaes.

Late night eats

After several hours of dancing and drinking, your guests will be ready for a late night snack. Think French fries with different dipping sauces, grilled cheese sandwiches or even a make-your-own-taco bar.

Drinks

While many weddings have a cocktail bar, you can also offer fresh juice, your favorite craft sodas or beers from nearby microbreweries. Or, a coffee bar complete with flavored syrups is a great way to encourage the party to keep going all night.

Remember to tailor the food or drink station to your wedding and location. This will personalize the experience and make it more memorable.

Some food bars can even do double duty as your wedding favors if you provide cute boxes or jars alongside your pickles, cookies, candy or anything else that’s easy to transport.