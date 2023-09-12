Regional News
Food and Drug Administration approves COVID boosters for upcoming season
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the latest round of COVID-19 boosters as public health officials brace for another cold and flu season.
An advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to vote on recommendations on Tuesday, the final step in the process before people will be able to get the shots.
“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
“The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality,” Marks added. “We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”
The updated COVID-19 booster shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer.
The FDA said in a statement that people 5 and older can get one dose of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as long as it’s been at least two months since their last dose of the vaccine.
Vaccinated children between six months and 4 years old can get one or two doses of the updated vaccine. Unvaccinated children in the same age range are eligible for three doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the updated Moderna shot.
“The updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against COVID-19 from the currently circulating variants,” the FDA said in a statement. “Barring the emergence of a markedly more virulent variant, the FDA anticipates that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.”
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have been trending upward in recent weeks, though officials aren’t expressing alarm at the rise in severe illness.
The number of hospitalizations has risen by nearly 16%, while deaths increased by almost 11%, according to data from the CDC.
The percentage of Americans getting COVID-19 shots has steadily decreased since the first round of vaccinations rolled out in the last weeks of 2020.
More than 81% of the country got at least one dose of the original vaccine, but 70% completed the primary two-dose series. Just 17% of the U.S. population decided to get the bivalent vaccine that was approved last year, according to CDC data.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
SpaceX Crew-6 Returns After Landmark 186-Day Mission
A New Chapter in International Space Collaboration and Scientific Research.
In the early morning hours off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft plunged through Earth’s atmosphere to deliver four astronauts back to solid ground. The event marked the end of NASA’s sixth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which spanned 186 days, involved extensive scientific experimentation, and demonstrated the global collaborative effort behind contemporary space exploration.
NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and the UAE’s first long-duration astronaut, Sultan Alneyadi, touched down safely at 12:17 a.m. EDT. Within hours, teams aboard SpaceX recovery vessels retrieved the spacecraft and its crew for transportation to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
During their time on the ISS, the Crew-6 mission traveled approximately 78,875,292 miles, completed 2,976 orbits around Earth, and conducted hundreds of scientific experiments. Their impressive journey began on March 2, 2023, when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft docked with the ISS the following day, where the team later prepared the station for the arrival of new solar arrays and participated in a myriad of scientific investigations.
The significance of Crew-6’s mission transcends mere numbers and statistics. Beyond its duration and mileage, the international team conducted groundbreaking research and participated in advanced technology demonstrations. Stephen Bowen led three spacewalks, with Hoburg joining for two and Alneyadi for one. They installed two new IROSAs (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays) to augment the station’s power generation capabilities.
Moreover, the crew contributed to experiments that will have a lasting impact both in space and on Earth. These ranged from plant genetic adaptations in space to human health monitoring in microgravity. They even assisted in a student robotic challenge and launched Saskatchewan’s first satellite, aimed at testing a new radiation detection and protection system based on melanin.
Crew-6’s mission was part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, an initiative designed to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective means of transportation to and from the ISS. The Dragon spacecraft, aptly named “Endeavour,” will now return to SpaceX’s refurbishing facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for inspection, analysis, and preparation for its next mission.
The success of Crew-6 paves the way for future international collaborations in space exploration, including NASA’s ambitious Artemis program to return humans to the Moon and beyond. As Administrator Bill Nelson aptly noted, this mission “demonstrated humanity’s shared ambition to reach new cosmic shores.”
The safe return of Crew-6 not only marks a significant milestone for NASA and SpaceX but also sets a precedent for what international collaboration can achieve in the final frontier. As we continue to look to the skies, missions like these remind us that the quest for knowledge and exploration is a journey best undertaken together.
New Dept of Labor Rule Will Increase Construction Worker Wages, Protections
Construction workers who work on federal projects are poised to receive better wages and worker protections under a Department of Labor rule touted by Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.
Speaking at a union hall in Philadelphia, Harris praised the Biden administration’s economic agenda and pointed out that the new rule would be the first update in more than 40 years to the Davis-Bacon Act, which requires paying prevailing wages on public works projects. The Reagan administration changed the definition of prevailing wages in 1983.
“Let’s agree these workers deserve our recognition and appreciation, and they deserve something more,” Harris said. “They deserve a raise. … Many workers are paid much less than they deserve, much less than the value of their work … in some cases by thousands of dollars a year, and that is wrong and completely unacceptable.”
The final rule transforms how prevailing wages, or the hourly rate of wages paid to workers in a given area, are calculated. It would base wages off of at least 30% of workers instead of 50% of workers in a trade in a certain locality, which the Biden administration said will help ensure workers’ prevailing wages aren’t dragged down by employers who pay low wages.
The regulation also makes it easier for the agency to withhold funds from contractors to ensure workers are paid properly and protects workers from employer retaliation, Biden administration officials have stated.
The rule will be effective in about two months and would affect an estimated 1.2 million workers.
Harris praised the work of union leaders during her speech. She called Sean McGarvey, president of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), who was present at the speech, “a partner” and thanked Jimmy Williams, the general president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. After the speech, she planned to tour Interstate 95. In June, part of I-95 collapsed when a gasoline tanker exploded, and the man driving the vehicle died. Harris applauded the swift rebuild of the section, which took only 12 days. The rebuilding effort received federal funding.
Sharita Gruberg, vice president for economic justice at the National Partnership for Women and Families, said that the original formula for wage standards was supposed to make sure that federal contracts are paying workers a competitive wage, but the Reagan administration’s changes in the 1980s weakened the rules.
“There’s just been all of these artificial barriers constructed since the ’80s that weaken this really strong rule that’s supposed to protect the local economy and protect workers,” Gruberg said. She added that the idea was “to make sure that these local economies are not subject to a large influx of federal dollars going to construction companies that are paying less than market rate and creating a race to the bottom.”
The administration is prioritizing these changes after it has invested billions in manufacturing facilities and repairing roads through the CHIPS and Science Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Gruberg said the administration is trying to make the most out of those investments by making these reforms.
“There are two paths here,” she said. “One, we update these rules and make sure that these investments are reaching their full potential for communities, or we don’t and lose workers a lot of money.”
Progressive think tanks have argued that such changes will make it easier for workers to receive higher pay and better benefits. In its comment on the proposed rule in May 2022, the Economic Policy Institute said research has established that prevailing wage laws increase worker pay, help more workers get pension plans, and improve workers’ health care coverage as well as make the construction industry more equitable for women and workers of color.
The Laborers’ International Union of North America also supports the change and said it will protect many LIUNA members.
“With massive investments in infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs with prevailing wage rules, construction workers across the nation will benefit from the strengthened wage floor,” LIUNA stated.
There is still opposition to the rule from the Associated Builders and Contractors, a non-union trade group, which has said it will take legal action in response to the rule. The trade association said there’s no timeline yet for when they will bring a lawsuit.
Ben Brubeck, vice president of regulatory, labor, and state affairs at the Associated Builders and Contractors, called the rule a “handout to organized labor on the backs of taxpayers, small businesses, and the free market” and said the regulation is “unnecessary, costly and burdensome.”
DEA Expands Access to Opioid Treatment Medications
Regulations Revised in Line with the Easy Medication Access and Treatment for Opioid Addiction Act
In a move aimed at mitigating the opioid crisis in the U.S., the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has made revisions to its existing regulations. The adjustments will expand access to vital medications for individuals battling opioid use disorders.
The new regulations stem from the Easy Medication Access and Treatment for Opioid Addiction Act (the Act), directing the DEA to modify its stipulations. Previously, practitioners were restricted to dispensing only a one-day supply of narcotic drugs three times consecutively to relieve acute withdrawal symptoms while a patient awaited referral for further treatment. However, the new rule permits the dispensing of up to a three-day supply at once, aimed at initiating maintenance or detoxification treatment. This regulation comes into effect on August 8, 2023.
The DEA, an authority in implementing and enforcing the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970 and the Controlled Substances Import and Export Act (CSIEA), emphasizes the importance of ensuring a legitimate supply of controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes while preventing their illicit use.
It’s crucial to note the historical context. In October 1974, the DEA issued regulations under the Narcotic Addict Treatment Act, permitting practitioners to administer and dispense certain narcotic medications for detoxification or maintenance, provided they were registered under a narcotic treatment program. The “Three Day Rule,” which has been in force, was aimed at physicians who were not explicitly registered under a narcotic treatment program. The previous rule allowed these physicians to administer – but not prescribe – narcotic drugs for immediate relief from acute withdrawal symptoms.
Fast forward to December 11, 2020, when the Easy Medication Access and Treatment for Opioid Addiction Act was signed into law. This new legislation recognized the importance of timely and adequate medication for opioid-addicted individuals and hence directed the DEA to make the necessary modifications to its existing regulations.
The revisions to the regulations reflect the government’s commitment to addressing the opioid crisis more effectively. By allowing for a three-day medication supply, the DEA believes that individuals will have better access to treatment, leading to better health outcomes and a reduced risk of overdose. This change signifies a crucial step forward in the fight against opioid addiction, with a focus on compassionate care.
Extraordinary Registered Nurse, Stephanie Usrey, Recognized at Fauquier Health as DAISY Award Winner
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
We are proud to announce that the second quarter DAISY Team award recipient for 2023 is Registered Nurse (RN), Stephanie Usrey. Stephanie works as an RN on the third floor in the Medical Surgical unit in Fauquier Hospital. She alone received five strong nominations from her patients over the course of the quarter. Her nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients.
One nomination from a patient commented, “Stephanie is an amazing nurse. She always made me feel special during my [extended stay] at the hospital. Besides being incredibly professional, she gave me a lot of comfort. She always made sure I knew what was going on…”
Another nomination that Stephanie received was a true testament to her ability to care for our patients. The patient, a family member, commented on how Stephanie exceeded expectations, “Thank you so much Stephanie. I feel you have been the best nurse I’ve ever had, and my mom has ever had.”
During the surprise presentation ceremony, the hallway on the third floor was lined with fellow team members and leadership who came to applaud Stephanie and congratulate her.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN & Midwifery, and other sub-specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
U.S. Senate Votes to Curb Farmland Purchases by China, Iran, North Korea, Russia
WASHINGTON — U.S. senators approved bipartisan amendments to the annual defense policy bill Tuesday night that would prohibit China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from purchasing U.S. farmland and screen American investment in high-tech ventures on foreign adversary soil.
By a 91-7 vote, the lawmakers approved a measure that would require a review of — and direct the president to halt or waive — agricultural land transactions by the four nations.
The amendment would empower the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to evaluate land deals. The committee already reviews other inbound investment transactions,
Of the 40 million acres of U.S. forest and farmland owned by foreign investors at the end of 2021, China accounted for 383,935 acres, or less than 1%, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on foreign land holdings.
The 2022 purchase of 300 acres by a Chinese-owned corn processing company near an Air Force base in North Dakota triggered concern among some lawmakers, as did the discovery in February of a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana, home to many U.S. nuclear missiles.
The amendment was co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Ted Cruz of Texas, Kevin Cramer, and John Hoeven of North Dakota, Katie Britt of Alabama, and Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio.
“In recent years, our country has seen firsthand attempts by our near-peer competitors to acquire land adjacent to our military bases,” Rounds said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “In 2020, a Chinese-led company planned to build a wind energy farm project near Del Rio, Texas, only miles away from Laughlin Air Force base, where U.S. pilots are trained.”
State lawmakers blocked the wind farm project in 2021 but recently gave it a green light after a company from Spain backed it instead.
As of 2021, Canadian investors held the largest amount of forest and farmland, followed by the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany, according to the USDA.
Investment abroad
Senators also voted 91-6 on an amendment to screen investment by U.S. companies in China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia in high-tech sectors, including artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, satellite communications, and quantum computing.
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas have been pushing legislation since 2021 that would monitor the offshoring of supply chains in industries and locations with national security implications.
The annual defense bill “tackles the toughest national security issues facing our nation,” Casey said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “And the technological competition with the People’s Republic of China is certainly at the top of that list.”
“Right now, we’re in competition with a communist government that doesn’t play by the rules,” he continued in remarks before the vote. “The Chinese government employs economic espionage, and it exploits the United States’ open research and innovation to build up its own capabilities.”
U.S. outbound investment totaled $6.58 trillion at the end of 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Most were concentrated in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Canada. Just over $1 trillion landed in Latin America and the Western Hemisphere, while roughly $951 million went to Asia and the Pacific. The Middle East and Africa were near the bottom of the list, with just over $80 million and $46 million, respectively.
The Casey-Cornyn amendment would require U.S. corporations and other entities to notify the Secretary of the Treasury prior to a deal.
Unlike foreign investment that comes into the U.S., no federal mechanism screens the dollars American companies are investing outside the nation.
Defense bill
The National Defense Authorization Act is the annual defense policy bill that continues defense policies, nuclear weapons programs and authorizes defense-related spending.
Lawmakers often use the massive bill as a vehicle for various policy matters because Congress consistently enacts the legislation each year. After the Senate bill is passed, it will go to a conference committee with a House-passed bill that targets abortion access, transgender health, and racial equity.
The legislation does not appropriate money for the Department of Defense and other relevant federal agencies. Rather, the bill authorizes how the funds should be spent.
The 2022 NDAA authorized $768.2 billion.
Alleged Virginia Encounters Among Cases Cited in Congressional UFO Hearing
WASHINGTON — During an otherworldly hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, lawmakers and witnesses launched accusations that the Pentagon is stonewalling Congress and the public from information about unidentified anomalous phenomena, more often referred to as UFOs.
That includes a 2014 encounter when a “dark gray or black cube inside a clear sphere” traveled within 50 feet of two U.S. fighter jets off the coast of Virginia, according to witness testimony.
The enigma brought together both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on a GOP-led U.S. House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee in imploring high-ranking military and intelligence officials to clear the air on potential malevolent activity, clandestine military weapons development, or even the existence of extraterrestrial life.
“The lack of transparency regarding UAPs has fueled wild speculation and debate for decades, eroding public trust in the very institutions that are meant to serve and protect them, as is evidenced by the large number of people we have here,” said Wisconsin GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman, chair of the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.
“We must demand transparency from the Department of Defense, our intelligence community, and our defense industry on the UAP work,” Grothman said in his opening statement.
The discovery in February of a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana days after it entered U.S. airspace above Alaska heightened anxiety and attention about UAPs, traditionally referred to as unidentified flying objects. The balloon traversed the contiguous U.S. and was shot down by the U.S. military off the coast of South Carolina. China’s government denied the craft’s spying capabilities.
Lawmakers on the oversight panel displayed wide-ranging skepticism, raising conjecture and questions about possible involvement from defense contractors, cover-ups of crash sites and debris, and harassment and intimidation of both military and commercial pilots who report sightings.
“Pilots have reported encounters for years. Because of the stigma around reporting these incidents, we still don’t have a complete picture of actually what’s going on, particularly as our witnesses will testify on the civilian side,” subcommittee ranking member Robert Garcia of California said.
But Pentagon officials say they take the public interest in UAPs “seriously.”
“The Department is fully committed to openness and accountability to the American people, which it must balance with its obligation to protect sensitive information, sources, and methods. DoD also committed to timely and thorough reporting to Congress,” Sue Gough, Defense Department spokesperson, said in a written response to States Newsroom.
Unexplained encounters
Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor recounted for the panel his high-profile story, now declassified, of when he and other F-18 Super Hornet jet pilots in 2004 witnessed a white object in the shape of a “Tic Tac” mint or “propane tank” hovering over choppy whitewater off the Southern California coast on a clear, calm day.
As he and fellow pilots flew within a half mile of the object, “it rapidly accelerated and disappeared right in front of our aircraft. Our wingman, roughly 8,000 feet above us, also lost (sight of it). We immediately turned to investigate the whitewater only to find that it was also gone,” Fravor testified.
The crew soon got word from air controllers that the object had traveled 60 miles in less than a minute.
Crews watching the radar had detected objects in prior weeks descending “rapidly” from 80,000 feet to 20,000 feet and then hovering for hours before going straight back up, Fravor told the panel.
The object “was far superior in performance to my brand new F/A-18F and did not operate with any of the known aerodynamic principles that we expect for objects that fly in our atmosphere,” Fravor said in his testimony.
Beyond a debrief, Fravor said no further investigation of the incident occurred.
Ryan Graves, former U.S. Navy F-18 pilot and current executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, told the panel that UAP sightings became an “open secret” among aircrew stationed near Virginia Beach, Virginia.
After an upgrade to their radar system, service members began detecting tracks with infrared sensors, which they initially dismissed as software glitches until the pilots physically corroborated the objects, Graves testified.
A “pivotal incident” occurred in 2014 during an air combat training mission 10 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Graves said. That’s when pilots in Graves’ squadron saw a clear sphere with a gray cube inside hovering “motionless against the wind” at the GPS location and altitude where the training was to begin.
“The jets, only 100 feet apart, were forced to take evasive action. They terminated the mission immediately and returned to base. Our squadron submitted a safety report, but there was no official acknowledgment of the incident and no further mechanism to report the sightings,” Graves testified.
The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act required the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to begin submitting annual reports about UAPs to Congress. The initial report was published in January.
NASA announced in June 2022 that the agency would begin studying UAPs from “a scientific perspective,” focusing on identifying current data and how best to collect data in the future.
The 2022 defense policy bill also triggered the Pentagon to establish the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in coordination with the ODNI to investigate UAP near military installations.
Gough says the Pentagon “welcomes the opportunity to speak with any former or current government employee or contractor who believes they have information relevant to the historical review.”
“These individuals are still obligated to protect classified information and may not disclose classified information to the media, the public, or anyone who does not have proper access to such information, including the appropriate clearance level and need-to-know. These lifelong obligations extend to a public congressional hearing,” Gough said.
“There is no impediment to AARO receiving all UAP-related information, past or present, regardless of level or origin of classification. By law, AARO may receive all UAP-related information at all levels of classification, regardless of whether the original classification authority for such information is within DoD or the Intelligence Community,” Gough continued.
Defense Department officials also maintain there is no evidence to support many theories discussed during the hearing.
In response to claims made during the hearing that secret defense contracts could be related to UAP investigations or that service members have been injured while examining crash sites, Gough said the Pentagon “has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any (government) programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”
House members flock to hearing
The high-profile hearing attracted the participation of several House members who do not officially sit on the subcommittee.
Members waived onto the panel for the headline-grabbing event, including GOP Reps. Tim Burchett and Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz of Florida, Eric Burlison of Missouri, and Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Republican 2024 presidential race candidate Vivek Ramaswamy released a statement Wednesday urging the panel to ask whether the government has evidence of extraterrestrial life, find and reveal the names of officials with first-hand knowledge of UAP crash sites, and probe whether private corporations are involved in UAP programs.
“This is an issue of government transparency. We can’t trust a government that does not trust its people,” said Burchett. “We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing. … We’re here to uncover the facts.”
Burchett told Fox News Live on Sunday that he is “100%” certain the federal government is covering up information about unidentified objects.
Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida asked David Grusch, a former Department of Defense task force member, about the existence of satellite imagery of UAP.
“I personally reviewed both what we call overhead collection and from other strategic and tactical platforms that I could not even explain prosaically. I have a degree in physics by the way,” testified Grusch, a former National Reconnaissance Office representative on the Defense Department’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force.
“I’m aware that you guys have not seen these reports, unfortunately, and I don’t know why,” he continued.
Lawmakers said they will continue to push the administration to improve transparency and reduce stigma for both military and commercial pilots who report sightings.
“It shouldn’t take the potential for nonhuman origin to bring us together,” Moskowitz said.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
The Director of National Intelligence referred all inquiries to the Defense Department.
