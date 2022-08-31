Opinion
Foolproof ways for overcoming procrastination and taking action
Procrastination is a problem for a lot of people. And when you don’t procrastinate, you can accomplish much more daily.
It’s the number one enemy of all entrepreneurs. Whether starting a new business, writing a book, or just completing your daily tasks, it’s easy to fall victim to procrastination.
Procrastination is not a character flaw but rather a symptom of your personality. Your personality traits, along with your environment, determine what causes you to procrastinate.
Keep reading, and I’ll share the foolproof ways of overcoming procrastination and taking action.
Do You Persistently Struggle with Procrastination?
Procrastination is a real problem for most people, and breaking the habit can be very difficult. If you have a history of being a procrastinator, you might be wondering how you can finally change your mindset to make procrastination disappear.
The good news is that it’s possible to overcome procrastination. The problem is that it’s easier said than done, and you need to understand why you struggle so much before you can begin changing your approach.
If you find that you’re struggling with procrastination, then it’s likely that there are some issues you might have that prevent you from truly focusing on what you need to do.
One of the significant problems with procrastination is that you don’t know where your time is going. You know you should be doing stuff, but you never seem to have any free time to put into it.
Procrastinators often spend all their time running around and doing things they must do, but it never seems to get done. At least, that’s how it usually is.
If you want to eliminate procrastination, you need to change your mindset. You need to stop thinking of your life as something you need to finish in a certain amount of time and start thinking of it as something you need to get through.
This mindset shift will allow you to start taking on the challenges and tasks in front of you rather than completely paralyzed by fear of failure.
It’s essential to understand why you’re procrastinating. For example, maybe you’re trying to finish a task while watching TV, and that’s a great way to procrastinate because you’re avoiding the task at hand by spending your time doing something else.
You might have other issues preventing you from completing your work, but you’ll never know unless you ask about it. Procrastination might not seem like a big deal to you, but it’s the root cause of many other problems you might not realize.
Start asking yourself why you’re procrastinating. It’s more than likely that you’re unaware of why you struggle with procrastination. If you were to write down everything causing you to procrastinate, you might be surprised to see that you’re unaware of many things in your life.
This is an excellent way to get to the bottom of your problem. Procrastination can often stem from deeper-rooted issues that you need to address.
The Myriad of Reasons We Get Caught Up in Procrastination
If you are suffering from procrastination, you are not alone.
But there are many reasons why we get caught up in procrastination. Some of them are common, and some are less common.
If you are one of the many people who get caught up in procrastination, then read on for why you are so afraid and tempted to put things off.
Fear Drives Procrastination
Some fears can’t be controlled, but there are things you can do to reduce and eliminate your fears and get control of your life. We don’t know how much more power we have over our fears than we realize.
Here are five specific fears related to procrastination.
1. Fear Of Success
The fear of success is one of the most common motivators for procrastination, and procrastinators are most afraid of success.
When you fear success, you purposely put up roadblocks, obstacles, and problems along your path to ensure success never comes.
You do this because you want to protect your identity and know that success might mean losing yourself.
The fear of success can lead to unproductive habits and behaviors. For example, you can try to keep busy with trivial tasks and activities. You’re afraid of taking action because you’re afraid of success.
2. Fear Of Failure
It’s essential to recognize that a fear of failure exists when we are not fully ourselves or have a tendency to become perfectionistic.
If you’re dealing with feelings of depression and hopelessness, procrastinating is a way to keep yourself from facing the reality of how terrible your situation has become.
When you worry about failure, you feel a little insecure. You struggle because you think you’re not good enough to reach your goals.
Perfectionism causes you to hesitate before acting; when you hesitate, you’re unlikely to take action or progress toward your goal.
3. Fear Of Conflict
We tend to put off tasks we don’t like or require confrontation.
In other words, we are always afraid of possible conflicts arising from a specific decision or action.
This conflict can occur in many different ways and with other people.
Or it can be internal where we struggle with a conflict of interest, like having a dilemma.
4. Fear Of Judgement
Conflict and fear of judgment are related. You have a strong urge to procrastinate and worry about what others might think of you or your behavior.
You may be uncomfortable in situations where other people judge you. But if you learn to let go of this fear and focus on the task, you will have conquered it.
5. Fear Of The Unknown
Finally, the fear of the unknown is inherently connected to all the fears mentioned above.
We all face the same fears in life—uncertainty, insecurity, anxiety, and doubt.
The more uncertain someone is about doing something, the less likely they will take the actions required to get started.
We all suffer from a fear of the unknown, which often paralyzes us in our decision-making.
We’ll focus more on distractions than on things we want to do. We’ll have a lot more fun but probably not get very far in the long run.
Consequently, we focus on the small stuff that gives us a semblance of certainty and control.
This is good, but if we continue to act out of alignment with our long-term goals and objectives, we’re not going to achieve what we want out of life.
You know, therefore, that we can expect to be led astray by them. When you start doing the tiny little things, you’re not working on your big dream!
Face Up To Your Fears For A Better Life
The biggest obstacle for many people is facing their fears. Whether they are afraid to make the first move in dating or the most significant investment in real estate, fear is holding them back from a more meaningful and happy life.
I want to encourage you to face your fears and begin living your dreams today.
We live in a world where scary news stories constantly bombard us. You might even have heard about the recent hurricanes and earthquakes around the globe. But we all know that disasters happen daily, and sometimes it can seem like there is no end in sight.
But it doesn’t have to be that way. Once you overcome your fears, you’ll lead a happier, healthier, and more satisfying life.
Take back your power. Don’t let someone else dictate your future. Take control of your life today.
Opinion
Commentary: Virginia heads into the fall as a barometer for U.S. House control
If you are determined to stay awake until you know which political party will control the U.S. House of Representatives next year, you will be sleepless throughout the long night of Nov. 8 and possibly past dawn on Nov. 9.
Or, if you want a pretty good idea how things are going to go, just follow a pair of Virginia races in the state’s 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts. Those two bellwethers are likely to presage a trend for one party or the other.
“If Virginia 7 flips, I think that’s indicative of a pretty good night for Republicans,” said Kyle Kondik, a researcher at the University of Virginia Center for Politics and managing editor of its nationally followed newsletter, “Sabato’s Crystal Ball.”
“Likewise, if Virginia 2 stays Democratic, that’s the kind of world in which Democrats could still be holding the House,” he said.
Both races feature incumbent Democratic women elected in the 2018 blue wave midterms who are being challenged for a third term by Republican women in brand-new districts whose electoral history and demographics make them prime political barometers.
The respected Cook Political Report rates the 7th District race between Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican nominee Yesli Vega and the 2nd District contest pitting Rep. Elaine Luria against Jennifer Kiggans, a Republican state senator from Virginia Beach, as toss-up races — two of 33 nationwide that, by Cook’s reckoning, could break either way.
The “Crystal Ball” and the nonpartisan Inside Elections also rated Luria’s district as a toss-up as of last week, but both gave a very tenuous edge to Spanberger in the 7th District. Sabato’s newsletter listed 21 House races nationally as a coin-toss, and Inside Politics listed 19.
The political cognoscenti forecast a Republican takeover of the House, where Democrats as of last week held 221 seats and Republicans held 212. The GOP needs to flip just five Democratic seats to take the majority. Out-of-power parties have a built-in advantage in midterm elections. And this year, the major steering currents – an uncertain economy with the highest inflation in 40 years and an unpopular president – are headwinds for Democrats.
Democrats are given better odds for retaining control of the Senate. But Virginia is sitting out this fall’s Senate races. Sen. Mark Warner won a new six-year term in 2020; Sen. Tim Kaine is up for re-election in 2024. So that puts all the focus on the U.S. House races.
Besides the 2nd and 7th districts, the only other race generating buzz is Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s bid to keep her 10th District seat in Northern Virginia. Reapportionment added GOP-leaning precincts in Loudoun and Fauquier counties to her district, making it less favorable than the 10th District she won twice before. But it is still a district that has given Democrats comfortable margins in recent elections, though former Gov. Terry McAuliffe edged out Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by just 1.6 percentage points there last fall. Cook and Inside Elections rate Wexton’s seat as safe from little-known GOP challenger Hung Cao. Sabato is slightly less generous, downgrading Wexton’s seat this summer from “safe” to “likely Democratic.”
With the stakes so high, expect unprecedented spending on Virginia’s marquee House races underwritten by national partisan organizations such as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. There will be even more by secretive special interest groups whose donors are opaque and whose claims are often wildly exaggerated, sometimes false.
In the final week of the summer doldrums, before campaigns throttle up for the fall’s stretch run, the advertising spend was nearly $7 million in the 2nd ($2.8 million supporting Luria or attacking Kiggans; just shy of $4 million on Kiggans’ behalf or attacking Luria) and nearly $9 million in the 7th, with its pricier D.C.-area media market ($4.7 million for Spanberger or slamming Vega; $4 million supporting Vega or attacking Spanberger). And those figures, based on Federal Communications Commission filings tabulated by the Virginia Public Access Project, don’t include independent expenditures by outside organizations allied with various candidates or parties.
Virginia’s new U.S. House district lines bear little resemblance to those of 2020. They were drafted by the state Supreme Court, a task foisted onto the justices after the new independent redistricting commission failed to do the job. Analysts who’ve crunched precinct-by-precinct election data say the plan is balanced overall. Rural districts in the Southside, Southwest and Shenandoah Valley will remain predictably Republican. Urbanized and suburban districts near the Beltway will reliably back Democrats. The battlegrounds are in districts that meld rural areas with urban or suburban ones
The fiercest is likely to be Luria’s fight for survival in a district that covers Virginia’s entire Atlantic Coast, from the Eastern Shore’s border with Maryland to the North Carolina line before it juts westward. Redistricting cost Luria Democratic-friendly precincts in Norfolk and on the Peninsula. Her district, now slightly redder, is also known for shifting partisan allegiances. Should Kiggans win, it will be the fifth time since 2000 that one party has taken the seat from the other.
“An interesting thing about Virginia 2 is that it just so happens to be the median district for presidential performance of all 435 districts in the country,” Kondik said. That means if you took all the new districts and arrayed them along a spectrum from the strongest support for Trump in 2020 to the strongest for Biden, “the one smack-dab in the middle at 218 is Virginia 2, and Biden won it by 2 (percentage) points,” he added.
A year later, Youngkin would carry those same precincts by 11 percentage points over McAuliffe.
Luria and Kiggans are both Navy veterans in a district closely tied to the world’s largest naval base and highly attuned to foreign affairs and national security. Luria is betting heavily on her role on the House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege by a mob loyal to former President Donald Trump. The only endangered Democrat on the panel, Luria had a starring role in the nationally televised July 21 primetime hearing, during which her questioning led witnesses to detail the former president’s callous inaction as rioters intent on hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence came within feet of him inside the Capitol before his besieged security detail evacuated him from it.
How much her moment in the spotlight will help or hurt Luria is unknowable. It will steel the resolve of Trump admirers to vote against her just as it will motivate those who detest the former president to vote for her.
But bigger issues are at play in the highly nationalized 2nd and 7th District races. While the economy favors the GOP, that edge could soften if energy prices continue easing and inflation cools.
Other issues emerged over the summer from which Spanberger and Luria could benefit. The most potent is the conservative U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal in June of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that upheld women’s right to reproductive autonomy for 49 years, unleashing furious protest and handing Democrats a formidable organizational, fundraising and mobilization tool. Republicans were alarmed when voters in conservative Kansas resoundingly defeated a referendum on a proposed statewide abortion ban. Abortion also figured significantly in Democrat Pat Ryan’s victory last week in a special election to fill a vacant New York House seat.
Biden remains a burden on Democrats, but his fortunes improved over the summer. He won passage for several key pieces of his policy agenda in a narrowly divided Congress. In the middle of it all, he authorized a precision missile strike that killed the world’s most-wanted terrorist and architect of the 9/11 attacks, al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawhari, as he sipped his morning coffee on the balcony of his Kabul townhouse.
Though his poll numbers have been underwater for a full year, Biden’s job approval mark in the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls surged last week to 42%, its highest mark since early May and a 5 percentage point jump from his all-time low of 36.8% a month earlier.
“Could Democrats actually hold the House? I don’t think the door’s entirely slammed shut. Maybe it’s cracked open more than it was,” Kondik said. “But if the Democrats are going to hold onto it, Virginia 2 is the kind of seat they need to hang onto.”
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Crossing the Delaware, 2022
From The Virginia Mercury: “Among Balow’s criticisms of the draft standards was their use of the word “succession” instead of “secession.” She also referenced the removal of the “Father of our Country” title for George Washington and “Father of the Constitution” title for James Madison, which the Department of Education has said was done in error.”
by John Cole, Virginia Mercury
August 26, 2022
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
VSBA: Truth vs. Fiction – AGAIN!
In response to comments made regarding Warren County’s continued membership in the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA), I find it worthy to note that the Virginia School Board Association voted back at the end of 2021 to end its association with the left-leaning National School Board Association (NSBA) for some of the very matters that the VSBA has been unjustly (in my view) and flat out falsely accused of.
Side Note: I have my own issues with the VSBA, but I cannot sit quietly while flat-out lies are pilfered and presented to others as facts.
Additionally, local citizen speakers falsely accuse the VSBA of things that they never did, yet the NSBA was, in fact, guilty of, thus leading the VSBA to rightfully disassociate itself from the NSBA, making one wonder who did their homework for them.
As an Independent (and genuine) conservative, the unfortunate appearance that some (who call themselves Conservative Christians) doing the homework of others, getting them riled up, and then seemingly asking them to make false statements towards what may very well be their own desired (sans facts) political narrative is most concerning, and worthy of additional investigation and consideration, especially when those “sample ballots” come running towards you each November.
https://www.easternshorepost.com/2021/12/02/virginia-school-board-association-ditches-national-association/
Michael S. Williams
Front Royal
Opinion
Trump’s Inflation
Once again, President Donald Trump criticized the Biden Administration for the record consumer price increases Americans are now paying. His remarks followed up on his July 4th speech in Wyoming, where he lamented about the state of the nation: “I know it’s not looking good for our Country right now, with a major War raging out of control in Europe, the Highest Inflation in memory, the worst 6 month Stock Market in History, the highest energy prices ever.” https://www.zerohedge.com/political/heres-what-trump-says-inflation-would-be-if-he-were-still-president
In his most recent campaign rally for GOP hopeful Kari Lake, Trump lambasted President Biden for creating the “worst inflation in 47 years” https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-blasts-biden-over-soaring-prices-says-true-inflation-rate-much-much-higher-91 and for his “war on American energy” which Trump believes has contributed to the record hike in fuel prices.
The former president boasted that had he been re-elected, “none of these terrible events would have happened.” He reassured his audience “not to worry” and that “we will make America great again.”
As with all of his post-presidential rallies, Trump’s criticism of the Biden regime comes with touting his own accomplishments as chief executive. Most of these claims are so outrageous they damage or totally negate his critique of Biden’s policies and make Trump sound like a fool.
Take, for instance, his rally in Arizona for Kari Lake, where he had the audacity to say that under his watch, the country “had the greatest economy in the history of the world with no inflation.” [!] Such nonsense needs no comment.
Like his boasts about the economy, the former president deftly left out his Administration’s role in the drastic rise in prices that Americans are currently suffering from.
First, however, the meaning of “inflation” should be explained.
Inflation, properly defined as it was understood until the present era, meant an expansion of the money supply. “Deflation,” its opposite, is a decrease in the money supply. The rise or fall in prices – usually a rise in producer and consumer prices – is a consequence of the expansion or contraction of the money supply. Once understood, the rampant rise in prices in America and throughout the world has been the result of the increase in the money supply not only by the Federal Reserve but all central banks.
Another important tenet of monetary theory long since forgotten has been the notion of a “lagging indicator.” Between the expansion of the money supply – inflation – and the resultant increase in prices, there is often a lag that could take months or years to appear.
The increase in consumer and producer prices is due to the dramatic explosion of money and credit which took place during the Trump Administration not only in response to the scamdemic, but in the years leading up to it. In fact, the plandemic was a convenient excuse to inject massive liquidity into a system that began to hemorrhage in September 2019. In the early months of 2020, the markets began to implode before the unnecessary lockdowns as the air came out of the financial bubble. This has been ignored by the financial press and Trump himself.
Before the covid hysteria, Trump had repeatedly lobbied for “cheap” money, calling for a renewal of “Quantitative Easing” (QE), reduction in interest rates, and he even spoke about “negative” rates. The former president threatened to fire Jerome Powell, whom he had picked to head the Federal Reserve, for not reducing interest rates far enough. Trump complained that President Obama benefitted from the Fed’s accommodative monetary policy and wanted similar treatment to keep the financial bubble going.
Trump’s fiscal policy was also highly inflationary as he ran record deficits long before covid. His tax cuts and failure to cut government spending led to greater government borrowing, which the Fed was forced to monetize. Trump was on pace, well before the 2020 lockdowns, to spend more money in four years than Obama spent in his two terms. By 2019, the deficit had grown to $1 trillion dollars, up $205 billion, 26 percent from 2018. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2019/10/25/us-deficit-hit-billion-marking-nearly-percent-increase-during-trump-era/
Again, all before covid had begun.
It was the Trump Administration’s wrongheaded response to the coronavirus, which is largely responsible for the rising prices of today. If the lockdowns were necessary (which a growing number of officials now admit they were not), the proper policy would have been to reduce the money supply (and government spending in general) since the lockdowns reduced production, meaning less goods and employment. The massive increase in the Fed’s balance sheet from $4 trillion to some $9 trillion meant more money “chasing fewer goods” causing the prices of the available goods to increase – some dramatically.
What was needed was a reduction in consumer spending since there were less goods being produced with the lockdowns. Less demand would have offset the reduction in supply and would have kept prices from spiraling.
Instead, Trump – as did his successor – following the doctrines of Lord Keynes, attempted to maintain aggregate demand at pre-covid levels and sent out stimulus checks even to those still employed. While the money given out to American workers pales in comparison to the massive transfer of wealth to politically-favorite corporations, big business, and the expansion of the government itself, the propping up of aggregate demand led to supply chain shortages.
Trump is not alone in his ignorance of economics. His handlers, economic advisors, and the vast majority of his loyal supporters do not understand what took place under his administration. The current financial mess can be laid at his – and the Federal Reserve’s – feet. To be fair, his predecessor, Barrack Obama, is also liable.
The “inflation” and now recession, which the country is suffering through, cannot be fully attributed to the Biden Administration, although it has added to the crisis with more profligate spending.
The remedy for the current mess is not the re-election of a very flawed former president who does not understand the problem at hand and, throughout his term, was constantly outfoxed by the Swamp that he was elected to drain. The solution is a return to sound money, the abolition of central banking, and the allowance for the necessary cleansing of the financial bubble. Until a presidential contender speaks in these terms, America’s financial woes will continue.
James P. Philbin
Adjunct Professor Northern Virginia Community College
Opinion
Warning from the Late Reverend Billy Graham
After a series of recent opinions and local news articles, I felt it was important to look at where we are as a community and how one’s faith has been weaponized by the local political environment.
Rev. Billy Graham publicly warned against the prospect of religious figures becoming too attached to a political stance. The elder Graham was quoted to say:
“I don’t want to see religious bigotry in any form. It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it.”
The context of that quote was taken from the February 1st, 1981, cover story in Parade magazine, part of Billy Graham’s account of conversations with fellow Reverend Jerry Falwell, who, at the time, helmed the conservative political group, The Moral Majority. Graham said:
“I told him to preach the Gospel. That’s our calling. I want to preserve the purity of the Gospel and the freedom of religion in America. I don’t want to see religious bigotry in any form. Liberals organized in the ’60s, and conservatives certainly have a right to organize in the ’80s, but it would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it.”
In the story, Graham admitted that he no longer thought of communists as “disciples of Lucifer,” contrary to his own rhetoric from earlier in his career. He also cast himself as having no part of Falwell’s organization, which became a key conservative constituency before dissolving in 1989. To that end he is quoted as having said:
“It would be unfortunate if people got the impression all evangelists belong to that group. The majority do not. I don’t wish to be identified with them. I’m for morality. But morality goes beyond sex to human freedom and social justice. We as clergy know so very little to speak out with such authority on the Panama Canal or superiority of armaments. Evangelists can’t be closely identified with any particular party or person. We have to stand in the middle to preach to all people, right and left. I haven’t been faithful to my own advice in the past. I will be in the future.”
Though the elder Graham had a cordial relationship with several U.S. presidents spanning decades, he told Christianity Today in 2011 that, given the chance to do anything differently in his life, “I also would have steered clear of politics.”
Together, as a community, we should carry Billy Graham’s wisdom and message forward. As our founding fathers intended in crafting the First Amendment, let’s keep religion out of politics and vice versa. Let’s live by Billy Graham’s values instead of trendy labels.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Opinion
Speak, Candidates for public office
A critical element of a properly functioning democracy is an informed citizenry. You can’t vote for somebody unless you know what they stand for. Otherwise, you could just be shooting yourself in the foot.
An article in Friday’s Washington Post claims that, in certain locales around the country, Republican politicians are avoiding the public eye: They’re not holding public events, they’re avoiding interviews by the media, and they’re taking a low profile on important issues—all because they are concerned about having certain of their views brought under public scrutiny. Case in point: our congressional representative Ben Cline reportedly has refused for some months to debate Jennifer Lewis, his Democratic opponent.
While incumbents like Mr. Cline may assert that their positions are a matter of public record, they should be held to account to address the issues of the day in public, in an appropriate forum. Whether Democrat or Republican, they have a solemn duty to stand before us, with all their baggage — so we can know what they stand for today, not only in the past. Debates between Mr. Cline and Ms. Lewis would be most informative.
DJ Murphy
Fishersville, VA