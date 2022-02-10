Interesting Things to Know
Football facts trivia quiz
Are you a football fan? To get you amped up for the big game on Sunday, test your knowledge by answering these 10 Super Bowl trivia questions. Good luck!
1. Which team holds the record for four consecutive Super Bowl appearances?
a) Buffalo Bills
b) Miami Dolphins
c) Minnesota Vikings
2. Which of these teams has never won two Super Bowls in a row?
a) Dallas Cowboys
b) New York Giants
c) New England Patriots
3. Which team scored a record of eight touchdowns in a single Super Bowl?
a) San Francisco 49ers
b) New York Jets
c) Pittsburgh Steelers
4. What was the highest point difference between two teams in a Super Bowl?
a) 22 points
b) 31 points
c) 45 points
5. Who is the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl?
a) Ben Roethlisberger
b) Gale Gilbert
c) Tom Brady
6. Which player holds the record for most career Super Bowl receptions?
a) James White
b) Jerry Rice
c) Mushin Muhammad
7. Which of these players made a record of three interceptions in a single Super Bowl?
a) Chuck Howley
b) Darrien Gordon
c) Rod Martin
8. Who played in the Super Bowl with the same team as a player and then as a coach?
a) Doug Pederson
b) Gary Kubiak
c) Tom Flores
9. The Seattle Seahawks registered the fastest-ever score in Super Bowl history. How many seconds into the first play of the game did it take them to score?
a) 12 seconds
b) 48 seconds
c) 1.21 minutes
10. Which of these teams received the most penalties ever in a single Super Bowl game?
a) Denver Broncos
b) Dallas Cowboys
c) Miami Dolphins
Answers:
1.-a), 2.-b), 3.-a), 4.-c), 5.-a), 6.-b), 7.-c), 8.-b), 9.-a), 10.-b)
Capture those fleeting ideas
People get new ideas in common settings. For some, the three Bs are especially productive: Bed, Bath and Bus. Others have reported that the three Ss produce creative ideas: Swimming pool, Sauna, and Sleep.
Ideas are fleeting things. They streak across our minds, and if not captured, might be lost forever. The main thing that distinguishes “creative” people from others, say experts writing in Psychology
Today is that the creative ones have learned ways to pay attention to and preserve some of the new ideas that occur to them. They have “capturing” skills.
Scientist Otto Loewi struggled for years with a problem in cell biology. One night, a new approach occurred to him in his sleep. He grabbed a pen and wrote it down in the dark. But the next morning he couldn’t read it. Fortunately, the great solution came to him again during sleep. Taking no chances, he went straight to his lab. He won a Nobel Prize for the work he began that night.
People who want to capture their ideas develop methods of doing it. Artists have sketchpads. Writers carry notebooks. Inventors make notes on napkins and candy wrappers.
Salvador Dali got ideas for paintings from his early sleep state. For new inspiration, he would lie on a sofa with a spoon in one hand, balanced on the edge of a glass placed on the floor. When he drifted off to sleep, the spoon hitting the glass would waken him. He would then sketch the images he was seeing.
Anyone can learn to capture new ideas and nudge their creativity to new levels. So can you — so develop your own techniques and you will soon discover that you are more creative than you think.
The ancient (and modern) art of embroidery
Philosophers have always debated what it truly means to be human, but perhaps one of the most fundamental truths is this: To be human is to decorate.
Even in the face of tremendous hardship, humans have always looked for beauty and tried to create some of their own.
So it makes sense that humans developed embroidery as soon as they learned how to weave fabric and that the practice of using needles and fibers to decorate clothing was universal across every ancient civilization. Archaeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of heavily decorated clothing from the Upper Paleolithic period, roughly 30,000 to 40,000 years ago. Ancient Egyptian tomb paintings depict embroidered clothing and other textiles, and ancient Greek vases depict Persian soldiers dressed in quilted and embroidered armor. Some ancient embroidery still survives today, most famously the Bayeux Tapestry, a 70-meter-long masterpiece that depicts the Norman conquest of England. For many centuries in many cultures, embroidery was considered a required skill for girls in order to find suitable husbands.
|And even though a hand-embroidered tablecloth is no longer considered necessary for a modern woman to get married, the ancient tradition of embroidery continues and thrives today, and if you’re interested in joining the thousands of years of stitchers before you, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy to get started. You can pick up a beginner’s embroidery kit at any craft store or visit Etsy to choose from a huge array of fully-equipped kits with your choice of design. Look for pre-printed fabric and a smaller size — wait until you’re a little more experienced to attempt your own Bayeux Tapestry. Most beginner’s kits will include fabric, floss, and perhaps a few needles, but some may also offer a hoop or other accessories. If a hoop isn’t provided, you’ll need to get one of your own — make sure to choose a size that fits your project. You’ll also want to pick up a few extra needles, a small pair of embroidery scissors, a needle threader if you need the extra help and some plastic bags or a compartmented box to organize floss.
Stitching books are also useful, but the internet is also full of fantastic stitching resources, including video tutorials for even the most complicated stitches. However you tackle the project, with a little time and effort, you’ll take your place in history.
From tragedy to fame, African-American poet led extraordinary life
She led a short life of spectacular tragedy, unlikely fortune, and international fame.
Phillis Wheatley, the first published African-American female poet, died at just 36 years old but left an enduring legacy through her art.
The part of her story we know began with fear and loss when, as a 7-year-old child in 1761, she was kidnapped from her home in West Africa (probably Senegal/Gambia). History does not record the birth name of the frail child who, wrapped in a carpet, arrived in Boston on the slave ship Phillis. Too weak to work in the fields, she was sold to Susanna Wheatley, the wife of a prominent Boston tailor, John Wheatley. Susanna Wheatley, who named the child after the ship on which she was imprisoned, wanted a lady’s maid, but what she got was a prodigy, according to the Poetry Foundation.
In just over a year, the child could speak and read English and the Wheatleys, stunned at her intellect, tutored the child. Living a privileged childhood with only light household duties, she had a private room and took meals with the family, according to encyclopedia.com.
The Wheatleys were enthusiastic promoters of Phillis as she grew her literary gifts. Phillis Wheatley was just 11 when she began corresponding with preachers and friends. She was about 14 when her first poem was published, complete with classical Greek references, a sign of her fine education.
In 1773, her fame growing and the first of her books of poetry already published, she traveled to England, meeting important figures of the day. But her fortunes shifted, and five weeks after her arrival, she learned that Susanna Wheatley was gravely ill and returned to Boston. In 1774, Susanna died and Phillis Wheatley was freed. She stayed on with John Wheatley until he died in 1778.
In 1778, Wheatley married John Peters, a prosperous shopkeeper. Tragedy visited Phillis again when both of her children died during infancy. A third pregnancy proved fatal for both her and the child. She was 36.
Wheatley’s poetry was patriotic and topical, touching on current affairs, but also suffused with Christian themes. She also wrote of slavery and the need to recognize the dignity and humanity of African people. She was the most talented poet of the Revolutionary era, experts say. But in modern times, she has been criticized for not overtly writing about oppression.
Road to freedom: the story of Harriet Tubman
Every year, Americans celebrate Black History Month in February to honor the legacy of Black people in this country. Nevertheless, the contributions of African Americans deserve to be recognized throughout the year. One proposed form of commemoration is the initiative to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the front of the $20 bill.
Born into slavery in the 1820s in Maryland, Harriet Tubman demonstrated bravery and resistance starting at an early age when she intervened to prevent her master from beating an enslaved man. At 27, Tubman fled to Philadelphia to gain her freedom but returned to the South several times to help others escape. Her courage as a so-called conductor of the Underground Railroad earned her the nickname “Moses.”
During the American Civil War, Tubman used her knowledge of transportation routes in the South to work as a spy and scout for the Union army. She became the first recorded African American woman to serve in the military. After the war, Tubman established the Harriet Tubman Home for the Aged in 1908, where she helped care for elderly African Americans until her death in 1913.
Although President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment shortly after his inauguration to see Tubman on the $20 bill, the change still isn’t slated to be implemented until at least 2030. In the meantime, however, there are countless ways to pay tribute to African American history every day of the year.
February Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Harry Styles, 28, singer (formerly of One Direction), Redditch, England, 1994.
2 – Tom Smothers, 85, comedian (The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour), New York, NY, 1937.
3 – Isla Fisher, 46, actress (Wedding Crashers), Muscat, Oman, 1976.
4 – Rob Corddry, 51, comedian (The Daily Show) Weymouth, MA, 1971.
5 – Michael Sheen, 53, actor (Good Omens), Newport, Gwent, Wales, 1969.
6 – Fabian, 79, singer, actor, born Fabian Forte at Philadelphia, PA, 1943.
7 – Chris Rock, 56, actor (The Chris Rock Show), comedian, Brooklyn, NY,1966.
8 – Dawn Olivieri, 41, actress (House of Lies), Seminole, FL, 1981.
9 – Joe Pesci, 79, actor (My Cousin Vinny), Newark, NJ, 1943.
10 – Leontyne Price, 95, opera singer, Laurel, MS, 1927.
11 – Brandy, 43, singer, actress (Moesha), born Brandy Norwood, McComb, MS, 1979.
12 – Arsenio Hall, 67, comedian, actor (Coming to America), Cleveland, OH, 1955.
13 – Stockard Channing, 78, actress (Tony for Joe Egg), born Susan Stockard, New York, NY, 1944.
14 – Enrico Colantoni, 59, actor (Veronica Mars), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1963.
15 – Megan Thee Stallion, 27, rapper, songwriter, born Megan ]ovon Ruth Pete, Bexar County, TX, 1995.
16 – LeVar Burton, 65, actor (Roots, Star Trek), Landstuhl, Germany, 1957.
17 – Michelle Forbes, 55, actress (Homicide: Life on the Street), Austin, TX, 1967.
18 – Yoko Ono, 89, artist, musician, Tokyo, Japan, 1933.
19 – Bellamy Young, 52, actress (Scandal), born Amy Maria Young, Asheville, NC, 1970.
20 – Rihanna, 34, singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, St. Michael, Barbados, 1988.
21 – David Geffen, 78, record company executive (Geffen Records), New York, NY, 1944.
22 – Jeri Ryan, 54, actress (Star Trek: Voyager), Munich, Germany, 1968.
23 – Aziz Ansari, 39, comedian, actor (Parks and Recreation), author, Columbia, SC, 1983.
24 – Daniel Kaluuya, 33, actor (Black Panther), London, England, 1989.
25 – Ric Flair, 73, former professional wrestler, born Richard Fliehr at Memphis, TN, 1949.
26 – Erykah Badu, 50, singer, born Dallas, TX, 1972.
27 – Adam Baldwin, 60, actor (Full Metal Jacket), Chicago, IL, 1962.
28 – John Turturro, 65, actor (O Brother, Where Art Thou?), Brooklyn, NY, 1957.
3 common financial no-nos to avoid
If you recently started managing your own money or simply want to improve your financial situation, it’s important to be careful. Here are three common mistakes you should avoid.
1. Not saving money every month
If you forget to put money aside every month, consider setting up automatic withdrawals. By doing so, a certain percentage of each paycheck will be transferred directly into your savings account.
2. Paying off only the largest debt
In the long run, making payments on only your largest debt can cause you to pay more in interest and stay in debt longer than you need to. Instead, focus on paying off your high-interest debts first.
3. Not having an emergency fund
If you have an emergency fund, it’ll ensure you have a safety net to fall back on if you unexpectedly fall ill, get in a car accident or lose your job. Experts recommend saving at least three months’ worth of basic living expenses.
If you’re struggling to manage your money, make an appointment with a financial expert for personalized advice and assistance.
