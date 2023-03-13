Local News
For a 90th birthday gift, lifelong animal rights activist asks party guests to donate cash, or cat and dog food to Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter
Friend and colleague Malcolm Barr Sr. turned 90, Friday, March 10, 2023, leading this writer to promise a one-day moratorium on personal complaints about aging!
A two-part, downtown Front Royal celebration of Rockland-based Barr’s amazingly active longevity was organized by son Malcolm Jr. It began with 50 to 60 friends and neighbors at the Virginia Beer Museum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., concluding with a dinner party for those up to it at Element from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Instead of traditional presents, long-time animal welfare advocate Malcolm Sr. had another idea.
“Rather than bringing birthday gifts and so on, I encouraged my son to ask our guests to bring dry cat and dog food to the party that would alleviate somewhat the food shortage at an overcrowded Julia Wagner Animal Shelter. Our guests did, indeed, come through, for which I am very grateful,” Rockland’s new “nonagenarian” told us. (And he taught me a new word – at least new to me for 90 to 99 year olds)
Correctly anticipating the generosity of party guests at the Virginia Beer Museum, local humane society and Julia Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers, a friend and invitee, drove to the party in the Humane Society of Warren County’s van specifically to provide transportation of the goodies back to the shelter, along with generous cash donations in lieu of or in addition to the dog and cat food, that were made by some.
Barr, a contributing writer to Royal Examiner for several years, was an international journalist for most of his life, working for newspapers in the United Kingdom – he was born in London in 1933 – Canada, and the United States. First in Honolulu, then in Washington D.C., he rose to the top of his profession, reporting for the AP first from the mid-and-north Pacific during the Vietnam War, later receiving a beat appointment covering the U.S. Department of Justice from The Associated Press Washington bureau during the 1960s.
He was appointed press secretary to U.S. Senator Hiram L. Fong (R-Hawaii) in 1971, later enjoying a 25-year career as a media and government liaison officer in the U.S.Departments of Labor, Justice and Commerce. One of Barr’s most memorable assignments resulted in his launching McGruff, the anti-crime dog that became another Smokey the Bear style animal advocate emblem through a portion of the last century and into the early 2000s.
Shortly before, and during retirement, Barr entered a second career – racing and breeding Thoroughbred horses for 21 years in partnerships of several hundred share owners, many retirees like himself, who watched 132 winners from 620 races at tracks including Laurel and Pimlico in Maryland, Saratoga, in New York, and others at tracks in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Missouri, West Virginia, and Virginia. During that time he published a book, “1,000 to 1” about his racing exploits. He still makes regular trips to Charles Town’s racetrack with a friend to entertain his ongoing fondness for the “sport of kings”.
Malcolm and his late wife, Carol, moved to Front Royal in 2002, the year their son graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy. Once settled into his newest “home town” Barr continued his interest in animal welfare with a successful run for president of the Humane Society of Warren County Board of Directors. And on the auspicious occasion of his 90th birthday, Barr continued to illustrate his love and support of animals with that dedication of gifts in support of the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter and its tenants.
JOIN US! Ride with Rotary “Bike Event” by Rotary Club of Warren County
Watch this video to learn more about “Ride With Rotary” Bike Event – 2nd Annual Event from several Rotary Club of Warren County members:
JOIN US on April 29th!
- Registration starts at 8am with staggered starts beginning at 9am.
- Beneficiary is Concern Hotline this year (learn more through this YouTube Video).
- 4 different race lengths. Find the one that is a fit for you!
- 10 miles | 24 miles | 50 miles | 64 miles
- To register and learn more: CLICK HERE
- The maps for the rides are on the eventbrite site.
VENDORS at the event:
- Blue Ridge Bicycles will be on site for last minute tune-ups.
- Strites Doughnuts Front Royal and Carolina Dreamin, LLC BBQ will be there for snacks after the race!
More questions call 540.683.0790 or send up a private message!
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 13 – 17, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, March 13 – 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
WCHS DECA shines at the 2023 VA DECA State Leadership Conference
On March 3-5, forty-four (44) WCHS DECA students attended and competed in various competitions during the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference in VA Beach, VA.
Finishing in the Top 20 in their respective individual and team competitions were:
- Caden Monroe (17th) – Accounting Applications
- Ava Hamer (19th) – Accounting Applications
- Sophia Logan, Breanna Taylor, & Ayaana Vasishta (4th) – Career Development Project
- Ginger Gouda, Ella Martin, & Jayla Dean (20th) – Community Giving Project
- Faryn Gorham, Lily Kashner, & Sara Waller (9th) – Financial Literacy Project
- Lisa Hoelsher (10th) – Job Interview
- Hunter Wilson (16th) – Principles of Marketing
The WCHS DECA was recognized as one of the Top 20 chapters in Virginia with a “Blue Chip” Award in the chapter’s Annual Report. This marks the sixth consecutive year the Warren County chapter has received this recognition and award.
Additionally, the WCHS DECA School-Based Enterprises (SBEs), Wildcats Corner, DECA Tailgaters, and Wildcats LIVE! were recognized for earning Gold Re-Certification levels with national DECA.
Virginia DECA also recognized Mr. Mike McCool, from National Media Services, Inc & Royal Examiner, as a “Friend of VA DECA” for his participation as a mentor, advisor, and judge with the Warren County DECA Chapter.
Finally, VA DECA recognized Mr. Rick Gardner, WCHS DECA Chapter Advisor, with an Outstanding Advisor Award.
During April 22-25, 2023, fourteen WCHS DECA students will travel to Orlando, FL, to compete in the DECA International Career Development Conference.
Competing will be:
- Sophia Logan, Breanna Taylor, & Ayaana Vasishta with their Career Development Project
- Landon Pond, Hunter Wilson, & Faryn Gorham with the Wildcats LIVE! SBE
- DJ Rizzo, Nick Foltz, & Raymond Dingess with the Wildcats Corner SBE
- Natalya Carter, Ella Martin, & Sara Waller with the DECA Tailgaters SBE
Ginger Gouda and Blaine Whited will be attending a two-day leadership development workshop.
What is Kratom? Why does every vape shop sell it?
Kratom, a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, has been used for medicinal and recreational purposes for centuries. However, its use has become controversial in recent years, with concerns about its potential risks and side effects.
While there is ongoing research into the effects of kratom, some of the reasons why it is considered dangerous include the following:
1. Addiction and dependence: Kratom contains alkaloids that can activate the brain’s opioid receptors, which can lead to addiction and dependence. Kratom withdrawal symptoms can include anxiety, irritability, insomnia, and physical symptoms such as nausea and sweating.
2. Overdose: High doses of kratom can cause sedative effects, including respiratory depression, which can be fatal. Kratom has also been associated with seizures and liver damage in rare cases.
3. Adulteration: Kratom products may be adulterated with other substances, including opioids or other drugs, which can increase the risk of adverse effects.
4. Lack of regulation: Kratom is not currently regulated by the FDA, which means that its purity and potency cannot be guaranteed. This lack of regulation also means that kratom products may not be labeled accurately, which can lead to unintentional overdose or other adverse effects.
5. Interaction with other drugs: Kratom can interact with other drugs, including prescription medications and illicit drugs, which can increase the risk of adverse effects.
It’s important to note that while kratom may have some potential medicinal uses, it should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional and after careful consideration of its potential risks and benefits.
So why do vape shops sell it?
While some vape shops may sell kratom products alongside other herbal products and smoking accessories, it’s important to note that the sale of kratom is not legal in all jurisdictions. In some areas, kratom is considered a controlled substance, and its sale or possession may be prohibited by law.
However, in areas where the sale of kratom is legal, vape shops may choose to sell it as a way to diversify their product offerings and attract customers who are interested in herbal products or alternative remedies. Some
Additionally, some people may use kratom as an alternative to smoking or vaping and may therefore be interested in purchasing it from a vape shop.
It’s important to note, however, that the sale of kratom may be subject to certain regulations or restrictions, and vape shops should ensure that they are complying with all applicable laws and regulations in their area. Additionally, as with any substance, it’s important for individuals to use kratom responsibly and only after consulting with a healthcare professional.
Why doesn’t law enforcement crackdown on its sale?
There could be several reasons why law enforcement agencies may not prioritize cracking down on kratom. Here are a few possible reasons:
Legal status: Kratom may be legal in many states, including Virginia, which means that law enforcement cannot take action against its possession or sale unless there are specific violations of laws related to its use.
Low priority: Law enforcement agencies may have limited resources and may focus their efforts on other drugs that are considered more dangerous or have a higher rate of abuse.
Lack of harm: Kratom is generally considered to have a low risk of harm when used responsibly, and its potential benefits may outweigh any potential risks. As a result, law enforcement agencies may not see it as a significant threat.
Limited availability: Kratom is not as widely available as other drugs, which may make it more difficult for law enforcement to crack down on its use and distribution.
It’s important to note that laws and law enforcement priorities can change over time, and this information may not be applicable in all cases or jurisdictions.
It is true that kratom is sometimes sold in vape shops and other retail stores. However, the legality of kratom can vary by state, and some states may have stricter regulations on its sale and distribution than others. Additionally, just because a product is sold in a retail store does not necessarily mean that it is legal or safe to use.
It’s important to note that while kratom is legal in many states, it has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for any medical use, and there are potential risks associated with its use, including the risk of addiction, overdose, and other adverse effects. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional before using kratom or any other herbal supplement.
Some call it “fake” marijuana
Kratom is not a form of marijuana, nor does it contain any of the psychoactive compounds found in marijuana, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Kratom is derived from the leaves of the Kratom tree, and it contains mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, which are alkaloid compounds that act on the brain’s opioid receptors to produce effects that are similar to opioids.
While some people may use kratom as a substitute for marijuana or other drugs, it’s important to note that the effects of kratom are different from those of marijuana, and it is not a substitute for medical or mental health treatment. Kratom has its own set of potential risks and side effects, and it can be addictive when used regularly or in high doses. As with any substance, it’s important to use kratom responsibly and under the guidance of a healthcare professional if needed.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Blue Jay
It is illegal to keep a wild bird in your care in the United States.
This Blue Jay was found by a well-intentioned person who, when the bird was just a nestling, attempted renesting. When that failed, this individual kept the bird for the next two years.
Once the finder learned of the law, they did the right thing and brought the jay to our Center.
Upon exam, we found that the bird could not fly because they were obese and the feathers had been damaged so severely that only the shafts and a few barbs remained on the tail and both wings.
This was likely caused by a combination of inappropriate housing and diet.
As in humans, obesity can lead to a variety of physical health issues. And being housed alone and unable to fly leads to a variety of mental health issues in these animals.
We are hopeful that appropriate diet and socialization will improve this bird’s overall health, but the chances of it returning to the wild at this point are poor. We will continue to monitor this bird and we hope for the best!
Although it is illegal to keep a wild bird in your care throughout all of the United States, regulations regarding amphibians, reptiles, and mammals vary by state. This is because of The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) of 1918 which “…prohibits the take (including killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport) of protected migratory bird species…”. Because of this law, even wildlife centers like ours have to have prior authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to care for birds—and even to keep bird feathers, talons, or skulls to use as educational biofacts.
Do you know someone with a wild “pet”?
We recognize that most people who are holding onto wildlife have the best intentions and are unaware that it’s illegal. Despite intentions, these cases often have negative or fatal outcomes for the animal.
If you know of someone with a wild “pet”, please notify them of the law. Be understanding, but let them know they need to get that animal into appropriate, legal care as soon as possible. If they refuse, law enforcement needs to be involved.
To make an anonymous report regarding a wild bird, contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and for all other wildlife crimes in Virginia, contact The Department of Wildlife Resources.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren County Parks spring/summer hours effective March 13
Effective March 13, 2023, the following parks are open for Spring/Summer Hours:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Ms. Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
- Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
- Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
The 2023 Park Summer hours are as follows:
- March 13, 20213 through November 5, 2023
- Monday through Sunday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk
