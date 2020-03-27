For Baby Boomers, it is time to make a profit, save headaches

Baby Boomers (aged 54 to 74) are holding on to their beloved homes, but selling and downsizing now could not only save a lot of headaches, it could also make a tidy profit.

Interest rates are low with the national average rate hovering around 3.6% to 3.9%. Buyers are plentiful. In most areas, there are more buyers than houses for sale. That means a great house for sale could snag a great price.

One option for downsizing is condo living, which can bring a host of benefits to retired Boomers.

Condo retirement communities offer a community where people interact and make new friends.

Some have parties and even social events for people from the same area. And, you can admire the landscaping without having to mow and trim.

A condo in the city brings the excitement of shopping and entertainment within walking distance. Or, an Uber is just a click away. No more commutes.

Selling that big home and buying a smaller home can add to your nest egg and, if you want, bring you closer to the kids. It’s also a good way to bring the pets along. Along the way, downsizers save big on smaller utility and maintenance bills.

One other consideration: It is always easier to finance a home before retirement. If you have the will and the way, make your move while the market is perfect.