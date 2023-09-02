Community Events
For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market: A Day of Family Fun and Feline Philanthropy
When Craftsmanship Meets Compassion: Front Royal Event Benefits Local Cat Rescue.
A unique event is unfolding in Front Royal, Virginia, that combines family fun with a noble cause. The For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market, scheduled for September 9th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises an enjoyable day for all while benefiting “For the Cat’s Sake,” a non-profit cat rescue organization in Flint Hill, Virginia. With an array of activities and vendors, this event aims to draw crowds and attention to a cause that usually purrs rather than roars for attention.
The event, hosted at the Front Royal Fire & Rescue Co. 1 at 221 N Commerce Avenue, will feature a homemade bake sale, food vendors, a bounce house, and other games for children. “More than 25 vendors will be showcasing crafts, jewelry, and other gifts, creating a diverse shopping experience,” says Diana Christine, one of the organizers.
The day aims to raise funds and awareness for For the Cat’s Sake, a volunteer-run organization partnering with the Warren County Humane Society. They often step in to rescue cats or kittens that the Humane Society can’t accommodate. “Our entire rescue operation depends on volunteers. We currently care for more than 50 cats and kittens,” Christine adds.
The initiative is not just about rescuing but also about controlling the cat population ethically. The organization offers services that include Trap, Neuter, and return (T.N.R.) and provides low and no-cost spay and neuter services. “Our volunteers will trap cats on site, keep them overnight at our foster facility, and transport them to a vet or spay/neuter clinic,” explains Christine.
What’s more, the group takes on the responsibility of supporting cat colonies. They provide food, winter shelters, and essential vet care for these colonies, stepping in to relocate cats to new homes when a caregiver can no longer manage or passes away.
While the For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market aims to provide a day of leisure and retail therapy for attendees, it also serves a dual purpose. “Events like this create an effective, though untraditional, form of advertising for both local craftspeople and our cause,” Christine notes. In an era where non-profit organizations often struggle for visibility against the backdrop of social media campaigns and high-budget advertising, community events such as this offer a grassroots approach to getting the message out.
In a nutshell, the For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market isn’t just another local fair; it’s a family-friendly day with a serious mission. It offers a platform for local artisans to showcase their crafts and simultaneously brings to light the often-overlooked subject of stray and feral cats. So, if you’re in the Front Royal area this September 9th, consider stopping by for some shopping fun and maybe leave with more than just a trinket—perhaps a renewed sense of community and compassion.
For more information on The Cat’s Sake – visit their website here.
51st Festival of Leaves: A Weekend of Music, History, and Community
More Than Just Autumnal Scenery: The Extravaganza that Celebrates Community, History, and the Arts.
The calendar might say it’s autumn, but the streets of the small town are set to come alive in an explosion of music, culture, and communal spirit. This is not your run-of-the-mill fall festival; this is the Festival of Leaves in its 51st iteration. Planned meticulously since last year’s golden jubilee, the Festival of Leaves, set for October 13th and 14th, promises to be an affair “bigger and better” than before, according to the organizers.
While other festivals might limit themselves to just a single day of festivities, the Festival of Leaves prides itself on being a weekend-long extravaganza. Friday night, referred to as “Dancing Downtown,” features block parties, the renowned band Cazhmiere, and even a wine garden in addition to the existing beer garden. If you’re thinking this sounds like more of a grown-up event, come Saturday, and you’ll find something for everyone. More than 150 vendors (up from last year’s 120) will stretch from Chester Street to Main Street, offering everything from local crafts to diverse food options.
What separates this festival from others is its focus on community and history. The Saturday events will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and continue with apple butter making, blacksmithing demonstrations, and even a kids area with dedicated food vendors. There’s history and education mixed with the fun, with walking tours available through historic buildings like the Bell Boyd Cottage and the Ivy Lodge. For history buffs, the archives will be open for a trip down genealogical lanes.
Another new addition this year is a third music stage, allowing for a wider variety of genres and performances, making the festival resemble “several festivals in one.” From stilt walkers to street buskers, the Festival of Leaves aims to offer something that caters to the sensibilities of everyone who attends. Organizers are also looking to add more food vendors, particularly since last year’s were completely sold out before the event ended.
The Festival of Leaves is a joint effort, one that combines the resources of FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance), local governmental cooperation, and community sponsorships. The festival’s organizers extend their heartfelt invitation to potential sponsors, saying they offer a package “you’re not going to get somewhere else,” which includes extensive signage and mentions throughout the festival. This symbiotic relationship allows for the hiring of more local talent, thereby enriching the community both culturally and economically.
In its 51st year, the Festival of Leaves is far more than just an event; it’s a tradition that celebrates the spirit of community, history, and the arts. Last year, the event attracted an estimated 10,000 visitors, many of whom described it as akin to “being in a Hallmark movie.” With plans in full swing and a full roster of events, this year’s Festival of Leaves seems poised not just to continue but to elevate this community tradition.
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – September 1 – 3, 2023
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Friday – September 1
|Backseat Events
|Taylor Hunnicut, w/Brennan Edwards & Monday Blues Band
|7:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|Jon Rose Jazz
|4:30 pm
|Box Office
|Cazhmiere
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|Curt & Rob Acoustic
|6:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Robbie Limon
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Liz Springer & Friends
|8:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Jimmy Lee
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
|Pure Prairie League & Firefall
|7:00 pm
|Taylor Pavillion
|Silver Tones Swing Band
|6:30 pm
|Vibrissa FR
|Blue Ridge Bandits
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Open Bluegrass Jam
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Bottle Shock
|5:00 pm
|Souled Out
|7 ;00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Blair Sharman
|6 ;00 pm
Saturday – September 2nd
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Joe Martin
|8;30 pm
|Appaloosa
|Scythian, Carbon Leaf, Arbo, Presley Barker, Bee Taylor, Kat Higgins, Honey Day, Low Water Bridge Band, Red Luck Trio, Pickin Thistles, Cake For Dinner
|Blue Fox
|Novarium w/ Fairie’s Death Waltz & American Dharma
|9:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Kimberly Burke
|2:30 pm
|Box Office
|Robbie Limon Band
|7:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Blaire Sherman
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farmers Market
|Marv Ashby
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|Bryan Elijah Smith
|7:00 pm
|Fox Meadow
|David Elliott
|7:00 p
|Horseshoe Curve
|Fast Eddie & His Fabulous Friends
|8:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Nathan Aguilar
|6:00 pm
|Monument
|Dave Matthews Tribute
|8:00 pm
|On Cue
|Doug Belford Experience
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Royal Honey
|8:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Bryan Stutzman
|7:00 pm
|Patsy Clines Historic House
|Block Party
|Picadilly’s
|Mark Bray Band
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
|Pure Prairie League & Firefall
|7:00p m
|Little Washington Winery
|Josh Lowe
|2:00 pm
|Vibrissa W
|Seth Reid
|8:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Adam Phelps
|1:00 pm
|Wild Hare Cidery
|The Brewed
|6:00 pm
|Willie Suttons
|Thax Rowe
|7:00 pm
Sunday – September 3rd
|Appaloosa
|Scythian, Blue Highway, Screaming Orphans, Chatham Rabbits, Christian Lopez, Tophouse, Smoke & The Poet, Jake Kohn, Hillary Klug, Ben-David Warner, Brennan Edwards, Pickin Thistles, Cake for Dinner
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Vineyard
|Randy Black & Friends
|2:00 pm
|Dividing Creek
|Mark Clay
|2:00 pm
|Fox Meadow Winery
|Bobby Crim
|2:00 pm
|Magnolia Winery
|David Davol
|2:00 pm
|Shenandoah Valley music Fest
|Steel Wheels w/ Rob Hicks & Trey Hensley, Wicked Sycamore
|6:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Dylan Woelfel
|:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Darryl Marini
|2:00 pm
Uniting Hearts and Wheels: 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event
Coming Together to Make a Difference during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
As the sun rises on September, a month dedicated to raising awareness about a pressing issue that affects communities far and wide, Northwestern Community Services Board (NWCSB) and their local partners gear up for a meaningful event that aims to bring hope, support, and resources to those touched by the heavy hand of suicide. In its second year, the Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event is a powerful testament to the strength of unity, compassion, and advocacy.
September serves as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, casting a spotlight on a topic that demands conversation, support, and understanding. To respond to this imperative, Northwestern Community Services Board, in collaboration with local organizations, is set to host the 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Saturday, September 16, 2023. More than a ride, this event is a symbolic journey of solidarity, marking a community’s commitment to combating the stigma surrounding suicide.
At the heart of this event lies the aim to provide solace and resources for those who have experienced the profound loss of a loved one due to suicide. Corialise Pence, a Communications Specialist for Northwestern Community Services Board, articulates the event’s mission: “We know that many people in our area have been impacted by suicide. We hope, through this event, that individuals will know they have the support of the community and that those who are currently struggling will recognize that there are resources available and organizations that can help.”
Page Alliance for Community Action, in partnership with the Luray Ruritan Club, will serve as the launch pad for this year’s ride. The event’s starting point, Bulldog Stadium in Luray, will host a Resource Fair and a light Benefit Breakfast organized by the Ladies of the Luray Moose. The dual events, featuring a walk and ride, will commence with a short program at 9:30 a.m., paving the way for the journey ahead. Registration for the ride begins at 8:00 a.m., while the walk’s registration opens at 8:30 a.m., ensuring a seamless start to a day filled with purpose.
Beyond the roads, Northwestern Community Services and Family Youth Initiative extend their presence to the Edinburg Ole Time Festival. Attendees will find a vital hub of suicide prevention resources and information, along with flags symbolizing support for the riders. This year’s ride culminates at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal, where a Benefit Lunch hosted by the Ladies of the Moose awaits, creating an environment of camaraderie and care.
One thread that runs through all locations is the invitation for community members to contribute to this year’s community art project. Local artist Carrie Ross has generously donated her time to conceptualize this year’s canvas, but the event thrives on collective effort, making it a community-driven endeavor.
To stay updated on the event’s activities and developments, individuals are encouraged to follow the social media pages of Prevention and Wellness, Family Youth Initiative, and Page Alliance for Community Action. For comprehensive information, the NWCSB Wellness website is the go-to source. On Facebook, the pages @PageAllianceforCommunityAction, @ShenCoFYI, @NWCSBCares, and @NWCSBWellness provide avenues for individuals to remain informed and engaged.
As the event unfolds on September 16th, it carries with it a collective call to action, a plea for understanding, and a testament to the power of coming together to address a complex issue. The 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event invites us all to ride for a purpose beyond ourselves, to lend a hand, offer resources, and stand united against the darkness of suicide.
Appaloosa Festival Returns with an Electrifying Line-up this Labor Day
A Roots Music Fest with the Promise of Discovering the Next Big Thing.
After an eventful year in the music industry, with many festivals facing cancellations, the much-anticipated Appaloosa Festival is set to reenergize spirits this Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, 2023. Located in the scenic foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Front Royal, VA, this roots music festival offers not just a captivating musical experience but also a journey into discovering budding talent.
What sets Appaloosa apart is its reputation for unveiling phenomenal artists, some of whom have gone on to win prestigious accolades. Molly Tuttle, last year’s headliner, bagged the Grammy for “Best Bluegrass Album”. The festival boasts an alumni list featuring luminaries like Billy Strings, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Sierra Hull, Mipso, and more. This year, the festival-goers are in for a treat with performances from Virginia’s beloved Carbon Leaf, the vibrant Christian Lopez from West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley’s Low Water Bridge Band, and the internet’s favorite Old-Time Buck-Dancer, Hillary Klug.
The genesis of this festival has roots deeply embedded in family and tradition. Musician Dan Fedoryka, hailing from Front Royal, VA, was introduced to the world of music through his Juilliard graduate mother. While classical music didn’t resonate with Dan, the world of Celtic music did. By 2002, Dan, along with his brother Alexander and friends Ethan Dean and Johnny Rees, initiated the Celtic Rock/American band Scythian. The inception of the Appaloosa Blue Ridge Arts Foundation by the Fedoryka brothers laid the foundation for the Appaloosa Roots Music Festival in 2015. What began with an audience of 5,000 has now soared to over 10,000 attendees.
This festival is not merely a musical rendezvous. Appaloosa, true to its foundation’s aim, offers free music workshops to engage and inspire the younger generation. On-site camping, cabins, and chalets elevate the experience, making it a perfect family getaway. Kids have their designated zone, while adults can indulge in local food and crafts and sip on Virginia craft beer from Vibrissa or wine from Rappahannock Cellars.
The Appaloosa Festival emerges as a beacon of hope for music lovers, especially when iconic Virginia festivals like Floyd Fest and Watermelon Pickers Fest have been shelved this year. It’s not just about the music; it’s about the community, the discovery of new talent, and celebrating the end of summer amidst the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. With a line-up that promises to be unforgettable, the Appaloosa Festival is indeed the place.
Front Royal’s Renowned “All About Trees” Course Returns with a Fresh Twist
Mix of Online & Hands-On Learning Enhances 20-year Legacy.
Nestled within the verdant locales of Front Royal, Warren County, the annual “All About Trees” course by Tree Stewards is all set to sprout new branches of knowledge. Beginning on September 9, 2023, and spanning until October 21, this course, which has been illuminating tree enthusiasts for over two decades, has integrated a few modern touches to its traditionally rich curriculum.
Blending Tradition with the Digital Age
This year’s program is not just another iteration. Taking cues from the post-pandemic shift towards online learning, Tree Stewards have evolved their educational approach. While participants can absorb readings and watch video assignments at their own leisurely pace, in-person classes ensure practical exposure. Slated for Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, these sessions promise hands-on experiences, such as pruning demonstrations by ISA Certified Arborists and enlightening trips to nearby arboretums.
Priced at a nominal fee of $30 for the entire duration, the course ensures comprehensive knowledge doesn’t weigh heavy on the pockets. Additionally, recognizing that financial constraints shouldn’t hinder passionate learners, tuition assistance remains available.
From Learners to Stewards
While the course’s primary focus is educating individuals, it also serves as a gateway for attendees to delve deeper into the community of tree enthusiasts. Upon completion, there’s an opportunity to join the prestigious Tree Stewards, although it’s optional. The seamless journey from registration to certification is facilitated through intuitive online platforms, including PayPal, for payments and digital access to the “Tree Steward Training Manual.”
For those more traditionally inclined, mail-in registration forms remain an option. The course’s content, seamlessly combining theory with practice, promises a holistic learning experience. For instance, the session on September 9 at Warren County Community Center offers a balanced mix of instruction and hands-on pruning demonstration, supplemented with curated video content.
The Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards’ commitment to education is evident in their continuous efforts to revamp and improve the “All About Trees” course. As they sow seeds of knowledge, one can only expect a forest of informed and passionate tree enthusiasts to grow in the community.
For more information and/or to register, visit the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards.
Communities Unite for Overdose Awareness in Northern Shenandoah
A Call to Solidarity: Shedding Light on the Overdose Crisis.
In the wake of rising overdose numbers that have resonated across the country, the Northern Shenandoah Valley is taking a bold step toward awareness, remembrance, and education. On August 31st, the Front Royal Moose Lodge is set to host the Overdose Awareness Day Vigil—a gathering aiming not only to mourn the losses but also to kindle hope and spread knowledge.
The evening will unfold in three phases:
- Resource Fair at 6:30 pm: Delve into insights provided by local organizations from Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties. Their unified goal? To challenge the opioid epidemic head-on, starting from prevention and culminating in recovery. An added highlight—the Rapid Revive course—is touted to be a game-changer.
- Speakers at 7:00 pm: The event will feature prominent community figures:
- Chief Wayne Sager of Strasburg: A stalwart of the Shenandoah Valley and a dedicated service officer, Chief Sager boasts a significant resume, including leadership roles in combating substance misuse and advocating for the youth. His community-oriented approach underpins his long-standing commitment to a safer society.
- Lisa Cochran from NWCSB: Lisa’s personal story of struggle and redemption speaks volumes. Having braved a tumultuous journey from addiction to recovery and even surviving the heart-wrenching loss of her daughter, Lisa channels her life experiences to uplift and guide others caught in the clutches of substance misuse.
- John Winslow, Founder of International Recovery Day: With a whopping 47 years in recovery, John stands as a beacon of hope and resilience. His endeavors stretch from helming the 23 West Club in Luray, VA, to championing prevention, treatment, and recovery at multiple levels.
- Candlelight Vigil at 7:45 p.m.: This session will be the emotional fulcrum of the evening. Attendees will partake in a solemn remembrance—lighting candles and commemorating every life lost to overdose in the northern Shenandoah Valley from January 2022 to July 31, 2023.
While the event targets residents of Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties, it sends out an open invitation. Whether you’re a direct victim of the overdose crisis, or someone who wants to extend solidarity, your presence can make a world of difference.
The overarching theme of this gathering? Solidarity. In the words of Celeste Brooks, one of the event’s key contacts, “Those impacted by overdose can feel isolated. This event is a powerful statement—we see you, and you are not alone.”
For additional details or to connect with the event coordinators, interested parties can reach out to Celeste Brooks at 540-667-3367 or through celeste@warrencoalition.org. For global perspectives on the overdose crisis, www.overdoseday.com offers resources and a list of events.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley is taking a stand against the overdose crisis, armed with knowledge, compassion, and a burning desire to bring about change.
