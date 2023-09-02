For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market: A Day of Family Fun and Feline Philanthropy

When Craftsmanship Meets Compassion: Front Royal Event Benefits Local Cat Rescue.

A unique event is unfolding in Front Royal, Virginia, that combines family fun with a noble cause. The For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market, scheduled for September 9th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises an enjoyable day for all while benefiting “For the Cat’s Sake,” a non-profit cat rescue organization in Flint Hill, Virginia. With an array of activities and vendors, this event aims to draw crowds and attention to a cause that usually purrs rather than roars for attention.

The event, hosted at the Front Royal Fire & Rescue Co. 1 at 221 N Commerce Avenue, will feature a homemade bake sale, food vendors, a bounce house, and other games for children. “More than 25 vendors will be showcasing crafts, jewelry, and other gifts, creating a diverse shopping experience,” says Diana Christine, one of the organizers.

The day aims to raise funds and awareness for For the Cat’s Sake, a volunteer-run organization partnering with the Warren County Humane Society. They often step in to rescue cats or kittens that the Humane Society can’t accommodate. “Our entire rescue operation depends on volunteers. We currently care for more than 50 cats and kittens,” Christine adds.

The initiative is not just about rescuing but also about controlling the cat population ethically. The organization offers services that include Trap, Neuter, and return (T.N.R.) and provides low and no-cost spay and neuter services. “Our volunteers will trap cats on site, keep them overnight at our foster facility, and transport them to a vet or spay/neuter clinic,” explains Christine.

What’s more, the group takes on the responsibility of supporting cat colonies. They provide food, winter shelters, and essential vet care for these colonies, stepping in to relocate cats to new homes when a caregiver can no longer manage or passes away.

While the For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market aims to provide a day of leisure and retail therapy for attendees, it also serves a dual purpose. “Events like this create an effective, though untraditional, form of advertising for both local craftspeople and our cause,” Christine notes. In an era where non-profit organizations often struggle for visibility against the backdrop of social media campaigns and high-budget advertising, community events such as this offer a grassroots approach to getting the message out.

In a nutshell, the For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market isn’t just another local fair; it’s a family-friendly day with a serious mission. It offers a platform for local artisans to showcase their crafts and simultaneously brings to light the often-overlooked subject of stray and feral cats. So, if you’re in the Front Royal area this September 9th, consider stopping by for some shopping fun and maybe leave with more than just a trinket—perhaps a renewed sense of community and compassion.

For more information on The Cat’s Sake – visit their website here.