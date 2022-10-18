Connect with us

Forget to register to vote? Under a new law, you can still cast a ballot.

Voters cast ballots in Richmond at the city registrar’s office. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

 

Procrastinators who forgot to register to vote by the Oct. 17 deadline but still want to cast their ballot in this November’s congressional elections can do so thanks to new legislation.

From now until Nov. 8, these Virginians can take advantage of same-day voter registration and vote with a provisional ballot at their polling location or general registrar, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Democrats in the General Assembly passed a law allowing same-day voter registration in 2020 as part of a package of voting reforms aimed at making voting easier. Previously, registration closed 21 days before an election, with no ability for Virginians to register after the deadline.


Same-day voter registration is coming to Virginia. Here’s how it’ll work.

Provisional ballots are used by voters who do not appear on the list of registered voters at their polling place and are subject to approval before being counted. The local general registrar’s office will review the ballot and determine if the individual is qualified and eligible to vote. The ballot will then be sent to the local electoral board, deciding whether to count it.

Between now and Nov. 7, unregistered voters can same-day register at the office of their local general registrar or satellite location, but they must go to their polling place on Election Day.

The process may be more convenient for voters, but it takes time for election officials to research whether the person is eligible to vote or not, Virginia’s new commissioner of elections, Susan Beals, told The Virginia Mercury last month. Provisional ballots are not processed by a vote-counting machine and instead are individually reviewed.

Voters casting such a ballot will be given notice with the date, time, and place of the meeting where the local electoral board will make the decision of whether to count it or not, but they are not required to attend the meeting. If the ballot is not counted, the voter will receive a written notice from their local general registrar.

To find out more about same-day voter registration and provisional ballots, individuals can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website or contact the office of their local general registrar.

 

by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils Operation Bold Blue Line  

RICHMOND, VA — On October 17, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin stood with Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and mayors, police chiefs, and sheriffs from across Virginia to announce Operation Bold Blue Line, a series of concrete actions to reduce homicides, shootings, and violent crime.

“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With a nearly 40% law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia, with too few prosecutors actually prosecuting, and with diminished community engagement and witnesses less willing to come forward, Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin.

“Today, I am announcing Operation Bold Blue Line, a sustained effort to comprehensively address the challenge we see happening across all our communities. Building on the common themes from the 14 meetings of our Violent Crimes Task Force across Virginia, we are taking clear, actionable steps to make our communities safer together.”

Operation Bold Blue Line:


1. Supporting existing law enforcement by finally fixing pay and wage compression.
2. Supporting new law enforcement with a comprehensive recruiting effort to attract law enforcement from other states and develop homegrown talent.
3. Providing more support for all law enforcement, including more training and equipment.
4. Ensuring law enforcement is backed up by prosecutors that can and will put and keep violent offenders behind bars.
5. Providing additional resources to victims and witnesses and funding community partnerships to help stop violent crime before it happens.

Background:

Virginia is leading the way by adopting innovative strategies to fight violent crime. A major investment of $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts is underway with the combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives.

To execute violent crime reduction strategies, Virginia will make additional investments to recruit, train, and support more LEOs in key departments.

With some cities facing vacancy rates approaching 40%, the Virginia State Police still have more than 250 unfilled positions, and the Virginia Sheriff’s Association estimates vacancy rates nearing 20% in their departments.

To combat this, Governor Youngkin announced a comprehensive plan to fix wage compression issues and increase funding for partnering community police. Working with the General Assembly to increase funding to cities and counties with community policing and violence reduction tactics, this plan includes provisions to prohibit partnering localities from “defunding” their police departments.

Operation Bold Blue Line will work to recruit the finest officers from Virginia and across the Nation, as well. To do this, a $30 million nationwide and homegrown recruitment effort will be launched in tandem with a new 8-week fast-tracked lateral training academy to certify law enforcement in Virginia expeditiously.

Operation Bold Blue Line will increase dual enrollment and create “Badge & Degree” programs to broaden the pipeline of students who want to join Virginia law enforcement. Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera will work with SCHEV and the Virginia Community College System to both increase dual enrollment opportunities for high school students and better target existing taxpayer-funded “G3” public safety spending to sworn law enforcement and recruits.

Operation Bold Blue Line will accelerate the disbursement of $75 million for equipment and training to state and local agencies, work with the Virginia Retirement System to ensure retired LEOs can collect benefits while working in new support roles, and collaborate with non-profits like Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) to connect LEOs with resources to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

Under the joint leadership of the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and the Department of Juvenile Justice, Operation Bold Blue Line will support community partners who support at-risk youth and focus on gang prevention and group violence intervention as well.

Operation Bold Blue Line will work with the General Assembly to fund a Victim/Witness Assistance Program to help police and prosecutors put violent criminals behind bars. The program would provide funds for reasonable lodging and relocation expenses, transportation, and the installation of systems and devices necessary to fulfill protective services.

Regional News

Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative offers financial incentives for delayed haying and summer pasture stockpiling

Now through Nov 15, 2022, the Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers can receive up to $35 per acre for: 1) delaying their first cut of hay until July 1, 2023 or later, and/or 2) rotating livestock out of select fields from April 15 to July 1, 2023 or later. In addition to protecting nesting habitat, these practices can also be used strategically to stockpile forage for late summer grazing, rest and re-seed fields, and reduce feed expenses.

Map of 16 county Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative service area. Credit Jordan Coscia

“Delaying the first hay cutting until at least early July is a game-changer for our grassland birds because it allows the bulk of them to fledge at least one successful clutch of young. That quickly changes a hayfield from being a site of population loss to one of population gain,” says October Greenfield, VGBI co-coordinator and PEC wildlife habitat coordinator. Meanwhile, rotating livestock out of select fields in the early spring and allowing those fields to rest until early summer, a practice called summer pasture stockpiling, is proving to be beneficial for cattle, soil health, and producer profitability, in addition to providing improved grassland bird nesting habitat.

The program is open to 16 counties across the northern Virginia Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley, and a minimum 20-acre commitment is required. Most grassland bird species require wide expanses of grasses for nesting, so acreage that mimics a large, contiguous patch of grassland—distant from thick forest edges and human development—is best suited for this program.


VGBI knowledge-sharing event with farmers, conservation practitioners, and technical assistance providers. Credit Hugh Kenny

“With the majority of remaining grasslands in Virginia currently held in private hands and under agricultural use, VGBI gives farmers the opportunity to become partners in conservation by implementing grassland bird-friendly agricultural practices. We work with farmers to create conservation plans that protect grassland birds while simultaneously supporting their production goals,” Greenfield explains. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit: vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives.

In its first year, nine producers formally enrolled 500 acres of land in the program. In addition, four landowners implemented delayed haying or summer pasture stockpiling voluntarily, without the program’s financial incentives, on another 1,306 acres. Increased funding from the Cornell Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative and VGBI’s growing partnerships are allowing expansion of the program in 2023. Producers interested in adopting one or both of these practices without the financial incentive, or who are already managing for delayed haying and/or summer pasture stockpiling, are asked to report their acreage at vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives to be included in VGBI’s annual reports.

Bobolinks eating an insect in the meadow. Courtesy The Piedmont Environmental Council

Native grasslands have suffered more intense impact by humans than any other North American terrestrial ecosystem. In response, remaining grassland birds have adopted hayfields and pasturelands as surrogate habitat. Grassland bird conservation, therefore, falls largely on private landowners and farmers. By working with producers to implement a suite of best management practices, VGBI strives to stem the tide of grassland bird decline, improve the resiliency of working landscapes, and positively impact the livelihoods that depend upon those lands.

Tim Mize, of the Virginia Cooperative Extension and a member of VGBI’s steering committee is excited to see this program gaining traction. “Although at times they seem at odds, livestock agriculture and wildlife conservation can benefit one another. It just seems obvious to me that this program is a win/win scenario for both,” he said.

Eastern meadowlark flying over a field. Credit Hugh Kenny

Sam Grant, who leases pastures at Francis Mill Farm in Loudoun County and participated in the summer pasture stockpiling is pleased with the results so far. “The best of this program is how little impact it had on my normal grazing schedule. I delayed grazing the field until mid-July with no negative impact, and the morning visits from birders were discreet and pleasant.”

Fritz Reuter at Little Milan in Fauquier County appreciated the ecological benefits. “Delayed cutting correlates nicely with the timing of when our native warm season grasses are most active and can outcompete dormant vegetation like fescue and orchardgrass.”

The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is a partnership of Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes, The Piedmont Environmental Council, American Farmland Trust, and Quail Forever.

State News

Judge rules in favor of Times-Dispatch in FOIA case and more Va. headlines

The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury)

 

• Democrats distanced themself from a proposed LGBTQ child abuse bill floated by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, even as she claimed its purpose was being misconstrued and wasn’t meant to punish parents who don’t affirm transgender children.—Washington Post

• Critics say Albemarle County school leaders quietly disapprove of staffers making displays of LGBTQ support, despite the school system’s publicly stated support for transgender students.—Daily Progress

• The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares dropped its involvement in an investigation into child abuse allegations at a Virginia children’s hospital. The attorney general’s office says it handed the issue back to local authorities for jurisdictional reasons, but a lawyer for some of the hospital’s patients said it looked like the state was quitting on the case.—Associated Press

Front Royal Virginia

• A judge sided with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a FOIA case over whether Gov. Glenn Youngin’s office is giving adequate detail on the types of records it’s choosing to keep secret.—Richmond Times-Dispatch

• Eight people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at an “outdoor gathering” near James Madison University.—Daily News-Record

• “After Virginia legalized pot, majority of defendants are still Black.”—Washington Post

• Republicans are hopeful they’ll win at least one seat on the Roanoke City Council this year for the first time in nearly two decades.—Roanoke Times

• Michele White, the former Prince William County election official now facing unspecified corruption charges, is trying to raise money for her legal defense through a GoFundMe page.—Culpeper Star-Exponent

• A gym parking lot incident involving a former D.C. deputy mayor raised questions about whether the official lives in Virginia or D.C.—Washington Post

• An 82-pound tortoise named Magellan has gone missing near Blacksburg.—Roanoke Times

 

by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.

State News

Youngkin to propose funding for small modular nuclear reactors

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury)

 

Within two weeks of rolling out a Virginia energy plan that included a push for new nuclear development, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans for a multimillion-dollar investment in the energy source.

Youngkin said Friday he will include in his budget proposal at the end of the year $10 million for a new Virginia Power Innovation Fund, with half of it earmarked for the development of a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.

The General Assembly must approve any budget proposals from the governor.


“This is our moment to lead,” Youngkin said. “So let’s get to work.”

Youngkin said that the funds would go toward making Southwest Virginia a nuclear innovation hub, including investments in research and development efforts. The money specifically for SMR development would be available for researching the technology, building a workforce for it, and exploring sites where it could be developed.

SMR technology is designed to be a “plug and play” type of nuclear reactor that can be manufactured at a facility and then installed at a particular site, according to an August report prepared for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

If developed, the Southwest Virginia SMR would be the first of its kind in the country, Youngkin said.

Can Southwest Virginia remake itself as a laboratory for renewables?

The push for nuclear energy expansion was introduced in Youngkin’s “all of the above” four-year energy plan that he announced in Lynchburg on Oct. 3, which also called for revisions to the landmark 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act. The VCEA sets dates for fossil fuel retirements and requires increasing amounts of utilities’ energy to be sourced from renewables as the state aims to reach a zero-carbon electric grid by 2050. It also includes mandates for the development of wind, solar and energy storage by Dominion and Appalachian Power Company.

Alongside those calls, Youngkin requested the State Corporation Commission, which regulates Virginia’s electric utilities, to conduct a cost analysis that compares renewable energy technologies with available alternative technologies.

On Friday, Youngkin spoke of the potential for alternative technologies such as nuclear, carbon capture, hydrogen, and battery storage. For example, captured carbon could be used in concrete and paint manufacturing, manganese and metallurgical coal could be harvested for battery storage development, and water and met from underground mines could be used for hydrogen energy production, Youngkin said.

But several groups said the innovation fund announcement came with no input from local stakeholders.

“Project development processes that leave out community voices is the wrong way to build support for a proposal,” said Rebecca Shelton, director of policy and organizing for the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center. “Time and again, the way residents learn about a new project is through a press announcement.”

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, also unveiled Thursday a partnership with West Virginia Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to promote nuclear development.

The only full-scale new nuclear plant to be built in the U.S. in decades is the Vogtle plant in Georgia, which has been under construction for a decade, with costs ballooning to around $30 billion.

by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.

State News

First Quarter General Fund Revenues exceed forecasts

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the General Fund revenue collections for September, the final month in the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023, exceeded budget estimates. September revenues reflected the nearly $900 million of tax rebates delivered to Virginians in recent weeks as a result of Governor Youngkin’s first budget. In addition to the tax rebate, year-to-date revenues reflect the repeal of the Accelerated Sales Tax (AST), which took effect in June.

Adjusting for these tax reductions, first-quarter general fund revenues were up 7.6 percent and 10.7 percent in September.

“Adjusted for the impacts of planned policy actions, including the historic tax rebates of nearly $900 million recently delivered to Virginians, September revenue collection increased more than 10 percent compared to a year ago,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “September is a typically strong month for revenues, and this year was consistent with that precedent. At the same time, economic data remains mixed, the job market shows stability, but the persistent inflation from misguided efforts in Washington continues to be the silent thief stealing more and more from the paychecks of hardworking Virginians.”

“First quarter collections exceeded budgeted revenues by more than $500 million, reflecting the continued strength in Virginia jobs and wages. Consumers are continuing to spend, and estimated payments for non withholding income were consistent with last year’s pace,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “However, continued high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates are beginning to impact some key economic indicators, and the Administration is continuously monitoring other metrics which provide further caution for the current outlook for our economy. As we begin the annual revenue forecasting process for the budget to be delivered by the Governor in December, we will continue working with JABE and GACRE to deliver a forecast that will be the basis for a fiscally sound budget”


For the month, payroll withholding increased by 0.3 percent (11.0 percent adjustment for the timing of deposit days). Wage growth and a strong labor market drove growth in payroll withholding. There were 128,000 more Virginians employed in August 2022 than there were in August 2021, an increase of 3.1 percent year-over-year. Virginia, however, has yet to recover more than 118,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic (now at 97.2 percent of pre-pandemic levels), while our key competitor states have all exceeded pre-pandemic employment levels.

The full September 2022 revenue report is available here.

State News

How many Virginians no longer qualify for student loan relief? It’s hard to say.

Questions remain as to how many borrowers in Virginia no longer qualify for federal student loan forgiveness under new eligibility requirements for President Biden’s debt cancellation program.

On September 29, the U.S. Department of Education changed the guidance on its website to say that “borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”

The policy shift primarily impacts borrowers who took out federal student loans through Perkins and Federal Family Education Loans, both of which were discontinued years ago. These commercial loans were guaranteed by the federal government but issued and managed by schools or private companies and therefore do not qualify for forgiveness.

Before the guidance change, borrowers could have consolidated these loans into federal Direct Loans to qualify for relief, but that’s no longer an option as of Sept. 29.


Roughly 800,000 borrowers across the country will be excluded from relief under the new policy, an administration official told NPR last month.

What that means for the commonwealth isn’t clear. Over a million borrowers in Virginia collectively have $43 billion in outstanding federal student loans, according to the Federal Student Aid website, which is operated by the federal government. But the U.S. Department of Education would not confirm with The Virginia Mercury how many borrowers in the state with unconsolidated FFEL and Perkins loans no longer qualify for forgiveness, although a spokesperson said: “only a small percentage of borrowers have FFEL loans.”

“Our goal is to provide relief to as many eligible borrowers as quickly and easily as possible,” the spokesperson wrote. “This will allow us to achieve that goal while we continue to explore additional legally-available options to provide relief to borrowers with privately owned FFEL loans and Perkins loans, including whether FFEL borrowers could receive one-time debt relief without needing to consolidate.”

For borrowers in Virginia who qualify for forgiveness, the timeline for when to apply for the debt cancellation program is less certain.

Virginia won’t tax forgiven student loans, despite news reports

Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction, which could halt student loan forgiveness until the judge issues a final ruling on the case.

The U.S. Department of Education changed its eligibility policy to exclude borrowers with commercial federal loans the same day the lawsuit was filed.

“We understand that the department is reviewing its legal options with regard to the eligibility of FFEL loans that are privately held,” said Karen McCarthy, a vice president with the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, in an email. “However, this change adds a layer of complexity to an already nuanced initiative and creates more confusion for borrowers. While we can’t speculate on ED’s legal authority, we look forward to the final answer so borrowers can have clarity as soon as possible.”

The Biden administration released a preview of the student loan debt relief application form this week for the program, which aims to forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers nationwide.

A district judge held a hearing on the motion for the injunction on Wednesday and said the attorneys would hear from him soon regarding a decision.

 

by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.

King Cartoons

