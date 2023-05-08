Former and current Sheriff’s Office deputies indicted in Ennis case

The Warren County Grand Jury of April 2023 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr. unlawfully and feloniously break, injure, tamper with, or remove a catalytic converter or parts thereof belonging to Shawn Dawson for the purpose of injuring, defacing, or destroying it, or temporarily or permanently preventing its useful operation, or for any other purpose against the will or without the consent of the owner, in violation of Section 18.2-146 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-0192-F6

On or about December 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr. did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person,

possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about December 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously take, steal, and carry away the goods and chattels belonging to Kathy Striker, with a value of $1000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about December 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously commit larceny of property belonging to Kathy Striker, with a value of $1,000.00 or more with the intent to sell or distribute such property, in violation of Section §18.2-108.01 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2302-F9

On or about December 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person,

possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about January 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a check, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about January 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

MICHAEL JOHNNY CANECCHIA

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Victoria L. Keister, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

COUNT TWO: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Victoria L. Keister without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously, by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete Victoria L. Keister with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty, in violation of § 18.2-47 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about November 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Taylor McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously with the intent to defraud obtain by false pretense or token U.S. Currency, belonging to Russell Combs, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2743-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about November 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Taylor McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a bill of sale, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about August 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

SHEENA CHRISTINE GROVES

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about December 31, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously commit credit card fraud by obtaining money, goods, services, or anything else of value by representing without the consent of the cardholder that the accused was the holder of a specified card or credit card number or that the accused was the holder of a card or credit card number and such card or credit card number had not in fact been issued. The value of the money, goods, services, or other things furnished in violation of this section was $ 1,000.00 or more in a six month period, or the difference between the value of all services and things of value actually furnished and the value represented to the issuer as having been furnished was $ 1,000.00 or more in a six month period, in violation of § 18.2-195 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2635-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another, without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another, without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

COUNT FIVE: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the card holders consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Roger Lee Weatherholtz did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. (Cell #5) VCC: PRI-4942-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. (Cell #6) VCC: PRI-4942-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about January 29, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-4942-F6

On or about January’ 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, William Edward Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally posses or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony within ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6

On or about January 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brady Lawrence Rush did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to WCSO Dispatch information, knowing the same to be false, as to the existence of peril of bombing, burning, destruction, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5

JOHN EDWARD PERIY

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about December 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Edward Periy did unlawfully and feloniously, as a person convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register, reregister, or verily registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection B of 18.2-472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-366Q-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about December 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dalton Glenn Welch did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about December 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dalton Glenn Welch did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia 1950 as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skylar Rose Welsh did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skylar Rose Welsh did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9

On or about July 31, 2022, through August 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to forge video gaming tickets to the prejudice of another s rights, in violation of Sections 18.2-22 and 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-C5

On or about February 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Vincent Washington Fraley, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Richard Wayne Feaster did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9

ELIJAH JOHN SEALOCK

NO PHOT AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Elijah John Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

C OUNT TWO: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Elijah John Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kayla Renee Southers did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kayla Renee Southers did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about January 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about February 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously

been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about February 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a

second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance,

this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C) and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of a like offense on one or more occasions, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 13. 2022 in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Psilocyn listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of a like offense on one or more occasions, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and knowingly possess controlled paraphernalia in violation of Section 54.1-3466 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: PHA-3170-M1

On or about February 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Madra Lynn Lambert did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Frederick Pearson did unlawfully assault and batter Chasity Knerler, children in common, who is a family or household member, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1315-M1

KRYSTEN LEIGH SEAL

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about December 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-304 5-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-304 5-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about February 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C) and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally utter or attempt to employ as true a gaming receipt, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously and intentionally forge a Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment ticket to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to utter a Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment ticket to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-C5

COUNT SIX: On or about September 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously possess a plate, block, press, or other things with the intent to use or cause or permit such to be used in the forging or false making of a writing or other things, the forging or false making of which is punishable by Chapter 6 o Title 18.2 of the Code of Virginia, in Section violation 18.2-171 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2515-F4

COUNT SEVEN: On or about September 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously and intentionally forge a video gaming ticket to the prejudice of other rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

COUNT EIGHT: On or about December 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about November 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about November 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about August 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #113, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-252I-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about August 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #118, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172. of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about August 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #120, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #117, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-252I-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT SIX: On or about January 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously steal a Stihl Chainsaw and a Pole saw, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more belonging to Nelson Fisher, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

COUNT SEVEN: On or about January 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously commit larceny of property with a value of $ 1,000.00 or more with the intent to sell or distribute such property, in violation of Section 18.2-108.01(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2302-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about September 1, 2017, through December 31, 2017, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about April 1, 2018, through October 31, 2019, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about November 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a

willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about April 1, 2022, through November 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a

willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

On or about February 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joshua Lee Edwards did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount of $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9

In every criminal case, the defendant is to be considered innocent until their guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt.