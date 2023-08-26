Crime/Court
Former EDA Executive McDonald Faces Federal Court: A Trial Deconstructed
Amidst a flurry of jury selections and impanelings, Jennifer McDonald stands accused in a federal court.
Jennifer McDonald, once at the pinnacle of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), is now center-stage in a courtroom drama. Accused of masterminding a $26-million dollar financial scandal, McDonald’s trial delves into a web of allegations and is set to be a watershed moment in the annals of justice.
The trial, held under the watchful eyes of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, commenced on August 21, 2023. On the first day, 55 jurors were sworn in, with a majority being struck by both the government and the defendant, leaving a 12-member jury impaneled. As the days progressed, jury selection continued to be a significant activity, indicating the gravity of the case at hand.
By the third day, after three panels of jurors, the final jury composition was achieved. This significant accomplishment meant that the trial was set to enter its next phase.
On August 24, the courtroom witnessed a flurry of activities. Preliminary remarks, instructions to the jury, and the defendant’s motion to exclude witnesses from the courtroom marked the day. Following the approval of this motion, opening statements commenced, paving the way for the government to begin presenting its evidence.
Despite the extensive documentation attached to this case, the trial has already seen testimonies. Notably, witnesses such as Daniel Whitten, Billy Wilson, and Doug Stanley have been enlisted by the government.
A backdrop to this case is the legal labyrinth McDonald has navigated. Originally facing state-level charges, these were later dropped, only for federal authorities to step in, leading to her arrest and subsequent release on bond in August 2021. Additionally, she settled with the EDA out of civil court, turning over around $9 million in real estate assets.
The trial resumes on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Winchester Teen Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Fatal Train Collision
Taken into Custody in Connection with Fauquier County Train Crash.
In a grim culmination of investigations surrounding a deadly train collision earlier this month in Fauquier County, Virginia State Police have now arrested and charged Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield, a 19-year-old from Winchester, VA.
The accident, which transpired in the early hours of August 2, 2023, witnessed a ghastly collision between a Honda Accord and a Norfolk Southern train at the junction of Route 17 (Winchester Rd) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade). Reports indicate that the Honda, driven by Greenfield, approached a congested railroad crossing and, in an attempt to overtake the halted traffic, recklessly crossed the centerline, circumventing the lowered railroad crossing arms. This hasty and ill-fated decision led to the car’s direct collision with the oncoming train.
Greenfield, despite not wearing a seatbelt, miraculously survived the crash with severe but non-critical injuries and received immediate medical attention at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Tragically, Haidan B. Smallwood, an 18-year-old passenger from Berryville, VA, was not as fortunate. Also, without a seatbelt, she suffered fatal injuries from the impact and passed away after being flown to the same hospital. The other passenger, Nakii Russell, 20, of Leesburg, VA, incurred minor injuries and was promptly taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Shockingly, further investigations revealed that the Honda Accord was reported stolen from Winchester.
On Friday, August 25, 2023, officers of the Winchester Police Department, acting on the evidence and ongoing investigations, apprehended Greenfield without any disturbances on the 1650 block of S Braddock Street in Winchester. He has been charged with one felony count each of 2nd-degree murder: homicide and eluding law enforcement. Currently, Greenfield is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the train’s occupants. As the details of this tragic incident continue to unfold, charges and further developments remain anticipated as Virginia State Police delve deeper into their investigations.
Updated: Tragedy Strikes in Fauquier County: Investigation Launched into Fatal Train Crash
Dramatic Pursuit in Front Royal Ends in Shenandoah River Crash
Local schools were on soft lockdown, community was advised to shelter in place during the search.
On a seemingly ordinary Friday morning at a Front Royal 7-Eleven, the unexpected happened. A concerned female dashed into the convenience store, urgently requesting police intervention against threats from Micheal Foltz, igniting a series of events that would culminate in a high-speed chase and a vehicle’s plunge into the Shenandoah River.
According to the store clerk, the incident began when the woman informed them that Foltz, who might have been wanted for another case, was waiting in a Silver Chevy Equinox nearby. Soon after, Foltz entered the store in search of the woman, left shortly without finding her, and moved his car to the neighboring BP Gas Station. It was then that Front Royal police, having been alerted, spotted the suspect and initiated the pursuit.
The chase cut a winding path through Front Royal, from Royal Village to the Old Virginia Plant Area, before a dramatic finale at a campground. Attempting a desperate escape, Foltz drove his car into the South Fork of The Shenandoah River. Despite the crash, he managed to scramble out and tried to flee across the river, evading officers’ immediate line of sight.
This escape attempt and the subsequent search prompted significant concern among local authorities. Skyline High School, Skyline Middle School, and Diversified Minds were all put on soft lockdown. Residents in the vicinity received a RAVE alert, advising them to remain indoors and take shelter. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified and promptly dispatched units to assist in the search. Their collaborative efforts paid off; after setting up a perimeter, Foltz was located and apprehended.
Micheal Foltz was already wanted in Page County for Aggravated Malicious Wounding. Following this incident, he faces a slew of additional charges, including Felony Destruction of Property, Felony Eluding, Grand Larceny, Simple Assault/Battery, and driving without an operator’s license.
The Front Royal Police Department has extended its gratitude to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their swift assistance. They are now urging anyone with further details about the incident to come forward and reach out to Corporal Kevin Orndorff.
Federal Criminal Prosecution of Former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald Begins
The long and winding road to criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, the central figure in the estimated $26-million dollar “financial scandal” still being settled in and out of county Civil and state Appeals Courts, ended on Monday, August 21, at 9 a.m.
That day marked the beginning of the now federal prosecution of McDonald on 34 criminal counts, including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Some of these allegations date back to 2014 and others into mid-2018, that time span marking the generally referenced time-frame of McDonald’s alleged misdirection of EDA assets to her personal benefit, as well as to that of alleged co-conspirators. She held her position at the top of the EDA staff hierarchy for about a decade prior to her resignation, submitted on December 20, 2018, as she came under increasing scrutiny by the EDA board and municipal officials for her private sector real estate purchases, among other movements of money.
Despite plea negotiations referenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon into the last week prior to the trial’s start, jury selection was expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors’ offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. The federal trial had been slated to begin May 15. But in the wake of the granting of a continuance from the May starting date requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of evidentiary documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023. The trial has been designated as “complex” due to the amount of involved evidence. Due to that number, whatever it may have risen to by now, and the number of witnesses involved, the trial has been slated to run for six, possibly seven weeks.
McDonald is the only person charged criminally in federal court thus far. A grand jury in Warren County Circuit Court indicted McDonald and more than a dozen co-defendants in the spring of 2019 on state charges related to her alleged actions. The case was then handed over to a special prosecutor with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Commonwealth Attorneys’ Office. Criminal charges at the state level against both McDonald and alleged co-conspirators have been dropped at the state level to avoid running over speedy trial statute time-frames that could have allowed defense attorneys to file for dismissal of the charges against their clients. The federal grand jury filed sealed indictments on August 25, 2021. Those indictments were unsealed a week later, on August 31, and McDonald was arrested by federal authorities that day. But she was again released on bond, as she was at the state level following those arrests.
McDonald reached an out-of-civil court settlement with the EDA, turning over an estimated $ 9 million dollars of real estate assets to EDA ownership.
Hopefully, this reporter hasn’t violated any state or federal laws in writing this background story, as he has been subpoenaed as a prosecution witness regarding an interview with McDonald and a subsequent story published in Royal Examiner on February 8, 2018. In that interview, McDonald claimed to have developed a winning system at Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino slot machines that totaled $ 1.8 million dollars in winnings over the previous three years. Unfortunately, until called to the stand and released as a witness following direct and cross-examinations, I will not be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.
AG Miyares’ Office Issues Three More Indictments on Unemployment Fraud
Virginia Attorney General intensifies crackdown on abuse of unemployment compensation system.
Virginia’s commitment to curbing unemployment fraud has resulted in three fresh indictments, as Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The latest individuals facing charges further highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure the authenticity and reliability of the unemployment compensation system.
Among those indicted are:
- Donald Porter Sr. from Accomack County was charged with one count of felony to obtain money through false pretense.
- Brooks Pruitt, also from Accomack County, with a similar charge as Porter.
- Quaisha Reaves, from Richmond City, stands accused not only of the felony to gain money falsely but also of a misdemeanor related to making false statements to acquire benefits.
Underlining the significance of these indictments, Attorney General Miyares stated, “The Office of the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit is working persistently to address and rectify the misdemeanors of those manipulating our unemployment system. It’s crucial to tackle fraud head-on to safeguard the credibility of the unemployment system.”
This drive against fraud isn’t an isolated one. The Virginia Marine Police were instrumental in probing the cases from Accomack, while the case from Richmond was meticulously examined by the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.
This collaboration was born last March when the Virginia Employment Commission sought Attorney General Miyares’s assistance in prosecuting deceitful unemployment compensation claims. Since then, Miyares’ office has been at the forefront of this initiative. The latest indictments mark the sixth cycle of such announcements, reflecting the relentless pursuit of ensuring accountability and transparency.
While the specifics of the cases remain confidential due to their ongoing nature, the message is clear: Virginia is intensifying its vigilance and will not tolerate attempts to defraud its unemployment system. As the state pushes forward, it’s evident that collaboration, stringent checks, and unwavering commitment remain vital in upholding the integrity of its unemployment compensation system.
Sweeping Drug Network Takedown: Texas Supplier Faces 25 Years Behind Bars
Virginia Shuts Down Multi-Million Dollar Drug Conspiracy; Over 26 Convicted
The extensive grip of a vast narcotics syndicate, penetrating deep into Virginia, faced a significant disruption yesterday. Alonso Cantu-Cantu, the Houston-based linchpin of this intricate drug web, was dealt a severe 25-year sentence in federal prison.
Originating from Mexico, the illicit drug route unfurled by Cantu-Cantu pumped Southwest Virginia with high-purity methamphetamine. The ramifications of this operation were staggering; over 33 kilograms of crystal meth and 6 kilograms of cocaine proliferated through the heart of Southwest and Central Virginia, touching areas as widespread as Harrisonburg and Bristol. Cantu-Cantu’s conviction in April was a testament to his pivotal role in the overarching conspiracy that spanned several jurisdictions.
Piecing together the puzzle during the trial, the court bore witness to a sophisticated trafficking procedure. Methamphetamine, secured directly from Mexican sources, covertly traveled within 55-gallon drums, hidden in plain sight in water tankers entering the U.S. The baton was then passed to distributors based in Indiana, who efficiently channeled the drugs across the Western District of Virginia. Intriguingly, a chunk of these transactions was architected by a fellow major trafficker. This cohort, despite being incarcerated across numerous Virginia prisons, retained the audacity and reach to influence the drug trade.
The sheer monetary magnitude of this operation is overwhelming – drugs worth over $1.4 million flooded Virginia’s streets. Throughout a meticulous six-year probe, which was kick-started with a focus on the street-level dealers in Smyth County, significant seizures were made. These included 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine, and an arsenal of 7 firearms. The extensive probe has now culminated in 26 individuals standing convicted.
The breakthrough was unveiled in a joint announcement made by U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and DEA’s Washington Division’s Jared Forget. Their united front was supported by a coalition of law enforcement agencies, demonstrating unparalleled inter-agency coordination. Among those pivotal to this success were the Drug Enforcement Administration’s teams from both Indianapolis and Birmingham and the police and sheriff departments spanning across Virginia and Alabama.
Driving the legal crusade against the offenders was Special Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, in conjunction with Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher. Their relentless pursuit has dealt a tangible blow to drug trafficking in the region, signaling a resounding win for law enforcement.
Denied Another Continuance, Commonwealth Nol Prosses Charges Related to Claimed Self-Defense Struggle With Former Brother-in-Law
The five-month saga of a county man who lost his federal top secret clearance third-party contractor’s job after being arrested on multiple charges related to his producing a handgun he was licensed to carry during a March 13th physical altercation on his home property in the Apple Mountain West subdivision with his former brother-in-law, appears to finally have ended — probably.
On Thursday, August 3rd, with the Commonwealth again unable to produce or even contact the alleged victim, Wesley Martin, Warren County General District Court Judge Christopher Collins denied Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Samantha Meadows motion for another continuance in its case against John Morgan.
Following Judge Collins ruling against the prosecution motion to continue the hearing to another date in an attempt to produce the alleged victim and likely only Commonwealth eye-witness, prosecutor Meadows made the motion to nol pros (dismiss) the charges against the defendant. Morgan was charged with three class 1 misdemeanors: Brandishing a Firearm, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Assault and Battery, and one class 6 felony charge of Strangulation. It should be noted that the gun did discharge once during the struggle for its possession, but no one was shot.
It was noted that should the Commonwealth re-establish contact with the alleged victim, Mr. Martin, it could, if so desired, refile the charges by direct indictment to the grand jury. So, as stated above — “Probably” resolved.
How probable? — Let’s explore some background on the circumstances surrounding the March 13 struggle between John Morgan and his sister’s former husband, Wesley Martin. The physical struggle, which grew out of a verbal disagreement, occurred when Wesley Martin was returning his daughter, who is under the age of 10, to Morgan’s 22 hours late after a court-established every third-weekend visitation.
Morgan explained that he and his wife Jen have custody of his sister and Martin’s daughter, and the daughter’s half-brother due to his brother-in-law and his sister, who is now Martin’s estranged wife, illegal drug use, and other related social instability and legal issues. According to Morgan, the escalating argument began after he informed his brother-in-law he would not be allowed back on the property for any visitation pickups until the court had ruled on the day-late return of the girl on March 13. Morgan asserts that led to Martin escalating the verbal disagreement and becoming increasingly physical in backing the larger Morgan up to a post on his front porch.
“We do have full custody of my niece and nephew. We have been visited by child services here in Warren County, and they found no issues. The custody case was in Frederick County, which is where my sister lives. We have three children of our own that live with us as well as two more that are college age and live outside the home,” Morgan told Royal Examiner in bringing his situation to our attention prior to a July 5 hearing. “The Frederick County social services has been involved for almost a year now and has visited our home and interviewed us multiple times, verifying our home is a safe and good environment for the children. We have worked extensively with them to provide a wonderful home for the kids.”
Following the August 2 nol pros of the charges during his conversation with this reporter, Morgan addressed the custody situation and how it arose. “It’s sad that some people will see us as taking (the children) from their parents, but we didn’t. The parents could not take care of them or raise them properly, and the State found that issue, we didn’t … We simply took them into our home following the State ruling, keeping them out of foster care,” Morgan observed of the alternative to the children’s uncle and aunt taking them in.
As to his assertions about Martin’s legal problems, Morgan produced a five-page rap sheet from multiple jurisdictions with dates from 2013 through 2023, including 10 illegal drug charges involving possession and intent to manufacture schedule 1 and 2 drugs; 8 charges including assault & battery, assault & battery of a family member, violation of a protective order, enter property with intent to assault or do damage; among other charges including grand and petty larceny, and 21 traffic charges, including operating without a permit, circumventing an ignition system locking system, DWI (drugs) second offense, improper and erratic driving.
In arguing against the continuance of the July 5 hearing to August 2nd, defense counsel Joseph Pricone pointed to his client’s ongoing employment dilemma hinging on the resolution of these charges. That dilemma is a direct result of the charges brought against him related to this incident. Initially, Morgan was transferred to a job not requiring his existing top-secret clearance, a clearance he eventually lost, along with his job, due to these charges filed against him.
“I’m very glad that this seems to be over. I have no hard feelings to law enforcement. I certainly still stand behind law enforcement a hundred percent, I support law enforcement for what they do, and I’m grateful for the things they do. I know mistakes happen. It’s sad I had to fall victim to that,” he said outside the courthouse following the August 2nd nol pros of the charges.
Morgan observed that the responding deputies first speaking with his former brother-in-law at the foot of his property may have impacted how they perceived events transpiring. “I believe so,” he said, leading to our observation about the impact of the size differential between him and Martin, 6-5 to 5-11, with a considerable weight disparity in Morgan’s favor, as noted in the arresting officer’s written report, which will be addressed below.
A big guy and a gun
As to the four charges against him, Morgan asserts that he was acting in self-defense in what evolved into a physical struggle for possession of his semi-automatic Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun he has a conceal/carry permit for and was carrying at the time of the March 13 incident with Martin. Citing physical health issues with blood pressure/heart, and his back, Morgan said he told Martin if he did not back off from his physical pressure exerted on Morgan’s front porch after the girl was placed inside with her nieces, nephews, and half-brother, he would pull his gun and use it if necessary. Morgan reported that during the struggle for the gun, it did discharge but away from any person or the residence as he tried to assure if it fired, it would not be in the direction of people, even Martin, he decided as the struggle progressed, or an occupied structure.
But having threatened to pull his gun and shoot Martin if necessary, Morgan wrote in his statement on the incident: “He told me to go ahead and pressed into me; I then proceeded to pull my pistol and place it to his head. He again did not back up and did not retreat, instead got more confrontational. I asked or told him multiple times to leave, and back away, and still, he refused.” Morgan’s wife, who made the initial 911 call for law enforcement assistance, remained outside the residence and, to our knowledge, is the only third-party witness to the altercation and struggle between the two men.
When Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the Morgans’ home after first encountering Wesley Martin at the edge of that property, it was John Morgan who was handcuffed due to his admitted pulling of the handgun. As noted above, he is licensed to carry and was carrying at the time of the altercation. However, he was not charged till the next day when arresting Deputy Paul Bernd acquired direct indictments against Morgan from the Magistrate’s Office on the above-cited three misdemeanors and one felony strangulation charge.
In his written account of the incident, WCSO Deputy Bernd wrote: “MORGAN asserted that, during the argument and physical altercation, before he produced his firearm, MARTIN was holding him against a post on his front porch. MORGAN claimed he was unable to retreat from MARTIN during this time, which is what caused MORGAN to believe he would be justified in producing his firearm. It should be noted that MORGAN is approximately 6′ 5″ and 280 pounds, whereas MARTIN is approximately 5′ 8″ and 170 pounds.”
Officer Bernd does acknowledge Morgan’s reference to health conditions impacting him during the incident but appears skeptical: “The accused also asserted he has health conditions, namely related to his heart and back, which caused him to fear MARTIN would overpower him during the physical altercation. The accused, however, never mentioned feeling as though he was going to lose consciousness, nor did he ever mention that MARTIN had any weapons or any other means to gain the upper hand during the physical altercation. In fact, it was MORGAN who was able to subdue MARTIN in a ‘choke’ hold at the end of the physical altercation and not the other way around.”
Morgan did say his heart rate and blood pressure flared up during the altercation leading to an ambulance being sent “as my heart and blood pressure were out of control.” However, he added that he was able to steady himself with the incident over and authorities on the scene and signed off on not needing emergency medical transport from the scene.
Morgan prepared the written account referenced above of his perception of the incident for his employer, which he told the Royal Examiner became his “official statement” on the incident. It reads in part, “Using the gun, I started to push him away, and he went for my firearm. We then engaged as he was fighting me for the gun. I kept the gun pointed away from my wife and house so that if it was discharged, it would not be toward individuals. The gun did go off, and no one was injured. I took this opportunity as it startled Mr. Martin to put him on his back as he was still fighting me for the gun. Using my right hand to secure the gun, with him grabbing at it with both of his hands, I took my left arm and put it in his neck to subdue him and hold him down.
“Once he was out of breath, I was able to push him away safely and keep control of my firearm and told him to leave again. At this point, he did leave while still threatening me, and we waited in the road in front of our house for the sheriff’s department to arrive.
“Once they arrived, I was placed in handcuffs. They took his statement, and when the deputy came to me, he only asked how someone my size was in fear for their life.”
