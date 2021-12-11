Regional News
Former homeless veteran gives shelter to others who struggle
WASHINGTON — Michael Strong was stranded, barely staying alive on the bustling streets of metropolitan Baltimore for five years.
The South Carolina native and Air Force veteran was homeless because of his addiction to cocaine and alcohol. He even feared for his own life on a few occasions.
“It was one night, actually sleeping on the streets in a doorway, and a guy comes up, and he’s got a knife in his hand. He says, ‘Get out of my house.’ That scared me to death,” Strong remembered about the incident in 1995.
Encountering a life-threatening situation was traumatic but not too abnormal for homeless veterans like himself.
“After that, no more staying in doorways,” Strong told Capital News Service. “At the time, I was working at Blue Cross Blue Shield. That’s when I started using the buses and the subway. Once you got paid, you’d go get a monthly bus pass so you could just ride. As long as you have a pass, they can’t bother you.”
After decades of struggle, he’s no longer spending nights sleeping in the streets. Now Strong is helping homeless veterans find shelter at a place a little more than three miles south of the United States Capitol.
For Strong, much of his life has been a circuitous route through achievement, reverses, and battles with a debilitating addiction.
Upon graduating from Marlboro County’s Wallace High School in 1980, Strong enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served as a data systems analyst, co-writing one of the first computer programs replacing key-punch cards.
Strong traveled across the globe for eight years until leaving the service after writing a few bad checks as a noncommissioned officer. He was in debt and already had a substance abuse problem.
Rather than receiving a court-martial, Strong scraped by with an honorable discharge since he had a spotless record otherwise.
While Strong still found success working high-profile jobs while transitioning back into civilian life, he couldn’t escape his struggle with a nearly life-long addiction, which he says began after drinking his first alcoholic beverage at the age of eight.
Working as a network administrator for the Baltimore City Health Department, Strong got busted for stealing company computers and flipping them to feed his drug habits.
He received a lenient sentence of unsupervised probation for six months and was ordered to pay restitution for all stolen equipment. But he was fired from his job.
Three months later, on Aug. 22, 2002, he woke up one morning inside the basement of a crack house in the inner city. That’s when he decided to change his life.
At the age of 41, Strong entered the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training on High Street in Baltimore, a transitional housing program funded by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. With only $3.47 to his name, he stayed there for 33 months, enduring nearly three years of detoxification and receiving intensive counseling.
Strong’s struggles with alcoholism cost him 13 years of close contact with his ex-wife LaDonna, his son DeMarkco and daughter Sade. They were reunited shortly after his release from the facility in 2005.
“I took my daughter and my son to school on the first day, but after that, it was a blur,” Strong recalled. “So, by the time I got back in my kids’ lives, my daughter was 16, and my son was 18.”
James Mett, a former sharpshooter during the Vietnam War, was also a junkie, but quickly became Strong’s mentor. He helped (me) find a positive path forward. To this day, Strong still believes the best approach in any counselor’s book is simply meeting clients where they are — maybe even sharing a story or two about the counselor’s own struggle.
“The truth is, my counselor told me his story, and that motivated me,” Strong said. “It was the drugs and the alcohol and along with crime; it all came together prior to homelessness.”
Strong has been sober for nearly 18 years. He is now the program manager at the Chesapeake Health Education Program’s D.C. Vets, a transitional housing center along Sixth Street in Southeast Washington.
Established in 1990, the Chesapeake Health Education Program is a nonprofit based in Perryville, Maryland. The organization says it believes in “communities helping and empowering patriots,” bringing about financial, mental, and emotional stability by maintaining transitional housing centers. In addition to its Washington facility, the program operates facilities in Perry Point, Maryland, and Charleston, South Carolina.
Since its opening in 2012, D.C. Vets has helped 181 veterans, 168 of whom were successfully discharged from their traditional housing program. Most of those served were people of color.
But even with all of the resources and services at their disposal, some veterans still slipped through the cracks and couldn’t secure any permanent housing arrangements, Strong said.
“Veteran homelessness is just a microcosm of the society at large,” he added.
Decades after his days in the Air Force, Strong now serves as the center’s acting program operations director, case manager, and marketer. A man of many hats, he still wears his navy blue Air Force veteran baseball cap with pride.
In 2013, Strong self-published a memoir: Strong Getting Stronger: An Inspiration.
“Going inside meant I had a problem, and it’s not easy to admit you’ve got a problem,” Strong wrote. “I finally mustered the courage to go inside, which, as it turns out, was only half the battle.”
Whenever he meets fellow veterans, Strong insisted, no one ever believes he used to be a homeless cocaine addict.
“They didn’t see the guy that was lying in the dope house or the guy who had to sleep on the streets, had to stay on the subway all night long or take the longest bus run in Baltimore City so that he could stay warm,” Strong said.
He hopes his story motivates his fellow veterans, brothers, and sisters bound by blood and service to their country. Veteran homelessness persists, despite government efforts to address it.
As of January 2020, about 300 veterans were struggling with homelessness in the District of Columbia on any given day, according to a report sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report also said that there were as many as 464 homeless veterans in Maryland and 395 in the neighboring state of Virginia.
It’s not always obvious who the veterans are among the broader, declining populations of homeless people in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, Strong said.
“When people see homelessness, they don’t really know what they’re seeing,” he said. “Nobody thought I was homeless.”
By GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO
Capital News Service
Cheese Ministry & Beef Ministry introduced into Page County in 2021
Local business Rockingham Cooperative, in partnership with Page Cooperative and several other local community partners, is pleased to introduce the Cheese Ministry & Beef Ministry into Page County with a donation occurring on Tuesday, December 14th at Page One in Luray, Virginia.
The Cheese Ministry is an effort originated in 2017 by Rockingham Cooperative, in partnership with Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Verona Food Pantry, and other local community organizations, to support local dairy farmers during a difficult time in the dairy industry as well as supply local food pantries with nutritious cheese products that will provide individuals and families in need with a healthy dairy source. The first order of cheese, delivered in February of 2018, included 10 tons of premium mozzarella and provolone cheese with an estimated retail value of over
$233,000. The Cheese Ministry utilizes its purchasing power to buy trailer-load volume of milk to maximize every donor dollar. Cheese was donated to over 40 community organizations across Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina where the need was greatest. Since the initial donation, over $1,000,000 in retail value of high-quality cheese has been donated to help feed those less fortunate in our communities.
The Beef Ministry operates under similar principles, but focuses on partnering with local beef producers to give a portion of their retail margin for their ground hamburger and finding business/community sponsors to contribute for the cost of the beef. Only USDA inspected beef is sourced for donations, providing a high-quality safe product for those in need.
“We are thrilled to partner with Page Cooperative and Marlow Ford this holiday season to expand The Cheese Ministry and Beef Ministry into Page County. Both of these programs have tremendous potential to alleviate a great burden faced by families and individuals that have fallen on hard times during these winter months. We appreciate Page One for serving as our catalyst to distribute these fresh products across the Page Valley communities.” – Adam Ford, Rockingham Cooperative Marketing Manager & Farm Ministry Volunteer
The Beef & Cheese Ministries are programs operating under The Farm Ministry, whose mission is to connect agricultural producers with those less fortunate in the communities they live in. The Farm Ministry is a mission endorsed by Rockingham Cooperative s Senior Leadership and Board of Directors. More information about The Farm Ministry can be found at www.thefarmministry.org.
Transurban donates $100K to community organizations
ALEXANDRIA, VA — Transurban, one of the world’s largest toll-road operators and developers of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, donated to Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial today, following a “Drive to Donate” event on November 17.
“We pride ourselves on being a good neighbor and long-term partner to communities in the Greater Washington Area,” said Pierce Coffee, president of Transurban North America. “NVFS and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial are two organizations working to advance critical community needs while preserving and honoring the unique history of Northern Virginia. Together with our customers, we are pleased to offer funds that help continue their efforts and our commitment as a company to giving back.”
The event, Coffee added, was designed to coincide with the second anniversary of the opening of the 395 Express Lanes and continue Transurban’s work of investing in the communities it operates in. Such work includes a decade-long community grant and sponsorship program that has supported over 300 regional organizations.
“When we reflect on the past two years and ways the 395 Express Lanes have delivered on improvements for the Greater Washington Area, we count organizations supported and local partners engaged at the top of Transurban’s list of successes – on par with operational achievements such as over 1.4 million hours in travel saved, 8,700 jobs created regionally, and $1 billion in economic activity generated,” said Amanda Baxter, vice president of operations for Transurban North America. “Our ongoing work with local organizations, including NVFS and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, is a critical part of who we are and what we do.”
NVFS, a longtime Transurban partner, helps families and individuals in need create stability with a wide range of critical services. Each year, it empowers over 35,000 Northern Virginians to achieve self-sufficiency.
“We’re grateful for the support provided by those drivers who started their morning on the 395 Express Lanes on November 17 and to Transurban for their continued partnership,” said Stephanie Berkowitz, president and CEO at NVFS. “This donation will support programs that provide the essential building blocks for financial, emotional and physical well-being for individuals and families to improve their quality of life.”
The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial was created to preserve the memories of those lost and the day’s tremendous significance on our nation’s history.
“As neighbors to the 395 Express Lanes, we share a common commitment with Transurban and the Express Lanes team to preserve the unique history of this corridor and invest in its future vitality,” said Jim Laychak, executive director of the Pentagon Memorial Fund, Inc. “We are honored to be recipients of the ‘Drive to Donate’ event. This donation, along with the previous donation, will go toward the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center to ensure there is always a place for future generations to learn what happened and never forget the events at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.”
To commemorate the opening of the 395 Express Lanes in 2019, Transurban chose to honor the legacy of September 11 heroes by donating $1 million to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Its partnership with NVFS also goes back years and includes prior donations of $60,000 toward COVID-19 relief and other recovery programs.
To learn more about Transurban or the 395 Express Lanes, visit www.expresslanes.com.
About Transurban North America
Transurban is one of the world’s largest toll-road operators and developers, working to get people where they want to go, as quickly and safely as possible. By embracing collaboration with government, our public-private partnerships are delivering transformative infrastructure solutions across five markets. In fiscal year 2021, our global customers saved 376,000 hours on average each workday across 2 million trips on our roads with faster, more predictable travel options. With a leading market share of transportation P3 investment in North America, we are pioneering travel solutions like dynamically tolled Express Lanes and are partnering with government to think about the policies, technology and infrastructure that will get you home today and ten years from now. Learn more about Transurban North America at: Transurban.com | Expresslanes.com | A25.com
About the Express Lanes operated by Transurban
The 395, 95 and 495 Express Lanes provide drivers in Northern Virginia with faster and more predictable travel options. The Express Lanes stretch more than 53 miles through northern Virginia. Thanks to a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban, the Express Lanes give drivers reliable travel choices on the region’s most congested roadways. For more information, head to ExpressLanes.com.
About Northern Virginia Family Service
Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) ensures that everyone in need, at every stage of life, maximizes their potential and fully contributes to a thriving community. It provides the essential building blocks for financial, emotional and physical well-being and, each year, empowers over 35,000 families and individuals to achieve self-sufficiency.
About the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial
The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial preserves the memories of those lost and the day’s tremendous significance on our nation’s history. The Pentagon Memorial Fund is now working to raise the funds to create a Visitor Education Center to complement the Pentagon Memorial and tell the story of how our country responded and continues to respond to the events of 9/11.
Campus food pantry offerings improved thanks to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation grant
Pantries helping those of our students suffering from food insecurity will be better stocked thanks to a $6,000 grant from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, which worked in partnership with the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE).
The grant will allow the college to increase and diversify its offerings of fresh, healthy fare, particularly fruits and vegetables, eggs, cheese and milk; purchase refrigerators and freezers to ensure safe food storage and allow for the pantry to stock frozen meals and meal kits; and allow for increased distribution of hygiene items to be placed in campus bathrooms.
Both the Fauquier and Middletown campuses have food pantries, which are open to all students regardless of income. Food insecurity represents a significant challenge for many students. A fall 2020 survey of all 23 community colleges in Virginia conducted by the Hope Center revealed that one-third of students are faced with food insecurity. Furthermore, 63 percent do not apply for public benefits because they are unaware of their eligibility. By providing students with the resources needed to succeed, Anthem is creating equal access to economic mobility.
Anthem awarded a total of $100,000 to community colleges across the state to provide flexible funds for supporting hunger relief efforts and connecting students to sustaining public benefits.
“LFCC has been a wonderful partner in meeting the needs of all students. We are inspired by the college’s efforts to address food insecurity and realize this is critical to helping students reach graduation,” stated Dr. Jennifer Gentry, Virginia Community College System vice chancellor and VFCCE executive director.
“We’re very excited about this grant from Anthem; it will allow us to expand what is offered at our pantry – which is open to everyone,” said Kaitlyn Lambert, assistant director of financial aid at LFCC. “We had not been able to provide fresh, healthy foods previously, so most of our supplies were grab-and-go items like canned soup, snacks, breakfast bars, etc.
“Student feedback showed a desire for healthy and fresh food for their families, so we have been working towards expanding since then. We have even been in touch with local businesses and community gardens to expand our offerings and build strong relationships with our community partners. With this new funding, we are also hoping to offer mini meal prep sessions with recipe cards, so students learn how to prepare the fresh foods with the resources available. We have learned that some students only have access to a microwave, a plug-in griddle, or other small appliances so we wanted to share a variety of options.”
Faculty, staff, community members, student clubs and even students themselves have also provided donations to the food pantries and to food and hygiene stations on our campuses. Phi Theta Kappa is doing a Feeding Your Success Supply Drive, and Student Life donated a fridge to a Fauquier Campus Success Station, where students can heat up meals, grab snacks and get health and hygiene products.
An LFCC employee donated money so the Middletown Campus could get a refrigerator for the pantry, and both PTK and the Stem Club have donated items, according to Viviane Meder, coordinator of both TRIO and disability services.
“In addition to shelf-stable items, we try to keep in stock other necessary items, such as hygiene products, clothing, face masks and diapers,” she said. “Kaitlyn and I both firmly believe that if students need something, we try to make it happen without requiring a lot of forms, or process, which can deter students from taking advantage of services they need.”
This marks the third consecutive year that the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has partnered with the VFCCE to address food insecurity; by supporting hunger relief, Anthem is helping students finish college, pursue fulfilling careers, and build healthier futures.
Founded in 1970, Lord Fairfax Community College is a multi-campus public institution of higher education. With four locations — Middletown, Warrenton, Luray-Page County and most recently, Vint Hill— the College serves eight localities in the Shenandoah Valley and northern Piedmont regions. The localities are the counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren and the city of Winchester. LFCC offers more than 75 associate degree and certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines, in addition to providing access to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs offered on site by a four-year institution. LFCC also serves the business community by offering workforce preparation programs for employees and employers. LFCC serves more than 9,000 unduplicated credit students and more than 11,000 individuals in professional development and business and industry courses annually.
Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award associate degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Lord Fairfax Community College. Lord Fairfax Community College is an equal opportunity institution providing educational and employment opportunities, programs, services, and activities and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, age, religion, disability, national origin, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, or other non-merit factors. LFCC also prohibits sexual misconduct including sexual violence or harassment.
About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation: Through charitable grant making, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, promotes Anthem’s inherent commitment to enhance the health and well-being of individuals and families in communities that Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield serves. The Foundation focuses its funding on strategic initiatives that make up its Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative that targets: maternal health, diabetes prevention, cancer prevention, heart health and healthy, active lifestyles, behavioral health efforts and programs that benefit people with disabilities. The Foundation also coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
About Virginia’s Community Colleges (VCCS): Since 1966, Virginia’s Community Colleges have given everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened. By making higher education and workforce training available in every part of Virginia, we elevate all of Virginia. Together, Virginia’s Community Colleges serve approximately 250,000 students each year. For more information, please visit www.vccs.edu.
The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) is a supporting arm of Virginia’s 23 community colleges. It works to broaden educational access, promote student success, and provide innovative solutions to workforce needs. To ensure access to high quality, affordable education, the VFCCE provides statewide leadership in raising funds for community college education, supplementing the activities of the 23 individual colleges, and advocating for major system-wide initiatives that could not be undertaken by any single college. For more information, please visit vfcce.org.
Governor Northam announces poultry processor to establish first east coast operation in Winchester
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 2, 2021, that TFC Poultry LLC, a quality poultry producer, will invest $31.5 million to establish its second U.S. production facility in Winchester. The company will occupy the former Sunshine’s Pride Dairy facility, where it will specialize in deboning turkey thigh meat for sale to food manufacturers. TFC Poultry is also committing to purchase more than 100 million pounds of Virginia-grown turkey over the next four years.
Virginia successfully competed with West Virginia for the project, which will create 111 new jobs.
“Virginia’s strong agriculture sector continues to play a critical role in the success of our booming economy,” said Governor Northam. “We are pleased the company has chosen to establish its first East Coast facility right here in Virginia, and we look forward to all of its success in the future.”
TFC Poultry was founded in 2008 by brothers Darrin and Trent Froemming after they purchased and remodeled a local shuttered poultry plant in Ashby, Minnesota. The company uses specialized proprietary technology, along with x-ray and metal detection, for the safe and efficient deboning of turkey thighs. As the only third-party operation of its kind in the U.S., TFC Poultry has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand for dark meat.
“Virginia’s ready access to key markets, favorable business climate, and skilled workforce are highly-attractive assets to agriculture companies like TFC Poultry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We thank TFC for its investment, and we are committed to supporting the company as it grows its East Coast footprint.”
“A family and innovation-centered company like TFC Poultry will find itself right at home in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, the birthplace of the modern turkey industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am thrilled to see new investment and the application of new processing technologies in our poultry industry. By building on our history while also looking to our future, we can help secure prosperity for another generation of Virginia’s poultry growers.”
“The company narrowed to this region due to the great access it offers to the I-81 corridor and to some of our key customers and suppliers,” said Chief Executive Officer of TFC Poultry Darrin Froemming. “We specifically chose Winchester, Virginia due to two primary factors: the first was the availability of all ranges of talent and that talent’s proximity to the new location; and the second reason was the embracing of progress the city demonstrated to the company throughout its due diligence stage. No other community held such an aggressive, yet genuinely welcoming reception.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Winchester and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $400,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund to assist the City of Winchester with the project. TFC Poultry is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Support for the company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Northam administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
“The City of Winchester is proud to have been chosen for the site of TFC Poultry’s expansion project,” said Mayor John David Smith. “The Winchester community and TFC are truly a perfect match, and we are excited to be a part of the Froemming family’s future.”
“We are delighted that TFC Poultry has committed to invest in building its operation in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and especially excited by its decision to locate to Winchester,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “TFC Poultry has chosen the perfect community for its employees, and we are eager to welcome the company.”
“We are so excited to hear that TFC Poultry will be setting up its business in the City of Winchester,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. “Not only is the company bringing vital job opportunities and revenue for the area, it is also repurposing a building that has sat dormant for too long. We look forward to having TFC Poultry operational and thriving in the near future.”
Supreme Court weighs Mississippi abortion law, future of Roe v. Wade
WASHINGTON — With a crowd of hundreds of activists gathered outside, the Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on a Mississippi law restricting abortions that challenges the nearly 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade.
The justices signaled that they were aware of the highly-charged political nature of the case. Many of their questions centered on how their decision could impact American society.
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor suggested the very legitimacy of the high court was at stake if it overturned its landmark ruling in 1973 that made access to abortions legal. She noted that sponsors of the Mississippi law said they proposed the abortion restrictions because there were new justices on the Supreme Court.
“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception – that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” she said. “I don’t see how it is possible.”
The 2018 Mississippi law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law is not currently in effect as the state awaits the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart argued the precedents set in Roe v. Wade and a later case, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, should be overturned and that the court should allow states to decide their own laws.
When Roe was decided in 1973, the court established a person’s right to abortion up to the point of viability, which is typically regarded as 24 weeks of pregnancy. In 1992, justices in the Casey case established the “undue burden” standard to determine the validity of state abortion restrictions.
Stewart argued that the “undue burden” test was difficult to apply and said that the justices should, “return the choice to the people.”
“Many people vocally really just wanted to have the matter returned to them so that they could decide it locally, deal with it the way they thought best, and at least have a fighting chance to have their view prevail, which was not given to them under Roe and then, as a result, under Casey,” Stewart said.
That step would not outlaw abortion nationwide, he explained, as many states would still choose to keep abortion legal.
But Julie Rikelman, attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, argued that the justices should affirm two lower court rulings that Mississippi’s “Gestational Age Act” at issue is unconstitutional.
“Two generations of women have now relied on this right,” she said. “There is no less need today than 30 years ago or 50 years ago for women to make this decision for themselves.”
Rikelman said the ban would restrict a pregnant person’s liberty and bodily autonomy, which is protected by the 14th Amendment. She also said people rely on the precedents set in Roe and Casey that protect access to abortion.
Rikelman argued overturning the precedents would result in “forced pregnancies” and disproportionately impact women of color and other marginalized communities.
Associate Justice Elena Kagan said those advocating for the Mississippi law needed to show “a strong justification in a case like this beyond the fact that you think the case is wrong.”
“And I guess what strikes me when I look at this case is that you know, not much has changed since Roe and Casey, that people think it’s right or wrong based on the things that they have always thought it was right and wrong for,” Kagan said.
Elizabeth Prelogar, U.S. Solicitor General, arguing on behalf of the Biden administration, said “the real-world effects of overruling Roe and Casey would be severe and swift.”
Associate Justice Samuel Alito asked Prelogar, “Is it your argument that a case can never be overruled simply because it was egregiously wrong?”
“I think that at the very least, the state would have to come forward with some kind of materially changed circumstance or some kind of materially new argument,” Prelogar said. “And Mississippi hasn’t done so in this case.”
The Jackson Women’s Health case comes before a new Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority. The justice’s questions seem to suggest that alterations to current abortion rights are imminent, though whether they will fully overturn precedent remains to be seen.
Associate Justice Stephen Breyer said he was concerned about the public’s perception of the high court as it wrestles with one of the most contentious issues in American life.
Breyer said the functioning of the court as an institution “comes primarily from people believing that we do our job. We use reason. We don’t look to just what’s popular.”
“The problem with a super case like this, the rare case, the watershed case, where people are really opposed on both sides and they really fight each other, is they’re going to be ready to say, ‘no, you’re just political, you’re just politicians,’” Breyer said, “And that’s what kills us as an American institution.”
Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh listed several cases in which the court went against set precedent, leading to the expansion of rights, such as the overturning of the “separate but equal” segregation standard in schools in Brown v. Board of Education.
Kavanaugh asked Rikelman “if we think that the prior precedents are seriously wrong – why then doesn’t the history of this court’s practice with respect to those cases tell us that the right answer is actually a return to the position of neutrality – and not stick with those precedents in the same way that all those other cases didn’t?”
Chief Justice John Roberts, a potential swing vote in the abortion decision, appeared to be looking for a way to preserve the Mississippi statute without overturning Roe.
“…If you think that the issue is one of choice, that women should have a choice to terminate their pregnancy, that supposes that there is a point at which they’ve had the fair choice, opportunity to choose, and why would 15 weeks be an inappropriate line?” Roberts asked. “Because viability, it seems to me, doesn’t have anything to do with choice. But, if it really is an issue about choice, why is 15 weeks not enough time?”
After the arguments ended, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, joined pro-choice advocates on the court’s steps, warning that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court may deal a blow to reproductive rights.
“Justice is what this building is supposed to represent. Notice I said ‘supposed to represent, but the history of this court has not always lived up to that,” Bush said. “Today, we are here to say there is nothing just about a far-right Supreme Court determined to oppress us.”
J.C. Carpenter, a leader and sidewalk counsel with Christian-based pro-life organization 40 Days For Life, drove from her hometown of Marysville, California, to support the pro-life demonstrators in front of the court.
“I think there is an amazing pro-life turnout,” Carpenter told Capital News Service. “I think the pro-aborts are well outnumbered and I hope that that speaks to what’s going to happen with this case.”
At least 26 states are poised to ban or restrict abortion if the justices uphold the Mississippi law and overturn Roe, according to abortion research and policy organization The Guttmacher Institute.
The court’s ruling is not expected until next year.
By KELLY LIVINGSTON and NATALIE DRUM
Capital News Service
Maryland Governor Hogan announces COVID measures in face of omicron variant
Maryland is working to increase its capacity to track COVID-19 variants, Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced Wednesday, as a new variant is being found around the globe, including in the United States.
In an update at the State House, Hogan said the state “has one of the strongest variant surveillance systems in America” but will work to grow surveillance capacity in the face of the omicron variant.
In February, the state partnered with the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University to sequence “over 10% of all COVID 19 cases,” Hogan said at the time.
Sequencing can help “track the mutations of the virus,” Hogan said.
Hogan said the Board of Public Works approved spending for additional testing supplies that could help identify and track the spread of omicron and other variants.
Last week, the World Health Organization announced they had designated omicron as a “variant of concern.”
According to the organization’s website, “it is not yet clear” whether omicron is more transmissible or causes more severe illness than other variants.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced what they called the “first confirmed case of omicron variant detected in the United States” in California.
The CDC said the affected person returned in November from South Africa, where the WHO said the variant was first reported.
“The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive,” the CDC said in a press release Wednesday.
Hogan noted omicron is not the first variant of the virus and likely not the last.
“I urge Marylanders not to panic,” he said Wednesday.
Hogan emphasized the availability of PCR tests and increased the availability of rapid testing.
“Getting tested remains one of the most important things you can do,” Hogan said.
The governor especially encouraged getting tested “if you’re feeling sick and think you’re coming down with something,” as well as before and after travel.
Hogan also encouraged Marylanders to get vaccinated, and if they’re eligible, to get a booster shot.
In a press release Wednesday, Hogan announced Marylanders had received more than 1 million booster shots, bringing the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to well over 9 million.
There have been 10,987 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Maryland and over 580,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health.
Nearly 700 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland, according to the most recent health department data.
That same data shows the percentage of positive tests averaged over seven days has been increasing recently, to 5.13%.
By ALLISON MOLLENKAMP
Capital News Service
