Former Professional Associate Endorses Cline for Sheriff
I am writing to show my support for Crystal Cline for Sheriff. I have known Crystal for 20+ years. I first met her in a professional capacity when she worked as a victim advocate for the Front Royal Police Department. Crystal decided she wanted to go to the academy and make a career in law enforcement.
She was soon put on patrol, and this is where our working partnership, mine with a community agency, grew. Crystal was always calm and collected on any call when we responded together. She had a way of talking to people, where even in the worst of situations, there was a calm and respectful tone that was set. From that work, Crystal and I developed a friendship for over 20 years. Crystal is dedicated to her work and to this community. She is honest and caring, and she is respected by so many. She has worked her way from Patrol to a Captain within the FRPD.
I have no doubt, as Sheriff, that Crystal will continue to carry out her duty as a public servant and restore trust and integrity to our WCSO. Crystal has a vision and like her many years of working through the ranks at the PD, I have no doubt in her ability to be our next Sheriff of Warren County. She is the Crystal Clear Choice!
Tammy Curl
Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Honoring Our Community Legacy: The Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center
I was pleasantly surprised when I saw that Reaching Out Now was interested in operating the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center to provide much-needed youth activities for our community’s young people. I did become somewhat concerned when I became aware that the organization was considering changing the name of the center.
I would like to provide a little history of how the Youth Center came into existence.
In the mid-1960s, the Front Royal Youth Center operated out of the building in Chimney Field. My father was the director, and the Center became very popular with the area’s youth. Dances were held with live bands, and they were well attended, so much so that people were turned away due to occupancy restrictions. Feeling the youth needed to be better served, my father approached the town with the idea of constructing a better facility.
This was the beginning of the Youth Center that now stands on the corner of 8th St. and Commerce Avenue. The community came together, and many people donated their time, skills, and money to make the project a reality. Masons, electricians, carpenters, and surveyors worked without pay to bring the Center to fruition. The new location provided the youth with more space for many activities. There were game rooms, a TV room, and a large room for dances. The youth took an active role in the operation of the Center. Elections were held, and a youth board of directors was chosen. They made operation and financial decisions under the guidance of the director.
Raymond Santmyers passed away in May of 1976. I will paraphrase an editorial published in the Warren Sentinel. It was titled A PERSON REMEMBERED. After noting his involvement in the community at large, it states, “Yet above all, he will be remembered most for his 11 years as director of the Front Royal Youth Center. There are few, if any, adults who would have spent countless nights and days for so many years at the Youth Center with a whole range of young people. Here, his unfailing good humor, good sense, and fairness won the respect and affection of young people.”
Now, I will give my input as to why I believe the name of the youth center should remain the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. The community has a history of honoring people by naming buildings after them. In my youth, I attended Front Royal Elementary School on Crescent Street. E. Wilson Morrison was the principal, and I remember him as a caring man who had the best interest of his students as his major concern. When the school was renamed for him, I thought it was a fitting memorial to a dedicated educator. I taught school in the Warren County School system for six years. During that time, I had the pleasure of working with Hilda J. Barbour. She dedicated her life to educating the students of the county, and I thought it fitting that a school bears her name. I believe that people who have made a positive impact on their community should be honored for their contributions and remembered. For these reasons, I believe the name of Raymond E. Santmyers should not be changed.
Ronald Santmyers
Front Royal, VA
Standing Strong with Sheriff Mark Butler: A Testimony of Integrity
I have known Sheriff Mark Butler for approximately 25 years and have worked alongside him for many of those years. When he made the decision to run for sheriff of Warren County, I was behind him 100 percent. I did not live in Warren County at the time of his decision.
In the spring of 2019, my wife and I started looking for retirement homes in Warren County and settled in Bentonville in the summer. Like most, we had read and heard about the corruption issues that troubled the Sheriff’s Office in coincidence with the EDA scandal. I have since seen the adverse effects that continue to plague the county.
When Sheriff Butler was campaigning prior to his election in 2019, some in the community were adamant about tarnishing his reputation. Realizing that this is politics and a certain amount of this was to be expected. He was not part of the local police force, builders’ association, or one of the families that have a long, storied history in Warren County. This is nothing compared to what his family has had to endure during this re-election campaign. Since day one, family and friends of his opponent have verbally attacked not only him but also his wife and children, spreading vicious rumors on social media. His opponent’s representatives went as far as to say Sheriff Butlers’ wife was having an affair and that they were participating in unscrupulous acts. One of the most disheartening facts about this situation is that your chief commonwealth attorney has joined in on the attacks on Sheriff Butlers’ personal and professional life. He even questioned a Sheriff’s Office administrative employee about the alleged affair.
To my knowledge, Sheriff Butler and his associates have not reciprocated the attacks personally or professionally and continue to be respectful and focused on the mission at hand. He believes that the job is difficult enough without dealing with inappropriate and unprofessional behavior.
I have never in my life witnessed such childish behavior by so-called adults and community leaders. People who we trust to conduct themselves with the utmost integrity and character. The moral compass of these individuals does not reflect well on themselves or the candidate they are supporting.
As a community striving to remove the tarnish of the past, it is incomprehensible why some community leaders wish to return to that way of life. My only guess Is that Sheriff Butler has interfered with the ability of individuals to benefit from ill-gotten gains. One of his many positive attributes, I know for a fact Sheriff Butler would not take a nickel off the street and would not be tempted to participate in any form of corruption. I have seen his relentless effort to combat these issues within our community only stonewalled by judicial and civic leaders.
I firmly believe that most citizens of Warren County want to reside in a community where they can trust the leaders to do the right thing. Those leaders are highly respected and can’t be swayed by the lure of illegal financial gain. I wholeheartedly believe Mark Butler is a man who cannot be bought and will continue to fight for what is right in our community. I have made the conscious decision to support Mark Butler’s re-election as your sheriff because of the efforts and improvements he has made within the Department, and I would like nothing more than his moving forward mission to continue in a positive direction for a second term. Please join me in looking at the facts (not social media nonsense) and Vote for Sheriff Butler.
Eric Jones
Bentonville, VA
School Board Vice-Chair Rinaldi Endorses Kristen Pence on Leadership Qualities
I have served with Kristen Pence for 3 ½ years on the Warren County School Board. During that time, I have observed her leadership and management skills as she has served as board chair for the past two years. She includes all on the school board in planning, and she communicates regularly with board members to ensure we all have the current information. She works hard to ensure communication between our board members, and that type of communication and discussion leads to outcomes that benefit everyone.
Under her leadership, the school board formed a budget subcommittee to ensure good management of funds and enhanced communication between the school board and the board of supervisors.
She supports the students, teachers, parents, and staff of our school system. She has shown a willingness to listen to everyone and the ability to find a compromise. When something isn’t working for our school system, she is willing to admit that and find another solution. This occurred last year when we decided to discontinue our policy services with VSBA as there was concern their policies were not always in line with our community values. As the chair, she runs a good meeting by treating all participants equally. This is the kind of unbiased, nonpartisan leadership our community needs for a school system. After working with her for 3 ½ years I, without hesitation, support Dr. Pence 100% for re-election.
Ralph Rinaldi
WCPS Vice Chair
Front Royal, Virginia
Retired State Trooper endorses Cline for Sheriff
I have known Crystal Cline for nearly two decades and consider her, without a doubt, to be the most qualified candidate for the position of Sheriff of Warren County.
I’m a retired VA State Trooper and began working with Crystal Cline while I was assigned to the Warren County area handling criminal investigations. Crystal and her team of highly respected Front Royal police officers and detectives were instrumental in assisting the state police with numerous criminal arrests.
The professionalism exhibited by Crystal Cline is indicative of the high standards of individual police officer conduct the citizens of Warren County can expect of a professional law enforcement agency in the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Cline is a highly respected police captain and has proven herself to be a leader in the law enforcement community. She was able to establish and maintain a cohesive working environment with the many law enforcement agencies in and around Warren County to eradicate illegal drugs from the community, while continuing to provide a safe environment for the children in the schools, as well as all citizens of Warren County.
Crystal Cline’s twenty-two-year career in law enforcement with her integrity, professionalism and innovative ideals is exactly what the citizens of Warren County need.
Please join me in sharing Crystal’s vision of a better and greater law enforcement environment in the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and for an improved and safer community for the citizens of Warren County.
Master Trooper Jerry Bosserman
VA State Police (Retired)
Retired WCPS Employee Endorses Amber Mabie: A Trusted Voice for Shenandoah District School Board
As a retired Warren County School Board employee with 44 years of service, I have been so surprised and shocked at some of the things happening this last year or so with the Warren County School Board.
When I heard that Amber Mabie entered the School Board race, I was so excited for our county students, parents, and teachers. I have known Amber for over 30 years. She was a former student and then a parent of former students. Amber was raised by her mom and grandparents. They lived in Warren County for many years.
I know Amber as a kind, hardworking soul. If she says she’s going to do something, it will be done. Amber and her husband, Derek, have raised 8 children in our county schools. She has been involved in all her children’s schools. She knows the needs of students. Not just some students but also those with special needs and circumstances that not every student has or chooses to have.
I ask you to reach out to Amber if you want to talk to her. She is a Write-In candidate, so make sure you write in AMBER MABIE for the school board in the November 7th elections.
For your children and grandchildren, please WRITE-IN: Amber Mabie for the School Board for the Shenandoah district.
Bonnie S. Feldhauser
WCPS Employee Retired
Warren County’s 100-Foot Airbnb Setback: A Necessary Regulation Undermined by Waivers?
I attended Tuesday night’s Warren County Board of Supervisors working session, where Short Term Tourist Rentals were discussed. There were many false assumptions stated about Short-Term Tourist Rentals (STTRs), but the public was not allowed to address any of those in this meeting. One false assumption that was made I feel, needs to be addressed immediately- before it is acted upon and it becomes too late for public comment to matter.
There is currently a Warren County regulation requiring there be at least 100 feet between buildings in order for there to be a Short Term Tourist Rental (Airbnb). There is, however, a provision for the Warren County Board of Supervisors to waive that regulation. The Board of Supervisors has approved 80% of the applied-for waivers to the 100-foot setback requirement.
It was stated that because the Board of Supervisors approved waivers to this regulation 80% of the time, that 100-foot requirement was either too strict or unnecessary.
That is NOT a correct assumption.
Have you considered the reason the Board of Supervisors approved the waivers 80% of the time is that the Board does not care about the Homeowners of this county enough to enforce the regulations that are in place to protect them?
I sat in a few prior meetings of the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission, where they approved waivers for STTRs. The Board approved a waiver when the Planning Department had recommended it be denied due to a letter written by the Homeowner right next door that was going to be negatively impacted by it. The Board callously stated that if the homeowners were concerned enough, they would have attended the meeting and not just written a letter.
(note: there are many reasons why someone may not be able to attend an hours-long evening meeting, including but not limited to working at night, having small children when a sitter isn’t available, having COVID or other illness, transportation issues, and a fear of public speaking. It doesn’t mean their rights should be so thoughtlessly denied.)
There is a VALID reason for a 100-foot setback for Short-Term Tourist Rentals in residential areas. For six months, I had an Airbnb 50 feet from my house, and it was hell. My beautiful, quiet neighborhood became Party Central for four entire days every single week, and there was nothing I could do about it. You can’t call the Sheriff’s Office about the noise until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. And filing a complaint with Airbnb did nothing. So every morning, afternoon, and night, Thursday through Sunday, I had to deal with the drunken rudeness of short-term renters right outside my window who were given more rights than I was as a Warren County Homeowner in what is supposed to be a residential area.
The 100-foot requirement does NOT need to be lessened. The ability of the Board of Supervisors to so capriciously waive it is what needs to be reined in.
Cheryl Cullers was the only Board member who expressed any concern for the Homeowners negatively affected by STTRs. Walter Mabe thought that the alternatives suggested by many concerned Homeowners should at least be considered before being completely rejected by the other members. The voters of this county should know that no one else on the Board that is elected to represent them had a single concern about Homeowners’ rights in this county. Delores Oates actually said she thought it would be discriminating against property owners if you denied them the right to have an Airbnb anywhere in a residential area, basically whatever the circumstances. (which means, if you have been a Homeowner in your residential neighborhood for decades, and a corporation buys the house 20 feet from yours tomorrow, maybe never having even set foot in the state, they would immediately have more rights than you do to determine what happens to your community and your property values). Maybe it’s time to elect a new Board of Supervisors that DOES care about the Homeowners of this County. Before, every Homeowner with a house within 100 feet of them might also be living in the middle of drunken Airbnb hell with no other recourse to change it.
Now is the time for Homeowners to call and email your Board of Supervisors with your concerns about Short Term Tourist Rentals (Airbnbs) in residential areas. And vote!
For more information about the newly proposed zoning regulations regarding Short Term Tourist Rentals, you can go to www.wc3a.com (there is also a link on HOA/POA websites like www.shenandoahfarms.org/wc3a.org). Warren County Coalition of Community Associations (WC3A) is a newly-formed grassroots coalition of HOAs and POAs throughout the county that are working together to protect the interests of Home Owners and Property Owners, preserve the natural beauty and resources that make our area so special, and ensure the enduring vibrancy of the communities we call home.
(disclaimer: the views expressed in this opinion are entirely my own and not the views of this or any other organization.)
K. Mancini
Concerned Warren County Homeowner
