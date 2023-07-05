Opinion
Former Samuels Library director chimes in on book debate
Samuels Public Library is a “true gem” that just happens to be in Front Royal, Virginia. It is a sanctuary away from many difficult things, including severe weather, the streets, drugs, and juvenile crime.
In person, it offers a place to learn, attend excellent local and or regional programs, and check out books, magazines, and or DVDs.
For some, it is just a place of refuge to cool off or warm up. Others join the local craft clubs and meet new friends. There is always tutoring or learning in the many small meeting rooms, along with enough computers to help those in need of a computer, printer, or reliable WI-FI service.
Online you can connect to read a regional collection of books and magazines or improve your education along with learning new languages and taking and completing tests for employment.
The Director and staff are a wonderful group of hard-working individuals that want to provide excellent service to all those that live in the community and use the library — EVERYONE in the community, not just one group or another. There are also many excellent volunteers in both the adult and teen areas that help staff give their time and expertise.
Yes, Samuels Library has a diverse collection of materials along with wonderful diverse programs for every age. The people that use the library are also as diverse, each looking for varied materials, help or information, or programs.
Samuels Library staff is quite capable of choosing what belongs in the collections at the library.
No one should be dropping off young children at the library with no supervision. That is unacceptable.
There are designated areas inside the library where various collections are kept. I am sure you and your family can find an area you and your children will feel comfortable inside this “gem of a library.”
Be proud that you have such a wonderful library that caters to all the home-schoolers, public school children, teens, adults, and seniors.
The library belongs to everyone — “treat it with respect.”
Mary “Nicki” McGuire Lynch
Former Samuels Public Library Director (2008-2017)
Opinion
Commentary: On Independence Day, Virginians gain a new resource for civics, history education
Today, the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History and Civics (JMC) is not only celebrating American independence, but we are also celebrating a historic union, one long in the making. The JMC today joins its longtime partner, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC), to create an innovative study center that will revolutionize civics education in Virginia and beyond. This rare union of two private non–profit organizations empowers history and civics to tell a more complete American story, one that is desperately needed today.
History answers the “why” of civics. Why do we elect representatives in America’s form of democracy? Why does the Constitution limit the power of government and promise equal protection? And civics answers the “why does it matter now” of history. Why is the American government said to be “of the people,” and what does that mean today? Why is it essential to know my responsibilities and rights under the U.S. Constitution, and what are they?
In just three years, we will commemorate 250 years of American independence. This milestone moment offers an extraordinary opportunity to reflect on the road behind us and on what lies ahead. It will be a once-in-a-generation chance to look deeply at our past and invest with great purpose in our future. But at this moment, the nation is marked by a lack of civil discourse in our public arenas and an all-time low in the knowledge and understanding of our shared history, our responsibilities, and our rights as Americans.
A recent report on civics awareness issued by the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center noted that less than half of U.S. adults could name all three branches of government. One in four could not identify even one. Only one in four U.S. adults could name a single right identified in the First Amendment. Recent findings from the U.S. Department of Education showed that student proficiency in civics and in history has declined to levels unseen since testing began in the 1990s.
We, the people, have a real obligation to do better to graduate students who understand our system of representative democracy and how to participate in it. Beyond politics, ideologies, and division, we have a real duty to teach students about America’s ongoing pursuit of all that is promised in the Declaration of Independence and the wending journey to a more perfect union. This transfer of knowledge from one generation to the next must not be taken for granted. It requires purposeful teaching and is crucial to the ongoing health and success of our nation. Fortunately, civics is required in Virginia public schools, but there is great disparity as to how much time is devoted to the topic, how much money is allocated, and how much importance it is given in classrooms.
The John Marshall Center works alongside schools and educators to bridge this civics education gap. Justice in the Classroom is JMC’s signature civics education program, where students learn everything from lessons on America’s judicial systems and civic responsibility to the Constitution to Chief Justice John Marshall’s legacy.
We just completed two pilot sessions at John Marshall High School, where students learned abstract concepts through real-world exercises. Justice in the Classroom students might discover what “taxation without representation” feels like when a pop quiz is announced, and they are “required” to purchase a special pencil from the teacher to take it. (They will most definitely share a collective sigh of relief when they realize there is no pop quiz.) The Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause might be explored through a paper boat-making contest, where only half of the class receives the assembly instructions. And students use newly acquired mediation and mock trial skills to hotly debate which fast food restaurant is best before moving on to more complex subjects such as lifetime appointments of Supreme Court justices.
Justice in the Classroom creates a civics lab of sorts where students can test ideas and formulate solutions and opinions. It gives students the gift of mental space, away from headlines and the viewpoints of others, to learn something about America’s system of government, how we got here, how to effect change, and how to form a community in the process. When taught in a non-political manner, we see civics and history bring people together.
By joining the VMHC, JMC gains tremendous new scope and scale in the delivery of these and other rich civics resources such as Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality and Marbury to Brown, an exploration of judicial review. In fact, JMC’s entire civics portfolio will serve as a core pillar of the VMHC’s multi-year 250th commemoration. Together, we will host civics institutes, conferences with Virginia’s law schools, and public history forums about the road to and from the Revolution. We believe that the American experiment in self-government relies on civic-ready citizens to function well, and it is our aim to ensure students of all ages are not only equipped to participate in our democracy but are eager to engage in it.
Today, as we commemorate America’s 247th anniversary and look ahead to its 250th, we invite you to join us in creating a “civic-ready” Virginia. In 1776, Virginian Thomas Jefferson called America’s pursuit of independence a “common cause for all.” Education must be that rallying cry today. And right now, we have the hope of finally fulfilling it for all.
Joni Albrecht is the Director of the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History & Civics, a study center of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Albrecht earned a bachelor’s degree in applied advertising and public relations from the University of Central Missouri, a graduate certificate in public history from the National Institute of American History & Democracy, and will complete an M.A. in American Studies at William & Mary this month.
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
By Joni Albrecht
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Oh, wait here’s an idea
Well, here we are, the first of July, and as I open up the Royal Examiner this morning, I see we’re still talking about the Great Samuels Public Library Book Ban of 2023.
This time, “one of ‘the 53’” (her words, not mine) is complaining that her request for the removal of Prince and Knight from the children’s section has been denied. By her own admission, the book is “engaging and charming,” but since it “legitimizes” gay marriage, the writer has taken the position that by refusing to remove the book, Samuels Public Library is now “an official promoter to [ages] 3 and up of same-sex attraction.” She adds that while “[Samuels is] fine with 3-year-olds reading a story that glorifies same-sex attraction and gay marriage: [she] is not.”
So, yeah. A few things here.
First, is anyone else picking up on the breathtaking degree of entitlement inherent in the proposition that because the complainant isn’t fine with a book, it necessarily follows that the book should be removed from the Public Library? That’s all I’ll say about that.
Second, are these hypothetical 3-year-olds driving themselves to the library and bellying up to the book bar while Mom and Dad are working the late shift? I’m guessing not. I’m guessing there’s probably some adult involvement in any book selection scenario involving a 3-year-old. Not to mention the fact that while some 3-year-olds read, most don’t. So if a parent wants to check out Prince and Knight at SPL and read “the beguiling rhymes” to their child (of any age), for whatever reason, then I say, hey, freedom, Baby. This is America, not Afghanistan, so go for it.
Third, I’ve been hearing a lot about parental rights lately, but what I haven’t heard too much about is parental responsibilities. During last month’s Board of Supervisors meeting, one speaker suggested that if parents are concerned about age-inappropriate library book content, rather than trying to ban books, they should simply monitor their child’s reading material. A few minutes later, another speaker angrily retorted that it was completely unreasonable to expect a parent to be responsible for monitoring their child’s reading materials. (I suppose it’s easier just to make the public library responsible for it.)
Boy, howdy, let me tell you, back in the day, my Mama surely did monitor what I read. She exercised her parental rights to control what I did and did not read, and she most certainly did not abdicate her parental responsibilities by attempting to foist them off on the library. What’s that, you say? You’re too busy to monitor your child’s reading? Cry me a river. Do you think my Mama wasn’t busy? Mama had more than enough to do, but Buddy made time to see that Judy Blume didn’t find her way into our God-fearing household. Here’s an idea. Maybe if the folks who are so concerned about what’s on the shelves at the library spent a little less time on the Moms for Liberty Facebook page, filling out book-banning forms, writing letters to the editor, or harassing and maligning library staff, or lobbying the BOS to defund Samuels, or emoting tremulous, red-faced moral outrage while reading “pornography” (their word) aloud into the very public and very permanent county record, they’d be able to find the time to do a quick scan of their child’s library books.
Just sayin’.
Laura Kelly
Linden, Virginia
Opinion
Samuels reply to one request for reconsideration
Samuels Public Library has responded to my Request for Reconsideration of “Prince and Knight” by Daniel Haack, which is recommended by its publisher for ages 3 and up. The book is staying on the library shelves. For those who have been following the story, I’m one of “the 53”. Samuels assured me (and I’m sure this is true) that they have reviewed “Prince and Knight” carefully. I have written them back to assure them that I have too: every word; every picture. The lovely illustrations; the beguiling rhyme: engaging and charming. I am not being sarcastic. The book is attractive. It is a story for the very young that legitimizes an idea: homosexuality is normal if slightly unanticipated, and homosexual marriage is good.
It would seem Samuels has now taken a position, not tacitly, but explicitly. Samuels Public Library of Front Royal, Virginia, is now an official promoter to 3 and up of same-sex attraction and same-sex marriage. Intrinsic to this position is the idea that children must be challenged, from the youngest of ages, by books such as “Prince & Knight”, to become aware that homosexuality exists, to be convinced it is normal, and to consider the possibility that they themselves might be homosexuals. This is also the position of all the professional organizations Samuels cites in its answer to me as justifying its decision: the ALA; School Library Journal; Booklist; Goodreads; Kirkus; Amazon, and something Samuels calls its own “Collection Development Policy”. Even The Chicago Tribune gets a shout-out.
Yes, Samuels stands with some of our most influential public institutions. Samuels is in line with all their current thinking. Samuels’ citing prominent and well-funded institutions to support their choice confirms the suspicion that very powerful institutions are imposing a lot of pressure on libraries to tow the company line while the taxpayers in a lot of little towns fund the imposition. Right on cue, Samuels informed me that 696 Public Libraries already carry “Prince & Knight.” It’s clear that whatever agenda is at work here, there’s clout behind it.
Samuels has made their position clear, as I have mine. They are fine with 3-year-olds reading a story that glorifies same-sex attraction and gay marriage: I am not. I’m not sure why they think that a 3-year-old’s thinking about these issues is fine, but they do. Whatever else they say, whomever else they cite to legitimize their position, that is their position, and they are acting on it.
Laura M. Clark
Warren County
Opinion
Congress shall make no law …
The Board of Supervisors, as a body of elected officials, appears to be now coercing the library to ban books by using our tax money to do their bidding. That is exactly what the founders prohibited. Supervisor Oates can gaslight us by calling it temporary while they “continue to work in good faith” — to do what? Ms. Oates’s “good faith” outcome may not be another person’s. The fact is that another vote is now required to release that money, after what — those books are banned?
What is so sacrosanct about a few offensive works of fiction that their mere physical presence is worth fighting over? The publicity sells books. It gets kids and a few adults wondering what they’ve missed. Otherwise, they would have remained on a shelf unread until deaccessioned.
A librarian’s independent assessment of a book is of no relevance to me whether the ALA “approves” them or not. Why would parents substitute someone else’s opinion for their own? Take your kids by the hand and lead them to the nonfiction section, where they might learn something useful about the world they must live in. That act alone teaches appropriate behavior. You have the privilege to go elsewhere. You do not have the freedom to use my tax money for your censorship.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Philadelphia – July 2, 1776: Continental Congress calls upon the Black Robed Regiment
The debate was over, and the Declaration of Independence had been approved by the Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia on a hot July 2nd day. Questions abounded still, and anxiety as to the future was on the minds of men who had now affixed their signatures to a piece of paper destined to be the greatest and most historic document in the history of the world.
At the bottom of the original Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress had ordered that when printed and ready for distribution on July 4, the documents would be sent to parish clergy and ministers. The importance of this is that the instructions did not direct this circulation to town clerks or newspapers but to preachers of the Gospel, men known as the “Black Regiment,” thus named for the black robes they wore.
The pulpit had already played and would play a more important role in American freedom. The black-robed ministers would encourage activism, and many would personally join in the fighting and serve as soldiers and chaplains. As many as one hundred would leave the pulpit of the church for the “pulpit of the camp and battlefield.”
The Declaration, when it arrived in the hands of the clergy, was “required to read the same to their respective congregation, as soon as divine service ended, in the afternoon, on the first Lord’s Day after they have received it.”
Church members would find it hard to have services without their ministers now gone to war and with attendance dropping off for lack of clergy personnel on the home front. However, the war and home front would never be the same… every place where the British chose to camp, they sought to destroy George Washington’s “ragtag” army in the north and Nathanael Greene’s in the South.
Tempers flared in all corners of the land, and debates were held between Loyalists and Patriot members of congregations. In Loudoun County, Virginia, at Ketoctin Baptist Church, a debate between Tory John Osborn and Preacher John Marks was arranged. Heated tempers caused the debate to be called off, and John Marks joined General Washington’s Army as a Chaplain. John Osborn would not give up his support of the King’s cause and, in defiance, would name a new son Tarleton after one of General Cornwallis’ most cruel officers, Colonel Banastre Tarleton. Tarleton is portrayed in Mel Gibson’s movie The Patriot as merciless and inhumane.
The Rev. Jonathan Boucher, Anglican Priest, would carry not just his sermon into the pulpit but also a loaded pistol. His congregation was split, and the danger of personal attacks was ever-present.
The Rev. Peter Muhlenberg of Woodstock, Virginia, preached regularly for the cause of freedom for the American colonists. He had a surprise for his congregation on the day of his final service in his Woodstock church to drive home his point that the American Revolution must succeed. Following the final hymn, he threw off his black robe as he recited Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 to reveal his uniform of a militia colonel. He then recruited men from his congregation to join the fight for independence, and they became known as the “German Regiment.” He had been licensed as an Anglican priest and ministered to the German settlers of the Shenandoah Valley. He served with honor as a Revolutionary War officer and rose to the rank of major general. There is a statue of this black-robed priest in the yard of the old courthouse in Woodstock honoring the Rev. Major General John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg, Priest, Patriot, Soldier, and Hero.
The majority of Baptists, Presbyterians, Congregationalists, Puritans, Methodists, and most of the denominations in the Colonies except the Quakers would join in preaching the insurrection. Anglican priests were split because of their vows of allegiance to the King, but still, many would heed the call of Independence. The torch of Independence was lit early with Anglican George Whitefield’s arrival in the Colonies in 1740. He was known as the greatest preacher in the Colonies. He preached salvation through Jesus Christ and gave warning to the people about the oppression of the King in his revivals, and helped launch the “Great Awakening.” He traveled from New England to Georgia, set attendance records, and started “field preaching,” which Anglican John Wesley also used. The difference in the political points of view of Whitefield and Wesley was commonly known. Wesley taught “obedience” to the Crown, and Whitefield spoke of “man’s right of freedom” from oppression, including the slaves.
We cannot avoid, ignore, or abandon our responsibilities in striving to preserve the heritage secured by our Founders. Laity and the clergy must be vigilant and ever-ready to fight for our Republic to ensure it is not weakened by interlopers and left for scavengers who come to suckle from the breast of Liberty bought with the blood of patriots. We must speak out against the mocking of our form of government and the eschewing of our Constitution to satisfy alien purposes while abandoning individual freedoms we treasure. Our Founders knew and voiced the reality that the moral values of Christianity are the “bedrock” foundation of our Republic, and it will crumble without them.
I invite clergy and laymen from the mountains to the plains, from sea to shining sea, from Alaska to the Keys, and from Virginia to Hawaii to light the fires of that “old-time religion” and preserve the freedoms won on the frozen tundra of Valley Forge, in the icy Delaware River, on the rain-drenched field at Guilford Courthouse, Daniel Morgan’s “fire and sword” at Cowpens, in the snake-filled swamps of South Carolina, and finally, on the sandy beaches at Yorktown.
Arise layman and clergyman whose heart is filled with concern for the future of our Country and become active patriots.
Raise your voices as our soldiers in what they called the “Glorious Cause.” Let us shout their battle cry in one voice, “There is NO king, but King Jesus!”
Larry Wilson Johnson
Front Royal
Opinion
Subsidiarity is the All-American Way
In a previous letter, I identified the matter of library accountability to the Warren County taxpayer. Since that time, the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) decided to appropriate only 1/4 of the requested funding made by Samuels Library, Inc. (SLI), presumably to provide time for SLI and the BOS to come to acceptable terms on how to deal with the issues identified by the grassroots Cleanup Samuels Library (CSL).
In response, the opinion letters continue to flow. In my observation, three general themes have emerged among writers that object to CSL: use of caricature, appeal to majoritarianism and appeal to freedom of speech.
Caricaturist responses reveal the weakest thinkers in any debate. That is not to say it’s not at least somewhat effective to call people bigots, zealots, fanatics, haters, hypocrites, un-American, book banners, etc., for this will keep at least some people from getting anywhere near a controversy. However, it is so commonplace in today’s culture clashes that it is diminished as an effective strategy, and an ever larger number of people have acquired immunity to caricature from repeated exposure. Among all groups, parents (and grandparents) of young children are least likely to be distracted by name-calling, so intent is their focus on the well-being of their children.
Majoritarian arguments are also common among letters that object to CSL. It has been repeatedly stated that a mere 53 people, or a small group of religious fanatics, are such a tiny minority in relation to the population of Warren County that the BOS should pay no heed to the issue that CSL has brought out to the public view. Majoritarian arguments do have merit. Majoritarianism essentially (not absolutely) characterizes American local government, including Warren County’s government. It is an open question whether the anti-CSL people will stick with this majoritarian line of argument for the long haul. I doubt it. As soon as it becomes evident that it is either not working or it is demonstrably false (as in an election), the anti-CSL will be switched to the “minoritarian” argument.
Freedom of speech is an easy thing to agree with at face value. The 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is a bedrock value of the American system of government. Why then, is there so much disagreement about it over the matter of removing library books with pornographic content from the juvenile section of the public library? I think the answer lies in the fact that such “free speech” claims are very, very far from the face value upon which free speech is commonly understood and agreeable. I have not yet seen an Op-Ed letter explicate how the absence of such a thing on a shelf for a child to happen upon violates a right to speech. The further one gets from the simple, intuitive understanding of free speech, the weaker the hold on the concept. On the contrary, I think it is simply and intuitively understood that compelled speech is un-American. Furthermore, it is relatively simple and intuitive to connect the dots between spending taxpayer funds and compelled speech. Proactively buying books containing pornographic content with taxpayer money, and placing them in a public space, especially for juveniles to see, is seen by many taxpayers as compelling them to purchase the “speech” that they object to and place it in front of the juveniles.
The more people awaken to the direct impact they can have in their own community despite their misgivings about the direction of the country, the more likely it is that they will be able to see and realize the fruits of their civic participation. This is subsidiarity in action. Subsidiarity is a defining characteristic of the American federalist system of government. Healthy local communities should be engaged in managing their own affairs to the greatest practical extent. This may well necessitate unhitching the local library from national “expert” organizations such as the American Library Association. “Like many national organizations, the American Library Association has long been captured by the Left. It postures as a champion of free speech rights, but in fact, it twists the ideas of censorship and free speech to meet the ideological requirements of left-wing activism.”. Warren County is far from being unique in having citizens wake up to what their ALA-following library has been doing. Anyone with interest, internet, and search engine can educate themselves.
The Samuels library staff have heavily cited the ALA in this controversy, and they clearly view that as an asset to their position. I don’t believe it is because I don’t think Warren County’s largely rural, principally conservative-leaning population aligns with the ALA to understate the matter. Warren County voters didn’t elect the board of the ALA. For that matter, Warren County voters didn’t even elect SLI’s Board of Trustees. Who has the inherent right to determine “local community standards” in Warren County? If we’re all on the majoritarian page, it is the community itself, the voters. Certainly, it is not a national association of activist experts that presents itself as the only option for having a professionally run library. The best available reflection of the community’s standards is the leadership that voters place in the elected Board of Supervisors offices. The BOS members are responsible for knowing their constituency, and if they are wrong, they won’t long be in office.
Richard Jamieson
Warren County