State News
Former Superintendent of Rockbridge County Regional Jail convicted of Federal civil rights charges
John Marshall Higgins, the former superintendent of the Rockbridge County Regional Jail, and a former member of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors, was convicted yesterday on multiple charges related to federal civil rights violations and public corruption in an opinion issued by U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police announced February 1, 2021.
“For years, Higgins acted as though he was above the law and ran the jail accordingly—failing to protect and assist certain inmates in need of medical care, but providing special treatment to another inmate that could enrich him,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar. “I am proud of the hard work put in by our partners at the FBI and VSP and our prosecution team that brought about this just result.”
Higgins, 62, and Gary Andrew Hassler, 58, the former head nurse at the jail, were indicted in August 2018 and charged with multiple federal crimes related to Higgins’ failure to protect inmates, denial of medical care for an inmate’s serious medical needs resulting in bodily injury, and charges related to Higgin’s use of his position of authority at the Rockbridge Regional Jail to improperly enrich himself. Hassler was charged with falsifying documents to obstruct a federal investigation.
Following a three-day trial in July 2019, a jury convicted Hassler of one count of impeding a federal investigation into civil rights violations at the Rockbridge Regional Jail by falsifying a document. Evidence at trial showed that on March 5, 2017, Hassler falsified a document to claim an inmate at the jail refused medical care. Hassler was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of twelve months and one day
After a six-day bench trial in August 2020, the Court found Higgins guilty of three counts of deprivation of civil rights for denying medical care to an inmate and failing to protect that inmate from physical abuse, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud, and two counts of mail and honest services fraud for accepting things of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.
According to evidence presented at his trial, Higgins, as superintendent of the jail, failed to protect the rights of inmates at the regional jail by failing to provide an inmate with medical treatment and failing to protect that inmate from physical abuse from other inmates, which resulted in bodily injury. On multiple occasions, Higgins was made aware of abusive conduct towards certain inmates and did nothing to prevent the abuse from occurring. On one occasion, Higgins refused to allow an inmate with potentially serious injuries to be seen by a physician for three days. The inmate was only provided medical care after other staff members sent the inmate to the hospital emergency room.
In addition, the evidence demonstrated that Higgins, while superintendent of the jail, agreed to accept things of value from the family and friends of an inmate at the Rockbridge Regional Jail in exchange for providing preferential treatment to the inmate. These family members and friends provided at least $3,000 in payments and other items to a scholarship fund operated by Higgins and his family. The evidence demonstrated that in exchange for these payments, the inmate, who had been ordered to serve a three-year sentence at the Department of Corrections for vehicular manslaughter, received significant privileges while incarcerated at the Rockbridge Regional Jail. These privileges and preferential treatment included but were not limited to, unsupervised contact visits with family and friends at the jail and at a farm located in Rockbridge County and deliveries of ice cream from Higgins to the inmate. Higgins’ also upgraded the cable package at the jail at the inmate’s request, granted the inmate’s unfettered access to jail facilities and Higgin’s personal office. Finally, at Higgins’ direction, the inmate was never sent to the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve his sentence, as dictated by policy and procedure, but instead served his entire sentence at the Rockbridge Regional Jail.
The court has not yet set a sentencing date.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia State Police. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for Rockbridge County assisted with the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Matthew Miller prosecuted the case for the United States.
Local News
Warner & Kaine press US Postmaster on continued mail service delays for Virginians
After hearing firsthand from hundreds of Virginians regarding continued widespread U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delays, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) fired off a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General urging him to address the troubling delay of life-saving medicines, groceries, supplies, and much more in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In their letter, the Senators call on U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to rescind policy changes that are delaying mail delivery, to publish data on COVID-19 cases of postal workers by Postal Area, and to take additional steps to ensure mail-order medications are expeditiously processed.
“We write to express deep concern regarding widespread mail delivery delays across Virginia in recent months. We have heard from hundreds of our constituents that recount unacceptable delays in the delivery of everything from Christmas and birthday cards to mail-order medications and credit card bills. Furthermore, we seek answers about operational decisions and other circumstances that have contributed to such delays and what is being done to prevent future failures,” the Senators wrote to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Last summer, the Senators raised concern regarding the operational and structural changes U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy implemented and the impact it would have on timely mail delivery. In response to these concerns, U.S. Postmaster DeJoy temporarily halted some, though not all, of the operational changes planned until after the November 2020 election and had indicated that only a “temporary service decline” had occurred. However, according to the Postal Services’ own court filings, that proved that to be false.
In December 2020, first-class mail on-time delivery rates averaged just 52.4 percent in the Northern Virginia Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), 55.1 percent in the Richmond Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), and 67 percent in the Appalachian Postal District (Eastern Area). These rates represent drastic declines in comparison to the on-time delivery data from March 14, 2020 – July 11, 2020, the period between the onset of COVID-19-related impacts and the announcement of U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy’s operational changes. The on-time delivery rates of first-class mail in this time frame was 90.9 percent in the Northern Virginia Postal District, 90.3 percent in the Richmond Postal District, and 93.8 percent in the Appalachian Postal District.
“While we seek a general explanation of the factors contributing to substandard delivery rates, we also seek an explanation with respect to two specific issues raised by our constituents. First, dozens of our constituents, particularly in the Eastern region of our state, have tracked packages and mail that have been stuck at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) in Richmond, Virginia, sometimes for weeks at a time. This facility serves hundreds of thousands of our constituents across the Commonwealth and is critical in keeping much of our state connected. Insufficient staffing and capacity at such an essential outpost in Virginia’s mail system have profound consequences,” they continued. “A recent report from the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Richmond P&DC had the fourth-highest late trip rates among P&DCs nationwide and underestimated incoming mail piece volume by 66% in its operations plans. Relatedly, many of our constituents in all corners of the Commonwealth are reporting that they are not receiving any mail for days or weeks at a time despite the Informed Delivery system indicating they are receiving mail. We understand this is likely due to staffing shortages but implore you to create additional contingency plans to ensure a particular delivery route does not miss its mail for days at a time simply because its letter carrier is out sick.”
In addition to addressing postal delays impacting Virginians, their letter also requests that the U.S. Postmaster General publish the number of COVID-19 case levels amongst USPS staff in the interest of understanding where staff shortages may be occurring and affecting mail service, and where Congressional or executive intervention may be warranted.
“In light of the tremendous challenges facing the Postal Service during the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure of its leadership to ensure the timely delivery of mail in recent weeks and months, we urge you to immediately reverse all operational and organizational changes that have contributed to substantial mail delays. We also urge you to collect and publish aggregate data on confirmed COVID-19 cases among postal workers by Postal Area so public health agencies, Congress, and USPS can better surge targeted support towards regions facing substantial staff shortages. Finally, we urge you to review and implement processes to expedite the delivery of mail-order medications in an environment of widespread delays,” concluded the Senators.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have been vocal about reversing any changes to USPS that have affected the reliability of mail delivery. They previously joined their colleagues in a letter asking the U.S. Postmaster General not to take any further action that makes it harder and more expensive for states and election jurisdictions to mail ballots ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Additionally, Sen. Warner previously raised concerns over the USPS operational changes and the heightened impact to servicemembers and their families and pushed to correct the changes that are needlessly delaying veterans’ access to life-saving prescriptions.
A copy of the letter is found here and below.
Dear Mr. DeJoy:
We write to express deep concern regarding widespread mail delivery delays across Virginia in recent months. We have heard from hundreds of our constituents that recount unacceptable delays in the delivery of everything from Christmas and birthday cards to mail-order medications and credit card bills. Furthermore, we seek answers about operational decisions and other circumstances that have contributed to such delays and what is being done to prevent future failures.
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has played a critical role in keeping Virginians connected and safe. Whether it is the delivery of groceries, household necessities, or medications, countless Virginians continue to depend on USPS as a critical link to vital resources. For this reason, we, along with dozens of other lawmakers, wrote to you repeatedly last summer to express our apprehension with respect to operational changes you implemented at USPS without consulting Congress or key postal stakeholders, including unions. In response to these concerns, you temporarily halted some, though not all, of the operational changes planned until after the November 2020 election. In correspondence from August and September 2020, you assured us that changes to insist mail carriers operate strictly on schedule and eliminate extra trips had resulted in only a “temporary service decline.” You also noted your plans to resume operational changes, such as the removal of mail-sorting equipment and collection boxes after the November election. In light of this information, we are deeply troubled to see that mail delivery has once again precipitously declined across Virginia, this time to new lows, according to public court filings.
In more recent correspondence from your office, USPS government liaisons have cited the historic surge in holiday mail, temporary personnel shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and capacity challenges as contributing factors to recent delays. While we appreciate USPS’s efforts to hire seasonal workers, add delivery and retail hours in select locations, and lease extra vehicles, it is clear that USPS leadership’s interventions have thus far been insufficient in matching its operational challenges.
In December 2020, first-class mail on-time delivery rates averaged just 52.4% in the Northern Virginia Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), 55.1% in the Richmond Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), and 67.0% in the Appalachian Postal District (Eastern Area). These rates represent drastic declines relative to baselines in on-time delivery from March 14, 2020 – July 11, 2020, the period between the onset of COVID-19-related impacts and the announcement of your operational changes. The on-time delivery rates of first-class mail in this time frame was 90.9% in the Northern Virginia Postal District, 90.3% in the Richmond Postal District, and 93.8% in the Appalachian Postal District. This decline is unacceptable. Because widespread delays also extend to periodicals and marketing mail, we must assume that vital packages, including medicine, are also experiencing substantial delivery delays.
While we seek a general explanation of the factors contributing to substandard delivery rates, we also seek an explanation with respect to two specific issues raised by our constituents. First, dozens of our constituents, particularly in the Eastern region of our state, have tracked packages and mail that have been stuck at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) in Richmond, Virginia, sometimes for weeks at a time. This facility serves hundreds of thousands of our constituents across the Commonwealth and is critical in keeping much of our state connected. Insufficient staffing and capacity at such an essential outpost in Virginia’s mail system have profound consequences. A recent report from the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Richmond P&DC had the fourth-highest late trip rates among P&DCs nationwide and underestimated incoming mail piece volume by 66% in its operations plans. Relatedly, many of our constituents in all corners of the Commonwealth are reporting that they are not receiving any mail for days or weeks at a time despite the Informed Delivery system indicating they are receiving mail. We understand this is likely due to staffing shortages but implore you to create additional contingency plans to ensure a particular delivery route does not miss its mail for days at a time simply because its letter carrier is out sick.
In addition to playing a vital and constitutionally mandated role in the life of every American, the Postal Service also directly supports nearly 17,000 jobs in Virginia. These letter carriers and postal workers deserve our gratitude for their remarkable service in these extraordinarily difficult times. We understand USPS has worked to establish COVID-19 protocols to equip its workforce with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and heightened sanitation standards. However, it has been difficult to ascertain the impact of COVID-19 on the USPS workforce. Unlike other federal agencies like the Department of Defense and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Postal Service maintains no public repository on the COVID-19 case levels amongst staff across postal areas and districts. We stand committed to marshalling federal resources towards our postal workers in areas where staff has been hard hit but cannot do so without reliable information sharing from USPS.
In light of the tremendous challenges facing the Postal Service during the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure of its leadership to ensure the timely delivery of mail in recent weeks and months, we urge you to immediately reverse all operational and organizational changes that have contributed to substantial mail delays. We also urge you to collect and publish aggregate data on confirmed COVID-19 cases among postal workers by Postal Area so public health agencies, Congress, and USPS can better surge targeted support towards regions facing substantial staff shortages. Finally, we urge you to review and implement processes to expedite the delivery of mail-order medications in an environment of widespread delays.
It is our belief that the Postal Service has an acute responsibility, especially while Americans attempt to weather unprecedented health and economic crises, to live up to its mission of “prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas.”
To that end, please answer the following questions by February 11, 2021:
1. To what does USPS attribute the rapid decline in on-time delivery rates of first-class mail since November across the nation? What factors specific to Virginia have led it to consistently report some of the worst on-time delivery rates for first-class mail?
2. Has USPS continued to pursue operational changes that contributed to mail delays over the summer, including eliminating most “extra trips” to a single delivery site and disallowing letter carriers to wait for all of their mail at a distribution center?
3. Has USPS resumed operational changes that were postponed through the November election, including the removal of mail sorting equipment, collection boxes, cutting operational hours, and encouraging limited use of overtime for letter carriers? Has USPS pursued other operational or organizational changes since the November election? If so, when did USPS begin implementing such changes?
4. Now that the holiday surge is over, what efforts is USPS undertaking to ensure mail service, particularly for first-class mail and packages, improves during the coming weeks? Will USPS pursue initiatives to locate packages and mail that are significantly delayed (more than two weeks beyond expected delivery) to expedite their processing and delivery as soon as possible?
5. Please share any data you have on the delivery rates of mail-order medications in Virginia and nationwide. What actions has USPS taken and does it plan to take to prioritize pharmaceutical package service performance in light of mounting mail delays?
6. Please share relevant data on the performance of the Processing and Distribution Center in Richmond, Virginia. What factors have contributed to substandard performance? Is the Richmond P&DC experiencing significant staff shortages?
7. How many USPS employees have contracted COVID-19 nationwide and in Virginia? Will USPS release aggregate data on postal worker cases by Postal Area, similar to the Department of Defense or Department of Veterans Affairs?
8. What actions has USPS taken and does it plan to take to address staffing shortages, particularly of postal workers delivering mail? Are there other organizational challenges that would explain why constituents would not be receiving any mail service for days or weeks at a time?
9. What can Congress do to support USPS in its critical efforts to keep Americans healthy and connected during these uncertain times? Are there additional federal resources that would be helpful in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 among postal workers?
10. Does USPS have plans for further “organizational realignments” similar to the efforts undertaken in July and August? If so, can you please discuss such plans as well as associated efforts by USPS to meaningfully engage with relevant stakeholders, including unions and mailing industry stakeholders?
Sincerely,
Governor Northam announces legislative steps to increase equity in state procurement
On January 29, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced the results of the Commonwealth’s disparity study, which demonstrate the need for a narrowly tailored race and gender-conscious measures to increase equitable opportunities for a woman and minority-owned businesses in state contracting. The outcomes of the study will guide the Northam Administration’s ongoing work with General Assembly leaders to increase supplier diversity and equity in the state procurement process. Read the executive summary of the 2020 disparity study here.
“State contracting, which represents more than $6 billion annually, can be a powerful tool to create economic opportunity,” said Governor Northam. “This study makes clear that the Commonwealth has significant work to do to maximize the participation of woman- and minority-owned businesses in state contract work. Our administration remains committed to ensuring Virginia supports and benefits from our diverse business community, and this legislation will help advance our ongoing efforts to make the public procurement process more equitable, inclusive, and transparent.”
To encourage woman and minority-owned business participation in the procurement process, the Commonwealth will support a substitute to House Bill 1784, patroned by Delegates Jeion Ward and Rodney Willett and Senators Jennifer McClellan and Mamie Locke. This bill would establish an overall goal of 23.1 percent discretionary spending with woman and minority-owned businesses. This percentage represents the average of the participation of woman- and minority-owned businesses in state procurement work over the past five years and their availability for state procurement work. This would apply to discretionary spending in categories from which the Commonwealth derives procurement orders, prime contracts, and subcontracts. This legislation also codifies Governor Northam’s goal of procuring at least 42 percent discretionary spending from SWaM-certified businesses.
In addition, House Bill 1784 establishes a new division at the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (DSBSD) that will work closely with the Department of General Services (DGS), Virginia’s primary procurement agency, to ensure that the SWaM-certified business goal of 42 percent and the woman- and minority-owned business goal of 23.1 percent are met each year, and there is appropriate monitoring of prime contractor compliance. The new division, with the support of DGS, will collect comprehensive data on all subcontracts, regardless of subcontractors’ characteristics or whether they are SWaM-certified or a woman- or minority-owned businesses, and help DSBSD continue operating other aspects of the SWaM program, including SWaM certification. Collecting data on all subcontracts will help ensure that the Commonwealth monitors the participation of woman- and minority-owned businesses in its work as accurately as possible, identifies additional businesses that could become certified, and identifies future subcontracting opportunities for woman and minority-owned businesses.
“I am proud to carry legislation that will enable woman- and minority-owned businesses across the Commonwealth to participate in Virginia’s procurement process,” said Delegate Jeion Ward. “I look forward to working with Governor Northam and my colleagues in the General Assembly to ensure a more equitable Virginia.”
“This legislation is a significant step forward for woman and minority-owned businesses that will have a lasting impact for many years to come,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “We should continue to advocate for periodic disparity studies so that the Commonwealth remains not only the best state for business but also the most equitable in which to do business.”
“House Bill 1784 will open more doors for woman and minority-owned businesses and help them navigate the Commonwealth’s procurement system,” said Delegate Rodney Willett. “I encourage my fellow members to support this impactful bill.”
“This disparity study showed substantial disparities between the participation and availability of woman- and minority-owned businesses, and it is critical that we work together to remedy these disparities,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “We cannot wait any longer. We must work together to pass House Bill 1784.”
The governor directed the Commonwealth to conduct an updated disparity study when he signed Executive Order Thirty-Five in July 2019, which also set a goal for state agencies and institutions to procure at least 42 percent of discretionary spending from certified small-, women-, and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses. In February 2020, DSBSD selected BBC Research and Consulting (BBC) to conduct the study.
The study found that 13.4 percent of total state contracts were awarded to woman and minority-owned businesses from 2014 to 2019. The most recent disparity study was published in 2011, found that only 2.82 percent of all state contracts were awarded to woman- and minority-owned businesses. While these results show improvement, the 2020 study also found that woman and minority-owned businesses would be expected to receive 32.8 percent of state contracting dollars based on their availability to provide goods and services to the Commonwealth, demonstrating that there is more work to do.
“This disparity study has been a top priority for the Northam Administration since the beginning of the Governor’s term, and the findings and proposed legislation are the result of hours of in-depth interviews, research, and analysis by BBC,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We commend the teams at the Departments of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, General Services, and Transportation, and look forward to working with the General Assembly and key stakeholders to implement these measures and increase access for woman and minority-owned companies seeking to do business with the Commonwealth.”
“It is vital that we routinely examine where we are and where we want to be as a Commonwealth when it comes to supporting our SWaM community and lifting up those businesses that traditionally have found it more difficult to compete for government contracts,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “We are fully committed to working with the state agencies that have significant responsibility for procurement in Virginia to ensure the successful implementation of outcomes of the disparity study.”
“The Commonwealth’s disparity study identified many of the barriers that woman- and minority owned-businesses face in taking advantage of state contracting opportunities, and this legislation is designed to help eliminate them,” said Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Janice Underwood. “We are prepared to implement these forward-looking policies as we continue our efforts to address the economic devastation this pandemic has caused and work together towards an equitable recovery.”
The full results from the 2020 disparity study are available here.
Delegate tries again to advance paid sick leave bill
A Virginia House of Delegates committee advanced a measure into appropriations that would provide some essential workers with paid sick leave.
House Bill 2137, introduced by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Woodbridge, reported out of the House Labor and Commerce Committee Thursday in a 13-8 vote along party lines.
This is Guzman’s latest effort to pass a paid sick leave bill. Guzman’s previous legislation died in a Senate committee during the Virginia General Assembly special session held last year.
Employees would earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, according to the bill. Businesses would be required to allow employees to start earning paid sick hours immediately upon hiring. Paid sick leave can be carried over to the following year.
Employees eligible for paid sick leave include first responders, educators, and retail workers.
Supporters and opponents continue to share similar praises and concerns they had with Guzman’s previous paid sick leave bill. The delegate said she made the bill broader this session based on feedback she received from legislators.
Representatives from the Virginia Poultry and Virginia Retail federations cited concerns of additional business regulation and costs. Concerns were also raised about the broad terms of the bill’s hardship waiver, which would allow businesses to opt-out of offering paid sick leave to employees if they can prove doing so would jeopardize the business.
“It’s difficult to say at this time if the hardship waiver would be beneficial for an employer since it leaves broad direction to the department and the standing offices,” Jodi Roth, a lobbyist with the Virginia Retail Federation, said during the bill’s hearing.
Guzman said she intends for the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, or DOLI, to provide more specific guidelines for opting-out once the bill is passed. The bill requires businesses to provide “evidence demonstrating that providing paid sick leave threatens the financial viability of the employer” in order to opt-out.
Last year the General Assembly voted to incrementally increase Virginia’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. The first minimum wage increase from $7.25 to $9.50 an hour will occur on May 1.
The bill would cost DOLI roughly $420,000 for the 2022 fiscal year, and then roughly $320,000 per year onward, according to the bill’s impact statement.
Kim Bobo, the executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center of Public Policy, said during the subcommittee hearing that the organization remains in favor of the bill.
“It will allow us over time to demonstrate that a paid sick day standard is not a hardship for business, but rather an essential benefit that should be available to all workers,” Bobo said.
The organization is a non-partisan coalition of all faiths that is focused on justice reform, according to its website. The organization strongly supported Guzman’s previous paid sick day bill during the 2020 special session.
“Certainly, we in Virginia want to say, ‘paid sick day is a standard,’” Bobo said.
This is the fourth paid leave bill Guzman has brought before the House since 2018, according to legislative records.
“This is a priority for the House Democratic Caucus,” Guzman said. “We definitely have 55 or 54 votes.”
Guzman’s bill was referred to a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.
By Zachary Klosko
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
AG Herring asks Supreme Court to reject an appeal to keep the Lee statue in place
On January 27, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring formally asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to reject an appeal that seeks to keep the state-owned Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. Attorney General Herring has prevailed in every legal challenge that has sought to block the removal of the statue, but an injunction remains in place that bars its removal.
Although the plaintiffs waited until the last possible day to file their appeal, Attorney General Herring has filed his brief in opposition just two days later, underscoring his commitment to resolving this matter and removing the Lee statue as quickly as possible.
“It is time for this obstruction to end. The courts have carefully considered all the claims and arguments and found that removal of the Lee statue is lawful, and in my opinion, a necessary step as we seek to move forward as a united Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “The trial court found, as we have stated from the beginning, that the Lee statue was raised against a backdrop of white supremacy as part of a concerted propaganda campaign to recast the Civil War and obscure the true purpose of the Confederacy. This statue and its message are incompatible with the Commonwealth we want to be, and it is time for it to come down.
“Even though we have defeated every single challenge to the statue’s removal, it nevertheless remains in place because of an injunction that we believe is improper and should be dissolved. Otherwise, this handful of individuals will continue to impose their will over the will of the people of Virginia as expressed through their General Assembly and their governor.”
In his brief, Attorney General Herring urges the Supreme Court to reject the appeal outright, or if it chooses to hear the appeal, to do so as quickly as possible. “Any other course of action would allow plaintiffs to continue to win by losing and force the Commonwealth of today to display yesterday’s symbol of racism and oppression,” he writes. “By proceeding as slowly as possible and inviting this Court to do the same, plaintiffs seek to maintain a state of affairs that gives them everything they could have possibly hoped for in the underlying suit. But plaintiffs have already had their day in court and lost, and the petition for appeal provides no basis for overturning the circuit court’s conclusion that legislation recently passed by the General Assembly (the 2020 law) destroys the predicate for all the plaintiffs’ claims.”
Attorney General Herring’s brief also recounts the highly unusual nature of this lawsuit, including that this suit was filed three times, dropped twice, and then an injunction was granted to keep the statue up even though the judge found that its removal was lawful.
On October 27, 2020, Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant ruled in favor of Attorney General Herring, Governor Northam, and the General Assembly in finding that the Lee statue’s removal was lawful.
Gneral Assembly considers AG Herring’s bills to create Office of Civil Rights; Opioid Abatement Authority
On January 27, 2021, the General Assembly committees considered two landmark pieces of legislation from Attorney General Mark Herring. The first bill, carried by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, will make AG Herring’s Office of Civil Rights a permanent fixture of the Office of Attorney General. The second, carried by Senator George Barker, will create a framework to support opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery using funds recovered as part of AG Herring’s lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
What: HB2147, Making permanent the creation of the Office of Civil Rights within the Office of Attorney General (Delegate Charniele Herring)
Who: House Courts of Justice Committee (Docket here)
When: 1 p.m.
Attorney General Herring created the Office of Civil Rights within the Office of Attorney General to expand, enhance, and centralize his ongoing work to protect Virginians from discrimination and to secure and expand the rights of all Virginians. The designation of the Office of Civil Rights was the culmination of a multi-year plan to expand the authority and resources dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Virginians and to place the protection of civil rights at the center of the mission of the Office of Attorney General.
This legislation will make the Office of Civil Rights a permanent feature of the Office of Attorney General, ensuring that the protection of Virginians’ civil rights will always be a priority. This year’s legislation has been developed in conjunction with House Majority Leader Charniele Herring after previous efforts by Del. Alfonso Lopez and AG Herring to create an Office of Civil Rights were blocked in Republican-controlled committees.
What: SB 1469, Establishing the Opioid Abatement Authority (Sen. Barker)
Who: Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology (Docket here)
When: 30 minutes after adjournment of the floor session
This bill will create a structure and framework for ensuring that “opioid abatement” funds recovered as part of AG Herring’s ongoing lawsuits and investigations against opioid manufacturers and distributors are used to fund opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery, rather than diverted to other uses. It will establish an Opioid Abatement Authority controlled by subject-matter experts who will ensure that funds are used wisely to support prevention, treatment, and recovery.
The opioid crisis has been one of Attorney General Herring’s top priorities, and as part of this work he has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Attorney General Herring has filed suit against Purdue Pharma; the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon for the roles that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additionally, Attorney General Herring reached a $1.6 billion global settlement with Mallinckrodt that came as part of a multistate investigation into opioid manufacturers and distributors, and additional multistate efforts remain ongoing.
AG Herring celebrates repeal of “Muslim travel ban”
Attorney General Mark R. Herring celebrated on January 27, 2021, President Joe Biden’s repeal of the discriminatory, unconstitutional, and un-American “Muslim ban” four years to the day after President Donald Trump imposed it.
Within hours of Trump’s issuance of the Muslim ban, Attorney General Herring was on the ground at Dulles International Airport, one of the epicenters of the ban’s impact, witnessing for himself the chaos, confusion, and breaking up of families being caused by Trump’s discriminatory ban and its haphazard implementation.
On January 31, Attorney General Herring filed suit to block the ban. He made his arguments before a federal judge on February 10, and on February 13 won the nation’s first preliminary injunction against the ban.
“As soon as I saw that Executive Order I knew it was the Muslim ban that Donald Trump promised as a candidate, but that too many people wrote off as bluster that was not to be taken seriously,” said Attorney General Herring. “The Muslim ban was a preview of things to come, and one of the earliest indications that Donald Trump was going to try to deliver on all his worst impulses and ideas. It was also an early call to action for me, and confirmation that, as Virginia’s Attorney General, I was going to have to take swift, immediate, and nearly constant legal action to protect Virginians from a president who was ignorant of the Constitution and who considered himself to be above the law.
“The effects of the Muslim ban continue to reverberate all these years later. Even though President Biden thankfully repealed it as one of his first actions as president, the message the ban sent to our fellow Americans, and to the rest of the world, has done lasting damage.
“I will never forget speaking to Najwa Elyazgi, a George Mason student from Libya who was stranded in Turkey for nearly a week by the ban, after we were able to help bring her back to Virginia. She was a bright, accomplished young woman who was exactly the kind of person our country and Commonwealth should welcome, but she said that this experience had made her question everything she thought she knew about America. She said it all reminded her of the kind of discriminatory, authoritarian move she might have expected to see under the regime that used to rule her home country. But, she said, she still found hope in the groundswell of opposition to the ban, and the outpouring of support that she and others received. It was a powerful reminder that each of us as Americans still have the power to show the world the best version of our nation, even if those in power do not exemplify our highest ideals.
“I’m proud we were able to repeatedly block the Muslim ban in court and to show Virginians that we will always fight for their rights and make sure they know they are valued members of our Virginian family, no matter what they look like, where they come from, how they worship, or who they love.
“I’m glad the ban is gone, and I hope we never again have a president who attempts such a discriminatory, unconstitutional, and un-American act.”
In addition to his own successful litigation, Attorney General Herring fought in courts around the country and all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to oppose the Muslim ban. He co-authored with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh a brief of 17 states opposing the Muslim ban in the Fourth Circuit. He filed an amicus brief in support of Washington and Minnesota in their successful challenge to the first ban, as well as Hawaii’s successful challenge against the revised travel ban.
