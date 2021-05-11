State News
Former Superintendent of Rockbridge County Regional Jail sentenced on Federal civil rights and bribery charges
ROANOKE, Va. – John Marshall Higgins, the former superintendent of the Rockbridge County Regional Jail, was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for charges related to federal civil rights violations and public corruption.
According to court documents, Higgins, 62, a former member of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors, was convicted following a six-day bench trial in 2020 of three counts of deprivation of civil rights for denying medical care to an inmate and failing to protect two inmates from physical abuse, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud, and two counts of mail and honest services fraud for accepting things of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.
“Higgins violated the public trust placed in him as jail superintendent. He repeatedly interfered with certain sentences handed down by Virginia courts, taking matters into his own hands by allowing the abuse of certain inmates, but treating another inmate favorably to enrich himself,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said today. “As the court found today, this conduct was simply egregious and went on for years. Today’s significant sentence ought to serve as a deterrent to any public servant who may be tempted to carry out the administration of justice with anything less than fairness under the law. I thank the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Rockbridge County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the prosecution team for their tireless work to bring Higgins to justice.”
“The responsibility of investigating federal Civil Rights and Color of Law violations rests with the FBI, regardless of an individual’s status amongst our community or law enforcement affiliation,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI’s Richmond Division said today. “In his official capacity, Mr. Higgins turned a blind eye to the medical needs and security of inmates while profiting personally by helping another. Clear abuse of his position, and catalyst for mistrust in law enforcement – which cannot and should not be tolerated. We are fully committed to protecting the rights of all citizens, and appreciate the partnership of the Virginia State Police, the Rockbridge County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Western District of Virginia, United States Attorney’s Office during this investigation.”
According to evidence presented at his trial, Higgins, as superintendent of the jail, failed to protect the rights of inmates at the regional jail by failing to provide an inmate with medical treatment and failing to protect that inmate from physical abuse from other inmates, which resulted in bodily injury. On multiple occasions, Higgins was made aware of abusive conduct towards certain inmates and did nothing to prevent the abuse from occurring. On one occasion, Higgins refused to allow an inmate with potentially serious injuries to be seen by a physician for three days. The inmate was only provided medical care after other staff members sent the inmate to the hospital emergency room.
In addition, evidence demonstrated that Higgins, while superintendent of the jail, agreed to accept things of value from the family and friends of an inmate at the Rockbridge Regional Jail in exchange for providing preferential treatment to the inmate. These family members and friends provided at least $3,000 in payments and other items to a scholarship fund operated by Higgins and his family. The evidence demonstrated that in exchange for these payments, the inmate, who had been ordered to serve a three-year sentence at the Department of Corrections for vehicular manslaughter, received significant privileges while incarcerated at the Rockbridge Regional Jail. These privileges and preferential treatment included but were not limited to, unsupervised contact visits with family and friends at the jail and at a farm located in Rockbridge County and deliveries of ice cream from Higgins to the inmate. Higgins also upgraded the cable package at the jail at the inmate’s request and granted the inmate unfettered access to jail facilities and Higgins’ personal office. Finally, at Higgins’ direction, the inmate was never sent to the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve his sentence, as dictated by policy and procedure, but instead served his entire sentence at the Rockbridge Regional Jail.
Gary Andrew Hassler, the former head nurse at the jail, was also convicted as part of the investigation. Hassler was convicted in 2020 following a jury trial on one count of impeding a federal investigation into civil rights violations at the Rockbridge Regional Jail by falsifying a document. Evidence at trial showed that on March 5, 2017, Hassler falsified a document to claim an inmate at the jail refused medical care. Hassler was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of twelve months and one day.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia State Police investigated the case. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for Rockbridge County assisted with the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Matthew Miller prosecuted the case.
State News
Governor Northam announces $62.7 million in Virginia LEARNS Education Recovery Grants
On May 11, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced $62.7 million in Virginia LEARNS Education Recovery grants to help school divisions expand and implement targeted initiatives to address learning loss among Virginia students as they continue to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Over the past year, we have worked tirelessly to minimize educational disruptions and meet the social, emotional, and academic needs of our children, and we must accelerate these efforts to have an equitable recovery,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will enable school divisions to offer extended learning opportunities for those who have fallen behind and create targeted programs to address the impacts of lost instructional time during the pandemic. Our Administration remains committed to providing the necessary resources to our schools to ensure every Virginia student is equipped for success as we move forward.”
The funding includes $30 million in Virginia LEARNS grants to address unfinished learning due to school closures, including the following reopening and recovery priorities identified by the Virginia Department of Education’s Virginia LEARNS workgroup, Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane:
• Increased in-person instruction and small-group learning;
• Targeted remediation, extended instruction, and enrichment;
• Strategic virtual learning, technology, and staff training;
• Social-emotional, behavioral, and mental health support for students and staff;
• Alternate learning opportunities; and
• Student-progress monitoring and assessment.
“Now more than ever, schools are using innovative strategies to meet their students’ unique needs,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “As we have traveled the Commonwealth in recent months, we have seen student-created wellness spaces, participated in hands-on learning activities in outdoor classrooms and learned about thoughtful plans for summer instruction. With these funds, school divisions will be able to scale up successful initiatives and provide additional support to our most vulnerable students.”
The remaining $32.7 million in Virginia LEARNS grants will be awarded to school divisions to cover costs associated with planning and implementing year-round or extended-year calendars. In its report last month, the Virginia LEARNS workgroup recommended that school divisions consider extended learning opportunities and alternate schedules as strategies to mitigate the effects of learning loss.
School divisions may apply for one or both Virginia LEARNS grant opportunities through the Virginia Department of Education. The deadline for divisions to apply is May 28, 2021.
“I am optimistic that when students return in August and September, they will have the opportunity to experience school as they did before the pandemic,” said State Superintendent Lane. “But the impact of school closures and limited in-person instruction will not disappear immediately, especially for our most vulnerable learners. These grants will support the Commonwealth’s school divisions as they implement equitable strategies to meet the individual needs of all students during the 2021-2022 school year and beyond.”
Funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II Fund will account for $55 million of the grant money. The remainder of this allocation will come from $7.7 million in state funds designated specifically to support grants for extended-year and year-round school programs.
Virginia received approximately $939 million in ESSER II funds under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2021. Ninety percent of the funding was distributed to school divisions in January based on the formula for allocating Title I, Part A funds. The ESSER II funding from this allocation is part of the 10 percent set aside for targeted state-level initiatives to address the impact of the pandemic on students and schools. During the 2021 General Assembly session, $30 million of the state set aside was designated for efforts to support unfinished learning and bridge gaps.
State News
Virginia restaurants face new challenges at brink of full reopening
Virginia restaurants will soon be able to host more patrons, but establishments may not be able to accommodate more guests due to a shortage of workers.
Restaurants and drinking establishments will be able to seat up to 100 patrons indoors and a maximum of 250 guests outdoors starting May 15, Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced.
Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, estimated around 100 Richmond restaurants closed last year but said there have been minimal closures this year. Many restaurants are likely nearing 80% of their pre-pandemic revenue levels, according to Terry.
While full recovery for the industry is underway, Terry said the biggest revenue factor for restaurants is a restricted labor force.
“I was on the phone yesterday with two restaurant operators who said they are having to close two days a week because they can’t get enough staff,” Terry said.
The new limit will double the number of indoor guests allowed as of April 1. Restaurants may return to selling alcohol past midnight and dining room closures between midnight and 5 a.m. will no longer be required.
Northam announced last week that all restrictions will be lifted on June 15 if the number of new COVID-19 cases remains low and COVID-19 vaccinations rise. On Monday, the state reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in a year.
“I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June,” Northam recently said.
However, if seating capacity is extended fully in June, restaurants with limited staff will not be able to accommodate that many people, Terry said.
“Unless we can get more folks to come back to work, it’s going to be tough,” Terry said. “The extended unemployment, child care issues, and other things have made it very difficult to get people back into the industry.”
Michael Nelson, manager of The Sidewalk Cafe in Richmond, said restaurants around the city struggled to find enough workers after losing valuable staff. Bartenders, cooks, and others moved away from the industry and changed professions when the pandemic hit, Nelson said.
The Virginia accommodation and food services industry lost almost 60,000 workers from March 2020 to March 2021, according to the latest data from the Virginia Employment Commission (a 17% job loss). The figures are seasonally adjusted, meaning they account for seasonal fluctuations in the labor market.
Northam’s executive orders closed indoor dining areas in 2020 from late March to at least early June, though Richmond and Northern Virginia waited an additional two weeks before moving into phase two. Many restaurants voluntarily closed for extended periods.
“Even when the governor says you’re able to have full capacity, I can see a lot of restaurants not going back to that because they just don’t have the staff,” Nelson said.
Jeremy Barber, the owner of three Alexandria-based restaurants, said that while staffing challenges are temporary, restaurants may hesitate to fully open indoor seating.
“I think that people are still going to be more comfortable dining outside,” Barber said. “Even people that I’ve talked to that are vaccinated and have eaten in restaurants still say they have an eerie feeling when they are dining indoors.”
Barber believes it will take time for the restaurant industry to fully recover.
“Restaurateurs, as well as guests, need to work together to adapt to the new dining out,” Barber said. “It’ll be a true sign at the end of the summer to see how things are really progressing.”
More than 35% of Virginians are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Over 47% of the state’s population has received at least one dose.
More than 6.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, according to VDH.
“I hope that we’re on the brink of getting over this thing,” Barber said. “But I think as a business owner, it’s our responsibility to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
By Christina Amano Dolan
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency after Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyberattack
On May 11, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Seventy-Eight declaring a state of emergency in Virginia to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth. On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline system, which is the primary fuel source for many Virginia retailers, reported a ransomware cyberattack that resulted in a temporary shutdown.
While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline, the Governor’s emergency declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers as required by the state. Executive Order Seventy-Eight also provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply.
“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” said Governor Northam.
Earlier today, EPA Administrator Michael Regan issued an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in Virginia and other states whose supply of reformulated gasoline has been impacted by the pipeline shutdown. This waiver will continue through May 18, 2021. Additional information on the EPA waiver can be found here.
The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Eight is available here.
State News
AG Herring urges EPA to require public water systems to monitor for additional “forever” chemicals
RICHMOND (May 11, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in filing comments with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supporting the agency’s proposal to include 29 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS of “forever” chemicals, in the fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR 5). Through UCMR 5, the EPA will require public water systems to monitor for these “forever” chemicals, which will provide valuable data about the occurrence of PFAS contamination in public water supplies around the country.
While supportive of requiring public water systems to monitor for these 29 PFAS, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues also asked the EPA to: (1) require monitoring for total PFAS; (2) promptly validate an analytical method for total PFAS; (3) advance environmental justice with PFAS monitoring; and (4) lower the minimum reporting levels for the PFAS included in UCMR 5.
“High levels of these ‘forever chemicals’ in public water supplies can have long-lasting negative effects on communities and the people living in them, especially in areas surrounding military bases and installations,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginia is home to many military bases, which means that these communities are even more susceptible to having these dangerous chemicals in their drinking water. It’s so important to ensure that all Virginians have access to clean, healthy drinking water, which is why I’m calling on the EPA to more closely monitor PFAS levels in public water supplies.”
PFAS chemicals resist degradation in the environment and accumulate in the body. Those contaminants may be linked to serious adverse health effects in humans and animals. Epidemiologic studies have shown that potential adverse human health effects from exposure to some PFAS include increased serum cholesterol, immune dysregulation, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and kidney and testicular cancers. Exposure to certain types of PFAS is also associated with low birth weight in humans, suppressed immune system response, dyslipidemia, impaired kidney function, and delayed onset of menstruation.
In October 2020, Attorney General Herring urged Congressional leadership to require the Department of Defense to protect service members from contamination by “forever” chemicals or PFAS. Across the country, PFAS contamination is most often associated with military bases, firefighting training centers, civilian airports, and industrial facilities. PFAS chemicals tend to be persistent in the environment and have been used for decades as ingredients in firefighting foam. Some states with significant PFAS contamination are currently spending tens of millions of dollars to address the contamination in public drinking water systems and to investigate numerous areas and sources of potential contamination.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues say in their letter to the EPA, “The States have a strong interest in ensuring that their residents have access to safe drinking water. Although numerous studies have shown that exposures to PFAS negatively affect human health, there is currently no national requirement that all public water systems test for and remove unsafe levels of PFAS in drinking water. Millions of people across the United States are exposed to PFAS-contaminated drinking water and widespread releases of PFAS into the environment. The States have limited resources to comprehensively assess and address PFAS. Therefore, it is crucial for EPA to broadly regulate PFAS under the SDWA to protect public health and the environment and to do so in accordance with the States’ proposed enhancements to the UCMR 5.”
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending this letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.
State News
Virginia voters identify as moderate, despite supporting Democrat policies
Virginia voters in a recent poll ranked themselves as moderate, with a slightly conservative lean, but indicated support of more progressive legislation.
The poll, released last week by Christopher Newport’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership, could be a thermometer for the upcoming November election.
Virginia voters ranked themselves an average of 5.83 on a zero to 10 scale (liberal to conservative). Republicans ranked themselves 8.11 on average, while Democrats rated themselves 3.57 on average. Independents ranked themselves 5.72.
“In this upcoming election, it is especially possible that it could be competitive,” said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director at the Wason Center.
Those surveyed support Democrat proposals on health care, immigration, environmental policy, and the economy. The policy proposal with the strongest support was Medicare for all with 76% support among voters. A majority of Virginians support providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants (73%). Almost all Virginians support a pathway to citizenship for children brought to this country illegally by their parents (94%).
Over half of Virginians agree with implementing an environmentally friendly redesign of the state’s economy and infrastructure (65%); that the economic system favors the wealthy (61%); and that the federal minimum wage should be $15 per hour (53%).
Bromley-Trujillo believes this data indicates American culture aligns with idealism, liberty, or other values often associated with conservatism. Strong support for Democratic public policy is why the commonwealth is still trending blue, even though upcoming races could still be competitive, she said.
“Virginia voters regard Republicans as more conservative than they regard Democrats as more liberal,” Bromley-Trujillo stated. “The question is, ‘where’s the sweet spot in this election?’”
Democrats have been successful in the state because of policy ideas such as the $15 dollar minimum wage, providing health care and child care for all Virginians, said Alexsis Rodgers, Virginia director for Care in Action, a nonprofit advocacy group for domestic workers.
“These aren’t partisan issues for voters,” Rodgers said. “They are ideas and policies that would actually make their lives better.”
While there is voter support for progressive policy, big elections in the commonwealth have seen progressive losses to more centrist candidates. Nearly half of Democratic voters back former Gov.
Terry McAuliffe at 47%, with no other candidates breaking double digits, according to an April Wason Center poll. More than a quarter of surveyed voters were undecided.
President Joe Biden defeated independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 53% to 23% in the Virginia Democratic primary. In a somewhat closer local race, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney defeated Rodgers by over 10% last November. Rodgers said that while these elections were a loss for progressive candidates, the movement is still winning by having their policy ideas adopted and passed in Virginia.
Richmond For All is a political advocacy group for progressive policy. The organization has organized around local elections, education, housing justice, and in opposition to a public subsidy for a Richmond-based sports arena.
“In the U.S., we are still living in this Reagan-era paradigm where progressivism is still seen as harmful, and big government programs are abstractly negative,” said Quinton Robbins, political director at Richmond For All.
Robbins said that it does not matter how Virginians ideologically identify themselves. He said it does matter how progressives present ideas to everyday citizens.
Ballot counting is currently underway in the Republican convention for the party’s top executive nominees. The commonwealth has not had a Republican governor since Bob McDonnell was elected in 2009.
As of Monday, only the Republican attorney general candidate had been determined. Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, eked out a victory over Chuck Smith, former chairman of the Virginia Beach GOP and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. The ranked-choice voting went three rounds. Smith’s strong showing could indicate support for more ideologically conservative candidates such as Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Midlothian, who is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination and describes herself as “Trump in heels.” Round one of counting shows Chase in a lead over Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, but behind candidates and businessmen Glenn Youngkin and Pete Snyder.
“Certainly, the opportunity exists for Republicans to make gains in the Virginia House, and differential partisan turnouts would be one of the reasons Republicans regain majority control if that happens,” said Stephen Farnsworth, professor, and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.
Farnsworth also questioned if Democratic voters will turn out with the same energy as when Trump was president.
“We will find out later this year whether the Republicans in the suburbs are able to win back some ground lost during the Trump years”, he said.
Early voting is now underway for the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general Democratic primary elections on June 8. Republican and Democratic candidates for the House of Delegates are also on the ballot.
By Cameron Jones
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia universities reckon with Confederate symbols
Virginia universities in the former heart of the Confederacy are reckoning with their past as students, faculty, and staff call for the removal of Confederate symbols.
Richmond housed the capital of the Confederacy from 1861 to 1865. Over 150 years later, remnants of the commonwealth’s Confederate history remain, including in academia.
At least 71 symbols of the Confederacy were removed from public spaces in Virginia last year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. That includes multiple renaming of public schools.
Only one symbol was removed prior to the murder of George Floyd.
Gov. Ralph Northam sent a letter to school board chairs in the commonwealth last July, urging public officials to change names and mascots that memorialized Confederate leaders.
“When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism, and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own,” Northam stated. “This is no longer acceptable.”
Several months later, the University of Virginia in Charlottesville removed the name of Confederate soldier Henry Malcolm Withers from a law school building.
The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg approved the renaming of Trinkle and Maury halls. Trinkle Hall was named for former Virginia Gov. Elbert Lee Trinkle who signed Jim Crow legislation, according to the college’s board. Maury Hall was named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, who resigned his post as a U.S. Navy commander to join the Confederacy and helped it acquire ships.
The Virginia Military Institute in Lexington paid over $200,000 to remove a statue of Stonewall Jackson and relocate it to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park.
University of Richmond
Anthony Lawrence, an accounting major at the University of Richmond, is president of the Richmond College Student Government Association. He established a space for multicultural students in the student commons his freshman year and is currently working to remove Confederate symbols on campus.
The university has two campus buildings named for men associated with slavery and segregation.
Ryland Hall is named for slave owner Robert Ryland, the first president of Richmond College, the University of Richmond’s predecessor. Ryland also served as a pastor to the first African Baptist Church in Richmond, according to the university. He called slavery a “divine right” and routinely enslaved and loaned slaves to others during his time as president, according to university researchers.
Mitchell-Freeman Hall was first named for Douglas Southall Freeman, who graduated from the university and served on the board of trustees. The university updated the name of Mitchell-Freeman Hall on Feb. 24 to honor former Richmond Planet Editor John Mitchell Jr. who was Black. Freeman was a journalist who advocated for segregation through “the Virginia Way” which suggests the elite have a duty to guide others, according to UR researchers.
“If they want to have the historical impact that they say they do, there can be more, much more, done than a name on a building to tell the historical story,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence suggested plaques that explain the buildings’ history to inform students without honoring Confederate leaders. The university also could require a course to teach about the history of the university and associated officials. There is currently no explanation for the building names on campus, Lawrence said.
“There’s nothing that’s really stopping them from changing the name except for their own, I guess, stubbornness,” Lawrence said.
The Black Lives Matter movement helped people examine the names and roles of campus buildings, Lawrence said.
“It can come to a head now because of the wonderful activism that we’ve seen in these past couple of years,” Lawrence said. “This past summer has really been an example of what can happen when we see change.”
Students formed The Black Student Coalition in March to advocate for the wellbeing of Black students.
“Now it’s impossible for the administration; it’s impossible for the board of trustees to silence us because we’re so strong and because we have this coalition, and because we have each other,” Lawrence said.
Six percent of Richmond students identify as Black, according to the university. This makes Lawrence a minority student leader on campus.
“It’s exhausting, but the work is rewarding in a way that I don’t think I ever would have known,” Lawrence said.
Virginia Commonwealth University
The board of visitors at Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University voted in September to remove Confederate symbols from campus. The decision came after more than three years of review.
More than a dozen dedicated spaces, memorials, and plaques will be removed from both campuses, according to the university. The decision includes de-commemorating buildings with Confederate affiliation, such as the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel. Davis was the president of the Confederacy.
“The committee’s analysis revealed a more complete story of the meaning behind these memorials and commemorations that we can neither ignore nor celebrate and that impede our mission to serve all,” stated VCU President Michael Rao.
Washington & Lee
Washington & Lee University in Lexington is named for former U.S. President George Washington and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Lee was president of the college for five years and the name was changed to Washington & Lee upon his death in 1870. Lee is buried on the campus.
Students walked out of the university in late March to support dropping Lee’s name, according to WVTF. The board of trustees began soliciting input in July 2020 on the university’s name and Confederate symbols. The board will issue a final decision on the name in June, according to a statement by Rector Mike McAlevey.
Some professors also favor changing W&L’s name, including Mohamed Kamara, an associate professor of French and Africana studies. Kamara has been teaching at W&L since 2001 and was a founding member of the Africana Studies Program.
Kamara was drawn to the university because of the physical environment and academic freedom the administration offered him.
“I am here because I love Washington & Lee, so that same love that I had for it when I first came here, I still have it,” Kamara said.
Kamara supports the student protests because of the effectiveness of protests in American history. He said the American Revolution was a protest of sorts where American colonists resorted to violence against Great Britain.
“Most of what has been achieved in terms of positive development have been done through protests,” Kamara said.
Changing the name of the university would harm no one, Kamara said. It would save Black students the trauma of dealing with the institution of slavery when they come across the university’s name.
“It brings that memory that is not pleasant at all,” Kamara said.
Black people still feel the aftereffects of slavery even though it ended in the U.S. over 156 years ago, Kamara said.
“For those of us who are members of the Black race, we will back Washington for what he did for the university and Robert E. Lee for whatever he did for the university,” Kamara said. “But at the same time, we cannot ignore that component of the history that subjugated people like us.”
Washington and Lee were both slave owners, though Lee’s name is often the one brought up during renaming discussions, Kamara said.
“I believe that issue is going to come up,” Kamara said. “There was a time when nobody talked about removing Lee’s name.”
Kamara is fine with removing only Lee’s name, but he believes changing the whole name is an opportunity for the university to take an extra step.
“It may make sense, as a sign of goodwill, as a sign of good faith to be ahead of our times,” Kamara said.
By Katharine DeRosa
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
