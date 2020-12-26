Opinion
Former UFAC member – I would have resigned too
Thank you for your excellent article on the resignation of all UFAC members. As a 21-year member of the Tree Stewards and a former member of UFAC, I am appalled by the destructive actions taken along Happy Creek. If I were still a member of UFAC, I too would have resigned in protest. It is embarrassing that a “Tree City USA” did this! I appreciate the excellent coverage the Royal Examiner has given to this issue.
Joan Brubaker
Opinion
Dear fellow citizens
As the Board of Supervisors of Warren County, we witnessed the extreme generosity and courage of our community members during this challenging year.
Your ability to come together and act in the interest of others has made us proud. By staying home, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and following other safety procedures, you’ve helped save lives. Therefore, we’d like to express our gratitude to you for your trust and collaboration during this exceptional period.
WE WISH YOU A VERY HAPPY HOLIDAY AND ALL THE BEST FOR 2021!
Opinion
All the best for 2021!
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the importance of receiving accurate and relevant information in our community. Overcoming obstacles, our team has worked tirelessly to continue to inform you about the issues that matter most to you.
We’d like to thank you for your loyalty and, above all, wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Royal Examiner
Opinion
A Christmas Story – of a Warren County kind
I moved to Front Royal from Ottawa, Ontario in early 2018 after accepting a consulting job with the National Science Foundation. I have never been happier in my life and one of the reasons is because the people in this town are friendly and easy to talk to.
About an hour ago, I was aimlessly walking through Walmart looking for a Christmas present for my girlfriend while she was grocery shopping. While walking through the electronics section of Walmart, a Warren County police officer changed direction and started following me. I didn’t even know he was a police officer until he said while walking behind me, “don’t worry, I’m not following you. I looked back to see who was talking to me and said As a joke, that’s ok, just maintain the 6 feet between us”. At that point, the officer and I started chatting. The first question I asked was, “Are you patrolling Inside Walmart today?” The officer said, “Well, kind of”.
This is where this story gets very interesting. The officer started to explain how much Walmart gives to the community and that he was there because there was a shopper in Walmart who is well known and is having difficulty making ends meet. The individual was walking up and down the Walmart aisles with a handheld calculator pricing things out because she clearly didn’t have enough money to buy everything she needed for Christmas.
At first, I thought the officer was there to make sure the individual was not going to shoplift. Well, as it turns out, Walmart management calls him in because the officer arranged to pay for everything she had in her cart.
I asked the officer who funds these types of community activities, and I was stunned to find out he was using his own money to pay for the woman’s purchases. I immediately wanted to help by trying to donate some cash but as I opened my Wallet and displayed a lonely $20 Canadian bill, the officer said, “no, that’s ok, but if you want to help out, you can do the same”. He also mentioned that I should come to visit the Warren County Sheriff’s office if I ever want to get involved with the community.
As we parted our ways with an elbow handshake in the Automotive section of Walmart, I walked away with a new appreciation for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and certainly even more of an appreciation for a Warren County Sheriff’s officer by the last name of “Holzbauer”.
Pat Devaney
Front Royal
Opinion
Freedom vs Socialism
Do young Americans know what freedom truly is? Because it seems that from what is seen on TV and in the news when it comes to civility and law and order? All is not well here in America.
So-called peaceful protests and rallies are filled with hate, anger, and destruction! Demands are made to either join them or be chastised, threaten, and even killed. Shame on all, who join in with the ideology of socialism for all.
Greed, control, and money can make one give up all that is holy and righteous. Do we Americans truly want socialism, Marxism, Communism to govern us?
This year has been nothing more than a push for dishonesty, mistrust, and disintegration of truth and honor.
I truly hope that 2021 will be the year that America will be the movement toward unity and pride to be free.
Tenia Smith
Front Royal
Opinion
NFC LEAST
The unavoidable fact that one of the NFC East’s four terrible teams is going to make the playoffs this season as a National Football League division winner is a travesty. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team have four of the worst win-loss records in the NFL.
However, since one of the NFC Least’s four flailing franchises will win their division by default, one of these embarrassingly bad NFC East teams will be playing in the playoffs at home in January, while much more worthy National Football Conference teams from other divisions – such as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears – are forced to fight for wild card playoff spots with odd man out.
Fans of professional football should demand a rule change in time for next season whereby no NFL division winner with a losing record should ever be allowed into the playoffs again. Instead, an additional wild card team should be chosen to replace any division winner with a losing record in the playoffs.
Sincerely,
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
Opinion
Christmas in 2020
As I read over the article I was going to send out today, I realized it was too depressing. Instead of comparing the events of this past year to history, I decided I needed something more uplifting, like Christmas. For many, Christmas is the happiest time of the year. For Christians, it celebrates the birth of the baby Jesus when the Angels proclaimed to the shepherds, “Peace and good will towards men.”
If you are not Christian, it is still a time celebrated, as Fred said to his uncle Ebenezer Scrooge, “I am sure I have always thought of Christmas time, when it has come round…as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys. And therefore, uncle, though it has never put a scrap of gold or silver in my pocket, I believe that it has done me good, and will do me good.”
Yet Christmas in 2020 does not seem to fit. It is not a time of peace, as our nation is still tearing itself apart over the past election and COVID is making it impossible to gather with the ones we love to celebrate. People are struggling everywhere with sickness, loneliness, and finances. For many, it may not seem like Christmas.
As I pondered Christmases past, I thought of Christmas 1914, another year when families were separated. This is a story that most know, but maybe we could use a reminder. In 1914, the world was suddenly tearing apart as the major European nations chose sides and began slaughtering each other in ways never imagined. Before the war was over, the nations of England, France, Russia, Germany and Austria all lost around a million people each to this contest. It was not a necessary war. Neither side was the good or bad guys. Neither side had done a great wrong that needed stopping. It was more a family feud among ruling cousins who happened to be royalty.
The war quickly turned into a stalemate as Germany’s advance was halted at the Battle of the Marne that lasted from Sept. 6-12, costing the lives of almost 150,000 men. Any chance of a quick war was destroyed as both sides continued to engage throughout the rest of the year. To fight this war, both sides dug trenches across France. For the next five years, soldiers lived, worked, and fought in the trenches. Their conditions were miserable as they were crowded, muddy, lice- and rat-infested, disease- ridden, and vulnerable to artillery fire. As bad as the trenches were, leaving them was worse. Every so often, soldiers of one side were required to rush out of their trenches towards the enemy trenches only to be shot by machine gun fire. Living in a WWI trench was a living nightmare.
As December came, it was obvious that the war was not going to end, and families and soldiers had to prepare for a Christmas separated. The Pope got involved and asked for a Christmas truce from the fighting, but the high command on both sides did not agree. What happened was done completely spontaneously and done by the men themselves. On Christmas Eve in certain sectors the German soldiers put out Christmas trees, a German tradition, and began to sing Christmas carols. As most of the carols were the same on both sides and the trenches were only a couple of dozen feet apart, the British and French soldiers began to join in. The next morning without permission and at times against orders, the men from both trenches came out and met in no-man’s-land between the lines. They began to exchange small gifts like sweets, cigarettes, and alcohol. There was a spirit of kinship among these men who under different circumstances could have been friends. They were all in the same position of cogs in a fight among nobles. Eventually a football (soccer ball for us Yanks) was produced and the men spent the rest of the morning kicking it around, trying to forget what they had experienced over the past several months and what they would have to do the next day. At least for that one night and day, Christmas united them and brought them a bit of peace.
The Christmas truce only happened that one year. By Christmas 1915, the fighting had become even more brutal and the high command on both sides made sure it was not repeated. By the end of the year the truce had almost become a legend, the truth of which many started to doubt. Yet there are letters and pictures from both sides that showed that there was something magical about Christmas and, when left to their own devices, the troops felt the need for goodwill to all men.
This Christmas season is different, and I know many are much worse off than I am. However, no matter the circumstances, I hope we can all take some inspiration from 1914 and allow Christmas in our hearts. If I may paraphrase Dickens, may it be said of us that we knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us! And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless Us, Everyone!
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.HistoricallySpeaking.blog.