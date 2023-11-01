Opinion
Former Warren County Board Member Endorses Kristen Pence for South River School Board Position
As a former Warren County School Board member, I had the opportunity to serve alongside Kristen Pence, and I am pleased to be able to endorse her in the upcoming election for South River School Board member.
Kristen, a lifelong resident of Warren County and a graduate of Warren County Public Schools is currently serving as chairman of the school board.
Kristen attends meetings well-prepared, up-to-date, and ready to tackle the issues needed to ensure all students get a quality education. Serving on the school board is a difficult job, yet Kristen has shown that she is uniquely qualified. She runs smooth meetings, works as a team builder, and interacts effectively with other school board members, administrators, and the community.
Thanks to Kristen, our schools are up-to-date with their long-term facilities plan. I support Kristen’s continued leadership and her vision for excellence in education for all children in Warren County.
Cathy Bower
Front Royal
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Backing Amber Mabie: Beyond Family Ties to Genuine Commitment
Hello, friends in Warren County. I feel the need to speak up for candidate Amber Mabie in her bid for the Warren County School Board. While I no longer live in Warren County, I did live and work in the County for 26 years. Two of my children completed and graduated from this school system. But I still have grandchildren who go to WCPS.
School systems all over the nation are struggling, post Covid. Our world looks different than it did even 10 years ago. School should be a safe space for all children! This means putting our people in positions of authority, such as school boards that we trust! One candidate who will accomplish this is Amber Mabie.
Yes, she is my daughter in law, but I have known her for over twenty years. I knew her when she volunteered her time at the Middletown Fire and Rescue. Soon after, she served the citizens of Warren County as a Communications Officer for the Fire and Rescue Department and Sheriffs Office. She served as one of the better communications officers to my department. She is a volunteer for the schools, in the classroom, and has worked as a substitute teacher. Amber also home schooled her children for several years, three of which graduated through the county school system. One graduated from Seton Homeschool study.
Please understand that I am not supporting my “daughter in law”-persay, I’m supporting a mother who has been dedicated in public service for many years. She, not only wants what’s best for the teachers and the system, but also for her and your children. And trust me, she’s not afraid to take on these problems/issues that have and are occurring in the school system.
Want change for the better, write in Amber for School Board.
Richard E. Mabie
Opinion
Faith, Truth, and Integrity: An Urgent Plea to Warren County Catholics
In May 1959, I embraced the Catholic faith at the Holy Cathedral of Paul the Apostle during a Mediterranean cruise. After my return, I joined St. John’s Parish when its membership was likely under 200. I’ve always held fond memories of the parish.
However, I’m deeply concerned about a troubling trend within St. John the Baptist Parish. This trend seems to be sowing more division than unity in the Warren County community. There’s a group within the Parish asserting their independence from the official church, yet their covert political activism doesn’t reflect the honor of our faith. Their actions, both spoken and written, seem intended to intimidate locals.
Recently, I came across a flyer from a local resident, which appeared to have been manipulated to fit the political motives of this group. I’ve seen other manipulated documents, but I can’t attribute them directly to this group. My understanding is that the Virginia State Police are currently investigating this matter.
I write this letter because, as Catholics, we should exemplify our faith’s high standards. We should be the “salt and light” in our community. Instead, this group’s actions tarnish our reputation.
While I wholeheartedly support our Church’s Pro-Life values and principles, I also believe in the importance of truth and integrity. I cannot find any clause in our Constitution mandating church and state separation, so my issue isn’t about political inactivity. But any political engagement must be genuine, free from deception.
I urge my fellow Catholics to engage in community matters with transparency, abiding by the principles of our faith and God’s commandments.
Bill Hammack
Front Royal, VA
Saint Petersburg, FL
Opinion
Glenn Wood: The Dedicated Choice for a Thriving Front Royal
Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work alongside Glenn Wood. This man is committed to his community, the town of Front Royal, and its citizens. His dedication and that of his family are to only our town.
I support Glenn’s efforts to serve our community and encourage you to vote for him.
Our lives are affected by the representatives we choose to make wise, thoughtful decisions for us. Our neighbors, children, families, and businesses depend on these elected people to consider all matters as important, meaningful, intelligent planning for today and tomorrow.
Please support Glenn Wood’s mission to serve Front Royal when you vote for Town Council.
George McIntyre
Warren County
Opinion
Warren County Educators Sing Praises of Dr. Kristen Pence’s School Board Tenure
We are writing this letter to express our gratitude to Dr. Kristen Pence, who has served on the Warren County School Board for the last 4 years. We feel that we have a unique perspective. We are both Warren County High School graduates, and our families have lived in Warren County for generations. We also have served this county as teachers with Warren County Public Schools for 28 years, are parents to two children who have attended Warren County Public Schools, longtime residents of the South River District, and are engaged members of our community. We have known Kristen since she was a student at WCHS, had her as one of our caring veterinarians to our beloved pets for years, and most recently, had the privilege of working with and witnessing Kristen in action on our local school board. We have been consistently impressed by her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment in all her endeavors.
While serving on the Warren County School Board, Dr. Pence has a proven track record of advocating for policies and initiatives that prioritize the educational needs, safety, and well-being of our students and teachers. Her tireless efforts to improve our school system and ensure that every child has access to a high-quality education have not gone unnoticed. We have seen Kristen engage with parents, teachers, and students to gather input and make informed decisions that benefit the entire community. Furthermore, her ability to collaborate effectively with other board members and stakeholders is a testament to her leadership and communication skills.
In a time when our schools face numerous challenges, Kristen has consistently displayed a thoughtful and measured approach to problem-solving. She has been instrumental in revising school policies when appropriate, enhancing board communication with the public, and building positive relationships with the community. Along with her husband, Josh, she has been a public school advocate and displayed a vested interest in the public school system model. We believe that this is vital for any school board member.
We have no doubt that her continued service on the school board will contribute to the ongoing success and also shine a light on ways to improve our educational system. Kristen’s experience, passion, and tireless commitment to the betterment of our schools and the success of our students make her an invaluable asset and a voice of reason in tumultuous times. We encourage the South River community to stand behind Kristen and allow her to continue the crucial work she has been doing for our schools. Kristen is a dedicated advocate for public education, and we are confident that she will continue to make a positive impact on the future of our students, our teachers, and our community.
Mary and Jim Kenney
Warren County
Opinion
A Strong Endorsement for Tom McFadden, Jr. from Christendom College Team
We 100% support Tom McFadden, Jr, as the next Shenandoah District School Board member. We believe that not only does he have the executive administrative experience required for success in this role, but he also has the ability to come up with innovative ideas and implement them to achieve success.
As our boss, we see Tom’s tremendous skills and abilities displayed on a daily basis. Managing the enrollment of a non-Federally funded private liberal arts college is no easy task, but under his direction, the college has grown its enrollment by over 40% in 10 years – unheard of in today’s volatile higher education landscape. As a nationally recognized college with students from the US and abroad, under Tom’s direction – and implementing his creative ideas and insights – we have had a waiting list for three years.
Our student satisfaction levels and our alumni‘s preparedness in entering the workforce and being knowledgeable about career prep matters are among the highest in the nation, and much of that is due to Tom’s involvement in these aspects of our students’ lives.
If something can be done better, more efficiently, and in a more economically prudent manner through effective collaboration with his team, Tom generally can figure out the solution.
On top of his professional abilities, Tom is a down-to-earth, humble, caring leader who has the ability not to take himself too seriously and add humor to a situation. He is a joy to work for, and we consider him more a friend and colleague than we do a boss.
We are confident that he will bring everything he has to the table as a Board member for Warren County Public Schools, and we are confident that, once elected, people will see and experience what we do on a daily basis. He has watched every School Board meeting for the past 2 years and has been attending monthly meetings since the spring. He is doing his research and talking to other Board members and parents to get as much information as possible so that he can best serve the families of Warren County.
Vote for Tom McFadden, Jr, for Shenandoah District School Board – he will be #ReadyOnDay1 to get the job done.
Signed,
Sam Phillips – Director of Admissions, Christendom College
Ben Marsh – Associate Director of Admissions, Christendom College
Catherine LaFramboise – Admissions Counselor, Christendom College
Basia Syski – Visit Program Coordinator, Christendom College
Erin Ginter – Data Specialist, Christendom College
Maribeth Martin – Director of Student Support Services, Christendom College
Opinion
History of American Political Parties, Part IV: The First American Party System
While political parties officially started under the George Washington administration with the introduction of Alexander Hamilton’s economic plan, they really took root when Washington stepped down, leading to the first contested election in 1796. They organized for the first time as parties to nominate candidates for the presidency.
Federalists nominated Vice President John Adams and South Carolina’s Thomas Pinckney, while the Democratic-Republicans nominated Thomas Jefferson and New York’s Aaron Burr. When the Electoral College delegates were chosen, they voted and awarded Adams with 71 votes, Jefferson with 68 votes, Pinckney with 59 votes and Burr with only 30.
This made Adams the president, with his ex-BFF now hated rival Jefferson as vice president. The two men did not make a good team. Jefferson was a very hands-off VP and spent most of his time organizing his party against Adams and preparing for the rematch in 1800, in which he would win.
During this time, the two parties officially organized while still seeing them as necessary evils. Really, they saw the other party as evil, but their party was necessary to counteract the other. While Adams was president, it was Hamilton who remained the head of his party, which caused conflict between the two men and hurt Adam’s chances of reelection.|
There were four key differences between the two parties. Federalists wanted to model themselves after and keep an alliance with Great Britain. They saw Britain as the greatest, most powerful nation in the world. The Jeffersonian Republicans wanted to align themselves with France, which was in the midst of their own democratic revolution and was at war with all of Europe.
France hoped America would come to their aid the way France had come to America’s assistance in our hour of need. Jefferson believed the best way to safeguard the American experiment was to help spread democracy to other nations so that America was not an island. Hamilton, however, argued against giving the French aid, claiming the Reign of Terror occurring in France with mass executions and pure chaos was the worst possible scenario for America. He believed if the ideas from the French Revolution migrated to America, it would only be a matter of time before the Founding Fathers were waiting in line for the guillotine. He believed any alliance with France ended when the French executed King Louis XVI. The second issue that separated the two parties was the size of the government. As with classic conservatives, the Federalists wanted a larger federal government. It is important to understand that no one in 1796 could have even imagined the size of government today. By our definition, the Federalists’ government would be miniscule, but they believed government was necessary to protect their freedoms and property from chaos. The classic liberals of the Democratic-Republicans wanted very limited government. Jefferson believed that local and state governments should have the most say and the federal government limit itself to only key issues like foreign policy.
The third issue dealt with a particular clause in the Constitution that, in some ways, has been the source of all conflict up to the present. Article I, Section 8 states that Congress can “make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.” The interpretation of what is referred to as the Necessary and Proper Clause, sometimes called the Elastic Clause, was a major source of conflict between the two parties. Federalists believed in a loose interpretation of the Constitution or that this clause gave them the power to enact any new law for the benefit of the nation, like the Bank of the United States. Jeffersonian Republicans, on the other hand, read this differently and believed in a strict interpretation of the Constitution and believed the government could only enact laws that were specifically defined in the Constitution. In other words, they believed the bank was unconstitutional because the Constitution did not grant the government the authority to create one.
The fourth difference dealt with the direction of the nation. Federalists wanted to make America an industrial might. This was what made Great Britain powerful, and America should follow. To do this, the Federalists wanted strong tariffs and for the government to invest in an infrastructure to support industry. The Jeffersonians instead wanted America’s greatness to come from a nation of small farmers. The reason only landholders could vote at the time was because, with an open ballot, workers could be pressured to vote the same as their employers. So, only self-employed workers were free. If America were full of small farmers, it would be the freest and greatest nation in the world. Industry meant only a small group of owners voted, and a larger population would be subservient workers.
In 1800, Jeffersonian Republicans took the presidency. Federalists lasted for the next 20 years but never reclaimed the White House. While this looked like a great victory for Republicans, it turns out it is more the case of winning the battle but losing the war.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.