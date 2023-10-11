Opinion
Fact Checking Sheriff Butler
On September 13, 2023, Sheriff Mark Butler sat down with Mike McCool in a “Meet the Candidate” interview titled ‘Sheriff Mark Butler on Challenges, Community Policing, and Election Goals’ (https://royalexaminer.com/sheriff-mark-butler-on-challenges-community-policing-and-election-goals/). At the 30:57 mark in the video, Sheriff Butler is discussing how a lot of the funding at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is from grants. Sheriff Butler says:
“I’ve been come after about my K9s — ‘Well Sheriff, you spend all this money on K9s,’ — Did I? Not really. Our two bloodhounds that have already saved lives, we wrote, I actually wrote that grant, and we got two for free, two for free,” the sheriff repeated to make his point.
Having previously been an employee at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office I knew this to be false, or at least inaccurate, information.
In February of 2020, an application, NOT a grant was completed for a bloodhound to be DONATED to Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Based on a FOIA request received from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, February 17, 2020, Mark Young with the Jimmy Ryce Foundation sent an email to Mark Butler advising him that they have passed along his information to the breeder located in Louisville, KY who would be contacting him to make arrangements to pick up the puppy. On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Mark Butler sent an email to Mark Young asking for the breeder’s contact information, which Mark Young provided to be Blue Grass Blood Hounds (https://bluegrassbloodhounds.com/).
A search of the Blue Grass Blood Hounds Litters shows that Litter S (19): Storm X Clyde: one of the puppies was for Warren Co SO VA (https://bluegrassbloodhounds.com/our-litters). On their services page they also state: “We have also partnered up with the Jimmy Ryce Center. They provide bloodhounds to law enforcement free of charge.”
After receiving the requested FOIA information, a follow up email was then sent to the owner of Blue Grass Blood Hound, and Mark Young from the Jimmy Ryce Center. Both confirmed that the bloodhound was donated to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office through the Jimmy Ryce Center.
March 20, 2020, Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted on their official Facebook page an introduction to their newest addition, K9 Ash, an 8-week-old bloodhound. Within the post there is a photograph of Sheriff Butler presenting a shadow box with a Certificate of Appreciation, a patch, and a picture of K9 Ash and her handler. Based on the image provided I was able to identify the gentleman in the photograph that Sheriff Butler was presenting the shadow box to as Ronald Greleski. Contact was then made with Mr. Greleski on September 27, 2023. Mr. Greleski advised that he is a private breeder who will provide K9’s to Law Enforcement free of charge. He advised that he was contacted by the ALIE Foundation, Inc. to see if he had a K9 to donate to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Graleski advised that he did, and personally delivered the K9 to the Warren County Sheriff’s office. Mr. Graleski stated that he provided the bloodhound for “000.000 dollars”.
So the biggest question is why lie — or does the Sheriff not recall how he actually got the bloodhounds? Why not state that the bloodhounds were donated through the Jimmy Ryce Center and the Alie Foundation, and give them the credit that they very much deserve?
It’s these lies or misstatements that call into question Sheriff Butler’s credibility or ability to do his job; in addition to the partially released Internal Affairs Investigations completed by Herndon Police Department. Between misinformation regarding School Resource Officers, Animal Control Officers, narcotics seizures numbers and locations, the budget he can’t personally explain, and the inability to explain the poor retention issues, what are we to believe?
And below is an introduction to these two organizations that provided the K9s at issue to the sheriff’s office, for that and the other work they do to try and help stem the predatory criminal targeting of children.
Jimmy Ryce Foundation: https://jimmyryce.org/jimmy-ryce-center/
The Jimmy Ryce Center does the following work:
Distributes pictures of children abducted by predators and tries to get media coverage;
Increases public awareness of sexual predators and predatory abductions through speeches, brochures, newsletters, radio and television appearances;
Provides information to teachers and parents on how they can teach their children to be more predator smart and thus more predator resistant;
Identifies legislation and programs designed to better protect children from sexual predators;
Provides AKC bred bloodhounds free to law enforcement to find abducted and lost children;
Assists law enforcement in developing more effective procedures for handling predatory abductions;
Counsels and provides support to parents of children abducted by sexual predators;
Works to improve coordination and cooperation among state missing children clearinghouses, missing children nonprofit organizations, and law enforcement.
The Jimmy Ryce Center provides bloodhounds FREE to law enforcement, it does not require a grant or grant application. In order to be considered for a bloodhound, a simple application (https://jimmyryce.org/application-for-membership/) can be completed and mailed or emailed to The Jimmy Ryce Center C/O Mark Young.
The ALIE Foundation is registered as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation in Denver, Colorado. It was founded on June 10, 1993 in memory of Alie Berrelez, a month after her abduction. The “ALIE” acronym is for Abducted, Lost, Innocent, Enough.
“Our main priority, which is also our mission, is to communicate our message of concern to children, parents, families, law enforcement, and the general public. Child abduction awareness and prevention can save the innocence and lives of children. As a rule people do not think about the dangers of child abduction on a daily basis. It is of great importance to talk to children often about the dangers and how to react should something happen.”
The ALIE foundation works closely with Law Enforcement to provide Bloodhounds for search and rescue purposes. Close to 500 bloodhounds have come through the Foundation to be delivered to law enforcement all over the country.
Kristin Hajduk
Front Royal
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
Dominion Ridge Academy Reaffirms Ethos Amidst False Letter Circulation
It has come to our attention that a letter bearing the former logo, name, and address of Dominion Ridge Academy has been circulated within our community, casting disparaging remarks on members of the community. We want to be unequivocally clear: this letter was not authored or endorsed by anyone at our school, nor does it reflect our views or ethos.
At Dominion Ridge Academy, we take immense pride in being a Christian school, upholding a firm conviction of the vision cast by Jesus, as our example, in Mark 12:30-31: “…and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength. ‘ The second is this, `You shall love your neighbor as yourself. ‘ There is no other commandment greater than these’”. Our mission is to serve the Lord, our students, and the broader community with love, dignity, and respect.
Exploiting our name and credibility to disseminate divisive or false information is a grave misrepresentation that undermines the trust we’ve worked so diligently to foster with our neighbors and
community members. We are disheartened that our name and reputation would be brought into question in a manner such as this.
Please rest assured that we are taking the necessary steps to investigate, and we encourage community members to approach us directly should they have concerns or require clarity on any matter pertaining to our school.
I am so grateful that we can lean on the Word of God, which allows us to keep our focus on serving God and our community.
In His grace and truth,
Lorraine Hewitt, M.Ed., PCET
Superintendent
Dominion Ridge Academy
Formerly Front Royal Christian School
Leslie Mathews: A Beacon of Hope for Real Change in Warren County Education
As many of us have learned in recent years, what happens at our local School Board is as important as what occurs at the Federal and State level. From Loudoun County, where the School Board tried to hide the fact that one of their students was assaulting females in their restrooms, to porn being allowed in our school libraries, the list goes on and on.
In Warren County, we have a brave woman named Melanie Salins, who has taken on the Education Establishment and has won significant victories. However, she needs help. And the best way to help Melanie is to elect Leslie Mathews to the Warren County School Board, South River District.
While many on School Boards are now trying to hide their partisanship by saying that School Boards are supposed to be “non-partisan,” the fact is that School Board elections have become, thanks to a group of radical leftists, as partisan as any office in Virginia. And too many local elected officials are more in the business of “ let’s go along and get along.” This includes the current incumbent of the South River District.
Leslie is a lifelong resident of Warren County and is very active in the Community. And where a recent Reader Commentary about Leslie’s opponent states that she has no idea what her preferred candidate’s political leanings are, it should be stated that the current incumbent attempted to obtain the Warren County GOP endorsement and only became “non-political” after losing the GOP endorsement to Leslie Mathews. So the current “non-political” incumbent is actually very political, and now that she has lost the GOP endorsement, she is trying to reach out to the political left in order to keep her own career viable. If that’s not political, then what is?
Leslie recently spoke about the lack of discipline in the schools. Anyone who attended the most recent Warren County School Board Meeting or watched it on video was horrified at the story of the mother whose 7th-grade child was brutally beaten having a broken jaw. The fact that the student who administered the beating had not been suspended immediately shows that there is a lack of discipline in Warren County Schools. It seems that the Warren County Superintendent was aware of multiple incidents like this and did nothing. And that, with the exception of Melanie Salins, the other School Board Members were not phased. Leslie Mathews is no shrinking violet. Leslie Mathews will take on the educationists.
Leslie Mathews is a Mama Bear who will protect our children from bullies. Leslie Mathews is the kind of woman who wants to make sure our children get a good education. The choice is clear come November – either vote for real improvement for the students or support the Education Establishment. Leslie Mathews stands for real and positive change.
John Massoud
Chairman of the 6th Congressional District
Republican Party
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
A Life of Leadership: Crystal Cline’s Path from Sports Star to Sheriff Candidate
Crystal Wilson Cline is a well-known member of the Front Royal Police Department and is currently running for the top law enforcement position, Sheriff of Warren County. Captain Crystal Cline’s presence in our community at public events and serious law enforcement incidents is evidence of her versatility and dedication to the Front Royal Police Department and her community.
There is another side to Captain Cline, which is not public and is known by very few. She grew up in Nebraska and was a budding athlete at Hastings College. For personal reasons, she moved to Virginia in 1993. Her first consideration was transferring to Virginia Tech, but this ambitious young lady was unwilling to sit out a year. Crystal sought out Coach Susan Dunagan at Roanoke College, and the rest of the story unfolds in the following paragraphs.
During her first year during the 1993/94 season, Crystal made her presence known by being named to the Second-Team All-ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference), an ODAC Championship, and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. A year later, as team Captain, she achieved First-Team All-ODAC honors, was named to the VASID All-State College Division women’s basketball Second-Team, and received national All-American accolades. Her team again won the ODAC Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
Not satisfied with her basketball achievements, this All-American joined the Roanoke College Volleyball team for the 1995 and 1996 seasons. Crystal led the team in both kills and blocks. She was named to the ODAC All-Tournament Team and selected First Team All-ODAC for two years straight.
The list continues with the naming of Crystal as the 1995 Roanoke College Athlete of the Year. She ranks third in the all-time scoring average for the women’s basketball team at Roanoke College. In 2013, with nine other players, Crystal was named to the All-Decade Women’s Basketball Team for the 1990s.
The crowning achievement for Crystal came in 2005 when she was inducted into the Roanoke College Athletic Hall of Fame. This accolade is reserved for the very few, the best of the best. She dominated two sports and made her lasting mark at Roanoke College in just three short years – two years playing basketball and two years playing volleyball.
This brief summary of Crystal Cline’s athletic career outlines her leadership, competitiveness, and an uncompromising high standard of performance. These are the qualities needed to revive a once proud and effective Sheriff’s Department.
To accomplish all that she did in the short span of three years at Roanoke College suggests that Crystal will settle for nothing but the best. Her immediate acceptance by her teammates in 1993 demonstrates a quality of leadership that is more innate than learned and gives some credence to the term “born leader.” She is just that!
If you are down by two points, with the clock running, who would you trust to take the shot?
Bill Hammack
Front Royal, VA
St Petersburg, FL
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
Is the U.S. Constitution Meaningful to You?
What does the Constitution mean to you? September 17 has come and gone, with minimal celebration of Constitution Day, which commemorated 236 years since 12 of 13 original states (Rhode Island didn’t send delegates) adopted the Constitution (September 17, 1787) at what would become known as the Constitutional Convention at Independence Hall, Philadelphia.
So that Americans could accept or reject the Constitution, America’s first government – the “Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union” (created November 15, 1777; ratified February 2, 1781; ended March 4, 1789) – distributed copies of the Constitution for ratification by special state ratification conventions. The Founders wanted these special conventions and not state legislatures for ratification because legislatures were too political. The Constitution’s acceptance required ratification by nine states, which occurred with New Hampshire (June 21, 1788).
The Articles of Confederation government was dissolved, and the Constitutional government was implemented (March 4, 1789) in New York City. Massachusetts (ratified February 6, 1788), Virginia (June 25, 1788), and New York (July 26, 1788) ratified the Constitution only after linking their ratification to recommended amendments to be approved after the Constitution’s ratification. After the Constitutional government’s implementation, Virginia Congressman James Madison submitted 39 amendments. The states ratified numbers 3-12, which became the Constitution’s first ten amendments (“The Bill of Rights”) (December 15, 1791).
How many people know September 17th is Constitution Day or, more officially, since December 2004, that it was combined in an omnibus (budget) bill with Citizenship Day to become “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day” (36 U.S. code § 106)?
More importantly, what does our treatment of Constitution Day say about our respect for this “Supreme Law of the Land” upon which rests our American identity as a “Nation of Laws” and not of men? The Constitution begins with “We the People,” so this document was created to belong to us. Therefore, (just a thought) are we Americans obligated to obey laws passed by legislators or judges that we know from reading the Constitution is unconstitutional?
Then we have our politicians who take an oath to “support and defend the Constitution… (and) bear true faith and allegiance…” Do they consider the Constitution in their governing? Or is the Constitution just a historical document to be skirted when politically necessary? How important is the Constitution, the “Supreme Law of the Land,” to politicians who combine Constitution Day with citizenship, which globalist Democrats also ignore, as witnessed by our open southern border? I also remember when a reporter asked then Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, whether Obamacare was constitutional. She deflected the question with, “Are you kidding, are you kidding?” The reporter deserved a legitimate answer.
As an aside, why do Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to destroy “democracy,” but Democrats never mention the Constitution? What is their definition of democracy? The Founders didn’t intend to create a democracy but a Constitutional (representative) Republic. “Democracy” in Greek means “people power.” The Founders’ Constitution meant for the people to exercise their power through honest elections. Some countries, like North Korea, call themselves democratic republics, but the people’s power is expressed through a political party – the Communist Party. So, Democrats, what’s your meaning of democracy?
These are legitimate questions because after studying the Constitution and observing our government at work, it’s easy to become cynical. The Founders’ Constitution we read isn’t the Constitution we live. When it was written, Americans demanded a small federal government that guaranteed their individual inalienable (God-given) rights, as some are stated in the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights, so they could live freely and responsibly to earn a living and raise families within a Judeo-Christian moral framework. President John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other.” A knowledgeable and educated electorate is also necessary.
Now, because America is no longer governed by our Founder’s Constitution with laws derived from God’s law, it’s obvious that America has changed, changed for the worse. This moral decline will change when Americans make choices guided by “What does the Bible say?” and for government, “What does the Founders’ Constitution say?”
America has turned away from God’s providence and embraced demonic slavery buttressed by communism, anti-family sexual perversions, racist identity politics, and cancel culture that is predictively producing chaos and crime. Globalist politicians attempt to strip away our sovereignty while gifting our posterity with a $33 trillion debt. Disastrous U.S. Supreme Court decisions have devastated the Constitution and allowed the administrative state’s governmental behemoth. Politics and politicians’ lust for money and power are overpowering the Constitution’s checks and balances.
We must remember that the Founders’ written Constitution is America’s identity as a “Nation of Laws,” to which we must return, acknowledge, and celebrate, or we’ll continue to flounder and fail. Freedom-loving American citizens hold the Founders’ Constitution in their hearts. The U.S. Constitution is a document of hope whose original meaning we must return for us to survive as a free people.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby
Shenandoah Christian Alliance
Crystal Cline will Restore Confidence and Credibility as the Warren County Sheriff
I want to provide my strongest possible endorsement of Crystal Cline for Sheriff of Warren County. She is clearly the strongest candidate for this important position. I also believe she is the one person in this campaign who will restore confidence and credibility to the Sheriff’s Department and bring integrity, real leadership, and lasting positive change to Warren County.
I met Crystal Cline three months ago at a Rotary Club function (she is a member of the Rotary Club of Warren County) and was deeply impressed by her. I’m a retired Air Force officer and had the honor of serving under some of America’s greatest leaders during my 27-year career — people of integrity and brilliance that I would follow anywhere, anytime. I immediately saw these same leadership qualities in Crystal Cline. She is a leader, a team builder, and an exceptional person who is filled with integrity and brilliance. It was exciting to speak with her about her vision for leading the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Crystal is the type of leader people will follow anywhere, anytime. And that is exactly what we need in Warren County today.
The more I spoke with her at this first meeting, the more I saw her deep love and dedication to the people of Warren County, her ideas to make us safer and better, her devotion to the law, and her deep background in law enforcement.
After this first meeting, I talked with many folks in Front Royal and Warren County, people who are deeply concerned about restoring confidence and credibility to the Sheriff’s Office. Many of these folks have known Crystal Cline over the past twenty years, and each confirmed my initial feelings about her.
Crystal Cline’s reputation is powerful. She was praised for her ideas about taking care of Warren County’s children in our schools, drug enforcement, the Sheriff’s Department’s budget process, Animal Control for Warren County, and bringing integrity and leadership to the Sheriff’s Department. Most of all, her ideas on building a community policing program designed to avoid problems rather than just reacting to problems when they occur were inspirational to the people with whom I spoke. Folks also praised her for being a tough leader who faces issues head-on with integrity and clarity.
For me, this election boils down to proven credibility, proven leadership, proven long-term devotion to Front Royal and Warren County, proven education in business and law enforcement, proven love of people, proven ability as a law enforcement officer for more than twenty years, proven involvement in our community, and proven ability to set vision and goals and achieve them. In this election, Crystal Cline is #1 in every category…hands down #1.
Crystal Cline has spent her professional life proving to the people of Warren County that she is the right candidate to make a positive difference in our lives, and in our community. And her candidacy comes at a time when Warren County desperately needs to restore confidence and credibility to our Sheriff’s Department.
Crystal Cline has my full endorsement to be the next Sheriff of Warren County. I urge you to vote for this proven candidate.
Colonel John Piazza
United States Air Force (Retired)
Proud Citizen of Warren County, Virginia
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
To Marry or Not to Marry: the Discontents of Having a Civilization
The Royal Examiner ran a piece with the tweedle-dee/tweedle-dum title: “To Marry or not to Marry: the Modern Dilemma”. It was headed under “Interesting things to know,” and the victory went to “Tweedle-dum.”
Two positives are granted to Marriage:
- When divorce happens, you get to divvy up the stuff with a lot less headache
RE Solution: lawyers and notaries can draft legal documents to support you! Don’t sweat it.
- The formal ceremonial nature of a marriage may “ add a degree of emotional security to the relationship.”
RE Solution: realize that the same can be said for “commitment ceremonies” and even “lavish vacations,” which can also “ serve as equally potent expressions of a lifelong pledge to one another.”
Lifelong sexual fidelity to another person as a commitment of love and sacrifice, raising children in the stability of a home with a Mom and Dad who aren’t going anywhere, and, come to think of it, having children period, don’t merit even honorable mentions as reasons to get married.
There was a groundbreaking book written by an atheist in 1934. His name was J.D. Unwin, and he wrote a book called “Sex and Culture.” He had studied eighty primitive tribes and six Great Civilizations, and he himself was startled by the findings: without the widespread practice of monogamous marriage as the cultural norm, civilizations fall apart. Unwin found that civilizations thrived when monogamous marriage is practiced because people, motivated by the desire to take good care of their most precious possessions (their children), make long-term and sacrificial commitments to provide their progeny the best of things: shelter, clothing, food, and protection: i.e., stability. These familial commitments translate to larger commitments to the common order of town, state, and country. Unwin found that historically, the first complete generation who lived without the cultural expectation of pre-marital chastity and post-marital fidelity was the generation in which that civilization lost its collective will to sustain itself. We’re here: following the Grim Pied Piper over the same cliff, others have foregone. In its own small-minded, short-sighted way, the Royal Examiner is part of the dismantling process, in evidence everywhere, of our civilization.
L.M. Clark
Warren County, Virginia
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
