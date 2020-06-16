Home
Fountains and water features: what to consider before installing one
If you want to install a fountain or similar type of water feature in your yard, there are three factors to consider: style, location, and upkeep. Here’s what you should know.
Style
Some fountains are freestanding, which means they can be placed in the middle of your yard. Others are wall-mounted and typically incorporated into another water feature.
You should also think about the fountain’s size and shape as well as the durability of its material. Don’t forget to consider the amount of noise the fountain will make.
Location
The right spot to install your fountain is one that’s near a watertight electrical outlet. The location should also be protected from the wind and moderately shaded.
Upkeep
Fountains and other water features need to be maintained. You should check the water level periodically and replenish it as required. You’ll also need to remove debris from the pump and clean the filter on a regular basis. Additionally, you may need to use special products to help control moss, algae, and plant growth.
At the end of the summer you’ll also need to empty the fountain, clean and store the equipment and cover the outdoor structure with canvas.
Types of wall trim and moldings
There are a variety of wall trims and moldings you can use to decorate your home. Here are the main ones you should know about.
• Pediment. This decorative molding is often found above windows and doors. It’s typically round or triangular and can range from simple to very ornate.
• Crown. Also known as a cornice, this type of molding gets placed at the juncture between a wall and ceiling.
• Wainscoting. Common in older, more formal homes, this is a panel that covers the bottom half or third of a wall. It’s often painted a different color from the rest of the room to provide contrast.
• Chair rail. This thin, horizontal molding is usually placed about a third of the way up the wall. Chair rails were once routinely installed to protect walls from the backs of chairs. These days, they typically serve as decoration. They can be used on their own or in combination with wainscoting.
• Picture rail. Similar to a chair rail but usually placed higher on the wall, this type of molding is used to hang paintings and pictures without nails. It’s ideal for renters and homeowners who don’t want to put holes in the walls.
• Mantel. A mantel or mantelpiece goes above and around a fireplace. It usually includes a wide shelf for displaying art and other objects.
Wall trim can be decorated in a variety of ways, but many people paint it white or a color that contrasts with the surrounding walls. Alternatively, the color of the moldings can be matched to the walls for a more streamlined effect.
Invasive insects in the Pacific Northwest
If a non-native species is introduced into a new ecosystem, it can wreak havoc on the environment. Since it has no natural predators, there’s nothing to stop it from rapidly increasing its population and taking over the territory. Here are some of the most invasive insects currently doing harm in the Pacific Northwest.
Azalea lace bugs
If you have silvery, white or yellow spots on the leaves of your azaleas or rhododendrons, it’s likely that these insects are present. If not controlled, lace bugs can cause significant damage. Since they’re usually attracted to unhealthy plants, the best way to avoid an infestation is to properly care for your shrubs.
Balsam woolly adelgids
Homeowners can help protect the biodiversity of the Pacific Northwest by learning how to identify the presence of an invasive species on their property and promptly addressing infestations.
The benefits of installing a stone garden wall
A low stone wall can be a practical and attractive addition to your garden. Here’s why you should consider including one in your landscaping.
To prevent erosion
If your property slo¬pes or has different levels, a stone garden wall can act as a retaining wall and ensure soil retention. Keep in mind that the structure needs to provide adequate drainage.
To create zones
A stone garden wall can be either dry or mortared. A dry stone wall is built by stacking flat stones in an overlapping pattern to create friction and provide stability. The mortared variety, on the other hand, uses mortar to hold the pieces together.
How to load a moving truck
A properly packed truck is the key to a successful move. It ensures you avoid multiple trips and reduces the risk of damaging your belongings. Here are a few guidelines to help you optimize the space in your moving truck.
• Disassemble your furniture as much as possible (i.e. remove table legs)
• Use boxes that are the same size to make stacking easier
• Assess what needs to go in the truck and make a plan before you start
• Load the heaviest furniture first and make sure the weight is evenly distributed at the front and on the sides of the truck
• Place boxes in the empty spaces of furniture, such as on shelves
• Fill the gaps between furniture with items that don’t stack well, such as lamps
• Stack boxes from heaviest to lightest
• Pack items snuggly to prevent them from shifting
• Protect wood furniture and other items you don’t want to get scratched with moving blankets
• Tuck framed pictures and mirrors between mattresses and cushions
• Put plants and boxed items you’ll need upon arrival (i.e. cleaning supplies) in the truck last
• Use straps to secure furniture and stacks of boxes to the rails inside the truck
Finally, if you’re worried about damaging fragile objects, transport them in your car instead. To ensure the truck is packed securely, consider hiring professional movers.
What you can do if you’re allergic to your pet
Are you allergic to your pet? If so, you’re not alone. Studies indicate that 10 to 20 percent of the world’s population is allergic to cats and dogs. Of these people, up to one third live with a pet anyway. If you want to do the same, here’s how you can minimize allergy symptoms.
• Establish a humans-only zone. Designate one room in your home, preferably the bedroom, as an area that’s kept free of allergens. Keep the door closed and never let pets go inside.
• Set up an air purifier. A model with a HEPA filter will help keep allergens out of the air and make it easier to breathe.
• Clean thoroughly and often. To remove allergens from your home, make sure to clean it at least once a week. This includes dusting, vacuuming, and mopping the floor.
• Wash your pet once a week. Regularly bathing pets can help remove loose fur and dander. Consider bringing them to a groomer if they don’t take well to being washed at home.
If none of these things work, make an appointment with your doctor or allergist. They can prescribe medications and treatments that may help reduce symptoms.
6 privacy options for your yard
If you want your yard to be a private oasis where you can relax unobserved, you’ll need to install a privacy screen. Here are six options to consider.
1. Louvers. The angle of the slats on most louvered privacy screens can be adjusted to allow plenty of natural light while still shielding your yard from view. They’re usually made of wood or steel.
2. Trellises. Available in many different styles and sizes, trellises look great on their own or as a support for climbing plants. If you want a privacy screen that does double duty, grow fruit-bearing vines along with it like cucumber or grape.
3. Curtains. One easy way to create privacy is to hang large swaths of fabric from a pergola or similar structure. Best of all, they can simply be moved aside when they’re not needed.
4. Hedges. A sturdy hedge creates a natural screen, barrier, and home for local wildlife. Cedar is a good choice, but there are many other types of shrubs that make nice hedges.
5. Fences. Metal and wood fences are a pricier option, but they last a long time and add value to your property. For a modern look, combine materials.
6. Shades. Typically made of canvas, outdoor shades are great for spaces that don’t require constant privacy. Simply pull the shades down when you want them and retract them when you don’t.
In addition to shielding you from view, privacy features add visual interest to your yard and make it a more beautiful place to spend your time.
