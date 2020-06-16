Fountains and water features: what to consider before installing one

If you want to install a fountain or similar type of water feature in your yard, there are three factors to consider: style, location, and upkeep. Here’s what you should know.

Style

Some fountains are freestanding, which means they can be placed in the middle of your yard. Others are wall-mounted and typically incorporated into another water feature.

You should also think about the fountain’s size and shape as well as the durability of its material. Don’t forget to consider the amount of noise the fountain will make.

Location

The right spot to install your fountain is one that’s near a watertight electrical outlet. The location should also be protected from the wind and moderately shaded.

Upkeep

Fountains and other water features need to be maintained. You should check the water level periodically and replenish it as required. You’ll also need to remove debris from the pump and clean the filter on a regular basis. Additionally, you may need to use special products to help control moss, algae, and plant growth.

At the end of the summer you’ll also need to empty the fountain, clean and store the equipment and cover the outdoor structure with canvas.