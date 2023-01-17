Interesting Things to Know
Four benefits of chess on your daily life
Famous worldwide, chess is considered both a sport and a hobby. It provides many benefits for adults and children, which can translate into everyday life. Here are four examples.
1. Chess promotes brain growth, stimulating the neurons to form connections and increase cognitive speed. This improves the ability to evaluate situations and make good decisions quickly.
2. Chess requires you to think fast and readjust your strategy according to your opponent’s moves. This activity has a po sitive impact on problem-solving skills at work or school.
3. Chess players are accustomed to learning many rules and remembering multiple moves and strategies. They must also remember not to repeat past mistakes and learn their opponent’s specific style. The memory is then optimized, which is particularly useful for exam preparation or managing multiple work tasks.
4. Chess improves reading and speaking skills, which can translate into better academic results. It can also make you a better conversationalist.
Are you new to chess or thinking of getting back into it? Join a club or find out if there are classes in your area.
January 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: The speech that changed the world
This year, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of one of the most famous speeches in American history and perhaps the history of the world, too.
Just 17 minutes long, Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech was a turning point in the civil rights movement. In it, King departed from his prepared text, possibly because gospel singer Mahalia Jackson urged him, “Tell them about the dream!”
Standing before the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, King improvised the most iconic passage. His famous words:
“I say to you today, my friends, so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.
I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.’
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
I have a dream today.
How scientists think the universe will end
Billions of years from now, the universe will come to an end. At least, that’s what many scientists think. With our current understanding of physics, researchers believe that the end is inevitable.
Yet how the universe will end remains hotly debated.
For a long time, many researchers believed that the universe would eventually suffer a Big Crunch. The Big Bang theory, accepted by virtually all experts, posits that the universe began when an infinitely dense and hot energy point rapidly expanded — doubling in size at least 100 times in just fractions of a nanosecond. The Big Crunch would essentially be the opposite of that.
According to the Big Crunch theory, the universe’s expansion will continue until gravity finally forces it to contract and collapse in on itself. If the collapse unfolds, all matter will eventually smash together and create immense heat and gravitational force. By this point, most life in the universe would likely be long-dead.
Yet when scientists devised ways to measure the speed of the universe’s expansion, they made a startling discovery: The expansion was not slowing down as they expected. Instead, it was accelerating, which means there are other factors at play that we don’t fully understand.
If the universe continues to expand, the matter will slowly spread out. Stars will start dying and with matter spread too thin, new stars won’t be born. This could lead to heat death as the universe cools down. Other scientists believe that the universe will keep expanding forever until eventually, not just galaxies but even individual atoms will be torn apart.
Winter camping tips
A winter camping trip is an ultimate adventure. Once you’ve chosen a campsite and checked the weather conditions, ensure you equip yourself for the elements. Here are a few tips to help you prepare.
Clothing
Winter clothing should include three layers. Your base layer wicks moisture away from your body, so choose wool or synthetic fabric. Your middle layer will insulate you — think puffy jackets of synthetic material or wool. Your outer layer should be wind and waterproof.
Tent
Take a large enough tent to store your gear inside. A four-season tent will hold up under heavy precipitation and high winds but can accumulate excess moisture. If the weather conditions aren’t too harsh, a three-season tent is sufficient and allows better ventilation. Line the ground with a tarp or ground cloth to prevent moisture from forming inside.
Sleeping bag
Choose a sleeping bag with a temperature rating of 10 degrees lower than the coldest expected temperature. A sleeping bag liner may add 20 degrees of cold protection. You’ll get good insulation from the cold ground by doubling up on sleeping pads.
Food
To keep warm, you’ll need to load up on calories for your body to burn. Easy, one-pot meals are ideal. Hot drinks will warm your core quickly if you get hypothermia. Don’t forget to bring plenty of drinking water, as hydration is just as critical in winter as in summer. A small camp stove is essential for fast, effective heat.
Visit your local outfitter to get the gear you need for your winter camping trip.
Sun on Earth? Scientists make dramatic advances in fusion energy
The sun is absolutely massive — it contains 99.86 percent of all the mass in the solar system, with enough volume to fit 1.3 million Earth-sized planets inside. Like all stars, the sun is a vast nuclear reactor, smashing hydrogen atoms together to produce helium atoms in a process called fusion — thus creating the energy that sustains life on Earth. Now, scientists are edging closer to creating fusion energy systems that may someday produce vast quantities of inexpensive energy without generating radioactive waste like traditional nuclear energy.
Scientists have pursued fusion energy for decades. With its immense potential, some consider it a holy grail of renewable energy technology. Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has poured billions into fusion technologies, believing that they could pave the way for future generations of clean nuclear power. Gates also argues that fusion technology is crucial for meeting rising energy demand and reducing carbon emissions.
In February 2022, EUROfusion researchers used a device called a tokamak to break records with a five-second, 59-megajoule pulse of released energy. This output tripled the previous record of 21.7 megajoules, released in 1997.
In Boston, Commonwealth Fusion Systems claims they are on track to have a working fusion reactor up and running within the next six years. Some experts believe that fusion power plants may be commercially viable by the 2030s.
Most fusion methods now involve creating at least 100 million degrees Celsius plasmas. Atoms inside the plasma move so rapidly that when they collide, they fuse together and release energy. The natural process at the sun’s core is the same, with the fusion reaction releasing energy as heat and light.
Need a reason to head outside in the winter? Get a trail cam!
You know you shouldn’t hibernate all winter, but the motivation to get out in the cold can be hard to locate.
Here’s an idea: Get a trail cam.
These battery-operated cameras stay outside and take a picture or short video when something moves in front of them. You can access footage from your mobile device or pick them up and look at the photos it captured.
It can be a fun reason to dress up warm and leave the house, even if it’s only for 15 minutes or so. If you can’t go for a long walk, position the camera so you can reach it in a few steps.
Imagine the information you will get! Is that feral cat eating the food you left out, or is an opossum sharing it with him?
There are advantages to going out for short spurts when it’s cold (but not snowy or icy). Admittedly, it is not always pleasant when temperatures drop, even in warmer climes.
Still, it can be a fun project. Find a place where you can put the camera — about 200 steps give you a short, brisk walk back and forth. Choose a place where you think animals walk by — an outdoor water bucket, for example, or a feral cat food bowl.
You’ll get the following:
- Natural light stimulates your nervous system, according to the Mayo Clinic. You get in touch with the seasons, stabilize your mood, and stimulate your body.
- Improved balance. Being physically active reduces falls by 50 percent. Sitting makes balance worse!
- Being in nature improves memory and increases alertness.
- Better sleep from exposure to sunlight.
- Fun. You might get a funny animal self-portrait to share with friends and family, if nothing else.
Activities you can enjoy all winter long
Do you have a favorite winter activity? Whatever your skill level – and energy level – the winter season provides ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and snowy landscapes. This year, why not add a new one to your winter-fun repertoire?
Hit the slopes
The hills are calling, whether you want to test your skill on a challenging slope or enjoy hot chocolate in the lodge. Try downhill skiing or snowboarding for an exhilarating day, or relive your childhood with a fun toboggan ride.
Wander into the woods
When the leaves drop, and the snow falls, those well-worn forest trails turn into new and exciting terrain. Lace-up your boots for a winter hike, or add skis for some cross-country gliding. Meander off the beaten path with your trusty snowshoes.
Take to the ice
When the ponds freeze, it’s time to lace on your skates and practice your figure eights. Grab a group of friends for a game of hockey. Take a stab at ice fishing for a fun day that ends with a delicious meal.
Explore your local sporting goods store for more ideas to enjoy a winter season jam-packed with outdoor fun.
