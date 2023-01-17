Four benefits of chess on your daily life

Famous worldwide, chess is considered both a sport and a hobby. It provides many benefits for adults and children, which can translate into everyday life. Here are four examples.

1. Chess promotes brain growth, stimulating the neurons to form connections and increase cognitive speed. This improves the ability to evaluate situations and make good decisions quickly.

2. Chess requires you to think fast and readjust your strategy according to your opponent’s moves. This activity has a po sitive impact on problem-solving skills at work or school.

3. Chess players are accustomed to learning many rules and remembering multiple moves and strategies. They must also remember not to repeat past mistakes and learn their opponent’s specific style. The memory is then optimized, which is particularly useful for exam preparation or managing multiple work tasks.

4. Chess improves reading and speaking skills, which can translate into better academic results. It can also make you a better conversationalist.

Are you new to chess or thinking of getting back into it? Join a club or find out if there are classes in your area.