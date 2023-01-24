Four booming career sectors

Are you considering a career change? If you want to switch things up this year but don’t know what direction to take, here are some employment sectors that are currently experiencing an upswing.

Vision care

An aging population has increased the demand for eyecare specialists. Ophthalmologists are medical doctors specializing in eye care and surgery. Optometrists have a doctorate in optometry and can examine eyes, prescribe medications and dispense corrective lenses. An optician is a technician who designs and fits glasses and contact lenses according to a prescription.

Human resources and recruitment

As a result of the Great Resignation, businesses in almost every sector are scrambling to fill vacant positions. A human resource professional will seek ways to meet employee needs while achieving business goals and potentially advocating for beneficial workplace changes.

Health care

Current healthcare workers are retiring in great numbers. If you have a compassionate nature and want to help people, plenty of positions are available in this sector. Home care workers, registered nurses, and paramedics are all in demand.

Software development and engineering

There’s a growing need for specialized workers in the field of information technology. Software developers write code from scratch to build programs for computers, tablets, and phone systems. Since they usually create entire programs from start to finish, this job involves independent work. Software engineers, however, create the tools to develop software, often working in teams to solve large-scale issues.

Talk to a career adviser in your area for guidance on your best next move.