Four common digestive problems in seniors

Getting older sometimes comes with an increase in health issues, or at least an increased risk of developing them. Digestive illnesses and disorders are among the most unpleasant ones. Here are four of the most common.

1. Constipation. Moving food through your body involves a series of rhythmic muscular contractions. With age, these processes can become less efficient, making it difficult for you to pass stool.

2. Gastroesophageal reflux disease. While gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can occur at any age, it’s more common in older adults. GERD may cause a burning sensation, sore throat, coughing, bitter regurgitation, and bad breath.

3. Functional dyspepsia. This chronic condition is quite common in the general population and has no known cause. It’s characterized primarily by pain in the upper abdomen, bloating, nausea and belching.

4. Colorectal cancer. This serious illness affects about five percent of the population. It poses a higher risk in older adults with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Regular screening makes it possible to diagnose the disease early and treat it effectively.

Even if your chances of getting digestive issues to increase with age, you can mitigate the risk with healthy lifestyle habits and a balanced diet. Speak with your doctor if you have any concerns about your health.