Mature Living
Four common digestive problems in seniors
Getting older sometimes comes with an increase in health issues, or at least an increased risk of developing them. Digestive illnesses and disorders are among the most unpleasant ones. Here are four of the most common.
1. Constipation. Moving food through your body involves a series of rhythmic muscular contractions. With age, these processes can become less efficient, making it difficult for you to pass stool.
2. Gastroesophageal reflux disease. While gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can occur at any age, it’s more common in older adults. GERD may cause a burning sensation, sore throat, coughing, bitter regurgitation, and bad breath.
3. Functional dyspepsia. This chronic condition is quite common in the general population and has no known cause. It’s characterized primarily by pain in the upper abdomen, bloating, nausea and belching.
4. Colorectal cancer. This serious illness affects about five percent of the population. It poses a higher risk in older adults with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Regular screening makes it possible to diagnose the disease early and treat it effectively.
Even if your chances of getting digestive issues to increase with age, you can mitigate the risk with healthy lifestyle habits and a balanced diet. Speak with your doctor if you have any concerns about your health.
Mature Living
Four tips for eating well as you get older
Food occupies an essential place in your daily life, regardless of age. As you get older, changes in your body make it more important than ever to get the necessary nutrients. Here are some proven tips to help you ensure your body gets what it needs.
1. Drink regularly
The sensation of thirst diminishes with age. Therefore, keeping yourself well-hydrated at all times is critical. Frequent small sips can help. In addition, consuming soups and fluid-rich foods like cucumber and melon can quench your thirst while aiding digestion.
2. Enjoy your meal in good company
When you eat with friends and loved ones, you consume more and enjoy your food more fully. Social interactions make mealtime more exciting. This sense of pleasure can help you consume more of the nutrients your body needs.
3. Eat at regular times
As much as possible, establish set hours for eating your three daily meals and try to resist any loss of appetite. If your portions are small, have a few healthy snacks between meals.
4. Enhance your meals
Improve the flavor of your food by experimenting with herbs and spices. You’ll give your tastebuds a treat and learn to appreciate new aromas. Be careful with meals that are very fatty, salty, or sweet.
Eating well gives you more energy, reduces your risk of injury, and helps you preserve your autonomy and maintain good general health. To ensure you’re getting the food you need, visit a seniors’ community center, try out a food delivery service or ask your loved ones for help. Do whatever it takes to make your mealtimes simple and enjoyable.
Mature Living
15 ideal retirement destinations
Do you want to make the most of retirement by seeing the world but aren’t sure where to fly first? Here are 15 destinations that are great for seniors. Choose from the category that best suits your goals and travel preferences.
Chase the sun
Do you like to travel during the winter to enjoy warm temperatures all year round? You’ll undoubtedly love these countries where the sun is nearly always there to greet you.
1. Cuba
2. Costa Rica
3. Morocco
4. Hawaii
5. Mexico
Take it easy
If you want to get away from it all, settle into a comfortable routine and enjoy magnificent landscapes, these destinations are for you. Even your own country has hidden gems for you to discover.
6. Canada
7. The U.S.A
8. Spain
9. France
10. Switzerland
Experience something unique
Do you want to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience, unlike anything you’ve ever seen? If you’re looking for a journey out of the ordinary, these destinations won’t disappoint.
11. Galapagos Islands
12. Brazil
13. South Africa
14. Panama
15. Thailand
Each of these destinations offers numerous possibilities for you to enjoy your retirement to the fullest. Visit a travel agency to plan your journey. Don’t forget to take advantage of special offers for seniors.
Mature Living
How to help a loved one who’s suffered a stroke
Has a loved one of yours suffered a stroke? You may feel at a loss for how to support their rehabilitation. Here are some suggestions for helping them regain their autonomy.
Learn about strokes
Document the physical and emotional changes that may be affecting your loved one so you can better understand their needs. It’s possible they may suffer subsequent strokes. Therefore, knowing how to intervene quickly will help both of you. Learn how to recognize signs and symptoms, like speech difficulties or weakness on one side of the body, so you’ll be prepared if the need arises.
Go with them to rehab
Your loved one’s rehabilitation begins as soon as their condition becomes sufficiently stable. It includes tasks and exercises recommended by the various healthcare professionals overseeing their recovery. Join in on those activities to make it a little more fun and keep your loved one motivated.
Take care of yourself
Helping a stroke survivor can take its toll on your well-being. It may even become a physical, emotional, and financial burden. Although your role in your loved one’s rehabilitation is essential, it’s also crucial that you not neglect yourself. You can unburden yourself of some worries simply by confiding in a friend. Seek extra help from another family member or community organization. Even spending time on a hobby can be restorative.
Visit heart.org to learn more about stroke, join a support group for caregivers and get more self-care tips.
Mature Living
Audiobooks: Rediscover the pleasure of storytelling
Have you always loved reading but now find it difficult to see the words on the page? Do you find it hard to hold heavy books? Regardless of whether your reading ability has diminished, you can still experience the magic of audiobooks.
What’s an audiobook?
An audiobook is a publication — be it a crime novel, fantasy series, or biography — recorded in an audible medium. The reader may be a volunteer, celebrity, professional reader, or the book’s author. The intonations may enhance your listening experience in the reader’s voice or whether the recording includes sound effects.
What does it look like?
The audiobook may be in the form of a digital file or a compact disk. You may need to download it to a device to enjoy it if it’s a digital file. A simple internet connection may work as well.
How do you listen to an audiobook?
If the audiobook is on a compact disk, insert it directly into an appropriate reader and press play. It may take a few steps to listen online or via an app downloaded to your tablet or smartphone for a digital file.
Where do you get them?
Digital audiobooks are available on several online platforms, like online libraries or e-reader businesses. You can get compact disks from your local library. A library is a great option if you’re on a tight budget. Whatever format you select, make sure you choose one compatible with your device.
Happy listening!
Health
Four tips to help seniors stay warm in winter
Seniors are sensitive to the cold due to metabolic changes that make it difficult for them to generate enough heat. Here are four tips for staying warm this winter.
1. Adjust the heat
Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature. If you want to keep your electricity bill down, increase the heat in rooms you frequently use and lower it everywhere else.
2. Dress appropriately
Wear wool clothing as much as possible. This material keeps you warmer than fabrics like cotton and polyester. Don’t forget to keep your hands, feet, and head covered too. This is where you lose most of your body heat. Plus, wearing thick socks and slippers will prevent your feet from touching cold floors.
Wear several layers of clothing to ensure you stay warm when going outdoors.
3. Eat well
To stay warm, your body needs to burn a fair amount of calories. Consequently, eating a balanced diet can help you fight the cold. Be sure to eat hot, hearty meals and drink plenty of water. Sipping herbal tea throughout the day is a great way to stay warm and hydrated.
4. Use accessories
If necessary, use a heated blanket when watching TV or put a hot water bottle in your bed a few minutes before you go to sleep.
If, despite your best efforts, you still struggle to stay warm, make sure to consult your doctor.
Health
What you need to know about age-related hearing loss
Hearing problems can affect people of all ages. However, age-related hearing loss, or presbycusis, affects nearly half of all people who are 75 and older. Here’s what you need to know about hearing loss as you get older.
Cell degeneration
The tiny hair cells inside your ear can become damaged or die as you age. Unfortunately, this causes progressive hearing loss.
However, hearing issues can also develop if the nerve pathways that carry information to your brain become less efficient. This can occur due to hereditary factors, various health conditions, and taking certain medications.
In addition, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease can accelerate hearing loss.
High-pitched sounds
Cell degeneration mainly affects the part of your ear responsible for hearing high-pitched sounds. Consequently, if you have presbycusis, you may be able to hear low-pitched noises but not register high-pitched ones. Your brain will therefore need to work extra hard to fill in the information gaps, which can make communication difficult.
Regrettably, age-related hearing loss is permanent. However, solutions like wearing hearing aids can improve your quality of life.
To have your hearing tested, consult an audiologist.
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 97%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 1
52/32°F
55/41°F