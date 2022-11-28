Four considerations for an online Christmas party

If you can’t visit your loved ones during the holiday season, consider getting together with them online. A virtual celebration is an alternative option that simply requires a bit of preparation. Here’s what you’ll need to think about.

1. Time

When picking a date and time for your online event, consider everyone’s availability. Don’t forget to factor in time zone differences, if applicable.

2. Platform

There are several online applications you can use to host your virtual get-together. Select the most appropriate one based on how many people will be attending as well as their computer skills and available internet access. Some platforms also allow guests to join by telephone.

3. Entertainment

Plan a few activities to make the event more fun. For example, arrange for everyone to eat a similar meal or drink the same cocktail. You can also play games that work well remotely, like trivia challenges and bingo.

4. Trappings

Set up your computer in an appropriate location, and if you need a table or room to move around, prepare accordingly. Then, add some festive decorations to your background. Consider wearing a headset for superior sound quality.

If you’re giving gifts to your loved ones, mail them ahead of time so they can unwrap them online during the celebration.