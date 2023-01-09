Home
Four financial topics to discuss with your significant other
Did you know that money is one of the leading causes of stress in a relationship? Here are four topics to address with your partner to avoid financial turmoil.
1. Salary. The first thing you should discuss with your partner is how much you both earn. This may seem taboo, but it will set you up for financial success. Knowing each other’s income will allow you to decide on the best ways to use your money together.
2. Budgeting style. It’s imperative to discuss your budgeting style with your partner. This will help you glean insight into how they spend their money and what’s most important to them. You can then come up with a budget matching your needs and lifestyle.
3. Current debt. Most people have some form of debt. Therefore, it’s essential to be open and honest with your partner about yours and vice versa. You should also ask your significant other about how they handle debt.
4. Savings goals. As a couple, creating a healthy savings account can put you in a great financial place. It’s a good idea to ask your partner about their savings goals and discuss yours so you can work towards a common aim.
Finally, having an honest conversation about money is the key to fostering a closer connection with your partner. No matter what stage you’re at in your relationship, it’s never too late to start discussing money.
A short guide to storm doors
Storm doors provide an added layer of protection and insulation to your home. They also help circulate air during the summer when paired with a screen. Here’s what to consider before buying a storm door.
1. Size. Storm doors come in various standard sizes, including 32, 34, and 36 inches. Before buying one, measure the opening between the door jambs, not the door itself.
2. Frames. There are three main frame styles for storm doors: full-view, mid-view, and high-view. Full-view storm doors feature a full-length glass panel that covers the entire door. This feature is ideal for showing off your home’s entry and letting in natural light.
The glass panel on mid-view storm doors covers most of the door but stops about 18 inches from the bottom. This style is perfect for entries you use daily, as the bottom kick plate protects the door from damage.
Finally, high-view storm doors feature a small window at the top and a large bottom panel. This style offers enhanced reinforcement and is most suitable for areas prone to high winds.
3. Material. Storm doors are typically made of steel, vinyl, or aluminum. Steel doors are dent-resistant, rot-resistant, and warp-resistant, while aluminum ones are affordable and lightweight. Vinyl is another excellent choice because it’s durable and comes in various colors.
Finally, you can also choose screen types, including ones that are retractable or entirely interchangeable. Visit your local home improvement store to find the right storm door for your home.
Four reasons to entrust your return to a tax pro
Though there are a number of tools to help you complete your own tax return, letting a professional oversee this task is a good idea. Here’s why.
1. You’ll avoid oversights
If you file your own taxes, you may accidentally omit claimable expenses. Your tax specialist, however, will ensure nothing slides through the cracks and can even advise you on which invoices to save for the following year.
2. You’ll declare the right amount
A lack of knowledge or experience may cause you to inadvertently record a wrong amount or claim a tax credit you aren’t eligible for. These mistakes could be perceived as tax evasion. Your tax professional, however, is familiar with what’s permissible and how to avoid mistakes
3. You’ll maximize available tax credits
There are a variety of refundable and non-refundable tax credits you can claim. This is especially the case if you’re self-employed, have dependents, or are retired. Accountants and tax specialists are well-versed in the vast range of claimable expenses, and consequently, they know how to maximize your tax declaration.
4. You’ll stay on top of new developments
What expenses you can rightfully deduct from your taxes differs from one year to the next. Tax professionals stay abreast of changes to help you make the most of any modifications that apply to your situation.
Trust an accountant or other financial professional in your area to minimize the amount you need to pay on your income tax return.
How to maintain wood flooring
Here are a few tips for caring for your wood flooring to keep it looking its best for years to come.
• Regularly dust with a microfiber cloth or soft broom instead of a vacuum cleaner. The aggressive brushes and wheels can damage the wood.
• Avoid using citrus oil, vinegar, and wax-based cleaning products. These substances can degrade the finish.
• Use products specifically designed for wood floors. These products keep the floor shiny without making it slippery.
• Promptly clean up spills. Standing liquids can cause your wood flooring to buckle and fade. High humidity levels can do the same.
• Use liquid repair products for stains and scratches. Make sure you strictly follow the application instructions.
Has your wood flooring seen better days, but you want to refinish it rather than replace it? Contact a professional to make it look great again.
Five fresh bridalwear trends for 2023
What you wear as you walk down the aisle is one of the most significant decisions for your wedding day. Do you envision yourself in a classic bridal gown, or do traditional styles feel confining to you? To help you express your unique personality on your big day, 2023 has plenty of fresh design trends to inspire you.
1. Something blue
An alternative to classic white, blue is the darling of bridal dress designers for 2023. Look for gowns in shades like periwinkle, ice blue, and cornflower.
2. The little white dress
If you have a playful spirit, a daring cocktail dress provides ease of movement so you can kick up your heels. Bridal designers offer an array of white party minidresses embellished with ornate details befitting the classic bridal gown.
3. Bridal pantsuits
Do you want a less fairy princess look but doesn’t compromise on the drama? Bridal fashion is making huge strides with striking white heirloom separates. These immaculately tailored suit pieces will easily integrate with your post-wedding wardrobe. You may add romantic flourishes like lace, bows, or a tulle train.
4. High slits
Picture the classic bridal gown with a flash of femme fatale. An elongating glimpse of the leg can balance the fullness of your dress’s silhouette. Wear a delicate strappy sandal to extend your leg line.
5. Conscientious choices
If you want to express your values in your gown choice, look for a brand that uses sustainable fabrics or repurposed antique lace. Some designers also contribute portions of their earnings to support environmental and social justice efforts.
Visit your local bridal boutique to explore exciting new bridalwear options.
Bridal dress rental is becoming an option for brides who prefer to spend their wedding budget on other aspects of the big day. Ask your local bridal boutique if they offer a rental service.
What to consider when replacing your kitchen cabinets
Are your kitchen cabinets 20 or 30 years old? Are they showing signs of deterioration? Replacing them is a significant project that requires careful planning. Here are a few things to consider for the best results.
Choose a style and material
Consult an interior designer to help you choose new cabinets that complement your home. They’ll create mock-ups using 3D design software to show you various cabinets that fit your space, style, and budget.
Cabinet materials include medium-density fiberboard (MDF), hardwood, melamine, and acrylic. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. Browse several samples to find your preference. On top of how the material looks, consider how easy it is to clean and maintain.
Once you know which cabinets you want to buy, place your order and determine when you can install them, whether you’re hiring a professional or doing it yourself.
Remove the old cabinets
First, empty your old cabinets and remove them from the walls. To avoid injuring yourself, entrust this task to a professional. They’ll also dispose of unusable materials correctly.
Install the new cabinets
Before installing your new kitchen cabinets, prepare the room. For example, clear and protect the floor, remove your appliances and disconnect the plumbing. Depending on the project’s complexity, you may need to find an alternative space to prepare your meals.
Replacing the cabinets is a sure way to make your kitchen look great and increase the value of your home. Visit your local kitchen design store for more ideas.
Do you hear something? When to investigate strange household noises
Houses can talk. Not with words but with the soft rumble of a furnace, the tapping of pipes as they expand and contract, or the creak of floorboards under your feet. Most of these household noises are benign; in older homes, they might add some character. But there are a handful of sounds that might spell trouble.
* Clanking when you turn on the heat.
Groaning pipes are normal when you switch on the heat for the first time each fall, as are taps and clinks if you have baseboard heat. But knocking or clanking sounds could signify that your circulator pump is about to fail. Call a licensed HVAC technician right away.
* Whistling windows.
Sub-par installation, wear and tear, or temperature changes can create whistling sounds around your windows and might signify wasted energy. If you’re very handy, you might be able to find the problem and fix it yourself — otherwise, call a professional. Repair costs are likely cheaper than increased energy bills over time.
* Hissing sounds.
If you hear a hiss every time your HVAC system switches on, you may have a leak at the compressor, radiators, or air ducts, which a licensed technician can identify and repair. If your home has natural gas, you may have a leak. If you hear the hiss and smell gas, evacuate the house immediately and call the gas company — don’t try to shut off the gas yourself.
* Bubbling noises in the water heater.
Bubbling or cracking noises in a gas-fired water heater comes from sediment in the bottom of the tank, which builds up over time and bubbles in the heat. If you already hear the noises, your tank might be nearing the end of its lifespan. Draining the tank may help it last longer, but it won’t reverse the damage. Make sure to drain any gas-fired water heater every few months to prevent sediment buildup and extend its lifespan.
