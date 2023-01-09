Four financial topics to discuss with your significant other

Did you know that money is one of the leading causes of stress in a relationship? Here are four topics to address with your partner to avoid financial turmoil.

1. Salary. The first thing you should discuss with your partner is how much you both earn. This may seem taboo, but it will set you up for financial success. Knowing each other’s income will allow you to decide on the best ways to use your money together.

2. Budgeting style. It’s imperative to discuss your budgeting style with your partner. This will help you glean insight into how they spend their money and what’s most important to them. You can then come up with a budget matching your needs and lifestyle.

3. Current debt. Most people have some form of debt. Therefore, it’s essential to be open and honest with your partner about yours and vice versa. You should also ask your significant other about how they handle debt.

4. Savings goals. As a couple, creating a healthy savings account can put you in a great financial place. It’s a good idea to ask your partner about their savings goals and discuss yours so you can work towards a common aim.

Finally, having an honest conversation about money is the key to fostering a closer connection with your partner. No matter what stage you’re at in your relationship, it’s never too late to start discussing money.