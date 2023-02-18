Home
Four great reasons to go thrifting
Do you know people who regularly shop at thrift stores? If you want to expand your ho¬rizons and give it a try yourself, here are four great reasons you should.
1. To protect natural resources
Manufacturing new products require large amounts of water and non-renewable resources. It also creates pollution. Buying goods used helps minimize the negative impacts of manufacturing them.
2. To reject fast fashion
Fast fashion trends encourage over-consumption, thrive on planned obsolescence, and pollute the environment. Frequenting thrift stores is a great way to vote for sustainability.
3. To pay it forward
Many thrift stores donate a portion of their proceeds to charity. Therefore, you can feel good about where your money is going. You can also bring in items you no longer use to help give back to others.
4. To save money
Thrift stores offer a wide variety of unique products and quality items at low prices. You can get everything you need without spending a fortune.
Visit your local thrift stores and get ready to make some great discoveries.
Home
When to use OSB or plywood
Oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood are similar materials used for many construction and renovation projects. Here’s a guide on when to use each one.
Oriented strand board
OSB is made of small rectangular wood chips pressed together with wax and resin to create a solid end product. OSB is ideal for the following projects:
• Roofing, if the installation is done properly and during a dry period
• Furniture, by leaving the textured wood exposed or covering it
• Decorative walls, like in a studio or workshop
• Kiosks and booths to display merchandise
Plywood
Plywood is created from thin sheets of wood glued together perpendicularly. It comes in several varieties and can be used indoors and outdoors if sealed and painted. Here are some projects that are well-suited to plywood:
• Subfloors, walls, and exterior siding because of the material’s rigidity
• Furniture, like kitchen cabinets and desks
• Bus and trailer floors for a durable, long-lasting finished product
• Storage spaces by making various box sizes
Visit your local home improvement store to stock up on everything you need for your project.
Home
Tiling: how to choose and apply grout
Do you have a tiling project in mind? Here’s how to choose a suitable grout and correctly apply it.
Choose a grout
Sanded grout is most suitable for installations with grout lines wider than an eighth of an inch. This type of grout is resistant to cracking and shrinkage. However, don’t use it if you’re laying tiles with a glossy finish, as it could scratch them.
On the other hand, grout without sand is best for narrow grout lines down to a sixteenth of an inch. It’s also easy to apply to vertical surfaces. If you’re tiling a bathroom or kitchen, use waterproof grout.
Moreover, some grouts are cement-based while others aren’t. Cementitious grouts come in powder form, and you must mix them with water. However, epoxy grouts, for example, come ready to use
Apply the grout
First, protect the area around your tiling project. For example, cover walls and countertops with plastic sheeting. Then, clean the area to prevent dust and dirt from sticking to the grout.
If you’re using cementitious grout, start by mixing it. Next, wet the tiles and apply the grout from the bottom up in small sections. Tilt the applicator to distribute the grout evenly and fill in the joints.
Remove excess grout and wait about 20 minutes before cleaning the tiles and smoothing the grout with a damp sponge. Scrub as little as possible and rinse your sponge regularly. Wipe down the tile one last time once the grout has thoroughly dried. Then, apply a sealant.
Find all the materials you need to complete your project at your local home improvement store. If you want flawless results, hire a professional tiler.
Home
Four man cave ideas
A man cave is a place to escape the stresses of the day. You can turn an unfinished basement, attic, or underutilized garage space into a place where you can indulge in hobbies or spend time with friends. Here are some ideas for your man cave.
1. Gamers
Whether you love poker, role-playing games, or chess, make a games table the hub of your man cave. Add a foosball table for variety. If you’re a video game fanatic, invest in a big-screen television, ergonomic gaming chair, and headphones.
2. Beer lovers
Build a bar to serve your friends the latest craft beers. Kegerators allow you to serve cold draft beer on tap. Add stools and neon beer signs for a pub-like atmosphere.
3. Sports fans
Watch the big game with your buddies in a sports-themed man cave decorated with hockey, baseball, and football memorabilia. Choose paint colors that match your favorite team.
4. Audiophiles
Install wall-mounted wooden guitar hangers to show off your instruments, and display posters and albums of your most-loved bands. Install wall- or ceiling-mounted speakers that connect wirelessly to your devices.
No matter your theme, every man cave should have a beer fridge, good speakers, and a comfy chair or couch. Visit your local home improvement store for more ideas, and start building your man cave today.
Home
Six places to help you declutter
Adopting a minimalist lifestyle is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Here are some places that can help you declutter your life.
1. Secondhand stores
If you have furniture or clothing you no longer need, donate them to a thrift store in your area to give them a second life.
2. Libraries
Borrow books, CDs, movies, video games, board games, and more from your local library. This way, you can enjoy a variety of pastimes without hoarding items at home. You can even access a computer, printer, and photocopier if needed.
3. Entertainment venues
Have fun with friends without adding clutter to your home. For example, board game cafes offer access to hundreds of games, while sports bars can save you from spending money on a big-screen TV. Arcades let you test your gaming skills without investing in multiple consoles, and pool halls are perfect for competing at snooker.
4. Tool rental stores
Rent power tools instead of buying them. This way, you can complete your home renovation projects without investing in equipment you’ll only use once. As a bonus, you can ask store employees for their advice.
5. Gyms
Investing in heavy equipment or accessories to work out is not needed. Most gyms have everything you need in one place to vary your workouts.
6. Municipal pools
Visit an indoor or outdoor pool. This way, you won’t have to install one in your backyard. Many establishments also let you borrow accessories like boogie boards, balls, and floaties.
Check with your municipality to find out what other public facilities are available.
Home
Five ideas for a themed home bar
Are you thinking of setting up an at-home bar? Here are some themes to inspire you.
1. A tiki bar with palm trees and shells
2. A western bar with horseshoes and cow skulls
3. A sports bar with a giant flatscreen and team jerseys on display
4. An Irish bar with shamrocks and vintage metal plates
5. A roaring twenties bar with crystal chandeliers and feathers
Contact a general contractor or interior designer in your area to help you create the bar of your dreams.
Home
Pros and cons of robo-advisers
Robo-advisers are financial software programs that automate the investing process. They use complex computerized algorithms to buy and sell investments based on the information you provide. Here are some of the pros and cons.
Advantages
Here are a few advantages of robo-advisers:
• They’re affordable. Human advisers typically take a fee of one to two percent of your portfolio’s value. Robo-advisers, on the other hand, charge a fraction of that. This is ideal for individuals and small businesses with tight budgets. When you pay less in fees, you also have more money to invest.
• They’re accessible. Many human advisers only accept clients with a certain net worth. Conversely, most robo-advisers don’t require a minimum investment. This allows anyone to reap the benefits of investing without pre-existing wealth.
• They’re easy to use. Most robo-advisers have simple interfaces that allow you to view your investments and add funds from anywhere in the world.
Disadvantages
Here are why robo-advisers may fall short for some investors:
• They’re limited. Robo-advisers can’t grasp your entire financial situation. This makes them unsuitable in circumstances that entail a high amount of risk.
• They’re generic. Most robo-advisers invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which is great for diversification. However, they may not be a good fit if you want to dabble in different kinds of securities.
Additionally, robo-advisers can’t give personalized advice. Therefore, they aren’t a good option for people looking for step-by-step guidance and counseling.
Finally, it’s important to consider your investment strategy, risk tolerance, retirement plan, and assets before deciding if a robo-adviser is right for you.
Wind: 4mph W
Humidity: 35%
Pressure: 30.39"Hg
UV index: 3
61/41°F
64/39°F