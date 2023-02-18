Four great reasons to go thrifting

Do you know people who regularly shop at thrift stores? If you want to expand your ho¬rizons and give it a try yourself, here are four great reasons you should.

1. To protect natural resources

Manufacturing new products require large amounts of water and non-renewable resources. It also creates pollution. Buying goods used helps minimize the negative impacts of manufacturing them.

2. To reject fast fashion

Fast fashion trends encourage over-consumption, thrive on planned obsolescence, and pollute the environment. Frequenting thrift stores is a great way to vote for sustainability.

3. To pay it forward

Many thrift stores donate a portion of their proceeds to charity. Therefore, you can feel good about where your money is going. You can also bring in items you no longer use to help give back to others.

4. To save money

Thrift stores offer a wide variety of unique products and quality items at low prices. You can get everything you need without spending a fortune.

Visit your local thrift stores and get ready to make some great discoveries.