Four must-listen podcasts for small business owners

Starting and managing a small business takes a lot of work. Many business owners work long hours and assume high risks. Still, for many entrepreneurs, starting a business ranks among their key life accomplishments. And running a company can be a tremendous learning experience. That said, small business owners can also learn a lot by listening to the right podcasts.

First up, failure is a fact of life for many entrepreneurs. And many of the most famous business leaders today suffered setbacks and failures at one point or another. You can tune into Entrepreneurs on Fire to hear not just success stories, but also failures and what key business leaders learned from setbacks.

Managing your finances can be especially difficult when running a small business. And not just your company finances either, but also your family finances. Fortunately, you can tune into Stacking Benjamins, a chatty, humorous podcast covering business and personal finance.

A great view-from-the-trenches podcast is The Startup Chat. This podcast offers actionable insights and covers many of the most pressing challenges that threaten to derail startups. Each 22-minute episode is packed end-to-end with useful advice and examples.

Last but not least, Business Wars takes a deep dive into some of the biggest business battles of all time. We’re talking Pepsi versus Coca-Cola, Nintendo versus Sony, and Blockbuster versus Netflix (we all know how that one turned out). Studying these epic clashes is entertaining, and if you pay attention, you may glean many insights.

Whether on your commute or over a morning cup of coffee, the above business podcasts offer plenty of insights.