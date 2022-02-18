Business
Four must-listen podcasts for small business owners
Starting and managing a small business takes a lot of work. Many business owners work long hours and assume high risks. Still, for many entrepreneurs, starting a business ranks among their key life accomplishments. And running a company can be a tremendous learning experience. That said, small business owners can also learn a lot by listening to the right podcasts.
First up, failure is a fact of life for many entrepreneurs. And many of the most famous business leaders today suffered setbacks and failures at one point or another. You can tune into Entrepreneurs on Fire to hear not just success stories, but also failures and what key business leaders learned from setbacks.
Managing your finances can be especially difficult when running a small business. And not just your company finances either, but also your family finances. Fortunately, you can tune into Stacking Benjamins, a chatty, humorous podcast covering business and personal finance.
A great view-from-the-trenches podcast is The Startup Chat. This podcast offers actionable insights and covers many of the most pressing challenges that threaten to derail startups. Each 22-minute episode is packed end-to-end with useful advice and examples.
Last but not least, Business Wars takes a deep dive into some of the biggest business battles of all time. We’re talking Pepsi versus Coca-Cola, Nintendo versus Sony, and Blockbuster versus Netflix (we all know how that one turned out). Studying these epic clashes is entertaining, and if you pay attention, you may glean many insights.
Whether on your commute or over a morning cup of coffee, the above business podcasts offer plenty of insights.
Software as a service: What entrepreneurs should know
Many businesses rely on software solutions. You can use software to build a great website, manage finances or do whatever else. So many choices and so many solutions. One of the first major choices you may need to make is whether to buy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or traditional software.
Back in the early days of personal computing, you typically bought software on disks (and later CDs), brought it home, and installed it directly on your computer. Then, a few years later, you might have to buy an updated version of the software if you wanted to access new features and updates.
As the internet became commonplace and connection speeds improved, companies developed software that could run on cloud servers and users could access through the web. Now, instead of installing, say, Microsoft Office locally on your computer, you can access Office 365 through the cloud. This means Microsoft will run Office on their servers and pipe it to your PC.
With SaaS, instead of paying for software, you pay for access to the software. In practice, using SaaS can ensure access to the most up-to-date software version. You can access new features, and updates often address security risks. Likewise, with SaaS you don’t have to hire an IT team to maintain your software. Instead, the provider takes care of all the nuances.
Yet SaaS is often more expensive in the long run than buying software outright. You could spend roughly $150 for the traditional Office 2021 or $70 for a single SaaS yearly subscription of Office 365. Over the course of just three years, you could spend more than $200 on Office 365. Still, while you often pay more for SaaS, you also typically deal with fewer headaches, like those pesky updates.
Warehouse space at a premium in America
First, the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic came for our paper products. Now it’s coming for our warehouse space. In the United States and throughout much of the world, warehouse space is growing scarce.
Just how bad is the shortage? Craig Fuller, the CEO of shipping analytics company FreightWaves, says that warehouses will ideally have about 15 percent of their capacity available and not in use.
In recent months, however, capacity has fallen below four percent.
Why the shortage? First, exploding real estate and land property values make acquiring new land prohibitively expensive, especially in and around ports. Personal consumption has also risen as Americans, among others, have gone on a prolonged shopping spree.
Meanwhile, in America’s biggest ports, COVID-19 caused cargo ships to idle and a massive backlog of shipping containers built up. Now, many shipping containers are making it to shore, but the influx is straining storage facilities, especially near ports.
A tight labor market and shortage of truck drivers and other logistics professionals are making it harder to simply move goods around. Warehouse space may be available outside of major logistics hubs, but moving products to where space is available is easier said than done.
Property developers are trying to increase capacity. However, it may take several months to make a dent in the floor space shortage and industry experts expect warehouse woes to continue throughout much of 2022. Real estate services firm CBRE says America used over a billion feet of storage space in 2021, up from 800 million a year before.
College coaches make CEO money
On Dec. 1, 2017, Jimbo Fisher resigned from Florida State to accept the head football coaching position at Texas A&M. Fisher had secured a fully guaranteed $75 million contract, meaning if he is fired without cause, Texas A&M would owe him all the money left on the contract.
This sent waves through college football — most contracts feature a buyout that allows universities to fire coaches without having to pay out their entire contract. Still, Fisher is not the highest-paid coach on a yearly basis. At Alabama, Nick Saban earns $9.75 million per year. According to USA Today, the average salary for the top 32 highest-paid football coaches weighs in at $5.75 million.
Meanwhile, the average S&P 500 CEO earned $12.7 million in total compensation in 2020, not too far ahead of Coach Saban. Why so much? Revenues have exploded in recent years, with athletic conferences inking rich contracts with TV networks and even setting up conference-specific television networks.
The Big Ten conference brought in $768.9 million while the SEC took in $728.9 million in FY2020, for example. With TV contracts expiring in the near future, the biggest conferences may be able to secure even more lucrative deals.
Colleges aren’t limiting themselves to primetime on the major channels. The Big Ten, for example, set up the Big Ten Network, now in partnership with Fox Sports. The deal is worth more than a billion dollars and will pay out more than $250 million per year.
As for individual programs, the biggest athletic departments, like Ohio State, can pull in more than $200 million per year. With so much money on the line, big programs can afford expensive coaches.
Meanwhile, athletic conferences looking to access the biggest media markets have been snapping up colleges. The Big Ten lured Maryland away from the ACC, for example, with the promise of more ad revenue.
5 ways to make your business more eco-friendly
Do you run a business? Would you like to minimize its eco-footprint? If so, here are five things you can do to make your company more environmentally friendly.
1. Let staff work remotely
Since it can help keep cars off the road, telecommuting is an effective way to re¬duce greenhouse gas emissions. It also allows you to downsize office space, which will reduce energy consumption.
2. Ban single-use products
As much as possible, ban single-use products from your organization. If you have no choice but to use them for your everyday operations, find a way to give them a second life by upcycling them.
3. Work with green suppliers and partners
Try to purchase your equipment, office supplies, and raw materials from businesses that prioritize caring for the environment. When possible, negotiate contracts to be as green as possible.
4. Choose energy-efficient fixtures and appliances
Replace your light bulbs, microwaves, coffee machines, and other electronic items that consume a lot of energy with environmentally friendly options. Investing in Energy Star-certified appliances is a great place to start.
5. Encourage a green commute
Install bike racks and electric car charging stations that are easy for your employees and clients to access. You can also introduce incentive programs to award your employees for carpooling or using public transit.
In addition, you can reduce your business’ ecological footprint by composting, using a thermostat to control heating and cooling, and setting computers to sleep after short periods of inactivity. If you’re truly committed to going green, there are many solutions available that you can investigate.
Small businesses leverage delivery services
If you build it, they will come — or so the saying goes. These days, many customers prefer that you come to them. Delivery services surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as social distancing shut down brick-and-mortar stores. Yet even before the pandemic, delivery services from local businesses were growing at a fast clip.
Food is the most obvious example. Once upon a time, if you wanted hot food delivered, that meant ordering pizza. Now, you can order just about any cuisine you’d like. Hibachi steak, steamed snow crab, chicken parmigiana — if a restaurant is cooking what you crave nearby, there’s a good chance you can get it delivered.
McKinsey reports that the global food delivery market has tripled since 2017 and is now worth more than $150 billion. While big companies like Domino’s Pizza once dominated delivery, food delivery partners like DoorDash and Grubhub make it easier for small restaurants to get their food delivered, according to emarketer.com.
Across the United States, many malls have become ghost towns, with regional mall vacancy rates hitting a historical high of 11.4 percent, according to the Washington Post. Research has found that there are still over 130,000 small specialty stores in the U.S., but the number of such retailers contracts by .8 percent each year.
Ask folks why and many will point to the Internet. Amazon, eBay, Etsy — some of the biggest companies today simply skip brick and mortar. Yet there’s an important but sometimes overlooked component: delivery services.
Small businesses can now ship products (candles, electronics, lotions, whatever) through Postmates, DoorDash, and other delivery services. Or you can sell products through Amazon and similar sites, relying on established shipping services to get products to customers’ front doors.
Skip delivery at your own peril. Insider Intelligence estimates that restaurant delivery intermediary sales (i.e. DoorDash) will top $57 billion in 2021.
Gaming: How something free makes money
Whether you enjoy playing games on your smartphone, computer, or console, you’ve got tons of options, including free-to-play games. Some of the most popular games right now, including Genshin Impact, Forge of Empires, and Destiny 2, are free to play. So why would companies give away games? As is usually the case, there’s a catch.
Video game developers have perhaps perfected the use of free products to draw customers in, then upselling to drum up revenues. Bungie, for example, gives away the base Destiny 2 game for free.
As you get into the game, Bungie tempts you with expansion packs, such as Beyond Light, which adds new levels, worlds, and stories. The Beyond Light expansion typically retails for $39.99 and has topped sales charts on Steam and other platforms, according to pcgames.com
Besides expansions and add-ons, many developers also encourage people to make in-app purchases. You might buy a distinctive outfit for your in-game character or a special weapon, for example.
Another popular way to get customers paying is to offer a ‘loot box.’ You pay for the box, then open it up and find out what you got. Often, you’ll get costumes or weapons for your character. And in some cases, you’ll receive rare items. Some critics liken loot boxes to gambling, however. While some get great items, a lot of folks receive items not worth much.
Genshin Impact uses loot boxes, among other tactics, to drive sales within the free-to-play game. The game has pulled in over $2 billion in sales across PCs, consoles, and mobile platforms.
Free is free. Yet if you can upsell other products or services, you can pull in revenue.
