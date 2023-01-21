Four perfect locations to hold your wedding

Are you looking for a wedding venue that reflects your spirit as a couple? Here are four venue ideas that may inspire you.

1. Yacht. Space limitations may force you to limit your guest list to your absolute nearest and dearest. However, the fresh air and breathtaking views will ensure your intimate wedding at sea is truly memorable.

2. Public building. The stunning architecture of older buildings lends itself well to the decorum of a wedding. Imagine a couple of book lovers getting married in a stately library or a pair of art lovers tying the knot in the gallery where they had their first date.

3. Converted industrial building. Many old factories and warehouses have been given new lives as event spaces. Although you may need to spend more on decorations to offset the industrial backdrop, the funky surroundings will give your celebration playful energy.

4. Vineyard or brewery. Are you particularly fond of a local brewer or winemaker? A romantic vineyard is perfect for a sophisticated celebration. Go with a casual brewery space for a laid-back vibe.

Don’t leave your venue booking to the last minute. Take time this week to explore options near you.

When booking a unique venue, don’t forget to check with local authorities regarding crowd size, noise restrictions, and alcohol service regulations.