Four questions to ask when developing a real estate investment strategy
Do you want to invest in real estate? If so, it’s a good idea to develop a strategy to help you reach your goals. To guide you, here are four questions you should ask yourself.
1. What do you know about real estate?
If there are gaps in what you understand about real estate investing, do your best to learn more. Consider attending a training seminar or getting in touch with an industry expert to gain firsthand advice.
2. Which tasks will you outsource?
It’s important to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Knowing what you can effectively handle on your own will help you set limits and decide which tasks to outsource.
3. What factors affect the real estate market?
Common influences on real estate include inflation, rising interest rates, and the impact of globalization. If necessary, take a class better to understand the ins and outs of the economy.
4. How many properties do you want to buy?
The real estate strategy you implement will vary depending on what types of properties you want to buy. For example, do you want to live in your own duplex or manage several buildings with dozens of apartments?
Answering these questions will help you establish a real estate investment strategy that aligns with your needs and goals.
Five ways landlords can simplify moving day
Do you own an apartment building? If so, you probably know that moving tenants in and out of a unit is no small task. This is especially true if occupants need to leave and arrive on the same day. Here are five things that can help.
1. Anticipate expenses
Ensure there’s room in your budget for necessary expenditures. You may have to cover the cost of advertising the suite, making credit inquiries, and paying the electric bill until the new tenants move in. You might also want to consider changing the locks.
2. Schedule inspections
Walk through the rental unit with both your current and incoming tenants. Ensure everything is in proper working order, including the light switches, plumbing, and appliances.
3. Negotiate the move-out date
Talk to your departing tenants about the advantages of leaving before the end of their lease, and confirm their departure date as soon as possible.
4. Determine the move-in date
Reach out to the new tenants and remind them to make plans to move out of their current place if they haven’t already done so. Try to synchronize departures and arrivals if they’ll occur on the same day.
5. Share relevant information
Tell new tenants everything they need to know about the premises. Share the garbage collection schedule, the rules and regulations for the building, and any other important information.
Finally, if possible, be present on moving day to ensure everything goes smoothly.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (December 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
This Christmas season we have had so many fun Santa’s helpers out in the community. I would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to everyone who is making this season so merry!
- D&P Rentals (711 Belair Ave)
- has an Angel Tree that has names and gift ideas for some of our Seniors, please go down there and grab one!
- There is a second tree for our local Veterans as well.
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Ride with Rotary: April 29 – More details to follow
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for November 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 3.1%
- New Pending DOWN -27.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -28.1%
- Average Median Sold $335,500
- Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: November 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated December 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Three reasons to hire an architect for your new build
If you want to build a custom home, you may be wondering if you should hire an architect. Here are three advantages of using the services of this licensed professional to bring your project to life.
1. Get step-by-step support
Architects wear many hats. They act as advisers, coordinators, and creative masterminds. If you hire an architect, the design plans for your home are certain to align with your expectations and be tailored to your budget.
2. Satisfy all building standards
If you hire an architect, you’ll ensure your new build is sanctioned and meets all pertinent zoning bylaws. Knowing your home is safe and structurally sound, you’ll also gain peace of mind.
3. Save time and energy
Architects coordinate and communicate with contractors to ensure they understand and correctly execute design plans. You can count on your architect to keep workers on task, thereby preventing unnecessary delays and expenditures.
If you’re ready to begin a new building project, be sure to hire a qualified architect.
Why you should invest in real estate
Are you looking for a great way to build wealth? While many financial strategies are available to help you achieve your monetary goals, investing in property is one of the most effective. Here are several reasons to diversify your portfolio with real estate.
• You’ll gain a secure investment. Housing is a basic need. Consequently, real estate will always be in demand. Just make sure to focus on properties in prime locations.
• You’ll profit from the leverage effect. You can acquire real estate investments by leveraging your current property without using your own money.
• You’ll hedge inflation. As long as you buy your rental properties at a reasonable price, you can maximize your earnings and protect yourself from potential drops in property value.
• You’ll make a substantial profit. On top of receiving a monthly payment from the tenants living in each of your properties, you’ll receive an additional return on your investment once the mortgage is paid. Moreover, real estate consistently increases in value over time.
• You’ll be able to invest with a partner. If you have a family member who excels at construction, negotiation, or design, you can invest in real estate together for better results and higher revenue.
• You’ll control your investment. Real estate is a tangible asset. Therefore, you have a lot more control over it than you do with other investment classes.
If you’re ready to invest in real estate, consult a realtor, financial adviser, or other experts to learn more.
How to rent your home to disaster victims
Do you own a property you occasionally rent to tourists? If so, you may be eligible to offer short-term accommodations to people in need. Here’s what you need to know about providing disaster housing.
What’s disaster housing?
Disaster housing is temporary lodging for individuals whose homes were damaged or destroyed by wildfires, floods, and other disasters.
What are the benefits?
On top of providing people in need with a comfortable place to stay, renting your home or apartment to displaced disaster victims has several benefits. Here are a few:
• Disaster victims generally stay longer than tourists, thereby providing you with more revenue
• These tenants are typically respectful of your space and aren’t looking to party
• Their insurance company will handle all payments
• The rental process is streamlined
How does it work?
Depending on the service you use to rent your property, you may receive a housing request directly from an insurance company or resettlement agency. If you’re interested, the company involved will draw up a rental contract for a specific period.
Providing post-disaster housing can be lucrative. To find out more about how you can make your property accessible to those in need, speak to a realtor.
Did you know that Airbnb allows property owners worldwide to rent their properties to displaced disaster victims for free or at a discounted rate? To learn more, visit Airbnb.com.
Five types of gifts for new homeowners
Did one of your friends or family members recently move into a new? If so, give them a Christmas gift that will help them settle in. Here are a few examples.
1. Kitchen items
Consider offering dishcloths, trivets, oven mitts, hand towels, aprons, or various kinds of utensils. Items for the kitchen are practical and will undoubtedly come in handy.
2. Cleaning products
Give your loved one some of your favorite flooring, window, appliance, and shower cleaners to keep their space tidy.
3. A toolbox
Give your friend or family member a few tools for odd jobs, like a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, nails, screws, and fasteners.
4. Decorative accessories
Ornate cushions, plush blankets, pretty vases, unique wall decorations, plants, and assorted picture frames can all make excellent gifts.
5. Storage solutions
Bins, baskets, and closet organizers will help your loved one sort and store their belongings.
Finally, if you’re unsure what your loved one needs for their space, consider a gift card to a home decor or hardware store. You could also get them something to help them relax after the big move, like bath products or pre-made meals.
