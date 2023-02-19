Connect with us

Four smart ideas for decorating your home on a budget

Published

6 hours ago

on

Most people dream about creating a welcoming, tidy and attractive home. However, creating a magazine-worthy space can be pricey. Fortunately, there are several inexpensive ways to make a stylish residence. Here are four smart ideas.

1. Display your fashion accessories
Use nails, hooks, shelves, or pegboard to artistically display your most beautiful, eccentric, or elegant accessories like hats, evening bags, stilettos, watches, and ties.

2. Create a bold accent wall
Transform the end of a hallway or large wall into a statement piece. For example, you can use a contrasting paint color or apply a uniquely patterned wallpaper. Using recycled paint or liquidation wallpaper is even better.

3. Multiply the plants
Walking into a room full of plants instantly makes you feel good. Fortunately, you can find beautiful, affordable, and easy-to-care-for plants at local stores. If your friends have green thumbs, ask them for a few cuttings.


4. Choose used accessories
With some research, you can find one-of-a-kind decor in classified ads, thrift stores, second-hand stores, and garage sales. For example, at ridiculously low prices, you can pick up mirrors, knick-knacks, frames, lamps, and vases in good condition.

With a bit of imagination and resourcefulness, decorating your home can be affordable and fun.

 

Home

How to reduce the ecological impact of electronic devices

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 19, 2023

By

Electronic devices have become a ubiquitous part of daily life. Unfortunately, when it comes to how they’re manufactured and discarded, they can damage the environment. Here are a few strategies to reduce your impact on the planet.

• Limit them. Minimize the number of electronic devices you use. Keep them to a minimum, and only buy ones you absolutely need.

• Protect them. Purchase a sturdy case to keep your device in good condition for as long as possible. Look for cases made with recycled materials. Also, consider installing a geolocation app to find your device if it gets lost easily.

• Repair them. Look for local companies that repair electronic devices. If yours breaks, ask if you can restore the problematic components instead of buying a new device.


• Buy them used. Visit thrift stores in your area to find affordable, secondhand electronic devices that are still in good working order.

• Recycle them. Look for drop-off locations in your area that collect used electronic devices to recycle them.

If you take steps to reduce the environmental impact of your electronic devices, it sends a clear message to the companies that make them review their practices.

Home

When to use OSB or plywood

Published

1 day ago

on

February 18, 2023

By

Oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood are similar materials used for many construction and renovation projects. Here’s a guide on when to use each one.

Oriented strand board
OSB is made of small rectangular wood chips pressed together with wax and resin to create a solid end product. OSB is ideal for the following projects:

• Roofing, if the installation is done properly and during a dry period
• Furniture, by leaving the textured wood exposed or covering it
• Decorative walls, like in a studio or workshop
• Kiosks and booths to display merchandise

Plywood
Plywood is created from thin sheets of wood glued together perpendicularly. It comes in several varieties and can be used indoors and outdoors if sealed and painted. Here are some projects that are well-suited to plywood:


• Subfloors, walls, and exterior siding because of the material’s rigidity
• Furniture, like kitchen cabinets and desks
• Bus and trailer floors for a durable, long-lasting finished product
• Storage spaces by making various box sizes

Visit your local home improvement store to stock up on everything you need for your project.

Home

Four great reasons to go thrifting

Published

1 day ago

on

February 18, 2023

By

Do you know people who regularly shop at thrift stores? If you want to expand your ho¬rizons and give it a try yourself, here are four great reasons you should.

1. To protect natural resources
Manufacturing new products require large amounts of water and non-renewable resources. It also creates pollution. Buying goods used helps minimize the negative impacts of manufacturing them.

2. To reject fast fashion
Fast fashion trends encourage over-consumption, thrive on planned obsolescence, and pollute the environment. Frequenting thrift stores is a great way to vote for sustainability.

3. To pay it forward
Many thrift stores donate a portion of their proceeds to charity. Therefore, you can feel good about where your money is going. You can also bring in items you no longer use to help give back to others.


4. To save money
Thrift stores offer a wide variety of unique products and quality items at low prices. You can get everything you need without spending a fortune.

Visit your local thrift stores and get ready to make some great discoveries.

Home

Tiling: how to choose and apply grout

Published

4 days ago

on

February 15, 2023

By

Do you have a tiling project in mind? Here’s how to choose a suitable grout and correctly apply it.

Choose a grout
Sanded grout is most suitable for installations with grout lines wider than an eighth of an inch. This type of grout is resistant to cracking and shrinkage. However, don’t use it if you’re laying tiles with a glossy finish, as it could scratch them.

On the other hand, grout without sand is best for narrow grout lines down to a sixteenth of an inch. It’s also easy to apply to vertical surfaces. If you’re tiling a bathroom or kitchen, use waterproof grout.

Moreover, some grouts are cement-based while others aren’t. Cementitious grouts come in powder form, and you must mix them with water. However, epoxy grouts, for example, come ready to use


Apply the grout
First, protect the area around your tiling project. For example, cover walls and countertops with plastic sheeting. Then, clean the area to prevent dust and dirt from sticking to the grout.

If you’re using cementitious grout, start by mixing it. Next, wet the tiles and apply the grout from the bottom up in small sections. Tilt the applicator to distribute the grout evenly and fill in the joints.

Remove excess grout and wait about 20 minutes before cleaning the tiles and smoothing the grout with a damp sponge. Scrub as little as possible and rinse your sponge regularly. Wipe down the tile one last time once the grout has thoroughly dried. Then, apply a sealant.

Find all the materials you need to complete your project at your local home improvement store. If you want flawless results, hire a professional tiler.

 

Home

Four man cave ideas

Published

5 days ago

on

February 14, 2023

By

A man cave is a place to escape the stresses of the day. You can turn an unfinished basement, attic, or underutilized garage space into a place where you can indulge in hobbies or spend time with friends. Here are some ideas for your man cave.

1. Gamers
Whether you love poker, role-playing games, or chess, make a games table the hub of your man cave. Add a foosball table for variety. If you’re a video game fanatic, invest in a big-screen television, ergonomic gaming chair, and headphones.

2. Beer lovers
Build a bar to serve your friends the latest craft beers. Kegerators allow you to serve cold draft beer on tap. Add stools and neon beer signs for a pub-like atmosphere.

3. Sports fans
Watch the big game with your buddies in a sports-themed man cave decorated with hockey, baseball, and football memorabilia. Choose paint colors that match your favorite team.


4. Audiophiles
Install wall-mounted wooden guitar hangers to show off your instruments, and display posters and albums of your most-loved bands. Install wall- or ceiling-mounted speakers that connect wirelessly to your devices.

No matter your theme, every man cave should have a beer fridge, good speakers, and a comfy chair or couch. Visit your local home improvement store for more ideas, and start building your man cave today.

 

Home

Six places to help you declutter

Published

5 days ago

on

February 14, 2023

By

Adopting a minimalist lifestyle is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Here are some places that can help you declutter your life.

1. Secondhand stores
If you have furniture or clothing you no longer need, donate them to a thrift store in your area to give them a second life.

2. Libraries
Borrow books, CDs, movies, video games, board games, and more from your local library. This way, you can enjoy a variety of pastimes without hoarding items at home. You can even access a computer, printer, and photocopier if needed.

3. Entertainment venues
Have fun with friends without adding clutter to your home. For example, board game cafes offer access to hundreds of games, while sports bars can save you from spending money on a big-screen TV. Arcades let you test your gaming skills without investing in multiple consoles, and pool halls are perfect for competing at snooker.


4. Tool rental stores
Rent power tools instead of buying them. This way, you can complete your home renovation projects without investing in equipment you’ll only use once. As a bonus, you can ask store employees for their advice.

5. Gyms
Investing in heavy equipment or accessories to work out is not needed. Most gyms have everything you need in one place to vary your workouts.

6. Municipal pools
Visit an indoor or outdoor pool. This way, you won’t have to install one in your backyard. Many establishments also let you borrow accessories like boogie boards, balls, and floaties.

Check with your municipality to find out what other public facilities are available.

 

