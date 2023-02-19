Four smart ideas for decorating your home on a budget

Most people dream about creating a welcoming, tidy and attractive home. However, creating a magazine-worthy space can be pricey. Fortunately, there are several inexpensive ways to make a stylish residence. Here are four smart ideas.

1. Display your fashion accessories

Use nails, hooks, shelves, or pegboard to artistically display your most beautiful, eccentric, or elegant accessories like hats, evening bags, stilettos, watches, and ties.

2. Create a bold accent wall

Transform the end of a hallway or large wall into a statement piece. For example, you can use a contrasting paint color or apply a uniquely patterned wallpaper. Using recycled paint or liquidation wallpaper is even better.

3. Multiply the plants

Walking into a room full of plants instantly makes you feel good. Fortunately, you can find beautiful, affordable, and easy-to-care-for plants at local stores. If your friends have green thumbs, ask them for a few cuttings.

4. Choose used accessories

With some research, you can find one-of-a-kind decor in classified ads, thrift stores, second-hand stores, and garage sales. For example, at ridiculously low prices, you can pick up mirrors, knick-knacks, frames, lamps, and vases in good condition.

With a bit of imagination and resourcefulness, decorating your home can be affordable and fun.