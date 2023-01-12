Four tech jobs you may not know exist

Though you may think you have no skills to offer the technology sector, this industry provides opportunities for people of diverse interests and talents. Take a look at these surprising jobs in tech.

1. Chief listening officer

Social media posts are a critical marketing tool for most businesses. But equally important is having someone pay attention to what others post about your business. The chief listening officer monitors this online engagement and shares the information with the relevant individuals within the organization. This way, the company can respond and take the appropriate action to protect its brand image.

2. Drone flyer

Take to the skies with a drone while keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground. The marketing and film industries both need a variety of drone shots. Agriculture is another area where drone footage can be a valuable resource.

3. Video game tester

Video game makers need to be sure their investment will be a hit with consumers. If you’re searching for this job in employment listings, try the more professional title, “software quality assurance engineer.”

4. White hat hacker

Crucial players in the field of cyber security, white hat hackers are hired to play the bad guy. Sometimes called ethical hackers, these professionals hack into secure systems to eliminate vulnerabilities before criminals can find them.

