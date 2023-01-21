Home
Four things to know before buying an induction cooktop
Traditionally, gas ranges have been the first choice for dedicated home cooks, but that’s likely to change. Induction cooking is gaining steam in the U.S. market, and according to Forbes, it will overtake gas and electric ranges and cooktops within a couple of decades. But before you make the switch to induction, there are a few important things you should know.
1. Induction stoves are more expensive to purchase than gas or electric. The higher price often pays off in the long run since induction models use about 10 percent less energy. Induction users save time, too, since cookware heats faster and more evenly.
2. You might need new cookware. Induction works by activating iron particles to create heat, which limits users to stainless steel or cast iron. Copper, ceramic, glass, or aluminum cookware will stay stone cold.
3. Induction is safer than gas or electric. If safety is a concern — think small children or curious pets — then induction might be a good pick, with no open flames and a cooktop that always remains cool since only the cookware heats up.
4. It takes some getting used to. Induction burners require precise placement of the cookware to activate the heating element, and shorter cooking times mean that you’ll have to adjust your usual routines.
Four perfect locations to hold your wedding
Are you looking for a wedding venue that reflects your spirit as a couple? Here are four venue ideas that may inspire you.
1. Yacht. Space limitations may force you to limit your guest list to your absolute nearest and dearest. However, the fresh air and breathtaking views will ensure your intimate wedding at sea is truly memorable.
2. Public building. The stunning architecture of older buildings lends itself well to the decorum of a wedding. Imagine a couple of book lovers getting married in a stately library or a pair of art lovers tying the knot in the gallery where they had their first date.
3. Converted industrial building. Many old factories and warehouses have been given new lives as event spaces. Although you may need to spend more on decorations to offset the industrial backdrop, the funky surroundings will give your celebration playful energy.
4. Vineyard or brewery. Are you particularly fond of a local brewer or winemaker? A romantic vineyard is perfect for a sophisticated celebration. Go with a casual brewery space for a laid-back vibe.
Don’t leave your venue booking to the last minute. Take time this week to explore options near you.
When booking a unique venue, don’t forget to check with local authorities regarding crowd size, noise restrictions, and alcohol service regulations.
Five ways to add a tropical twist to your decor
Does the cold winter make your dream of a sunny getaway? These five decorating tips will make you want to throw on a bathing suit, sandals, and sarong despite the sub-zero temperatures.
1. Choose evocative materials and textiles. Transport yourself to a picturesque fishing town on the coast by decorating your space with furniture and rugs made of materials like rattan, driftwood, linen, and bamboo.
2. Dress your walls and windows in summer colors. Purchase artwork and window coverings in tropical colors like pure white, azure blue, bright yellow, fuchsia pink, emerald green, and turquoise.
3. Use outdoor furniture in your home. Turn your home into a beachside resort with outdoor lounge chairs, picnic tables, and hammocks. You can also use your prettiest beach towels as throws.
4. Accessorize your space. Utilize ocean-inspired accent pieces like buoys, fins, surfboards, anchors, lobster cages, and seashells to create a vacation-like atmosphere.
5. Arrange a variety of plants. Create a beachy vibe with natural or artificial tropical plants and flowers like palms, cacti, and hibiscus. Arrange a basket of exotic fruits as a centerpiece.
Visit your local stores to find summer vacation decor.
Expert tips for managing an inheritance
The gift of inheritance almost always comes with a loss. Consequently, it’s normal to feel confused, upset, and overwhelmed. The last thing you want is to make financial decisions while in shock. If needed, put the assets in a high-interest savings account to give yourself time to grieve. That way, you won’t regret rushing into any major purchases.
Once you’re ready to take the next step, hire a financial adviser to help you create a plan about how to work your inheritance into your life. For example, you could pay off debt, save for retirement, or put money into your children’s higher education fund. You may also want to establish an emergency fund with at least three to six months of living expenses.
Moreover, don’t feel bad about using some of the inheritance money to treat yourself. After all, your loved one wanted the best for you. For instance, you could use some money to take a trip or buy your dream car. The most important thing is to be intentional about how you spend money.
Four tips for a winning marriage proposal
Has the subject of marriage come up in conversations with your sweetheart? Does it feel like the right time to pop the big question? Here are four tips to help you make your proposal unique and unforgettable.
1. Think about your personalities
If you or your partner are shy, a public proposal with lots of people watching might not be the best idea. Instead, choose an intimate moment. For example, in the comfort of your home, while taking a walk, or during a romantic picnic. If you don’t want it to be entirely private, consider including a few of your closest friends to make it meaningful.
2. Plan your proposal
Ideally, choose a moment when you won’t be too pressed for time to avoid needless stress. While it may seem there’s never an ideal time to propose, it’s in your best interest not to rush it.
3. Pay attention to your presentation
Even if an engagement ring isn’t essential to you, the moment of presentation is the heart and soul of the marriage proposal. Choose the ring carefully, subtly taking note of your partner’s tastes while passing a jewelry shop window, for example.
4. Consider the element of surprise
Even if you and your partner frequently talk about marriage, the element of surprise is key to a memorable proposal. Make your plans discreetly, and be sure that the loved ones you enlist help keep the secret safe.
Start exploring your area to find the perfect ring and plan the perfect place and time for your marriage proposal.
Six things to consider for a successful painting project
Do you want to paint (or repaint) a room, staircase, or piece of furniture? Here are six things to remember to ensure your painting project is successful.
1. Choose high-quality products. For the best results, invest in high-quality products. For example, spend the extra money on good paint, brushes, and rollers.
2. Select the right color and finish. Compare several samples to select a paint color you love. Make sure to choose the right finish for your desired look.
3. Think about maintenance. Kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways are more likely to collect dirt and dust. Therefore, choose a finish that’s easy to clean and can withstand heavy traffic.
4. Consider the surface type. When choosing the right paint for your project, it’s essential to consider the surface type. For instance, concrete, wood, and metal require different types of paint and surface preparation.
5. Evaluate your experience level. If you’ve done several painting projects in the past, you may have enough experience to take on the task yourself. If not, call a professional for beautiful, smudge-free results.
6. Buy enough paint. Depending on your project, you may need to apply a primer and account for one, two, or even three coats of paint. Ensure you buy the correct amount of paint, especially if it’s a custom blend.
Visit your local paint retailer for personalized advice.
How to protect your accounts from fraud
The internet provides endless conveniences. Unfortunately, however, it also offers fraudsters a plethora of ways to scam businesses and people. The web may have shrunk the world, but that may make it easier to bump into bad-faith actors. Account takeovers are one of the biggest threats, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself.
Step one, you should enable two-factor authentication (2FA). This way, whenever you log into an account, the website will send an email or text message with a code. Importantly, even if a fraudster has your password, they will also need access to your phone or email. While it’s somewhat common for passwords to get exposed, it’s less likely that a scammer will have both your cell phone and your account password. Likewise, someone might snatch your phone but still need the account password.
Researchers have found that 2FA can prevent up to 100 percent of bot attacks and 90 percent of targeted attacks. Bot attacks are especially dangerous. Many scammers prefer brute force attacks, meaning they try random passwords repeatedly until they gain access. Manually plugging in passwords would take a long time. But here’s the thing: Hackers can use automated bots to test passwords. They can upload a list of common passwords and then have these bots run them and see if they can gain access. Financial institutions report that over 70 percent of login attempts likely to come from malicious bots.
So, in step two, you need to use a complex, hard-to-guess password. Add in a few random numbers, symbols, and cApITaLiZE at least a few random letters.
Step three, don’t reuse passwords for different accounts. Unfortunately, your bank or favorite electronics store might someday suffer a data breach and expose your login details. Then, fraudsters can buy lists of these passwords. If your bank password provides access to your Amazon or eBay account, you can quickly lose control of them.
