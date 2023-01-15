Home
Four tips for a winning marriage proposal
Has the subject of marriage come up in conversations with your sweetheart? Does it feel like the right time to pop the big question? Here are four tips to help you make your proposal unique and unforgettable.
1. Think about your personalities
If you or your partner are shy, a public proposal with lots of people watching might not be the best idea. Instead, choose an intimate moment. For example, in the comfort of your home, while taking a walk, or during a romantic picnic. If you don’t want it to be entirely private, consider including a few of your closest friends to make it meaningful.
2. Plan your proposal
Ideally, choose a moment when you won’t be too pressed for time to avoid needless stress. While it may seem there’s never an ideal time to propose, it’s in your best interest not to rush it.
3. Pay attention to your presentation
Even if an engagement ring isn’t essential to you, the moment of presentation is the heart and soul of the marriage proposal. Choose the ring carefully, subtly taking note of your partner’s tastes while passing a jewelry shop window, for example.
4. Consider the element of surprise
Even if you and your partner frequently talk about marriage, the element of surprise is key to a memorable proposal. Make your plans discreetly, and be sure that the loved ones you enlist help keep the secret safe.
Start exploring your area to find the perfect ring and plan the perfect place and time for your marriage proposal.
Six things to consider for a successful painting project
Do you want to paint (or repaint) a room, staircase, or piece of furniture? Here are six things to remember to ensure your painting project is successful.
1. Choose high-quality products. For the best results, invest in high-quality products. For example, spend the extra money on good paint, brushes, and rollers.
2. Select the right color and finish. Compare several samples to select a paint color you love. Make sure to choose the right finish for your desired look.
3. Think about maintenance. Kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways are more likely to collect dirt and dust. Therefore, choose a finish that’s easy to clean and can withstand heavy traffic.
4. Consider the surface type. When choosing the right paint for your project, it’s essential to consider the surface type. For instance, concrete, wood, and metal require different types of paint and surface preparation.
5. Evaluate your experience level. If you’ve done several painting projects in the past, you may have enough experience to take on the task yourself. If not, call a professional for beautiful, smudge-free results.
6. Buy enough paint. Depending on your project, you may need to apply a primer and account for one, two, or even three coats of paint. Ensure you buy the correct amount of paint, especially if it’s a custom blend.
Visit your local paint retailer for personalized advice.
How to protect your accounts from fraud
The internet provides endless conveniences. Unfortunately, however, it also offers fraudsters a plethora of ways to scam businesses and people. The web may have shrunk the world, but that may make it easier to bump into bad-faith actors. Account takeovers are one of the biggest threats, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself.
Step one, you should enable two-factor authentication (2FA). This way, whenever you log into an account, the website will send an email or text message with a code. Importantly, even if a fraudster has your password, they will also need access to your phone or email. While it’s somewhat common for passwords to get exposed, it’s less likely that a scammer will have both your cell phone and your account password. Likewise, someone might snatch your phone but still need the account password.
Researchers have found that 2FA can prevent up to 100 percent of bot attacks and 90 percent of targeted attacks. Bot attacks are especially dangerous. Many scammers prefer brute force attacks, meaning they try random passwords repeatedly until they gain access. Manually plugging in passwords would take a long time. But here’s the thing: Hackers can use automated bots to test passwords. They can upload a list of common passwords and then have these bots run them and see if they can gain access. Financial institutions report that over 70 percent of login attempts likely to come from malicious bots.
So, in step two, you need to use a complex, hard-to-guess password. Add in a few random numbers, symbols, and cApITaLiZE at least a few random letters.
Step three, don’t reuse passwords for different accounts. Unfortunately, your bank or favorite electronics store might someday suffer a data breach and expose your login details. Then, fraudsters can buy lists of these passwords. If your bank password provides access to your Amazon or eBay account, you can quickly lose control of them.
New Year, New finances
Were you better off last year than this year? If the answer is No, or you don’t know the answer, you’ve got some work to do.
A study by Princeton Research Associates shows that, for all income levels below $100,000, people with a written financial plan report twice as much savings and investments as those without a plan.
Here’s how to make yours:
1. Find where you are now:
– What is your net worth (what you own less how much you owe)?
– How much debt do you have? Take a brave look at debt and interest rates.
– What are your financial goals, and how can you reach them?
2. Lower your interest rates.
If your job is secure and you are in good health, it could be wise to take a home equity loan at a lower interest rate to pay off high-interest consumer credit accounts. Though rising, equity loan rates are still less than credit cards.
3. Blast your debt.
Don’t charge anything. Talk to a credit counseling agency if you can’t pay all your unsecured debts in three to five years.
4. Check your progress.
You will be encouraged to see your total debt reduced each month.
5. Track daily expenses.
Monitor every penny you spend for 60 days. You are sure to find items you don’t really want or need.
6. Plan for disaster.
Check your home, auto, and health insurance to ensure adequate coverage.
Put money into an account for emergencies. Aim for three months of living expenses, but save what you can.
7. Avoid temptation.
Stick to your plan, not your pal’s vacation schedule.
A short guide to storm doors
Storm doors provide an added layer of protection and insulation to your home. They also help circulate air during the summer when paired with a screen. Here’s what to consider before buying a storm door.
1. Size. Storm doors come in various standard sizes, including 32, 34, and 36 inches. Before buying one, measure the opening between the door jambs, not the door itself.
2. Frames. There are three main frame styles for storm doors: full-view, mid-view, and high-view. Full-view storm doors feature a full-length glass panel that covers the entire door. This feature is ideal for showing off your home’s entry and letting in natural light.
The glass panel on mid-view storm doors covers most of the door but stops about 18 inches from the bottom. This style is perfect for entries you use daily, as the bottom kick plate protects the door from damage.
Finally, high-view storm doors feature a small window at the top and a large bottom panel. This style offers enhanced reinforcement and is most suitable for areas prone to high winds.
3. Material. Storm doors are typically made of steel, vinyl, or aluminum. Steel doors are dent-resistant, rot-resistant, and warp-resistant, while aluminum ones are affordable and lightweight. Vinyl is another excellent choice because it’s durable and comes in various colors.
Finally, you can also choose screen types, including ones that are retractable or entirely interchangeable. Visit your local home improvement store to find the right storm door for your home.
Four financial topics to discuss with your significant other
Did you know that money is one of the leading causes of stress in a relationship? Here are four topics to address with your partner to avoid financial turmoil.
1. Salary. The first thing you should discuss with your partner is how much you both earn. This may seem taboo, but it will set you up for financial success. Knowing each other’s income will allow you to decide on the best ways to use your money together.
2. Budgeting style. It’s imperative to discuss your budgeting style with your partner. This will help you glean insight into how they spend their money and what’s most important to them. You can then come up with a budget matching your needs and lifestyle.
3. Current debt. Most people have some form of debt. Therefore, it’s essential to be open and honest with your partner about yours and vice versa. You should also ask your significant other about how they handle debt.
4. Savings goals. As a couple, creating a healthy savings account can put you in a great financial place. It’s a good idea to ask your partner about their savings goals and discuss yours so you can work towards a common aim.
Finally, having an honest conversation about money is the key to fostering a closer connection with your partner. No matter what stage you’re at in your relationship, it’s never too late to start discussing money.
Four reasons to entrust your return to a tax pro
Though there are a number of tools to help you complete your own tax return, letting a professional oversee this task is a good idea. Here’s why.
1. You’ll avoid oversights
If you file your own taxes, you may accidentally omit claimable expenses. Your tax specialist, however, will ensure nothing slides through the cracks and can even advise you on which invoices to save for the following year.
2. You’ll declare the right amount
A lack of knowledge or experience may cause you to inadvertently record a wrong amount or claim a tax credit you aren’t eligible for. These mistakes could be perceived as tax evasion. Your tax professional, however, is familiar with what’s permissible and how to avoid mistakes
3. You’ll maximize available tax credits
There are a variety of refundable and non-refundable tax credits you can claim. This is especially the case if you’re self-employed, have dependents, or are retired. Accountants and tax specialists are well-versed in the vast range of claimable expenses, and consequently, they know how to maximize your tax declaration.
4. You’ll stay on top of new developments
What expenses you can rightfully deduct from your taxes differs from one year to the next. Tax professionals stay abreast of changes to help you make the most of any modifications that apply to your situation.
Trust an accountant or other financial professional in your area to minimize the amount you need to pay on your income tax return.
