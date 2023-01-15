Four tips for a winning marriage proposal

Has the subject of marriage come up in conversations with your sweetheart? Does it feel like the right time to pop the big question? Here are four tips to help you make your proposal unique and unforgettable.

1. Think about your personalities

If you or your partner are shy, a public proposal with lots of people watching might not be the best idea. Instead, choose an intimate moment. For example, in the comfort of your home, while taking a walk, or during a romantic picnic. If you don’t want it to be entirely private, consider including a few of your closest friends to make it meaningful.

2. Plan your proposal

Ideally, choose a moment when you won’t be too pressed for time to avoid needless stress. While it may seem there’s never an ideal time to propose, it’s in your best interest not to rush it.

3. Pay attention to your presentation

Even if an engagement ring isn’t essential to you, the moment of presentation is the heart and soul of the marriage proposal. Choose the ring carefully, subtly taking note of your partner’s tastes while passing a jewelry shop window, for example.

4. Consider the element of surprise

Even if you and your partner frequently talk about marriage, the element of surprise is key to a memorable proposal. Make your plans discreetly, and be sure that the loved ones you enlist help keep the secret safe.

Start exploring your area to find the perfect ring and plan the perfect place and time for your marriage proposal.