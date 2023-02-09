Four tips for eating well as you get older

Food occupies an essential place in your daily life, regardless of age. As you get older, changes in your body make it more important than ever to get the necessary nutrients. Here are some proven tips to help you ensure your body gets what it needs.

1. Drink regularly

The sensation of thirst diminishes with age. Therefore, keeping yourself well-hydrated at all times is critical. Frequent small sips can help. In addition, consuming soups and fluid-rich foods like cucumber and melon can quench your thirst while aiding digestion.

2. Enjoy your meal in good company

When you eat with friends and loved ones, you consume more and enjoy your food more fully. Social interactions make mealtime more exciting. This sense of pleasure can help you consume more of the nutrients your body needs.

3. Eat at regular times

As much as possible, establish set hours for eating your three daily meals and try to resist any loss of appetite. If your portions are small, have a few healthy snacks between meals.

4. Enhance your meals

Improve the flavor of your food by experimenting with herbs and spices. You’ll give your tastebuds a treat and learn to appreciate new aromas. Be careful with meals that are very fatty, salty, or sweet.

Eating well gives you more energy, reduces your risk of injury, and helps you preserve your autonomy and maintain good general health. To ensure you’re getting the food you need, visit a seniors’ community center, try out a food delivery service or ask your loved ones for help. Do whatever it takes to make your mealtimes simple and enjoyable.