Four-Way stop coming to Lee St-Luray Avenue & Intersection of W. Main St

On September 27, 2021, there will be traffic pattern changes to Lee Street at Luray Avenue and the intersection of W. Main Street, Luray Avenue, and Union Street.

There will be a new Stop sign installed on Lee Street at Luray Avenue.

The current stop sign on Luray Avenue & Lee Street will be removed and relocated to the intersection of Luray Avenue & W. Main.

The yield sign will be removed, and a stop sign installed at the intersection of W. Main Street & Luray Avenue. THIS WILL NOW BE A 4-WAY STOP BEGINNING September 27, 2021.

There will be signs/flags in place making you aware of the 4-way stop.

Please use caution while driving in this area and be aware of the change.