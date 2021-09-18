Connect with us

Four-Way stop coming to Lee St-Luray Avenue & Intersection of W. Main St

On September 27, 2021, there will be traffic pattern changes to Lee Street at Luray Avenue and the intersection of W. Main Street, Luray Avenue, and Union Street.

There will be a new Stop sign installed on Lee Street at Luray Avenue.

The current stop sign on Luray Avenue & Lee Street will be removed and relocated to the intersection of Luray Avenue & W. Main.

The yield sign will be removed, and a stop sign installed at the intersection of W. Main Street & Luray Avenue. THIS WILL NOW BE A 4-WAY STOP BEGINNING September 27, 2021.


There will be signs/flags in place making you aware of the 4-way stop.

Please use caution while driving in this area and be aware of the change.

 

Town Notice: Testing sewer and storm pipes; starting next week

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be testing sanitary sewer pipes and storm sewer pipes from September 21, 2021-October 29, 2021 (weather permitting) between 7 am-5 pm.

Door hangers will be hung weekly, informing residents we will be in that area. The tests will be conducted using smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present. Smoke may enter your home or business through a washer discharge pipe, bathrooms that are seldom used, and basement floor drains. If smoke enters your home or business, immediately open doors and windows and turn on all bathroom exhaust fans and the kitchen range hood. This will help dissipate the smoke quicker.

To minimize the chance of smoke entering your home, please pour at least a gallon of water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the date of the test.

The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7 am-3:30 pm. If after-hours, call Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.


Please avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke. While relatively harmless, it may cause irritation to nasal passages. Any irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with respiratory ailments should leave the premises during the test. Be sure any house pets are provided proper ventilation or are removed from the premises.

IMPORTANT! If any individuals in your home and/or business have respiratory problems and are immobile, please notify Public Works at 540-635-7819 prior to testing.

Town issues voluntary water conservation order

The Town of Front Royal has observed that as of July 27, 2021, the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River has dropped below 400 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS), or approximately 260 Million Gallons per Day.

The Town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality stipulates certain river flow rates require various conservation measures. As a result of this reduced river flow and in compliance with the issued withdrawal permit, all users of the Town of Front Royal’s municipal water system are requested to observe voluntary water conservation efforts.

 

 

Voluntary water conservation practices include the following:

Watering shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from Town water supplies before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one-year-old)


Limit washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment to only once a week and only before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. Use of a commercial vehicle wash facility does not need to follow these time restrictions.

Washing of private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m.

Limiting the operation of any ornamental fountains, unless the water is recycled.

Limit filling of swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.

Serving drinking water in restaurants only upon patron request.

Other voluntary water conservation suggestions:

Operate only fully loaded dishwashers and clothes washing machines.

Take short showers instead of baths

Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing teeth

Use two basins when washing dishes by hand, one for washing and one for rinsing, rather than letting tap run

Reduce all non-essential water usage

Repair or replace all water fixtures with reduced flow fixtures

If you have any questions about this voluntary water restriction, please contact the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.

(Town of Front Royal Press Release.)

Town Notice: Road closure-Happy Creek sewer replacement

The Town will have a contractor, Snyder Environmental Services, upgrading a sewer mainline as part of the Town’s I&I Program. This work will begin on July 26, 2021, and be conducted through November 12, 2021.

This work will be performed on South Commerce Avenue, Radham Street, the Arboretum walking path across the creek to Stonewall Drive.

East Stonewall Drive bridge will be closed from July 26 through September 24, 2021, to allow the contractor to perform work and access both sides of the creek.

East Stonewall Drive will be closed from Commerce Avenue to Fletcher Street. Signs, cones, and message boards will be in place for road closure. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.


Once the night work is scheduled for the South Commerce Avenue portion of the project, the Town Public Works will provide an update with dates and times.

Town Notice: Road Closure, Street Paving

The Town of Front Royal has scheduled contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, to pave Wine Street, Evelyn Court, Leach Street, Northview Street and Parkview Drive.

Paving will be on weekdays from July 15, 2021-July 23, 2021; 7 am-7 pm. Milling and overlay operation with flaggers present for traffic control. Road closures are possible at times.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.

Update: Royal Cinemas getting a face lift, street closing to install

The Town of Front Royal has approved a contractor to close E. Main Street from Church Street to Crescent Street on July 13-15, 2021, from 6 am-5 pm, weather permitting.

This closure is for the Royal Cinemas Movie Theater to complete its facade work.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

Town Notice: Board of Architectural Review seeking board member to fill unexpired term

Town Council is searching for a citizen who is interested in serving on the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) to fill an unexpired term ending November 13, 2024. The BAR is a 5-member panel appointed by Town Council. Those interested in serving must own property in Warren County or Front Royal. Each member is appointed to a 4-year term. Meetings are held once a month or as needed.

The Board of Architectural Review shall have the power and authority for issuing or denying certificates of appropriateness for construction, reconstruction, substantial exterior alteration, razing, or relocation within the historic district overlay area.

Members shall make every effort to attend at least one (1) training session annually sponsored by the Department of Historic Resources, the Preservation Alliance of Virginia, or other organizations that are involved with historic preservation issues, design and review standards, or other work of the BAR. Training sessions will be paid for by the Town of Front Royal.

If you are interested in serving on the BAR please send application/resume to:


Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630

tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Applications are available on the Town’s website https://www.frontroyalva.com/ or by contacting the Clerk of Council.

