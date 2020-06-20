FR Unites ‘March for Justice’ maintains peaceful commitment to racial justice for all Americans

While the crowd was smaller than the precedent-setting 1500-plus that marched “Against Racism June 5th, the Saturday, June 20th, “March for Justice” organized by Front Royal Unites continued the passion and commitment to meaningful social change at a fundamental and systemic level nationally.

As was evident at its first event on Friday, June 5th, the intent was a peaceful, multi-racial expression of discontent at the continuation of a historical pattern of racially-tinged brutality against African-Americans by law enforcement or others traditionally not held accountable for that brutality or murder.

Also, evident was a spirit of cooperation with local law enforcement, particularly the Front Royal Police Department which patrolled the march path from Skyline Middle School down Luray Avenue to West Main and down East Main Street’s Historic Downtown Business District to the Front Royal Village Commons and Gazebo.

The event was launched at 11 a.m. with remarks at Skyline Middle School, the former Warren County High School site of a year-long, late 1960s Virginia political establishment battle against the federally ordered desegregation of public schools in Virginia.

Front Royal Unites organizers Samuel Porter and Stevi Hubbard introduced two ministers to launch the March for Justice. One of those was a black student involved in that late ‘60’s struggle against Virginia’s “Massive Resistance” movement in Warren County, the Reverend James Kilby. Kilby acknowledged that historical battle launched by his father, against a backdrop of photos of the eventual integration of WCHS and all public schools in Warren County, Virginia, and the nation.

Kilby was followed by a guest from Stephens City, Reverend Johnson, who delivered an impassioned prayer for true equality and peace for all Americans.

A crowd of about 125, led by FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis in uniform and an FRPD vehicle, set off for the heart of downtown Front Royal’s Historic Business District as the crowd swelled to around 200.

A few onlookers watched, some joining, as the crowd chanted its way along its five or six-block march path.

See the crowd arrive and the keynote remarks of organizers and guests in this exclusive Royal Examiner video (as well as some more stills following the video link: