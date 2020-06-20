Local News
FR Unites ‘March for Justice’ maintains peaceful commitment to racial justice for all Americans
While the crowd was smaller than the precedent-setting 1500-plus that marched “Against Racism June 5th, the Saturday, June 20th, “March for Justice” organized by Front Royal Unites continued the passion and commitment to meaningful social change at a fundamental and systemic level nationally.
As was evident at its first event on Friday, June 5th, the intent was a peaceful, multi-racial expression of discontent at the continuation of a historical pattern of racially-tinged brutality against African-Americans by law enforcement or others traditionally not held accountable for that brutality or murder.
Also, evident was a spirit of cooperation with local law enforcement, particularly the Front Royal Police Department which patrolled the march path from Skyline Middle School down Luray Avenue to West Main and down East Main Street’s Historic Downtown Business District to the Front Royal Village Commons and Gazebo.
The event was launched at 11 a.m. with remarks at Skyline Middle School, the former Warren County High School site of a year-long, late 1960s Virginia political establishment battle against the federally ordered desegregation of public schools in Virginia.
Front Royal Unites organizers Samuel Porter and Stevi Hubbard introduced two ministers to launch the March for Justice. One of those was a black student involved in that late ‘60’s struggle against Virginia’s “Massive Resistance” movement in Warren County, the Reverend James Kilby. Kilby acknowledged that historical battle launched by his father, against a backdrop of photos of the eventual integration of WCHS and all public schools in Warren County, Virginia, and the nation.
Kilby was followed by a guest from Stephens City, Reverend Johnson, who delivered an impassioned prayer for true equality and peace for all Americans.
A crowd of about 125, led by FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis in uniform and an FRPD vehicle, set off for the heart of downtown Front Royal’s Historic Business District as the crowd swelled to around 200.
A few onlookers watched, some joining, as the crowd chanted its way along its five or six-block march path.
See the crowd arrive and the keynote remarks of organizers and guests in this exclusive Royal Examiner video (as well as some more stills following the video link:
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – June 22-26, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report…
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 26.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway/Strasburg Road) – Mobile lane closures for vegetation management between Route 638 (Freezeland Road) and Shenandoah County line, Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures for vegetation management between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 613 (Bentonville-Browntown Road) and Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Crime/Court
UPDATE: Fauquier Sheriff ties Warren murder arrest to Bealton investigation
According to the RSW Jail website, a woman, Melody Dawn Glascock, 54, was booked into the facility at 8:34 a.m. Saturday morning, June 20, on a charge of 1st Degree Murder, non-capital, and Obstruction of Justice – the destruction of evidence of a felony. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was listed as the arresting agency.
More on this story as information becomes available.
UPDATE:
The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release tying the arrest of Melody D. Glascock in Warren County to their investigation of a suspicious death in Bealton on June 18. The release also notes that Glascock is a resident of Marshall, but did not add any detail to the circumstance of her arrest in Warren County.
Below is the Saturday morning, June 20 Fauquier release, followed by their June 19 release on the Bealton investigation:
FCSO NEWS RELEASE UPDATE
June 20, 2020 11:30 a.m.
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the Thursday night homicide in Bealeton. MELODY DAWN GLASCOCK, 54, of Marshall, has been charged by Fauquier County detectives with 1st-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Glascock was apprehended this morning in Warren County and is currently held with no bond in the RSW Regional Jail. More information will be forthcoming.
FCSO NEWS RELEASE
June 19, 2020
BEALETON HOMICIDE UNDER INVESTIGATION
Deputies responded to a suspicious death at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday night, June 18, 2020. Upon arriving in the 6300 block of Village Center Drive deputies located a deceased female in an apartment. The 40-year-old victim was apparently found when a family member returned home.
The victim suffered severe trauma to the torso. An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas, VA, on Friday, June 19, 2020, to determine the exact cause and manner of death. This incident is currently under investigation as a homicide.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
Local News
Sheriff’s Office calls upon community members to act as an advisory council
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office embraces a strong community policing philosophy. This philosophy emphasizes efforts that support fair and impartial law enforcement practices, transparency in service delivery, and participation in neighborhood activities that strengthen the relationships between our office and the citizens we serve.
As part of our efforts to build strong, positive community relationships, the Sheriff’s Office calls upon community members to act as an advisory council regarding organizational policies, practices, and programs. Sheriff Butler states “the only way we grow and advance with our community is to embrace each other, and listen to their ideas and concerns.” The Sheriff’s Office wants transparency in discussing policy issues with the public, such as body-worn camera systems, use of force, and other topics.
The WCSO is currently going through the first phase towards professional accreditation with the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC). As such, the WCSO is updating and modernizing its policy manual to embrace contemporary law enforcement best practices. This is managed through an amazing tool called PowerDMS, which ensures 100% accountability for staff knowing policy, allows for testing and training, as well as records management.
Sheriff Mark Butler is proud of the newly developed Community Advisory Council (CAC) and his office is now receiving applications for membership from residents and business owners in Warren County. The CAC was created with input from numerous residents over the last 18-months, and Sheriff Butler states that the timing could not be more fortuitous. “We desire to lead from the front and grow with our community. As our country demands a revolution, we prefer to think of our initiatives as an evolution!”
The CAC is being unveiled in July 2020 and its primary purpose is to provide the Sheriff with a diverse “community” perspective regarding crime, community safety, neighborhood issues, current/future technologies, and reporting on how the Sheriff’s Office can improve core service delivery. Similarly, each member acts as a liaison between his or her community or profession and the Sheriff’s Office.
The CAC will comprise at least ten (10) community members, including one high school student leader, two Town of Front Royal residents, and the remaining members representing various interests countywide who will meet on a bi-monthly basis. Although the CAC does not formally review critical incidents involving Sheriff’s Office, the members may be briefed on such incidents as well as evolving crime trends within the county. More importantly, council members are encouraged to discuss issues of interest or concern from specific community interest groups, such as homeowners associations, youth, and senior groups.
The main purpose of the council is to facilitate open, honest, and direct interactions between the residents of Warren County and their Sheriff’s Office. The Community Advisory Council (CAC) provides a forum for candid conversations about the realities and challenges that exist when seeking to address the most difficult issues that face a community and a law enforcement agency, such as cultural diversity and relations.
To request an application and answers to frequently asked questions please call Lt. Robbie Seal at (540) 635-4128, or email him at rseal@warrencountysheriff.org
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Gene Kilby
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Gene Kilby. In earlier Town Talks, he spoke with his brother James and sister Betty about growing up in Front Royal. In 1958, his father, James Wilson Kilby filed a lawsuit that forced Warren County High School to admit blacks. His sister, Betty Kilby was an “infant plaintiff” in the Betty Ann Kilby vs. Warren County Board of Education, which followed the landmark Supreme Court case Brown Vs. the Board of Education.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
Prom for WCHS & Skyline HS seniors scheduled for July 11
Prom Under the Stars is the theme for a prom scheduled for Warren County and Skyline High School, Class of 2020, on July 11, 2020, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Rick Novak, owner of Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center in Front Royal launched the idea to several other business owners and the prom was underway.
The prom will be held at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club from 6-11. The cost for each person is $25 a ticket. Each ticket includes entrance into the event, a plated dinner, and more. Seating may be limited. Tickets will be available for purchase through July 1, 2020. Rain date is July 12, 2020. Each senior may invite one guest.
*Please note – To verify seniors are either WCHS or SHS, their names will be checked against a school-provided list. It is important for registration to be in the seniors’ names!
Sponsors for this event include Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, C & C Family Fun Day, Royal Cinemas, Royal Family Bowling Center, Harold & Terry Chunn (DJs), Apple House, Pepsi, Tolliver Studios Donahue’s Whimsical Flowers, LLC., etc.
Our publisher Mike McCool spoke with Rick Novak and Richard Runyon at the prom site in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
EDA in Focus
Still working for the Town – EDA announces sale of 514 E. Main apartments
In a late-afternoon press release from the office of Executive Director Doug Parsons, the Front Royal-Warren County EDA announced the sale of another in-town parcel. Here is that release in its entirety:
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (FRWCEDA) is pleased to announce the sale of their apartments at 514 East Main Street to East Main Apartments II, LLC, owned by Jim and Dawn Weber of Front Royal. The property sold for $127,500.00 and the proceeds of the sale will pay off one of the FRWCEDA’s loans for the apartments and the old Stokes Market, which also sold recently.
“We’re pleased that Jim and Dawn Weber have purchased this property. They are experienced developers, and we know the property and tenants will be in good hands”, said Doug Parsons, Executive Director, for FRWCEDA.
“These properties weren’t congruent with our economic development mission and goals, and we’re excited to see them return to the private sector to generate more tax revenue while reducing the taxpayer’s debt and future expenses.”
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph SW
Humidity: 69%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 3
84/66°F
85/67°F