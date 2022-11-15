Frances Ann Patterson (1934 – 2022)

Frances Ann Patterson, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Facility in Woodstock, Virginia, with Carol and Bonnie by her side.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA, with Sherry Waddell, and Tancy Seal officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, VA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Ann was born on December 10, 1934, to the late John Harrison and Virginia Jenkins Cameron.

She spent many years raising and taking care of her children and grandchildren. It was an honor and privilege when it came back full circle for her grandkids, Amanda and Bradley, to help take care of her as she cared for them where she made her home for 20+ years. She worked as a cook at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School and Royal Haven Nursing Home. She was a Limeton United Methodist Church member and enjoyed her time with the Limeton Ladies.

Survivors include son Herbert Patterson and friend Geraldine of Front Royal, Virginia; daughter Nancy Morris and husband Larry of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter Bonnie Packett and husband Allen of Exmore, Virginia; daughter Mary Ann Weinand and husband Rick of Maurertown, Virginia; son. Mike Patterson and wife Rhonda of Bentonville, Virginia; daughter Carol Kresge and husband Brad of Front Royal; good friend Alice Jean Kresge of Front Royal, Virginia; along with seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence “Pat” Patterson; five brothers, Robert, Johnny, Hollis, Ray, and Billy Cameron; four sisters, Evelyn Rush, Hilda Cameron, Mildred Hummer, and Peggy Hillyard; one daughter, Diane Roles; one son, David Patterson; two grandsons; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Ann and her family are very appreciative of the staff at Skyline Terrace Nursing Facility, where she has resided for the past two months. They treated her with the greatest respect and love, as if she were their own mother or grandmother.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Kresge, Kevin Patterson Sr., Kevin Patterson Jr., Paul Shaffer, Clinton Shaffer, and Todd Smedley.