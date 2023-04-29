Frances Christine “Fran” Payne (1952 – 2023)

Frances Christine “Fran” Payne, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held for Fran at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Ben Smith officiating. The burial will follow all services at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home.

Fran was born on April 13, 1952, to the late Edgar Allen Payne and Latitia Cozad. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Tobin, Mary Alice Savoy, and Brenda Fleischer.

Surviving Fran is her loving husband of 33 years, Bert White; her step-father, Dave Cozad; her children, Jessica Alexander (Brian), Dan Orrisson (Wendy Bellinger), Bud White, Brad White, Juanita White and James White (Karen); her sister, Linda Tolson; her 8 grandchildren; her 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

Fran was a Past Senior Regent at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. She was also a mother to all; she never met a child that she didn’t love and care for.

Pallbearers are Chip Cooper, Joe Bonder, Bud White, Brad White, James White, and Donnie Whittle