Obituaries
Francis Frank Edmund “Sonny” Rohlena (1942 – 2021)
Francis Edmund Frank “Sonny” Rohlena, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on September 25, 2021, at Prince William Medical Center following complications from a heart procedure.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Francis was born September 21, 1942, to Frank A. and Frances Sonka Rohlena, growing up on the family farm with his two sisters near Cedar Rapids, Iowa in a large Czech community. Francis enlisted in the Air Force and served honorably, solidifying his love of the military and gaining aircraft mechanical skills that would serve him for the rest of his life. He worked in California for a time, eventually moving to Washington state where he would begin a 25-year career at Boeing building commercial aircraft. Francis was on one of the first test flights of the Boeing 767.
Ever a man to follow his dreams, Francis retired from his first career in 2000 and moved to Arizona where he would open a coffee shop, Francisco’s Espresso Plus, that provided good coffee, great service, and even better conversation. Francis again followed his dreams and fulfilled a life-long aspiration to move to Colorado, where he lived, worked, and worshiped for over 15 years with the Rocky Mountains in full view. He retired last year to quiet country life in Front Royal, Virginia.
Francis was a man of profound faith and deep love for his family. His Catholicism was a constant aspect of his life, and he was a champion for Eucharistic adoration wherever he went. Always a man with a plan, he never stopped trying to help his family find ways to thrive no matter the difficulties they faced. They never ceased to be in his daily petitions to the Lord even as he suffered near the end of his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Cecilia; children by blood: Michael Rohlena (Teresa), Vickay Smith (Paul), Edmund Rohlena (Carola), Lori McConnell (Tim), Mark Rohlena (Danielle), Stephen Rohlena, Christi Kelly (Jack), and Jessica Lowery (Robbie); children by choice: Victor Vaz, David Vaz, Anita Vaz, Cynthia Perry, Rafael Cuenca Arciniega, and Luis Cuenca Arciniega; many grandchildren; sisters Barb Ashbacher, Pat Semelroth, their families, lots of Bohemian cousins and friends throughout the world.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Priests for Life.
Obituaries
Margaret Mary Hill (2021 – 2021)
Margaret Mary Hill, of Front Royal, died at home on October 1, 2021—the first Friday of the month, a devotion championed by her namesake, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque.
Margaret was born on July 25, 2021, in Front Royal, to Andrew Paul and Rosemary Megan Hill. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her devoted siblings, John Paul, Cecilia Therese, Elizabeth Anna, Mary Claire, Peter Damian, Edith Veronica, and Lucy Adelaide Hill. Margaret’s brother or sister, Hyacinth Columba Hill, preceded her in death in 2020.
While her family deeply mourns Margaret’s passing, they will forever cherish the short time they had with her on Earth and look forward, God willing, to seeing her again in heaven. Until then, they will take great comfort in the powerful intercession of their very own saint.
Margaret’s funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday, October 7, 2021—the feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary—at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Daniel N. Gee celebrating. Visitation and the Holy Rosary will precede Mass at 9:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with a chanted procession to the church at approximately 9:45 a.m. Following Mass, the interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Margaret’s name to one of their favorite religious orders: the Dominican nuns of Linden, Virginia; the Benedictine monks of Clear Creek Abbey, Oklahoma; the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, Gower, Missouri; or the Benedictine monks of Norcia, Italy.
Margaret’s family is deeply appreciative of the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time.
Obituaries
Clay Douglas Rosenberry (1980 – 2021)
Clay Douglas Rosenberry, 41, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Diane Whetzel officiating.
Clay was born on April 4, 1980, in Front Royal to Rocky S. Rosenberry Jr. and the late Patience Kelly Rosenberry. Clay was a free spirit who loved Hunting, fishing, traveling, the Grateful Dead, and, above all, his children. He attended the Church of the Brethren in Front Royal.
Surviving along with his father is his stepmother, Debbie Rosenberry; wife, Rachel Vaughan; daughter, Willow Rosenberry; two sons, Damien and Lucius Rosenberry; sister, Susan Chapman; two brothers, Rocky Rosenberry III (Judy) and Dale Sealock (Michelle); two stepsisters, Amanda and Brandi Santmyers and close friends, Bonnie Kerns, Rich Jacobus, and Alicia Dunmyer.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Mary Alice Jean Goldsmith (1950 – 2021)
Mary Alice Jean Goldsmith, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Father Joseph Goldsmith officiating.
Mary Alice was born on January 18, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Charles and Mary Rita Anderson Grunenwald. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Grunenwald; sister, Mary Anne Grunenwald; sister-in-law, Sue Grunenwald and mother-in-law, Thysla Maria Sanchiz.
Mary Alice was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church a participated in numerous ministries. She was a beloved and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose primary joy was sharing her faith with everyone she met.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Rafael Goldsmith; two sons, Christopher Goldsmith (Kim) and Father Joseph Goldsmith; three daughters, Anne Knowles (Daniel), Rebecca Webb (Craig), and Rosemary Cordonnier (Joshua); two sisters, Mary Joan Grunenwald and Mary Rita Clemente (Don); three brothers, Charles Grunenwald (Barbara), David Grunenwald and Mark Grunenwald (Marnie); 17 grandchildren who will remember her cousin’s camps, Angelica, Grace, Gabriella, Kateri, Joshua, Elijah, Isaiah, Amelia, Isabelle, Finnegan, Felicity, Virginia, Evelyn, Jack, Anna, Jonah, and Camille; close friend, Bridget Torres and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at the Church. The family requests that masks are worn and social distancing observed while greeting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Obituaries
David “Dave” Lee Greth (1964 – 2021)
David “Dave” Lee Greth, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dave was born on November 11, 1964, in Fort Gordon, Georgia to the late Thomas Greth and Linda Machemer Greth.
He was an Information Technology Specialist with Prince William County Schools but was so much more than that to the staff at Brentsville High School, where he worked for more than 15 years. There is not a soul who did not know who he was, did not spend time shooting the breeze with him, and did not know that they had to fill out a “work order” in order to get IT help. He served in the United States Army for 8 years and was honorable discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the Harley Owner’s Group (HOG) in Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Greth, and his brother-in-law, Jimmy Haynes.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Greth; his wife of 14 years (together for the last 20 years), Karen Greth; daughter, Stephanie Greth; stepdaughter, Maggie Choma (Mike); sister, Barbara Rice (Ben); niece, Sara Haynes; and grandson, Nathan Choma. All of whom wish they could ask one more time, “May I rise?” or hear that they may refer to him as “high, lord, king, god, and/or emperor.”
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Administration at https://www.va.gov/ogc/giftsova.asp.
Obituaries
Kathleen “Kathy” Ruth (McGillen) Jacob (1965 – 2021)
Kathleen “Kathy” Ruth (McGillen) Jacob was born on January 29, 1965, in Detroit, Michigan. She went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia from complications of Covid.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, with Pastor Bobby Stepp officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Kathy was a graduate of Bad Axe High School and Central Michigan University. At both High School and college levels, Kathy was active in both marching band and choir and had the honor of being chosen to spend a summer traveling and performing at various places throughout Scandinavia with the Blue Lakes Fine Arts Band.
Kathy began her teaching career at Calvary Christian School in Forrest City, Arkansas. She then received her Master’s in Elementary Education from Grace Theological Seminary in Indiana. After 5 years in Forrest City, she relocated to Girard, Pennsylvania to serve as Director of Elementary Education at Girard Alliance Christian Academy.
In 1998 she married her bashert, Neal Jacob at Girard Alliance Church, Girard, Pennsylvania. In 2000 the couple relocated to Front Royal Virginia. Kathy was a stay-at-home mom for a few years before returning to work as a Youth Services Assistant at Samuels Public Library while also homeschooling her 3 children
.
Kathy was an avid reader. She and Neal served on the Upper Blue Ridge YoungLife committee. But most importantly she was her kids’ biggest fan when The Flames were competing.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Neal H Jacob, and her beloved children Nathanael, Charis, and Ariel, all of Front Royal, Mother Leah McGillen and sisters Kimberley Karl and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Welther all of Bad Axe, Michigan, nieces Haley (Eric) Clouse of Gagetown, Michigan, Lyn Hummel of Warren, Michigan, Ammie Karl, and Rebecca Welther both of Bad Axe, nephews Daniel (Alice) McGillen of Brownsburg, Indiana and Glen (Krista) McGillen of Indianapolis, Indiana as well as several great-nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father James B. McGillen, brother David M. McGillen, sister Theresa M. McGillen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Life – Upper Blue Ridge https://ubr.younglife.org/ or to the family. Also, consider looking for an opportunity to donate a book in her name.
Obituaries
William “Bill” Roberts Jr. (1966 – 2021)
William “Bill” Roberts Jr., 55, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A homegoing service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Bill was born on September 6, 1966, in Marion, Virginia to the late William Roberts Sr. and Betty Lomans Roberts. He attended school in Front Royal and graduated from Warren County High School class of 1984. He was previously employed by Cox Cable for 26 years and was a faithful member of Embassy Deliverance and Worship Center in Front Royal.
Surviving along with his mother are his wife, Nicole Roberts; son, William “Trey” Roberts III; daughter, Soleil Roberts; adopted step son, D’Andre Lawrence; sister, Vanessa Cobbs (Eric); sister-in-law, Shannon Roman (Ricardo); nephew, Xavier; nieces, Tiana, Zaporrah, Ramiah and Satoryah; mother-in-law, Betty Lawrence; grandchildren, Oaklen, Nolan, Arlo and many cousins who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please remember to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.