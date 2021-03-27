Francis Louis “Frank” “Old Man” “Pap” Fairfax (1934 – 2021)

Francis Louis “Frank” “Old Man” “Pap” Fairfax, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Additional services and burial will follow in Sutton, West Virginia at a later date.

Mr. Fairfax was born on August 1, 1934, in Arlington, Virginia to the late Francis and Iona Cumberland Fairfax. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Crider, and sister, Geraldine Kane. He was a veteran of the US Army.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Elouise “Jean” Fairfax of Front Royal; son, Francis “Butch” Fairfax of Harlem, Georgia; two daughters, Debra Garza of Frederick, Oklahoma and Kimberly Slater of Harlem, Georgia; two step sons, Billy J. Smallwood (Vivian) of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Eddie D. Smallwood (Angie) of Sutton, West Virginia; two stepdaughters, Terry L. Smallwood (Ronnie) of Sutton and Tammy L. Parsons (Randy) of Frametown, West Virginia; sister, Constance Moore of Security, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.